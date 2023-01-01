Successfully reported this slideshow.
REFASHIOND - State of Supply Chain 2022 FULL.pdf

Jan. 01, 2023
The Future of Global Supply Chains Has Never Looked More Promising

Supply chains around the world face a number of difficult and entrenched challenges: Geopolitical Hostilities; The Climate Crisis; Population Growth & Consumer Behavior. The daily drumbeat of news paints a depressing picture.

But, there’s a small, committed, tenacious, tireless, and obsessive group of builders, optimists, enthusiasts, rule-breakers, outsiders, and trouble-makers willing the supply chain networks, platforms, and ecosystems of our future into existence; refashioning them to be better for people, planet, and profits.

These are there stories.

The Future of Global Supply Chains Has Never Looked More Promising

Supply chains around the world face a number of difficult and entrenched challenges: Geopolitical Hostilities; The Climate Crisis; Population Growth & Consumer Behavior. The daily drumbeat of news paints a depressing picture.

But, there’s a small, committed, tenacious, tireless, and obsessive group of builders, optimists, enthusiasts, rule-breakers, outsiders, and trouble-makers willing the supply chain networks, platforms, and ecosystems of our future into existence; refashioning them to be better for people, planet, and profits.

These are there stories.

  1. 1. THE STATE OF SUPPLY CHAIN Y E A R I N R E V I E W 2022
  2. 2. NOW THAT EVERYONE CARES ABOUT SUPPLY CHAINS, WE'D LIKE TO SHARE A GLIMPSE INTO ITS FUTURE... THROUGH THE LENS OF OUR PORTFOLIO COMPANIES. 2 0 2 2 Intro Gildform Sunthetics Wisy Denim Arcstone Simplifyber Aerotrax Shipday Stimulus Greenscreens.ai Natural Fiber Welding Sortile ANOVA Intelligence TrueToForm Otonomi 3 4 11 17 25 31 39 46 52 60 73 81 88 98 110 119 129 136 141 147 155 159 165 169 172 176 180 186 192 197 200 Buildstock Backbone.ai Leaf Logistics Limeloop Gybe Wearwell GroupUps The Prospective Company Omnichain Overwatch Data Transmute Lynq Portfolio Stats Team / GP Highlights Fund Highlights TABLE OF CONTENTS
  3. 3. Supply chains around the world face a number of difficult and entrenched challenges: Geopolitical Hostilities; The Climate Crisis; Population Growth & Consumer Behavior. The daily drumbeat of news paints a depressing picture. But, there’s a small, committed, tenacious, tireless, and obsessive group of builders, optimists, enthusiasts, rule- breakers, outsiders, and trouble-makers willing the supply chain networks, platforms, and ecosystems of our future into existence; refashioning them to be better for people, planet, and profits. THE FUTURE OF GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS HAS NEVER LOOKED MORE PROMISING THESE ARE THEIR STORIES. 2 0 2 2
  4. 4. GILDFORM ON-DEMAND JEWELRY DESIGN & MANUFACTURING PLATFORM DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS, ADVANCED MANUFACTURING Gildform is developing an online jewelry design and production platform to make on-demand manufacturing of fine jewelry a reality. The platform enables ideation, technical design, and production using 3D printing, and fulfillment. Various industries are seeking new approaches to manufacturing that match supply with actual demand rather than forecasts of demand. This is what on-demand manufacturing in small batches makes possible. Given her background in jewelry design and manufacturing, Karissma and the team at Gildform have developed an on-demand manufacturing platform for jewelry designers and brands - from concept to retail-ready finished product in a fraction of the time it traditionally takes incumbents to bring new products to market, all while creating jobs in Detroit.
  5. 5. "Panelists also noted the impact that Industry 4.0 technologies can have on a company’s carbon footprint. One panelist said that just by using “virtual twin” technology to lay out factory machines for maximum efficiency, a production center was able to cut its energy use by 30 percent." Gildform wins both the Growth Company Competition $10,000 and the People's Choice Award $5,000
  6. 6. Gildform produced earrings and septum jewelry for Marvel's Wakanda Forever!
