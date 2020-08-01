Successfully reported this slideshow.
THYROID DISEASES BY PATRICK CHISALA (BSC IN CLINICAL MEDICINE)
Introduction • Anatomy - Thyroid gland butterfly shaped - Weighs 20-30grams - Two lateral lobes, one pyramidal lobe - Isth...
Anatomy • Blood supply - Superior thyroid artery - Inferior thyroid artery - Thyroid e ma artery direct branch from aorta ...
Anatomy • Nervous supply Principal innervation of the thyroid gland derives from the autonomic nervous system. Parasympath...
• Lymphatic drainage Lymphatic drainage of the thyroid gland is extensive and flows multidirectionally. Immediate lymphati...
Anatomy • Relations - Investing fascia - Trachea posterior - Oesophagus - Recurrent laryngeal nerve - Superior laryngeal n...
Embryology • Develops in the floor of the pharynx and migrates from the developing trachea to the permanent site at the ba...
Embryology • The thyroid gland is the first of the body's endocrine glands to develop, on approximately the 24th day of ge...
Physiology • Thyroid is made of multiple acini (follicles) • Each spherical follicle is surrounded by a single layer of ce...
Physiology Iodine metabolism - Iodine is the raw material essential for thyroid hormone synthesis - The principle organs t...
Physiology thyroid hormone functions Target tissue Effect Mechanism Adipose tissue Catabolic Stimulates lipolysis Muscle C...
Introduction • Goitre – enlarged thyroid - ‘Gutter’ Lattin means throat
Ectopic thyroid Ectopic thyroid is defined as any thyroid tissue not located in its usual position (i.e., anterior and lat...
Ectopic thyroid Median ectopic thyroid - Swelling in the upper part of the neck - May be the only thyroid tissue present ...
Thyroid swelling • Classification Diffuse hyperplastic- Physiological Pubertal Pregnancy Nodular (Single or Multinodular)
Thyroid swellings Toxic Goiter - Diffuse ( e.g. Graves) - Nodular - Toxic adenoma Neoplastic - Malignant
Thyroid Swelling Inflammatory Chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis - Hashimoto’s disease Granulomatous - Dequervan’s thyroidit...
Thyroid swelling Thyroid cyst - Fluid-filled cavities (cysts) in the thyroid most commonly result from degenerating thyro...
Thyroid swelling • Others Lipoma -Thyroid lipomas are characterized by the presence of a capsule, which is absent in diff...
Thyroid Malignancy - Papillary - Follicular - Medullary - Anaplastic - Lymphoma
Papillary cancer • Most common in the west • Spread via lymphatics • Slow growing • Associated with exposure to radiation ...
Anaplastic • Poor prognosis • Present late in life above 60yrs • May be classified as small cell or large cell • Local inv...
Lymphoma • Good prognosis • Medical treatment • May be associated with immune suppression
Investigations • Thyroid function tests - T3, T4, TSH . Thyroid antibodies . Isotope scanning . Ultrasound . Soft tissue X...
Investigations • FNAC • CT, MRI • FBC/ESR
Treatment • Thyroidectomy • Thyroid iodine ablation • Thyroxine
Thyroidectomy • Total Thyroidectomy • Hemithyroidectomy • Subtotal thyroidectomy • Near total thyroidectomy
HYPERTHYROIDISM SYMPTOMS • Hyperactivity/ irritability/ dysphoria • Heat intolerance and sweating • Palpitations • Fatigue...
Hyperthyroidism Differences between primary and secondary hyperthyroidism Primary thyrotoxicosis 1. Symptoms appear first,...
Graves Disease • Autoimmune disorder • Abs directed against TSH receptor with intrinsic activity. Thyroid stimulating immu...
Treatment of Graves Disease • Reduce thyroid hormone production or reduce the amount of thyroid tissue • Antithyroid drugs...
SYMPTOMS • Dry skin, cool extremities • Puffy face, hands and feet • Delayed tendon reflex relaxation • Carpal tunnel synd...
Hypothyroidism • Under- active thyroid gland • This is a condition with less thyroid hormone production. • Usually a prima...
Causes of Hypothyroidism  Drugs: excess iodine, lithium, anti-thyroid drugs, interferons, amiodarone etc.  Iodine defici...
Treatment of Hypothyroidism • Levothyroxine • If no residual thyroid function 1.5 μg/kg/day • Patients under age 60, witho...
Thyroiditis • Acute: rare and due to suppurative infection of the thyroid • Sub acute: also termed de Quervains thyroiditi...
Acute Thyroiditis • Bacterial – Staph, Strep • Fungal – Aspergillus, Candida, Histoplasma, Pneumocystis • Radiation thyroi...
