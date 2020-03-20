Successfully reported this slideshow.
Artisan's Asylum in a time of COVID How we're doing, and ways you can help
WE ARE ON A DEEPLY LIMITED SCHEDULE UNTIL APRIL 7 Closed to the public No events, public meetups No new classes, tool trai...
WE ARE Making cleaning supplies available to all shops Wiping down common areas twice a day with diluted bleach Asking eve...
01.MEMBER SENTIMENT Members are worried about their�safety
02.MEMBER SENTIMENT And even more about the safety of others
03.MEMBER SENTIMENT And therefore expecting to�adjust usage
04.MEMBER SENTIMENT We can see this in access data
You might insert�your favourite quotes here. 05. HOW WE'RE RESPONDING SEEK Identify and collect useful information to info...
06. KNOWN UNKNOWNS LOSS OF REVENUE COST CUTTING INNOVATE Reduction in class registrations,�translating into a roughly 60 p...
HOW YOU CAN HELP Support the Asylum by: Paying 6 or 12 months of membership or studio fees Purchase gift certificates - go...
05. WAYS TO GET INVOLVED DIY FACE MASKS FACE SHIELD PROJECT OPEN SOURCE VENTILATOR WHAT ELSE?? WHAT 'S NEEDED CONTACTS IN ...
THANK YOU. KEEP SAFE, STAY HEALTHY
Artisan's Asylum Third Thursday Social Hour, 03/19/20

  1. 1. Artisan's Asylum in a time of COVID How we're doing, and ways you can help
  2. 2. WE ARE ON A DEEPLY LIMITED SCHEDULE UNTIL APRIL 7 Closed to the public No events, public meetups No new classes, tool training S T A T U S : O P E N T O O U R M E M B E R S Send recommendations and suggestions to member-services@artisansasylum.com WE ASK THAT YOU AVOID ARTISAN'S If you have ANY flu-like symptoms If you have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID- 19 If your work is for pleasure and has no bearing on your income (those of you working on medical PPE's exempted) YOU ARE ENCOURAGED TO Collect packages being mailed to you at�the Asylum Retrieve items needed for work carried out at home
  3. 3. WE ARE Making cleaning supplies available to all shops Wiping down common areas twice a day with diluted bleach Asking everyone to observe social distancing Encouraging excellent hand�washing practices W H A T W E ' R E D O I N G Send recommendations and suggestions to member-services@artisansasylum.com WE ARE NOT Signing up new members Running new classes before April 7 Allowing social gatherings, food
  4. 4. 01.MEMBER SENTIMENT Members are worried about their�safety
  5. 5. 02.MEMBER SENTIMENT And even more about the safety of others
  6. 6. 03.MEMBER SENTIMENT And therefore expecting to�adjust usage
  7. 7. 04.MEMBER SENTIMENT We can see this in access data
  8. 8. You might insert�your favourite quotes here. 05. HOW WE'RE RESPONDING SEEK Identify and collect useful information to inform decisions. SHARE Communication useful information that supports us. ENGAGE Connect and hear from you to improve solutions. Seek Share Engage Decide Decide Implement changes on an as- needed basis, and keep you informed. Wash. Rinse. Repeat.
  9. 9. 06. KNOWN UNKNOWNS LOSS OF REVENUE COST CUTTING INNOVATE Reduction in class registrations,�translating into a roughly 60 percent loss in revenue for March. Bracing for a 90-95 percent reduction in class sales for April, possibly May.�That's a loss of about $20,000 per month. Drop in 5 memberships in March, our first month of�negative growth. With the reduction of income we've got to find ways to�cut our costs. We know this will include full-time�staff. It will also include part-time staff, specifically our valued Shop Leads. These aren't easy decisions to make; we've got to take them in order to ride out this pandemic outbreak. There aren't a huge number of ways for a direct service organization like ours to adapt our business model on a dime. But there are a few. We're exploring: Online classes New membership level Fee for service work
  10. 10. HOW YOU CAN HELP Support the Asylum by: Paying 6 or 12 months of membership or studio fees Purchase gift certificates - good for future classes, etc Recruit new�"Sustaining" members� Teach an online class in novel or unusual subjects Make a donation online or by check in any amount
  11. 11. 05. WAYS TO GET INVOLVED DIY FACE MASKS FACE SHIELD PROJECT OPEN SOURCE VENTILATOR WHAT ELSE?? WHAT 'S NEEDED CONTACTS IN THE MEDICAL FIELD, PROJECT MANAGERS, PROFESSIONAL�COMMUNICATORS
  12. 12. THANK YOU. KEEP SAFE, STAY HEALTHY