  7. 7. SUNTHETICS ACCELERATING CHEMISTRY INNOVATION THROUGH AI & ML DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS Sunthetics has built an easy-to-use machine learning tool that accelerates the discovery, development, and optimization of formulations, processes, and products in the chemicals industry. Sunthetics ML weds chemical engineering and predictive ML algorithms in order to help human experts quickly predict the formulations and process constraints that will most likely yield desired outcomes. As much as 96% of all manufactured goods are directly touched by the business of chemistry. There’s a growing need for more efficient and sustainable ways of formulating new products based on chemistry. Increasing geopolitical tensions, and regulations propelled by ESG consideration due to the Climate Crisis serve as catalysts for startups like Sunthetics.
  8. 8. Daniela Blanco obtained her Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from NYU and is the co-founder and CEO of Sunthetics. At Sunthetics, she develops ground-breaking machine-learning platforms that accelerate the development and implementation of sustainable chemical processes. Daniela has been named Forbes 30 Under 30 in Energy North America, Top Innovator Under 35 in Latin America by MIT Technology Review, Top Female Founder by Inc Magazine, Top Graduate Inventor by Lemelson-MIT, Global Student Entrepreneur Champion, and Brightest AI-CI Mind by the MIT Center for Collective Intelligence. Due to her vision of building a more sustainable chemical industry, she has been invited to speak at the 2019 International Entrepreneurial Summit for the Sustainable Development Goals at the United Nations. IF AI SHAPES OUR FUTURE, WHO SHAPES AI?
  9. 9. Q4 2022 signed pilot with top 10 pharma company
  10. 10. After inventing a greener way to manufacture nylon and winning several student pitch competitions, Daniela Blanco realized investors were more interested in the artificial intelligence (AI) technology she'd developed that led to her discovery. She then pivoted her company to focus on creating AI tools to help others across the chemical industry operate more sustainably. "I myself am an immigrant. I didn't necessarily have a safety net of, you know, a lot of money or savings. I started the company knowing that I needed a salary." A SUSTAINABLE PIVOT Daniela
  11. 11. Her
  12. 12. WISY RETAIL INTELLIGENCE THAT WORKS EVERYWHERE DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS Wisy is developing a machine learning and artificial intelligence platform to enable intelligent operations in CPG retail. Inventory Distortion in retail is a global problem that costs the industry more than a trillion dollars in lost revenues, product waste and spoilage. The problem is particularly acute in CPG Retail. These companies have a large physical footprint and rely heavily on manual processes. Even though many of them are global companies, they must be flexible enough to accommodate consumers in every country. Wisy's breakthrough image recognition technology dramatically lowers the bar to adoption by CPG companies and retailers to run smarter operations with granular analytics based on a real-time view of each category and SKU at every store.
  13. 13. "Finding investors who share our vision to solve a global problem is wonderful, but finding investors who know the space deeply and are driven like us is remarkable.” Min
  14. 14. DENIM ALL-IN-ONE FINANCIAL PLATFORM FOR FREIGHT BROKERS DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS, NEXT GEN-LOGISTICS Denim is building the digital platform infrastructure for supply chain finance in domestic freight transportation and logistics, with plans to eventually expand globally. By reducing the friction in payments within freight logistics, Denim empowers logistics intermediaries and service providers, as well as carriers to invest in growth and profitability rather than trying to manage working capital from one payment cycle to the next. The trucking industry is plagued by payment processes that are outdated and rife with delays and unnecessary complications. There’s a significant opportunity for a new entrant that makes it easier for logistics service providers to manage payments, along with streamlining related back-office processes and operations.
  15. 15. REFASHIOND Ventures' participated in Axle Payments' Series B; The company raised $26M in Equity, $100M in Venture Debt, changed its name to Denim.
