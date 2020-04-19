De vos martin_omgevingsboek

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs Kriebeldiertjesop Mariavreugde Martin De Vos OLO2B2 1....
Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs ● Eeneigendetermineerkaartkunnenopstellen ● Bij hetwaa...
Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs 5. (geendatum). Duizendpoten.Geraadpleegdop18 maart 20...
Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs Insectenleven ophetland en in zoetwater,slechtsenkele ...
Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs Namen groepsleden: ......................................
Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs .........................................................
Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs 4. Noteer de dieren die je vond in deze tabel en zet e...
Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs
  Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs Kriebeldiertjesop Mariavreugde Martin De Vos OLO2B2 1. Plaats - adres Langevelden - Wondelgem 2. Geolocatie / geolokalisatie Geef de correcte coördinaten!Exact te bepalen via GoogleMaps (instructiefilmpje te bekijken via Canvas). 51°05'35.9"N 3°42'08.1"E 3. Korte omschrijving De leerlingenzoekenkriebeldiertjesinde omgevingvande 'lange Velden'inWondelgem.Ze verzamelendeze diertjes.Nadienbekijkende leerlingendeze bodemdiertjesaandachtig.Ze determinerende dierenadhveen determinatietabel.Daarnaschrijvenze de naamvanhetdiertje ineentabel enkruisenze aantotwelke groep deze behoren(gewervelden,ongewervelden,dierzonderpoten,metpoten,1paar potenpersegment,2paar potenpersegment).Vervolgensgaande leerlingeneen eigenzoekkaartmakenadhvhuneigen waarnemingenende infodie ze reedshebbenopgedaan. 4. Doelgroep 3de graad (5de – 6de leerjaar) 5. Tijdsduur 115 minuten 6. Eindtermen 1.3 De leerlingenkunnenineenbeperkte verzamelingvanorganismenengangbare materialengelijkenissen enverschillenontdekkenenopbasisvanminstensééncriteriumeeneigenordeningaanbrengenen verantwoorden; 3.De leerlingenkunnensamenwerkenmetanderen,zonderonderscheidvansociale achtergrond,geslachtof etnische origine. 7. Leerinhoud ● Gewervelde dieren(dierenmeteenruggengraat):bv.eenmuis ● Ongewerveldedieren(dierenzonderrug ● gengraat) ● Dierenzonderpoten - Wormen:bv.Regenworm - Slakken:bv.huisjesslak ● Dierenmetpoten - 6 poten=> insectenbv.mug,libel envlinder - 8 poten=> spinachtige bv.kruisjesspin,hooiwagen,schorpioen - 14 poten=> kreeftachtigebv.pissebed - 1 paar potenpersegment=> duizendpoten - 2 paar potenpersegment=> miljoenpoten ● Juiste dierkunnenbepalena.d.h.v.eenzoekkaart
  2. 2. Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs ● Eeneigendetermineerkaartkunnenopstellen ● Bij hetwaarnemengebruikmakenvanmeerdere zintuigen 8. Lesdoelen 1. Veel voorkomendekriebeldierendeterminerenaande handvaneendetermineertabel/zoekkaart. 2. Aantonendatje zintuigennodigzijnomdierengerichtte kunnenwaarnemen. 3. Aantonenwelkestrategieënnodigzijnomdierenopeencorrecte manierte determineren. 4. Verschillende bodemdiertjesinhunomgevingbenoemen. 5. De verschillende kenmerkenopsommenvanhoe je respectvol metde natuuromkangaan. 6. Op zoekgaan naar verschillende kriebeldierendooropverschillende plekkente zoekenenverschillende zoekstrategieëntoe te passen. 7. In groeptot eengemeenschappelijkresultaatkomen. 9. Aan de handvan de bouwvan de diertjeskunnenbepalenwelkdierhetis 10.Materiaal Vangnetje,potjes,vergrootglas,handschoenen,leitjes,Verdelinggroepen(kaartjes),zoekkaart,tijdschema, ppt zoekkaartmaken,schepje 11.Organisatie Tipsvoor de leerkracht: materiaal controlerenennietvergetenmeenemen Alle materialentellenenopschrijvenvoorennade activiteit Materiaal hurenbij natuurpunt Kaartjesvoorgroepsverdelinguitknippen Fluohesjesklaarleggen Reserve werkbladenkopiëren 12.Werkbladen – instructiebladen – richtlijnen… Zie bijlagenonderaan 13.Oplossingen - sleutel Nietvantoepassing:de leerlingencreëreneeneigenzoekkaartendelenenkel de diertjesdie ze vondeninin groepjes. 