Parents meet with School Board re: COVID-19

A review of 2020-2021 school year COVID-19 mitigation efforts and planning for next school year. What is working for our children? What is not? Now that we have more data, what does it tell us about how to provide a safe, measured response for our children at school? Parent experts in medicine, psychiatry, health/wellness, religion and parenting provided their findings in a presentation to their children's School Board. The school is an elementary and junior high private school located in California.