Sub Acute Thyroiditis Viral (granulomatous) – Mumps, coxsackie, influenza, adeno and echoviruses Mostly affects middle age...
Sub Acute Thyroiditis (cont) Silent thyroiditis No tenderness of thyroid Occur mostly 3 – 6 months after pregnancy 3 phase...
Chronic Thyroiditis Hashimoto’s • Autoimmune • Initially goiter later very little thyroid tissue • Rarely associated with ...
Chronic Thyroiditis Reidel’s • Rare • Middle aged women • Insidious painless • Symptoms due to compression • Dense fibrosi...
Thyroiditis • The most common form of thyroiditis is Hashimoto thyroiditis, this is also the most common cause of long ter...
THANK YOU
GOOD AND SIMPLIFIED NOTES ON SOME COMMON THYROID DISEASES

  1. 1. THYROID DISEASES BY PATRICK CHISALA (BSC IN CLINICAL MEDICINE)
  2. 2. Thyroid Diseases PATRICK CHISALA
  3. 3. Introduction • Anatomy - Thyroid gland butterfly shaped - Weighs 20-30grams - Two lateral lobes, one pyramidal lobe - Isthmus connects the lateral lobe
  4. 4. Anatomy • Blood supply - Superior thyroid artery - Inferior thyroid artery - Thyroid e ma artery direct branch from aorta • venous drainage - Superior thyroid vein - Middle thyroid vein - Inferior thyroid veins
  5. 5. Anatomy • Nervous supply Principal innervation of the thyroid gland derives from the autonomic nervous system. Parasympathetic fibers come from the vagus nerves, and sympathetic fibers are distributed from the superior, middle, and inferior ganglia of the sympathetic trunk. These small nerves enter the gland along with the blood vessels.
  6. 6. • Lymphatic drainage Lymphatic drainage of the thyroid gland is extensive and flows multidirectionally. Immediate lymphatic drainage courses to the periglandular nodes; to the prelaryngeal (Delphian), pretracheal, and paratracheal nodes along the recurrent laryngeal nerve; and then to mediastinal lymph nodes.
  7. 7. Anatomy • Relations - Investing fascia - Trachea posterior - Oesophagus - Recurrent laryngeal nerve - Superior laryngeal nerve
  8. 8. Embryology • Develops in the floor of the pharynx and migrates from the developing trachea to the permanent site at the base of the neck • Differentiation begins at four weeks and is complete at six weeks • The tract associated with migration is called Thyroglossal duct
  9. 9. Embryology • The thyroid gland is the first of the body's endocrine glands to develop, on approximately the 24th day of gestation. • This occurs under the influence of fibroblast growth factor signaling pathways. • The thyroid originates from two main structures: the primitive pharynx and the neural crest. • The rudimentary lateral thyroid develops from neural crest cells, while the median thyroid, which forms the bulk of the gland, arises from the primitive pharynx. • The thyroid gland forms as a proliferation of endodermal epithelial cells on the median surface of the developing pharyngeal floor. • The site of this development lies between 2 key structures, the tuberculum impar and the copula, and is known as the foramen cecum
  10. 10. Physiology • Thyroid is made of multiple acini (follicles) • Each spherical follicle is surrounded by a single layer of cells and filled with a pink staining protenaceous material called colloid • When the gland is inactive the colloid is abundant, the follicles are large and the cells lining them are flat • Hormones secreted by the gland include thyroxine (T4) and tri- iodothyroxine (T3) • T3 is also produced in the peripheral tissues by de-iodination of T4 • Both hormones are iodine-containing amino acids • T3 is more active than T4
  11. 11. Physiology Iodine metabolism - Iodine is the raw material essential for thyroid hormone synthesis - The principle organs that take up iodine is the thyroid for hormone synthesis and Kidneys for excretion - T3 and T4 is metabolized in the liver
  12. 12. Physiology thyroid hormone functions Target tissue Effect Mechanism Adipose tissue Catabolic Stimulates lipolysis Muscle Catabolic Increase protein break down Heart Chronotropic and ionotropic Enhances response to catecholamines Nervous system Developmental Promotes normal brain deveopment Gut Metabolic Increases absorption of Carbohydrate
  13. 13. Introduction • Goitre – enlarged thyroid - ‘Gutter’ Lattin means throat
  14. 14. Ectopic thyroid Ectopic thyroid is defined as any thyroid tissue not located in its usual position (i.e., anterior and lateral to the second, third, and fourth tracheal rings). During development, the thyroid gland descends from the foramen cecum at the base of the tongue to its location at the front of the trachea. Lingual Thyroid - Occurs as a swelling at the foramen caecum - Usually the only thyroid. Common in females - May cause dysphagia, dysphonia, respiratory obstruction or haemorrhage RX- surgical and Non surgical methods. Surgical treatment includes excision alone or excision with auto- transplantation into muscle. Approach for excision is oral, transhyoid, and lateral pharyngotomy. Non-surgical treatment includes hormonal therapy and radioactive ablation.