14.Bronnen 1. (geendatum)3-4Pissenbedden.Geraadpleegdop17 maart 2020 via file:///C:/Users/joked/Documents/determinatietabel%20(1).pdf 2. D.,(2012). LangeVelden., Geraadpleegdop17 maart 2020 via https://www.google.com/search?q=langevelden+wondelgem+park&sxsrf=ALeKk032jSg0LkFFhoJIUwmy7 QVCLjl2vQ:1584533641758&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjb0- fm_6PoAhUL3aQKHVP8CSEQ_AUoAnoECBYQBA&biw=1280&bih=648#imgrc=KXbTiuk-o_mxOM 3. (geendatum). spinachtigen.Geraadpleegdop18 maart 2020 via https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spinachtigen 4. (geendatum). Kreeftachtigen.Geraadpleegdop18 maart 2020 via https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kreeftachtigen
  3. 3. Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs 5. (geendatum). Duizendpoten.Geraadpleegdop18 maart 2020 via https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duizendpoten 6. (geendatum). ongewervelden.Geraadpleegdop18 maart 2020 via https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ongewervelden 7. (geendatum). gewervelden.Geraadpleegdop18 maart 2020 via https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gewervelden 8. (geendatum). wormen.Geraadpleegdop 18 maart 2020 via https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wormen_(dieren) 9. (geendatum). slakken.Geraadpleegdop18 maart 2020 via https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slakken 10. (geendatum). insecten.Geraadpleegdop18 maart 2020 via https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Insecten 11. Vander Slikke.,G.,(2013). bodemdiertjes. Geraadpleegdop19 maart 2020 via https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JbSF1AyARAA 12. Vlaanderen.(geendatum). basisonderwijs. geraadpleegdop17 maart 2020 via https://onderwijsdoelen.be/resultaten?intro=basisonderwijs&filters=onderwijsniveau%255B0%255D%25 5Bid%255D%3Df7dcdedc9e9c97a653c7dba05896ef57a333480b%26onderwijsniveau%255B0%255D%255 Btitel%255D%3DBasisonderwijs%26onderwijsniveau%255B0%255D%255Bwaarde%255D%3DBasisonder wijs%26bo_onderwijs_subniveau%255B0%255D%255Bid%255D%3Dc6770d35508ce6bdab180b85cb08a1 71f2ed94be%26bo_onderwijs_subniveau%255B0%255D%255Btitel%255D%3DBasisonderwijs%2520%253 E%2520Lager%2520Onderwijs%26bo_onderwijs_subniveau%255B0%255D%255Bwaarde%255D%3DLager %2520Onderwijs 15.Achtergrondinformatie voor de leerkracht Ongewerveldenzijndieren zondereenwervelkolomof ruggengraat,integenstellingtotgewervelden.De gewerveldenenongewerveldenvormensamenheel hetdierenrijk. Het belangrijkste onderscheidtussengewerveldenenongewerveldenisde aanwezigheidvaneenverstevigde kolomvanwervelsrondde centrale zenuw,diebij de ongewerveldenontbreekt.De gewerveldenhebbenzich ontwikkelduit de ongewervelden enzijninvergelijkingdaarmee sterkinde minderheid. Gewerveldenvormeneenonderstamvanchordadieren.Gewervelde dierenkenmerkenzichdoorde aanwezigheidvan eenwervelkolom.Ditzijnde prikken,vissen,amfibieën,reptielen,vogelsende zoogdieren. Ongeveervijf procentvanalle beschrevendiersoortenzijngewerveld;de overige 95% zijnongewerveldedieren. Slakkenzijnde enige weekdierendieook ophet land leven.De meeste slakkenleveninzee endaarnaastleeft eendeel vande soorteninzoetwater.De slakkenzijnopverschillende maniereninte delen,zozijnerslakken meteenhuisje (huisjesslakken) enslakkenzonderhuisje(naaktslakken).Slakkenwordengekenmerkt dooreen enkele schelpdie meestalwindingenheeft. Wormenzijneeninformele groepvandierendie meerdan25.000 soortentelt.Bekende stammenvanwormen zijnde ringwormen,de platwormen ende snoerwormen. Sommige soorten levenophetland ofin zoet water, maar de meeste wormenleveninzee.Ook de levenswijze iszeervariabel;veel soortenleven parasitairopof inandere dieren,andere zijnvrijlevendof niet-parasitair.Er zijnechterookuitzonderingendiemeerdan10 meterlangkunnenworden. Insectenzijneenklasse van ongewervelde dierendie behorentotde geleedpotigen.Metbijnaeenmiljoen beschrevensoortenishetverrewegde grootste groepvandieren.De naam'insecten'slaatopeenhoofdkenmerk van de hele groep,namelijk hetindrieëngedeelde lichaam.