  16. 16. ARCSTONE INTEGRATED, REAL-TIME DATA POWERING VISIBILITY IN MANUFACTURING DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS, ADVANCED MANUFACTURING Arcstone has built a platform that connects factory shop floors with global manufacturing supply chains. The platform's features and tool sets provide large US manufacturing brands full traceability and visibility over their suppliers down to raw materials, manufacturing, and real-time global factory operations. With geopolitical tensions increasing, and given the disruptions that occured during COVID19, we believe that platforms like Arcstone's will become increasingly important over time as large manufacturers seek greater visibility, flexibility, and control over their global operations through every tier of their supply chain relationships.
  17. 17. "I am giddy with optimism after a briefing with Arcstone Digital Manufacturing. Finally, end- to-end supply chain visibility for compliance and sustainability assurance appears possible." Julie Fraser Vice President Research on Manufacturing and Operations, Tech-Clarity, Inc. SAMPLING OF CURRENT CUSTOMERS 200+
  18. 18. The Gartner report supports the need for "digitalization — a necessity for improving visibility and transparency into manufacturing operations that improves an organization’s ability to respond to external threats and unforeseen events with speed and accuracy."
  19. 19. 200+ factory deployments in 6 countries across 4 industries “The REFASHIOND Team has the deep technical expertise to help Arcstone with relevant industry experience and guidance across product development, sales channel enablement and industry partnership connections to help us thrive in a new market.” Willson
  20. 20. SIMPLIFYBER Simplifyber is developing a sustainable, additive manufacturing process that results in 100% biodegradable clothing, reducing the number of steps required to create new clothing from 5 to 2, through a proprietary combination of advanced materials and advanced manufacturing. As the climate crisis accelerates, companies in legacy industries are pursuing strategies and innovations to decarbonize their supply chains and operations. This is creating a large and growing opportunity for innovations in advanced manufacturing and advanced materials in the fashion and apparel industry because of its manufacturing intensity, its contribution to greenhouse gas emissions, its energy consumption, and its contribution to global water consumption and pollution. BIOMATERIALS & CLEANTECH MANUFACTURING FOR FASHION ADVANCED MATERIALS, ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
  21. 21. “What we love about REFASHIOND is that they are specialists in supply chain AND fashion - and they are one phone call away from so many key players in our industry. They're a perfect fit for us!” Maria
  22. 22. Oversubscribed Seed Raise
  23. 23. AEROTRAX Aerotrax is building a platform to modernize supply chain operations in the aviation and aerospace industries, starting with a focus on maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) establishments. Currently, MROs do not have a reliable and secure way to track and monitor parts as those parts move through the supply chain. This leads to waste, and inefficiencies. It also poses a safety risk and leads to compliance breakdowns that can lead to significant fines from the FAA and lost revenues. MRO is a critical part of the aviation and aerospace industry verticals. The lack of an easy to use platform like Aerotrax has been a perennial problem in the industry, but it has become more of an issue due to several high- profile general and public aviation incidents and crashes over the recent past, including those involving Boeing's 737 line of aircraft. AIRCRAFT PARTS SUPPLY CHAIN VISIBILITY & COLLABORATION DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS
  24. 24. "We operate a fast-growing fleet of aircraft, and mitigating Aircraft on Ground (AOG) time is critical. We believe that Aerotrax supports this KPI by accelerating TAT and being audit-friendly. Our team is adamant that this is the way we should execute repair orders moving forward." Nguyen Van Hoan Senior Procurement Manager, Bamboo Airways
  25. 25. SHIPDAY Shipday is building a cloud-enabled local delivery service management and operations platform; ShipDay allows its users or customers to programmatically conceptualize, design, manage and operate local delivery services using its web service APIs and other tools. Most local businesses cannot operate profitably if they use the delivery options from UberEats, PostMates, DoorDash and similar services. There’s a market for software infrastructure that makes it easy for anyone to create and manage a local delivery service anywhere in the world without the need to write any code or manage any technology services themselves. COVID-19 made this even more of a necessity for many small and medium sized businesses all over the world as they had to transition to online and delivery during lockdowns. DEMOCRATIZING LOCAL DELIVERY TECHNOLOGY FOR SMALL BUSINESSES DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS, NEXT GEN LOGISTICS
  26. 26. Small businesses power our communities. Let Shipday power your deliveries.
