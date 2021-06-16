Parents meet with School Board re: COVID-19

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Private School in CA Board Meeting w/Parents Review of COVID-19 Response 2020/21 School Year
Meeting Agenda Introductions Review of 2020-2021 COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts and Outcomes Ask the Experts Face Coverings f...
Review of COVID-19 Mitigation Eﬀorts & Outcomes - The Christian School’s efforts to open the school in the Fall, stay open...
Ask the Experts Review of COVID-19 Response 2020/21 School Year
-- Kristin Leigh Mofﬁtt, M.D., Boston Children’s Hospital, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics Are Children at risk for COVI...
“The children (wearing masks) are going to be a lot more than immune suppressed. They’re growing children, they won’t do t...
“Keeping healthy people isolated from one other simply isn’t necessary. Multiple medical authorities, including the World ...
“Children have a dynamic physiology that is not only turned up to “high” because of growth demands, but also vulnerable to...
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends mask-wearing for all over 12s, and says masks should be considered for 6-11...
Source: Effectiveness of Adding a Mask Recommendation to Other Public Health Measures to Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Infection in D...
Face Coverings for Children During School Review of COVID-19 Response 2020/21 School Year
Are face coverings necessary within the current context of COVID-19 and the data we now have? - Masks have not been proven...
International Study of Studies: April 20, 2021 Read Full Report
Medical Review and Risks for Children
Mental Health Aﬀects on Children
Mask Exemption in accordance w/CDPH Guidelines Current Option for Parents
Partial List of Medical or Mental Health Conditions for Exemption
Example Parent Declaration Letter for Mask Exemption accepted by Private Schools (Date) RE: Mask Exemption Dear (School Na...
Example of Legal Rights
FDA Emergency Authorization of Masks not intended for children but for Health Care Providers Emergency Use Authorization i...
Appendix
Research/Resources Effectiveness of Adding a Mask Recommendation to Other Public Health Measures to Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Inf...
Children shouldn't wear face masks in school, Florida's governor says Republicans demand CDC director explain why children...
Parents meet with School Board re: COVID-19

A review of 2020-2021 school year COVID-19 mitigation efforts and planning for next school year. What is working for our children? What is not? Now that we have more data, what does it tell us about how to provide a safe, measured response for our children at school? Parent experts in medicine, psychiatry, health/wellness, religion and parenting provided their findings in a presentation to their children's School Board. The school is an elementary and junior high private school located in California.

×