  15. 15. Ectopic thyroid Median ectopic thyroid - Swelling in the upper part of the neck - May be the only thyroid tissue present Lateral thyroid - Normal thyroid gland found laterally - These should be considered malignant Thyroglossal cyst - May be present in any part of the thyroglossal tract - Moves up when swallowing and protrusion of the tongue - Fistula follows inadequate excision of the thyroglossal cyst
  16. 16. Thyroid swelling • Classification Diffuse hyperplastic- Physiological Pubertal Pregnancy Nodular (Single or Multinodular)
  17. 17. Thyroid swellings Toxic Goiter - Diffuse ( e.g. Graves) - Nodular - Toxic adenoma Neoplastic - Malignant
  18. 18. Thyroid Swelling Inflammatory Chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis - Hashimoto’s disease Granulomatous - Dequervan’s thyroiditis Infective - Acute(bacterial, viral) Chronic(TB, syphilis)
  19. 19. Thyroid swelling Thyroid cyst - Fluid-filled cavities (cysts) in the thyroid most commonly result from degenerating thyroid adenomas. Often, solid components are mixed with fluid in thyroid cysts. Cysts are usually noncancerous, but they occasionally contain cancerous solid components. Rx -radioiodine or excision. Dermoid cyst – Rx - excise Solitary cyst- Rx – Depends on FNAB cytologic specimen results, management consists of observation, levothyroxine suppression therapy, or surgery. Patients with benign solitary thyroid nodules may undergo observation or levothyroxine suppression therapy as the initial treatment modality
  20. 20. Thyroid swelling • Others Lipoma -Thyroid lipomas are characterized by the presence of a capsule, which is absent in diffuse thyroid lipomatosis and is the main differentiating feature . The pathophysiology of diffuse proliferation of adipose tissue in the thyroid gland is unclear. Accurate diagnosis of a single lipoma can be made clinically in up to 85% of cases. The typical lipoma is a soft, doughy, non-tender, round, mobile mass. Rx – lipectomy
  21. 21. Thyroid Malignancy - Papillary - Follicular - Medullary - Anaplastic - Lymphoma
  22. 22. Papillary cancer • Most common in the west • Spread via lymphatics • Slow growing • Associated with exposure to radiation Follicular • Most common in Zambia • Spread via blood vessels • May present as pathological fracture • Should be differentiated from follicular nodule
  23. 23. Anaplastic • Poor prognosis • Present late in life above 60yrs • May be classified as small cell or large cell • Local invasion of tissue Medullary • Endocrine • MENS IIa, MENS 2b (Phaecromocytoma) • May be sporadic or familial • Secretes calcitonin as tumour marker
  24. 24. Lymphoma • Good prognosis • Medical treatment • May be associated with immune suppression
  25. 25. Investigations • Thyroid function tests - T3, T4, TSH . Thyroid antibodies . Isotope scanning . Ultrasound . Soft tissue X-ray neck . Indirect laryngoscopy
  26. 26. Investigations • FNAC • CT, MRI • FBC/ESR
  27. 27. Treatment • Thyroidectomy • Thyroid iodine ablation • Thyroxine
  28. 28. Thyroidectomy • Total Thyroidectomy • Hemithyroidectomy • Subtotal thyroidectomy • Near total thyroidectomy
  29. 29. HYPERTHYROIDISM SYMPTOMS • Hyperactivity/ irritability/ dysphoria • Heat intolerance and sweating • Palpitations • Fatigue and weakness • Weight loss with increase of appetite • Diarrhoea • Polyuria • Oligomenorrhoea, loss of libido SIGNS
  30. 30. Hyperthyroidism Differences between primary and secondary hyperthyroidism Primary thyrotoxicosis 1. Symptoms appear first, then thyroid swelling 2. Goitre is diffuse, smooth, firm or soft, both lobes are involved with thrill and bruit 3. Features are much more severe compared to that ofsecondary toxicosis 4. Eye signs and exophthalmos are common 5. As it is an autoimmune disease, there may be hepatosplenomegaly Histologically, there is hyperplasia of acini, lined by columnar epithelium, often containing vacuolated colloidosis 1. Thyroid swelling appears first 2. Swelling is large nodular, obvious 3. Symptoms appear after long time, which is less severe and slowly progressive compared to primary toxicosis 4. Eye signs are not common 5. Cardiac features are more common