  4. 4. Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs Insectenleven ophetland en in zoetwater,slechtsenkele soortenlevenin zee.Sommige insectenspeleneen directe rol inhetlevenvande mens,zoalsbij hetoverbrengenvanziektenalsvector,hetverzamelenvanhoning, of doorhetopetenvande oogst,maar ookdoor de bestuivingvanvoedingsgewassen. Spinachtigenhebben 8poten enmeestal een intweeëngedeeldlichaam;kopenborststukzijngefuseerdtoteen kopborststukenhetachterlijf. De mannetjeszijnmeestal kleinerdande vrouwtjes. Duizendpotenzijneenklasse vangeleedpotigenbehorende totde duizendpotigenof veelpotigen,waartoe ook de miljoenpotenbehoren.Erzijnongeveer3000 soorten. 16. (optioneel) Extra mogelijkheden tot naverwerking Laat de leerlingenvergelijkenmetwatde andere groepjeshebbengevonden.Ditkanje meenemenvoorinde klas. ● Wat zijnde gelijkenissenenverschillentussende zoekkaarten? ● Welke diertjesvondenzij?
  5. 5. Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs Namen groepsleden: ............................................................................................. Klas: .............. Welkom in de lange Velden! Jullie gaan vandaag kennis maken met de vele diertjes die hier leven. Veel plezier! Lees aandachtig de opdrachten, als je een vraag hebt kom je naar de roze bank! 1. Ga op zoek naar bodemdiertjes en stop ze in het potje dat je kreeg. (25min) 2. Bekijk de diertjes die je hebt gevonden aandachtig. Gebruik hiervoor meerdere zintuigen (10min).Verdeel de diertjes in groepen. Wat zie je? .......................................................................................................................................................................... .......................................................................................................................................................................... .......................................................................................................................................................................... Wat hoor je? .......................................................................................................................................................................... .......................................................................................................................................................................... .......................................................................................................................................................................... Wat voel je? .......................................................................................................................................................................... .......................................................................................................................................................................... .......................................................................................................................................................................... Wat ruik je?
  6. 6. Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs .......................................................................................................................................................................... .......................................................................................................................................................................... .......................................................................................................................................................................... 3. Bepaal welke dieren je vond, gebruik hiervoor deze determinatietabel, noteer de naam van het dier in de tabel. (25 min) DETERMINATIETABEL
  7. 7. Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs 4. Noteer de dieren die je vond in deze tabel en zet een kruisje bij de juiste benaming. (15min) EXTRA: 5. Maak nu zelf een zoekkaart met de diertjes die jullie hebben gevonden. Gebruik hiervoor de powerpoint in bijlage. Neem een schrijflei bij de meester, teken hierop je zoekkaart. (deze ppt wordt in het groot afgedrukt, 1dia per A4).
