Pharmacodynamic Principles Dr. M. Ahsan (MBBS, MD)
Pharmacodynamics “What the drug does to the body !!” Pharmacodynamics describes : The action of the drug on the body Inf...
Targets of drug action Functional proteins are targets of drug action : • Enzymes • Ion channels • Transporters • Receptors
Drug target: enzymes Drugs can either increase or decrease the rate of enzymatic activity. Enzyme stimulation is less com...
Drug target: ion channels Ion channels are transmembrane proteins : Regulate intracellular composition Participate in tr...
Drug target: transporters • Specific proteins act as transporters/carriers and traslocate substrate in the direction of co...
Drug target: receptor • It is defined as a macromolecule or binding site located on the surface or inside the cell that se...
Ligand Any molecule which attaches selectively to particular receptors or sites. Agonist Antagonist Partial agonist In...
Ligands Agonist : an agent which activates the receptor to produce an effect similar to the physiological signal molecule....
Ligands Antagonist : an agent which prevents the action of an agonist on a receptor, but does not have any effect of its o...
Ligands • Partial agonist : an agent which activates the receptor to produce submaximal effect but antagonizes the action ...
Ligands • Inverse agonist : an agent which activates a receptor to produce an effect in the opposite direction to that of ...
Regulation of receptors • Up regulation : increase in number of receptor • Down- regulation : Decrease in number of recept...
Up-regulation of receptors • Increase in number of receptors • Continued presence of an antagonist or absence of an agonis...
Down regulation of receptors • The number of receptors decrease in the continued presence of an agonist It can be brought ...
Transducer mechanism There are 5 major categories: • GPCRs • Ion channel receptors • Transmembrane enzyme-linked receptors...
G-Protein Coupled Receptors • Cell membrane receptors • Consist of 7 alpha helical transmembrane units with 3 intracellula...
GPCRs A. In inactive state, GDP is bound to α subunit GDP is displace by GTP in the active state α subunit carrying GTP di...
GPCRs Different G proteins based on the α subunit • Gs : Adenylyl cyclase activation, Ca2+ channel opening • Gi : Adenylyl...
GPCRs • Muscarinic receptor (M2): Gi, Go • Muscarinic (M1): Gq • β adrenergic: Gs • α1 adrenergic : Gq • α2 adrenergic: Gi
Ion channels • Cell surface receptors • Ligand gated ion channels • They enclose ion channels (Na, K, Ca or Cl) • Agonist ...
Transmembrane enzyme linked receptors • These receptors have an extracellular ligand binding site • It is connected throug...
Transmembrane JAK-STAT binding receptors • The intracellular domain does not have intrinsic enzymatic activity • Binding o...
Transmembrane JAK-STAT binding receptors • On binding JAK, the tyrosine residues of the receptor are phosphorylated…….and ...
Receptors regulating gene expressions • These are intracellular receptors (cytoplasmic/nuclear) • They bind to lipid solub...
Dose-response curve • Intensity of response increases with increase in dose • Dose-response curve is a rectangular hyperbo...
When response is plotted against log(dose), the curve become sigmoid Linear response is seen in the 30- 70% response zone ...
Potency It refers to the amount of drug needed to produce the same response. Important for choosing the dose of the drug T...
Efficacy It refers to the maximal response that can be elicited by the drug The upper limit of the DRC is the index of dru...
Slope of DRC • Steep slope indicates that a small increase in dose will markedly increase the response • Flat slope indica...
DRC • Compare Drug A, B, C and D
Therapeutic index • DRCs for different effects of a drug may be different. The gap between the therapeutic effect DRC and ...
Therapeutic window • Therapeutic window is bounded by the: dose which produces minimal therapeutic effect and dose which...
Combined use of drugs Drugs can exhibit :  Synergism  Antagonism
Synergism • Action of one drug is facilitated or increased by use of another drug • Both the drugs can have action in the ...
Synergism • Additive • Supra-additive / Potentiation
Additive Synergism The effect of two drugs is in the same direction and adds up A + B = effect of drug A + effect of drug B
Additive synergism Advantages : • Side effects of the combination may not add up • Combination is better tolerated than hi...
Supra-additive synergism • Effect of the combination is greater than the individual effect of the drugs • Occurs when one ...
Antagonism • One drug decreases or abolishes the action of another drug Effect of drug (A+B) < effect of drug A + effect o...
Antagonism • Physical antagonism • Chemical antagonism • Physiological / functional antagonism • Receptor antagonism
Receptor antagonism • One drug blocks the receptor action of the other – it is selective in nature Types : • Competitive a...
Receptor antagonism Competitive antagonism: • There is a parallel shift of the DRC • No suppression of maximal response • ...
Factors affecting drug action • Body size • Age • Sex • Species/Race • Genetics • Routes of drug administration • Environm...
Thank you