  31. 31. Graves Disease • Autoimmune disorder • Abs directed against TSH receptor with intrinsic activity. Thyroid stimulating immunoglobulins bind and activate thyrotropin receptors causing thyroid gland to grow and thyroid follicles to increase thyroid hormone synthesis • Responsible for 60-80% of Thyrotoxicosis • More common in women than me • Dermopathy – legs- pretibial myxedema N - no signs or symptoms O – only signs (lid retraction or lag) no symptoms S – soft tissue involvement (peri-orbital oedema) P – proptosis (>22 mm)(Hertl’s test) E – extra ocular muscle involvement (diplopia) C – corneal involvement (keratitis) S – sight loss (compression of the optic nerve) Goiter with diffuse bruit Opthalmopathy – Non infiltrative – grittiness, redness, lacrimation, lid lag, lid retraction. Infiltrative - exophthalmos Dermopathy – hands – onycholysis, acropathy(acropachy) Dermopathy – legs- pretibial myxedema
  32. 32. Treatment of Graves Disease • Reduce thyroid hormone production or reduce the amount of thyroid tissue • Antithyroid drugs: propyl-thiouracil, carbimazole • Radioiodine • Subtotal thyroidectomy – relapse after antithyroid therapy, pregnancy, young people? • Symptomatic treatment • Propranolol
  33. 33. SYMPTOMS • Dry skin, cool extremities • Puffy face, hands and feet • Delayed tendon reflex relaxation • Carpal tunnel syndrome • Bradycardia • Diffuse alopecia • Serous cavity effusions • Tiredness and weakness • Dry skin • Feeling cold • Hair loss • Difficulty in concentrating and poor memory • Constipation • Weight gain with poor appetite • Hoarse voice • Menorrhagia, later oligo and amenorrhoea • Paresthesias • Impaired hearing
  34. 34. Hypothyroidism • Under- active thyroid gland • This is a condition with less thyroid hormone production. • Usually a primary disease of the thyroid • May be secondary to hypothalamic pituitary axis • In secondary hypothyroidism, TSH levels are low. • Common in older women • May present with puffy moon face
  35. 35. Causes of Hypothyroidism  Drugs: excess iodine, lithium, anti-thyroid drugs, interferons, amiodarone etc.  Iodine deficiency  Infiltrative disorders of the thyroid: amyloidosis, sarcoidosis,haemochr omatosis, scleroderma INVESTIGATIONS
  36. 36. Treatment of Hypothyroidism • Levothyroxine • If no residual thyroid function 1.5 μg/kg/day • Patients under age 60, without cardiac disease can be started on 50 – 100 μg/day. Dose adjusted according to TSH levels • In elderly especially those with CAD the starting dose should be much less (12.5 – 25 μg/day)
  37. 37. Thyroiditis • Acute: rare and due to suppurative infection of the thyroid • Sub acute: also termed de Quervains thyroiditis/ granulomatous thyroiditis – mostly viral origin • Chronic thyroiditis: mostly autoimmune (Hashimoto’s)
  38. 38. Acute Thyroiditis • Bacterial – Staph, Strep • Fungal – Aspergillus, Candida, Histoplasma, Pneumocystis • Radiation thyroiditis • Amiodarone (acute/ sub acute) Painful thyroid, ESR usually elevated, thyroid function normal
  39. 39. Sub Acute Thyroiditis Viral (granulomatous) – Mumps, coxsackie, influenza, adeno and echoviruses Mostly affects middle aged women, Three phases, painful enlarged thyroid, usually complete resolution Rx: NSAIDS and glucocorticoids if necessary
  40. 40. Sub Acute Thyroiditis (cont) Silent thyroiditis No tenderness of thyroid Occur mostly 3 – 6 months after pregnancy 3 phases: hyperhyporesolution, last 12 to 20 weeks ESR normal, TPO Abs present Usually no treatment necessary
  41. 41. Sub Acute Thyroiditis (cont) Silent thyroiditis No tenderness of thyroid Occur mostly 3 – 6 months after pregnancy 3 phases: hyperhyporesolution, last 12 to 20 weeks ESR normal, TPO(thyroid peroxidase) Abs present Usually no treatment necessary
  42. 42. Chronic Thyroiditis Hashimoto’s • Autoimmune • Initially goiter later very little thyroid tissue • Rarely associated with pain • Insidious onset and progression • Most common cause of hypothyroidism • TPO abs present (90 – 95%)
  43. 43. Chronic Thyroiditis Reidel’s • Rare • Middle aged women • Insidious painless • Symptoms due to compression • Dense fibrosis develop • Usually no thyroid function impairment • Most pts are euthyroid, and some may have hypo, rarely hyper. • Steroids may be used
  44. 44. Thyroiditis • The most common form of thyroiditis is Hashimoto thyroiditis, this is also the most common cause of long term hypothyroidism • The outcome of all other types of thyroiditis is good with eventual return to normal thyroid function
  45. 45. THANK YOU

