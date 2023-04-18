Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

20230418_MJUG_vol1_kitazaki_v1.pdf

Apr. 18, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
20230323_IoTLT_vol97_kitazaki_v1.pdf
20230323_IoTLT_vol97_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

20221202_enebular_meetup_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
20221117_IoTLT_vol93_kitazaki_v1-1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
20221027_Toyota_Gadget_Labo_vol1_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
20221018_IoTLT_vol92_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
20221007_Node-RED_Con_2022_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
20220914_IoTLT_vol91_kitazaki_v1_tmp.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
20220913_Visual_Programing_IoTLT_vol12_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
20220902_Voyage_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
1 of 47 Ad

20230418_MJUG_vol1_kitazaki_v1.pdf

Apr. 18, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Technology

https://mjug.connpass.com/event/275857/

https://mjug.connpass.com/event/275857/

Technology
Advertisement

Recommended

20230323_IoTLT_vol97_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
146 views
16 slides
20230221_IoTLT_vol96_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
95 views
11 slides
20230222_Neko_IoTLT_vol8_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
299 views
15 slides
20230131_IoTLT_vol95_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
79 views
8 slides
20230119_Visual_Programing_IoTLT_vol13_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
182 views
23 slides
今年のふりかえりLT 2022.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
24 views
6 slides
20221215_EIoTLT_vol18_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
95 views
22 slides
20221214_TechFeed_10_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
27 views
63 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Ayachika Kitazaki (20)

20221202_enebular_meetup_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
48 views
20221117_IoTLT_vol93_kitazaki_v1-1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
138 views
20221027_Toyota_Gadget_Labo_vol1_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
60 views
20221018_IoTLT_vol92_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
152 views
20221007_Node-RED_Con_2022_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
21 views
20220914_IoTLT_vol91_kitazaki_v1_tmp.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
129 views
20220913_Visual_Programing_IoTLT_vol12_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
85 views
20220902_Voyage_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
22 views
20220819_JSJUG_vol6_Osaka_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
141 views
20220816_Camp_vol4_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
291 views
20220808_Neko_IoTLT_vol7_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
1.1k views
SBテックナイトプレゼン資料-20220728の（DL）.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
234 views
20220801_SD輪読＆座談会#39_kitazaki.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
14 views
20220728_SB_TechNight_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
442 views
20220719_IoTLT_vol89_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
205 views
20220626_IoTLT_Handson_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
96 views
20220619_IoTLT_vol88_kitazaki_v1_1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
270 views
20220615_Visual_Programing_IoTLT_vol11_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
354 views
20220606_SD輪読＆座談会#37_kitazaki.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
46 views
20220602_enebular_meetup_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
88 views
20221202_enebular_meetup_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
48 views
16 slides
20221117_IoTLT_vol93_kitazaki_v1-1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
138 views
14 slides
20221027_Toyota_Gadget_Labo_vol1_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
60 views
26 slides
20221018_IoTLT_vol92_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
152 views
19 slides
20221007_Node-RED_Con_2022_kitazaki_v1.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
21 views
43 slides
20220914_IoTLT_vol91_kitazaki_v1_tmp.pdf
Ayachika Kitazaki
129 views
21 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

プレゼンテーション1.pptx
MasamiFukuda2
1.9k views
モダンフロントエンド開発者に求められるスキルとは
Takuya Tejima
871 views
【DL輪読会】Visual ChatGPT: Talking, Drawing and Editing with Visual Foundation Mo...
Deep Learning JP
400 views
DeSciの基盤が構築する世界
Hiro Hamada
83 views
形態素解析を用いた帝国議会議事速記録の変遷に関する研究
harmonylab
92 views
データエンリッチメントを業務に効率的に組み込み、より確かな意思決定を可能にする方法
Precisely
8 views
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure：2023年3月度サービス・アップデート
オラクルエンジニア通信
33 views
【DL輪読会】DiffRF: Rendering-guided 3D Radiance Field Diffusion [N. Muller+ CVPR2...
Deep Learning JP
72 views
【DL輪読会】Is Conditional Generative Modeling All You Need For Decision-Making?
Deep Learning JP
163 views
Eye tracking for VR.pdf
Shoko16
16 views
ChatGPT Impact - その社会的/ビジネス価値を考える -
Daiyu Hatakeyama
225 views
Surface Pro 9実機レポート
Tomokazu Kizawa
107 views
#购买美国德保罗大学本科/硕士文凭证书
kgbchzm
5 views
【DL輪読会】AUTOGT: AUTOMATED GRAPH TRANSFORMER ARCHITECTURE SEARCH
Deep Learning JP
145 views
論文紹介：Beyond Short Clips: End-to-End Video-Level Learning With Collaborative M...
Toru Tamaki
6 views
COBOL、大量のアセンブラもクラウドへ～2025年の崖から落ちる前に～.pdf
Takayuki Nakayama
4 views
PSC_会社概要_20230310.pdf
U-22プログラミング・コンテスト運営事務局
179 views
なぜ歴史にデジタルアーカイブが必要なのか？.pdf
Hiroki Ichikura
9 views
画像生成AI stable diffusionの紹介
iPride Co., Ltd.
57 views
今から取り組む企業のための脆弱性対応 〜⼤丈夫、みんなよく分かっていないから〜
Riotaro OKADA
157 views
プレゼンテーション1.pptx
MasamiFukuda2
1.9k views
29 slides
モダンフロントエンド開発者に求められるスキルとは
Takuya Tejima
871 views
16 slides
【DL輪読会】Visual ChatGPT: Talking, Drawing and Editing with Visual Foundation Mo...
Deep Learning JP
400 views
33 slides
DeSciの基盤が構築する世界
Hiro Hamada
83 views
13 slides
形態素解析を用いた帝国議会議事速記録の変遷に関する研究
harmonylab
92 views
32 slides
データエンリッチメントを業務に効率的に組み込み、より確かな意思決定を可能にする方法
Precisely
8 views
20 slides
Advertisement

