ネットワークOS野郎 ~ インフラ野郎Night 20160414

(仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ～ ネットワークOSの作り方 ～ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. Twitter: @ebiken (仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり...
(仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 2 世の中には２種類の野郎がいる （*） 野郎＝ジェンダーを問わず
(仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 3 自作する野郎 ネットワークOS（NOS）を 自作しない野郎 自ら道具を磨き進...
(仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 4 「ネットワークOS」 とは？ 自分、「ネットワークOS」 作ってるんすよ ネ...
(仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 5 「ネットワークOS」 とは？ ネットワーク処理に特化したカーネル （スイッチ...
サーバー vs スイッチの中身 (仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 6 Edge-Core AS7512-32X h...
(仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 7 PCI express CPU Memory MemoryMemory AS...
(仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 8 スイッチのパケット処理 パーサー （ヘッダ解析） パケット処理パイプライン ...
(仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 9 ASIC（データプレーン）の処理 PCI express CPU Memor...
(仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 10 ネットワークOSの中身 PCI express CPU Memory Me...
ネットワークOS は （いわゆる） オペレーティングシステムではない (仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 11
ネットワークOSを作る ↓ ASICに処理方法を教えるアプリを作る (仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 12
(仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 13 ↓ 皆さんが普段関わっている 技術と比較してみましょう。 むずかしくない？
(仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 14 Reference: (*1) https://www.theregist...
なぜ今までは作れなかったのか？ なぜ今作れるのか？ (仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 15
なぜ今、ネットワークOSを作れるのか？ ハードウェアの調達 ASIC SDK/APIの入手 開発リソースの確保 (仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto...
なぜ今、ネットワークOSを作れるのか？ (仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 17 ディスアグリゲーション ＝ ソフト...
なぜ今、ネットワークOSを作れるのか？ • サーバー運用管理で培ったイノベーションをネットワークへ • Linux ベースの自動化ツール • e.g. Chef/Puppet/Ansible/CFEngine ... • 時代遅れの監視・ログツ...
ODMベンダー中心に、ハードウェア「だけ」を購入可能に なぜ今、ネットワークOSを作れるのか？ (仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Network...
なぜ今、ネットワークOSを作れるのか？ (仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 20 ASIC SDK/API のオープ...
なぜ今、ネットワークOSを作れるのか？ (仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 21 ASIC SDK/API のオープ...
なぜ今、ネットワークOSを作れるのか？ (仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 22 オープンソースNOSの登場 スイッ...
なぜ今、ネットワークOSを作れるのか？ ハードウェアの調達 ⇒ ホワイトボックス（ODM製ハードウェア）の購入 ASIC SDK/APIの入手 ⇒ APIのオープン化・標準化（SAI） 開発リソースの確保 ⇒ オープンソースなネットワークOSの...
ネットワークOSの作り方 スクラッチから作りたい人向けに (仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 24
1. スイッチ・ハードウェアの調達 2. ベースOSの選択 3. ASIC SDK/API 入手 4. ASIC コントローラー作成 5. お好みのUI を作成 • オプション • Protocol Agent • Config Manager...
(仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 26 1. スイッチ・ハードウェアの調達 http://www.colfaxdi...
(仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 27 2. ベースOSの選択 Linux Distribution Open N...
(仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 28 3. ASIC SDK / API 入手 Broadcom Mellano...
(仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 29 4. ASIC コントローラー作成 User Interface (CLI...
(仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 30 5. お好みのUIを作成 “REST API” <お好みの言語> サーバー...
1. スイッチ・ハードウェア • Edge-Core AS7512-32X (XPliant, 100G x 32 port) 2. ベースOSの選択 • 某 Linux Distribution 3. ASIC SDK/API 入手 • Ca...
(仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 33 Slides by 石黒 邦宏 at ONIC Japan 2016 "Z...
http://www.pontonetworks.com/ Locations Head Quater San Diego (USA) Development Tokyo (Japan) + San Jose (USA) Investors E...
• プログラマブルなデータプレーンでできる事 • パーサーやマッチ/アクションのカスタマイズ ⇒ 新しいプロトコルをASICで処理 • テーブル設計のカスタマイズ ⇒ リソースの有効活用⇒ スケーラビリティの向上 • アプリケーション： • G...
ネットワークOSを取り巻く環境（まとめ） つくった感想 (仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 36
• ASICドライバやSDKはソースコードでは公 開されていない ⇒ 対応してないモデルやOS(Kernel)も。 (仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Pon...
ネットワークOSを取り巻く環境（まとめ） (仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 38 ネットワークOSを作るためのパー...
(仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 39 世の中には２種類の野郎がいる （*） 野郎＝ジェンダーを問わず
(仮) このNetwork OS野郎!! ＠インフラ野郎Night おかわり｜ 2017/04/14 ｜ 海老澤 健太郎＠Ponto Networks, Inc. 40 自作する野郎 ネットワークOS（NOS）を 自作しない野郎 自ら道具を磨き...
