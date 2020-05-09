common laboratory animals part 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Common laboratory animals used in Drug Development Part - I Dr. K. Manohar Babu VJ’s College of Pharmacy Rajamahendravaram
Contents Types of animal models Classification of disease models Classification based on research Rodent Animal Models Rat...
INTRODUCTION Physiologically and Anatomically there is a similarity between the humans and animals at organs and organ sy...
Homologous animals: same causes, symptoms and treatment options as would humans who have the same disease Isomorphic anima...
CLASSIFICATION OF DISEASE MODELS 1. Induced (experimental) disease models 2. Spontaneous (genetic) disease models 3. Trans...
Classifications of animal research Animal research are of following types: Basic research. Applied research. Toxicolog...
Animals used in Research Mammals Rodents Non Rodents Miscellaneous Mice, Rat, Guinea pig, Hamsters Rabbit, Dog, Cat, Monke...
Rodent Animal Models  Rat  Mouse  Guinea Pig  Gerbil  Hamster
Rat(rattus novergicus) Strains of rats used in experimental pharmacology are wistar strain, sprauge-dawley and porton. R...
Anatomy • Absence of gallbladder • Open rooted incisors • Extensive mammary tissue • Harderian gland behind eyeball secret...
Wister Rats Developed in Wister Institute in 1906 Wide Head Long ears Tail length is lesser then body length SPRAGUE DAWLE...
Gestation : 21 days Weaning : 21 days Estrus : 4-6 days Sexual maturity Females : 6 weeks** Males : 8 weeks Lifespan ...
Why rats can’t vomit ? they can't wrench open the esophageal sphincter. – esophageal sphincter is opened during vomiting w...
Mice(mus musculus) Strains of mice used in experimental pharmacology are Swiss strain, Laca andBalb/c. They are small in...
Anatomy • Porphyrin Glad behind eyeball • Small size 25-40 grams • Open rooted incisors • Males have larger spleen than fe...
 Mouse Lifespan : 1-3 years Gestation : 21 days Weaning : 21 days Sexual maturity Females : 6 weeks Males : 8 weeks ...
Guinea pig(cavia porcellus) Guinea pigs (400-600gms) are the commonly used experimental animals. They are used to study ...
Vitamin C cannot synthesize their own. Must be supplemented Serum of Guinea pig contain enzyme Aspariginase which shows ...
Two Species are commonly used Golden or Syrian hamster Chinese hamster  Their cheek pouches do not have lymphatic drainag...
×