  27. 27. 3m+ global deliveries completed in 2022 80+ total countries 1k+ large & small businesses
  28. 28. SHIPDAY HAS POWERED 300,000+ KFC LatAm orders in 5 countries across 100 locations 5 more LatAm countries deploying in Q1 2023
  29. 29. CURRENT INTEGRATIONS
  30. 30. B2B RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT PLATFORM FOR BETTER PURCHASE DECISIONS STIMULUS Stimulus is building a platform that enables large enterprises to better manage their supplier and vendor relationships. It empowers its customers with data and intelligence to enable them make better purchasing decisions. Procurement and Sourcing remain relatively manual and labor intensive areas of supply chain management within large companies. Globally, public procurement is about $13 Trillion in value. In the private sector procurement spend as a percentage of revenues can range from 17% in Financial Services to 60% in Semiconductors. This suggests that there is a lot of room for value creation through simple digital tools that significantly increase the effectiveness of corporate procurement and sourcing teams. DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS
  31. 31. Bringing Transparency to Purchasing Stimulus uses data & analytics to help companies make better (diverse, equitable, and inclusionary) purchasing decisions
  32. 32. “There are many reasons I’m excited to have REFASHIOND Ventures as an investor in Stimulus. 1. Brian and Lisa are awesome people. 2. Their expertise in supply chain. 3. The NY Supply Chain Meetup community is amazing, which I can utilize to obtain customers, partners and more!” Tiffanie
  33. 33. GREENSCREENS.AI Greenscreens.ai is building a neutral platform for data aggregation, market intelligence, and dynamic pricing for the truckload spot rate market. The COVID19 pandemic has put problems related to the trucking industry in the limelight. Specifically, the issue of pricing has become more salient as supply chains contend with more disruptions. As the operating environment for trucking becomes more volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous the need for more highly customizable and personalizable pricing technology is becoming increasingly difficult for supply chain intermediaries to ignore. This is a catalyst for startups like Greenscreens.ai to create customer value by becoming part of the new data and decision-making infrastructure for traditional industries like supply chain logistics. AI-POWERED DYNAMIC PRICING FOR THE LOGISTICS INDUSTRY DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS, NEXT GEN LOGISTICS
  34. 34. 550% YoY GROWTH
  35. 35. “Not only are Brian and Lisa just very cool humans, they have the perfect blend of knowledge and experience in scaling up SaaS startups, product leadership, and supply chain management. We are very much aligned in our beliefs that more innovation and collaboration in supply chains are required.” Dawn
  36. 36. NATURAL FIBER WELDING Natural Fiber Welding has developed new textiles that replace synthetic materials derived from fossil fuels (plastic) with plant-based alternatives. Plastic pollution is a growing, global crisis. The fashion and apparel industry is a large consumer of plastics used in textiles, and is under increasing regulatory and market pressure to adopt more environmentally friendly and sustainable materials within its supply chains. Natural Fiber Welding is ready to scale its technology has a lot of interest from large, established brands. BIODEGRADABLE ADVANCED MATERIALS FROM PLANTS, NOT PLASTIC ADVANCED MATERIALS, ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
  37. 37. SORTILE Sortile is developing a platform to enable the sorting of post-consumer waste textiles and apparel using near infrared spectroscopy to identify and sort textile fibers by composition. The platform also includes a data and analytics component that helps Sortile's customers gain more granular visibility into the composition of the incoming waste stream. Fiber-to-Fiber recycling is becoming a bigger and bigger issue as the fashion, apparel, and textiles industry comes to grips with changing consumer attitudes about the industry's impact on the environment. At the same time, regulators are introducing laws that demand greater transparency about the industry's impact on the environment - with foreign governments much less likely to accept textile waste exported from the west. IOT & DATA SOLUTIONS TO ENABLE TEXTILE RECYCLING DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS
  38. 38. Sortile is the missing link, providing material composition, color and volumes in a fraction of the time.
