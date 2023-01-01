REFASHIOND - State of Supply Chain 2022 FULL.pdf

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
The Future of Global Supply Chains Has Never Looked More Promising
Supply chains around the world face a number of difficult and entrenched challenges: Geopolitical Hostilities; The Climate Crisis; Population Growth & Consumer Behavior. The daily drumbeat of news paints a depressing picture.
But, there’s a small, committed, tenacious, tireless, and obsessive group of builders, optimists, enthusiasts, rule-breakers, outsiders, and trouble-makers willing the supply chain networks, platforms, and ecosystems of our future into existence; refashioning them to be better for people, planet, and profits.
These are there stories.
