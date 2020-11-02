Successfully reported this slideshow.
Rafael nadal

Ainara

Published in: Sports
Rafael nadal

  1. 1. Rafael Nadal
  2. 2. Rafael Nada Rafael Nadal, better known as Rafa Nadal, is one of the best-known tennis players and one of the best tennis players in the world or history, who has approximately 25 trophies.
  3. 3. The lesion of Rafa In 2012 he suffered a chronic injury to the patellar tendon in his left knee that led him to be inactive for several months.