  39. 39. “We are thrilled to have REFASHIOND as an investor in Sortile. Brian and Lisa's energy is simply infectious, pushing and challenging us to achieve greater things. Their deep knowledge in supply chain will be crucial to our continued growth and development.” Constanza
  40. 40. ANOVA Intelligence is developing a next generation cyber defense platform that leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning to find the most dangerous and ellusive types of cyber threats. The platform automates forensic analysis of network endpoints for enterprises, with unprecedented speed, scale and accuracy. RADAR FOR THE CYBER DOMAIN DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS ANOVA INTELLIGENCE
  41. 41. Cyberspace is the only area in which the U.S. does not have domain advantage. Commercial off-the-shelf solutions are inadequate. THE RAPTOR FINDS AND ATTRIBUTES APTs EARLIER, FASTER, AT SCALE WITH UNPRECEDENTED ACCURACY . . . IN LESS TIME, WITH FEWER ANALYSTS AND A STREAMLINED STACK
  42. 42. ANOVA is preparing to start a pilot with the DoD to protect military and intelligence digital infrastructure.
  43. 43. "Three years in to the "decisive decade," America needs cyber domain dominance now. The RAPTOR provides a ready built solution capable of detecting, attributing and denying our most capable cyber adversaries." Colonel Steven Heffington Professor National Defense University, Author of the NDU National Security Primer (These views are personal perspectives and do not represent the views of the United States government)
  44. 44. “Given the scale, growth, urgency and pervasive nature of the cyber threat, the timing is right for a ‘call to arms’. Some have delivered tactical effect but not necessarily strategic advantage. The RAPTOR delivers both and provides dire need capabilities to combat those who wish to do us harm.” Air Chief Marshal (RET) Sir Stuart William Peach Baron Peach, GBE, KCB, DL. Former Chairman of the NATO Military Committee and MOD Chief of Defence Staff
  45. 45. TRUE TO FORM TrueToForm is developing an object scanning and data management platform for the creation of digital twins, with initial applications in the fashion and apparel industry. It is difficult to obtain individual body measurements of the sort a tailor or seamstress would take before making an item of clothing for a shopper. As it becomes easier to make clothing on-demand and post- purchase, technology-enabled and scalable methods of obtaining accurate body measurements will increase in value. A mobile-first object scanning, data collection and management system has wide application in the creation of digital twins for other types of objects. BODY SCANNING & DATA MANAGEMENT FOR DIGITAL AVATARS DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS, ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
  46. 46. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to utilize TrueToForm’s software as we strive to make custom fitted clothing more accessible through this innovative virtual fitting platform,” Silke Weil GM, The Tailory New York
  47. 47. FROM BODY DATA TO FINISHED DRESS.
