Activity Based Profitability Management (ABPM) and Activity Based Budgeting (ABB) offers organizations a complete tool to gain a competitive advantage and provides crucial information to support the process of making strategic and operational decisions in the current business environment. It might seem that having this type of information for the management of profits, costs and budgets is not necessary to implement Digital Transformation solutions because the implementation of new technologies does not require an evaluation of this type, and it is assumed that it must be implemented independently of what it implies and at any cost, but this is an error because it will always require business processes, products or services, customers or users, service channels, etc. that must be evaluated from the financial and business process point of view, implemented, measured and improved within a competitive and market environment. In this sense, the profitablitiy, cost and budget information provided by the approach of ABPM and ABB will lead to better business decisions that significantly increase the performance and profits of the companies.