20230418_MJUG_vol1_kitazaki_v1.pdf

  1. 1. qiita.com/yskmjp/items/cedbfd3f3980c42a8771
  2. 2. スマートホームの新標準 Matter を試してみた (マター)
  3. 3. iOS16.1でMatterをサポート
  4. 4. M5Stack ・・Matter over Wi-Fi
  5. 5. 試してみた感想 ・開発環境の構築が必要 - Xcode - ESP-IDF - Matterのビルド環境 (ストレージ容量に注意！25GB〜) ・サンプルを動かすだけならブラウザだけでOK！ (ESP Web Toolsを使用してファームウェアを書き込む) ・コミッショニング、ディスカバリー、Lチカはすぐ試せる
  6. 6. サンプルダウンロード&書き込み (参照) https://espressif.github.io/esp-launchpad/ (参照) https://kitazaki.github.io/matter-example-apps/ ATOM Lite ESP32のNOT FOUNDエラー対応済
  7. 7. コミッショニング (Wi-Fiの設定) ・シリアル ブラウザ (Web Serial API)でも 設定可能 ・BLE クライアントアプリが必要
  8. 8. シリアル (matter コマンド)
  9. 9. BLE
  10. 10. BLE
  11. 11. Lチカ
  12. 12. サービスディスカバリー (機器検出) $ dns-sd -B _matterc._udp
  13. 13. Q. iPhone(iOS)はどうやるの？
  14. 14. A. ホームハブが必要
  15. 15. iPad(iPadOS)でホームハブを有効にする
  16. 16. アクセサリの追加手順
  17. 17. iPhone(iOS)からも操作可能
  18. 18. Q. ATOM Liteは画面がないけど、どうするの？
  19. 19. > matter onboardingcodes ble
  20. 20. A. ブラウザでQRコードを表示
  21. 21. ESP Web Toolsを使用して ビルド済みバイナリを配布してみた
  22. 22. 背景 スマートホームの新標準「Matter」の ビルド環境の構築がツライ ※2023年1月21日更新 ZAPツールが必要になった
  23. 23. 仕組み（ざっくり
  24. 24. 注意！
  25. 25. 「Matter over Thread」を試してみた
  26. 26. Nordic ・・Matter over Thread
  27. 27. 構成 ※第二世代 ※第三世代 nRF52840
  28. 28. Threadの動作確認
  29. 29. Thread ロールとデバイスの種類 ロール ・ルーター (Parent) ・・上限32 ・エンドデバイス (Child) ・・上限511/ルーター デバイスの種類 ・FTD (フルスレッドデバイス) - ルーター - ED (エンドデバイス) ・MTD (ミニスレッドデバイス) - ED (エンドデバイス) その他の種類 ・リーダー (ルーターのセットを管理) ・・常に1つ ・ボーダールーター (Threadの外部との接続) ・・複数の場合あり
  30. 30. ツールの見た目
  31. 31. HOMEアプリの見た目 ※ light bulb
  32. 32. HOMEアプリの見た目 ※ light-switch →うまく動かなかった
  33. 33. HOMEアプリの見た目 ※ Door lock
  34. 34. HOMEアプリの見た目 ※ Window cover (Blind)
  35. 35. ところで、日本で使える商用製品はあるの！？
  36. 36. SwitchBot ハブ２ 商用初！？ (カーテンとブラインドポールのみ)
  37. 37. Dirigera ハブ (IKEA) ・・TRÅDFRIゲートウェイの後継 (ディリフィエラ) 今後に期待！ (トロードフリ)
  38. 38. Nanoleaf 期待大！ (Thread対応済)
  39. 39. 詳細はこちら
  40. 40. ありがとうございました！

×