  48. 48. OTONOMI OTONOMI is an insurtech startup that provides parametric insurance products and a claims management platform for insurance carriers, insurance brokers, policyholders, and third-party claims administrators - with an initial focus on freight and cargo logistics. The COVID-19 Pandemic has caused SMB operators to realize that most of the time, they have been operating with insufficient insurance to protect them from supply chain risk. Technology infrastructure now exists to provide easy to understand, easy to use, and easy to implement digital insurance products at scale for applications in supply chain logistics, and other adjacent markets. AI DRIVEN PARAMETRIC INSURANCE DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS
  49. 49. Otonomi raised an oversubscribed Seed round
  50. 50. BUILDSTOCK Buildstock is building a B2B marketplace for America’s $1.4 Trillion construction materials industry. The construction materials market is highly fragmented, reliant on archaic tools, and opaque. If Buildstock succeeds, it will create market data transparency to improve pricing, payments, time efficiencies & fulfillment. B2B CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS MARKETPLACE & SAAS TOOLS DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS
  51. 51. "Wilson & I are excited to have Brian & Lisa as investors, for our construction materials marketplace/software startup. We value the diversity of their backgrounds, the empathy of their characters, and their experience & vision around logistics & manufacturing. To revolutionize the construction industry, we welcome their enthusiasm, for what we're building & for us as a diverse founding team''. Kathryn
  52. 52. BACKBONE AI BackboneAI builds frictionless data networks through intercompany automation. It transforms supplier and customer relationships through real-time data synchronization, fast API connectivity, and third-party application and database integration. COVID-19 compelled companies in legacy industries to transition to B2B ecommerce much more quickly than forecast. To do this, data and information has to be easy to process and analyze to support decision- making across organizations. This creates a large and growing opportunity for startups in the data infrastructure stack to build platforms and ecosystems that make it easier for large industrial companies to make the transition to transacting more business through digital and online channels. FRICTIONLESS DATA NETWORKS THROUGH INTERCOMPANY AUTOMATION DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS
  53. 53. Launched databots to give supply chain data teams new super powers
  54. 54. LEAF LOGISTICS Leaf Logistics coordinates across the truckload transportation industry to remove waste in the form of unnecessary miles driven by empty trucks. Using advanced data analytics, Leaf coordinates multi-shipper routes that eliminate empty miles, saving shippers money, allowing carriers to generate more revenue, and reducing the excess carbon emissions associated with empty miles. Leaf then uses a unique forward contracting approach to move the industry away from the transactional nature of transportation contracting and towards longer-term planning to increase business certainty for both supply and demand. The Leaf platform brings together shippers, carriers, brokers, and other partners to transform the truckload transportation industry. DATA-DRIVEN TECH TO PLAN, COORDINATE, & EXECUTE TRANSPORT LOGISTICS DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS, NEXT GEN LOGISTICS
  55. 55. “What we’re trying to do is hard. REFASHIOND is a thought partner who has ‘been there, and done that’. They do not rest on their previous successes.” Anshu
  56. 56. LIMELOOP LimeLoop combines reusable packaging and smart technology to provide retailers with an efficient, profitable circular supply chain. This provides them with a powerful platform to effectively understand and reduce packaging costs, guide corporate responsibility, and optimize supply chain decisions. Supply chain visibility has become a priority for retailers since the COVID19 Pandemic. Retailers want to understand how ecommerce customers experience their brand, and to gain some insight into the factors that drive shopper dissatisfaction AND the high rate of returns. Returns have become an enormous problem for retailers, with the NYTimes recently reporting that returns in 2021 amounted to more than $750 Billion of lost revenue. EVERYTHING RETAILERS NEED FOR SUSTAINABLE SHIPPING DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS, NEXT GEN LOGISTICS
  57. 57. LimeLoop is adding 200+ American retailers by partnering with one of the world's largest reverse logistics service providers. Announcement coming soon.
  58. 58. GYBE Gybe is developing a platform to enable businesses in different industries to easily deliver instructions, and capture data from frontline workers using cloud and edge computing. There’s an ongoing process of upgrading workplaces with specialised enterprise mobility management systems that reduce the waste and inefficiencies associated with using paper-based information delivery, retrieval, and capture systems. This is becoming more important as companies modernize their supply chains and operations in order to keep up with changes accelerated by COVID19. The target market is the 60 million, or so, frontline employees who can be found across logistics, manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, real estate and construction, oil and gas, and other industries. HARDWARE & SOFTWARE PLATFORM POWERING FRONTLINE WORKERS DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS
  59. 59. THERE ARE OVER 60 MILLION frontline and deskless workers in America
  60. 60. THE OLD WAY THE GYBE WAY
  61. 61. WEARWELL Wearwell is a community-powered ecommerce platform that marries the growing interest in ESG considerations with the best of ecommerce technology and the power of community to help new fashion and apparel brands find consumers, and vice versa. Consumers with a strong interest in buying from brands that show a strong commitment to sustainability in their supply chain operations often complain about the cognitive burden of finding such brands. This has created an opportunity for new entrants like wearwell to build new ecommerce platforms that make it easy for consumers to discover independent brands whose practices are compatible with consumers’ ethos. The company is starting with a focus on fashion and apparel, and will extend into other categories over time. SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE FOR SUSTAINABLE FASHION DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS
  62. 62. GROUPUPS GroupUps (fka, The Convoy) combines the buying power of small businesses to negotiate special offers on the products and services they use every day in a market network that drives value for participating buyers and suppliers. SMBs typically do not benefit from the advantages of purchasing in bulk. COVID19 drove that pain-point home in a very acute, tangible and powerful way. A one-stop-shop platform that serves as a technology- enabled Group Purchasing Organization for SMBs will create a lot of value, and in turn can capture some value for itself. Such a platform can drive profitability for the SMBs that join the platform, thereby acting as an economic multiplier. GROUP BUYING POWER FOR SMALL BUSINESS DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS
  63. 63. PROSPECTIVE The Prospective Company is building on the Perspective open source project, which is an interactive analytics and data visualization tool, well- suited for large and streaming datasets. As industrial supply chains continue to advance towards becoming fully digitally enabled, there's a growing need to analyze data in ways that make it easier for people to make decisions in real time. Platforms like the one The Prospective Company is setting out to build are a key part of the transition that is taking place in private and public supply chains; To empower employees closest to frontline supply chain operations with data and information to quickly make the right decisions for any situation. IN-BROWSER VISUALIZATION OF HIGH FREQUENCY STREAMING DATA DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS
  64. 64. PROSPECTIVE OPEN SOURCE COMMUNITY DATA SCIENTISTS, PRODUCT LEADS, & QUANT PROS 6K+ USERS / 30 FIRMS / 5K+ GITHUB STARS
  65. 65. OMNICHAIN Omnichain has developed an end-to-end omnichannel supply chain planning, execution and automation platform mainly targeted at small and medium size businesses. The platform is easy to use and modular, and integrates well with other systems commonly used by SMBs. The COVID19 Pandemic forced business owners to examine how they manage their supply chains. That has led to increasing demand for inexpensive end-to-end supply chain management, data visibility, insights and workflow automation platforms. INTEGRATED SUPPLY CHAIN PLANNING & DYNAMIC INVENTORY PLATFORM DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS, NEXT GEN LOGISTICS
  66. 66. SEAMLESS INTEGRATIONS INTO YOUR CURRENT SYSTEMS.
  67. 67. OVERWATCH Overwatch is building a market intelligence and risk analysis platform for real-time supply chain risk management. Corporations are paying closer attention to supply chain risk - especially risk that originates beyond the walls of a company's direct operations and beyond its Tier-1 suppliers. This is particularly true for multinational corporations that rely on parts and raw materials from suppliers all over the world. For such corporations, adequately preparing for and proactively responding to exogenous supply chain risks has enormous implications for continuity of business operations. PREDICTION AND DETECTION OF EMERGENT SUPPLY CHAIN RISKS DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS
  68. 68. TRANSMUTE Transmute digitizes the paper documents involved in global trade and transforms them into verifiable digital credentials. Volatile geopolitical relationships, changing government regulations, shifting standards, and business initiatives aimed at increasing efficiency make a platform like the one Transmute is building a necessary enabler of global trade. Verifiable digital credentials are like the shipping containers of trade data, imparting similar standardization benefits with enhanced traceability, tamper evidence and persistence capabilities due to the company's use of emerging cryptography concepts like decentralized identifiers alongside linked data. VERIFIABLE CREDENTIALS PLATFORM FOR SECURE GLOBAL TRADE DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS, NEXT GEN LOGISTICS
  69. 69. Transmute signed a Phase 4 contract with the US DEPT. OF HOMELAND SECURITY to test their VDP with US Customs & Border Protection for steel imports & to continue evolving their solution for e-commerce imports
  70. 70. VIDEO DEMOS FOR STEEL & E-COMMERCE demonstrated VDP's value using common supply chain workflows & propelled Transmute into the next phase with Customs & Border Protection
  71. 71. ONBOARDED 4 NEW EMPLOYEES Director of Product, Marketing Lead, Product Designer & Enterprise Delivery Manager TRANSMUTE IS PILOTING THEIR VERIFIABLE DATA PLATFORM (VDP) with major global companies, including a POC with Microsoft
  72. 72. LYNQ Lynq is bridging the gap between 5G and Bluetooth by providing the leading network solution for long range connectivity that's secure and rapidly deployable - all without the need for infrastructure or monthly connection fees. In addition, Lynq's network extends existing telecoms infrastructure. Military applications are one obvious market, though industries that include communications, industry 4.0, mining, forestry, agriculture, construction, civil and structural engineering, and oil and gas hold promise. BRIDGING THE GAP BETWEEN BLUETOOTH & 5G DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS
  73. 73. P2PLinks MeshLink
  74. 74. Lynq Case Studies
  75. 75. IoT is an imperative for enterprises in all verticals. Connected devices are needed to digitally transform businesses. AGRICULTURE SUPPLY CHAIN CONSUMER SMART FACTORY SMART BUILDINGS With declining workforce, IoT needed to reduce the need for manual labor. In the US alone, 1.7 million packages don't arrive at their final destination. Individual consumers now drive the market, companies must follow. Deeper insights by IoT are mandatory. Downtime is enemy #1. IoT provides real- time visibility over the status of every factory machine IoT is about unprecedented insights and holistic, intuitive and proactive facility management. 4
  76. 76. FEMALE CEOS 14 MALE CEOS 14 26 2 6 8 DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS PORTFOLIO STATS ADVANCED MATERIALS ADVANCED MANUFACTURING NEXT GEN LOGISTICS 2 0 2 2
  77. 77. WHITE RAISED AGAIN SINCE OUR INITIAL INVESTMENT 9 oversubscribed rounds altogether for startups in our portfolio (32%), during the most difficult fundraising environment for startups in a long while ALL WERE OVERSUBSCRIBED LATINX ASIAN BLACK 40% 22% 27% 11% 2 0 2 2
  78. 78. FIRST CHECK INVESTMENTS SERIES B SERIES A PRE-SEED SEED IN 2022 REINVESTMENTS 28 3 1 11 15 20 2 2 0 2 2 STEALTH CO REFASHIOND Ventures' $25k commitment can help unlock a minimum of 12x+ additional capital from other investors. Our startups have raised millions more after getting an early commitment from us.
  79. 79. NEXT GEN LOGISTICS 19% 14% 5% 62% 2 0 2 2 DATA & DECISION ANALYTICS ADVANCED MANUFACTURING ADVANCED MATERIALS
  80. 80. 2 0 2 2 550% YoY GROWTH FROM SEED TO SERIES A IN 10 MONTHS AI-POWERED DYNAMIC PRICING FOR THE LOGISTICS INDUSTRY WHY WE INVESTED: GREENSCREENS.AI >>
  81. 81. 2 0 2 2
  82. 82. 2021 Top 100 Women in Supply Chain 2020 Top Female Leader in Supply Chain FEATURED IN . . . 2 0 2 2 2022 #1 Woman in Supply Chain
  83. 83. 2 0 2 2 FEATURED IN . . .
  84. 84. 2 0 2 2
  85. 85. 2 0 2 2
  86. 86. 2 0 2 2 #ObsessivelyEnthusiasticInvestors
  87. 87. 2 0 2 2 OUR FUND'S SISTER ORGS One Community. One Global Network. Hands on operations. Scaling infrastructure. Founders choose us because we live, breathe, & sleep supply chain.
  88. 88. THE STATE OF SUPPLY CHAIN Y E A R I N R E V I E W 2022

