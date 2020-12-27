Serving protocol 20201227

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1.내 모습 이대로 사랑하시네 5.주의 날개 아래 거하는 것
1.내 모습 이대로 사랑하시네 5.주의 날개 아래 거하는 것
1.내 모습 이대로 사랑하시네 5.주의 날개 아래 거하는 것
1.내 모습 이대로 사랑하시네 5.주의 날개 아래 거하는 것
1.내 모습 이대로 사랑하시네 5.주의 날개 아래 거하는 것
1.내 모습 이대로 사랑하시네 5.주의 날개 아래 거하는 것
1.내 모습 이대로 사랑하시네 5.주의 날개 아래 거하는 것
1.내 모습 이대로 사랑하시네 5.주의 날개 아래 거하는 것
1.내 모습 이대로 사랑하시네 5.주의 날개 아래 거하는 것
1.나보다 나를 잘 아시는 주님 3.나 어딜 가든지 주의 손이 6.하나님이여 주의 생각이
1.나보다 나를 잘 아시는 주님 3.나 어딜 가든지 주의 손이 6.하나님이여 주의 생각이
1.나보다 나를 잘 아시는 주님 3.나 어딜 가든지 주의 손이 6.하나님이여 주의 생각이
1.나보다 나를 잘 아시는 주님 3.나 어딜 가든지 주의 손이 6.하나님이여 주의 생각이
1.나보다 나를 잘 아시는 주님 3.나 어딜 가든지 주의 손이 6.하나님이여 주의 생각이
1.나보다 나를 잘 아시는 주님 3.나 어딜 가든지 주의 손이 6.하나님이여 주의 생각이
1.나보다 나를 잘 아시는 주님 3.나 어딜 가든지 주의 손이 6.하나님이여 주의 생각이
1.나보다 나를 잘 아시는 주님 3.나 어딜 가든지 주의 손이 6.하나님이여 주의 생각이
1.나보다 나를 잘 아시는 주님 3.나 어딜 가든지 주의 손이 6.하나님이여 주의 생각이
1.빛나는 왕의 왕 영광의 주님 4.영원한 주의 주 시간의 주관자 8.모든 이름 위에 뛰어난 이름 10.위대하신 주 찬양해
1.빛나는 왕의 왕 영광의 주님 4.영원한 주의 주 시간의 주관자 8.모든 이름 위에 뛰어난 이름 10.위대하신 주 찬양해
1.빛나는 왕의 왕 영광의 주님 4.영원한 주의 주 시간의 주관자 8.모든 이름 위에 뛰어난 이름 10.위대하신 주 찬양해
1.빛나는 왕의 왕 영광의 주님 4.영원한 주의 주 시간의 주관자 8.모든 이름 위에 뛰어난 이름 10.위대하신 주 찬양해
1.빛나는 왕의 왕 영광의 주님 4.영원한 주의 주 시간의 주관자 8.모든 이름 위에 뛰어난 이름 10.위대하신 주 찬양해
1.빛나는 왕의 왕 영광의 주님 4.영원한 주의 주 시간의 주관자 8.모든 이름 위에 뛰어난 이름 10.위대하신 주 찬양해
1.빛나는 왕의 왕 영광의 주님 4.영원한 주의 주 시간의 주관자 8.모든 이름 위에 뛰어난 이름 10.위대하신 주 찬양해
1.빛나는 왕의 왕 영광의 주님 4.영원한 주의 주 시간의 주관자 8.모든 이름 위에 뛰어난 이름 10.위대하신 주 찬양해
1.빛나는 왕의 왕 영광의 주님 4.영원한 주의 주 시간의 주관자 8.모든 이름 위에 뛰어난 이름 10.위대하신 주 찬양해
1.빛나는 왕의 왕 영광의 주님 4.영원한 주의 주 시간의 주관자 8.모든 이름 위에 뛰어난 이름 10.위대하신 주 찬양해
1.빛나는 왕의 왕 영광의 주님 4.영원한 주의 주 시간의 주관자 8.모든 이름 위에 뛰어난 이름 10.위대하신 주 찬양해
최지혜 자매
321
321
321
321
321
321
321
321
47/20
1 그 뒤에 예수께서는 갈릴리를 두루 다니셨다. 유대 사람들이 자기를 죽이려고 하였으므로, 유대 지방에는 돌아다니기를 원하지 않으셨다. 2 그런데 유대 사람의 명절인 초막절이 가까워지니,
3 예수의 형제들이 예수께 말하였다. "형님은 여기에서 떠나 유대로 가셔서, 거기에 있는 형님의 제자들도 형님이 하는 일을 보게 하십시오. 4 알려지기를 바라면서 숨어서 일하는 사람은 없습니다. 형님이 이런 일을 하는 ...
5 (예수의 형제들까지도 예수를 믿지 않았기 때문이다.) 6 예수께서 그들에게 말씀하셨다. "내 때는 아직 오지 않았다. 그러나 너희의 때는 언제나 마련되어 있다.
7 세상이 너희를 미워할 수 없다. 그러나 세상은 나를 미워한다. 그것은, 내가 세상을 보고서, 그 하는 일들이 악하다고 증언하기 때문이다. 8 너희는 명절을 지키러 올라가거라. 나는 아직 내 때가 차지 않았으므로, 이...
9 이렇게 그들에게 말씀하시고, 예수께서는 갈릴리에 그냥 머물러 계셨다. 10 그러나 예수의 형제들이 명절을 지키러 올라간 뒤에, 예수께서도 아무도 모르게 올라가셨다.
11 명절에 유대 사람들이 예수를 찾으면서 물었다. "그 사람이 어디에 있소?" 12 무리 가운데서는 예수를 두고 말들이 많았다. 더러는 그를 좋은 사람이라고 말하고, 더러는 무리를 미혹하는 사람이라고 말하였다.
[다함께] 13 그러나 유대 사람들이 무서워서, 예수에 대하여 드러내 놓고 말하는 사람은 아무도 없었다.
“ ”
Serving protocol 20201227
Serving protocol 20201227
Serving protocol 20201227
Serving protocol 20201227
Serving protocol 20201227
Serving protocol 20201227
Serving protocol 20201227
Serving protocol 20201227
Serving protocol 20201227
Serving protocol 20201227
Serving protocol 20201227
Serving protocol 20201227
Serving protocol 20201227
Serving protocol 20201227
Serving protocol 20201227
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Serving protocol 20201227

31 views

Published on

Burning Bush Church Sunday Serving Protocol 20201227

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Serving protocol 20201227

  1. 1. 1.내 모습 이대로 사랑하시네 5.주의 날개 아래 거하는 것
  2. 2. 1.내 모습 이대로 사랑하시네 5.주의 날개 아래 거하는 것
  3. 3. 1.내 모습 이대로 사랑하시네 5.주의 날개 아래 거하는 것
  4. 4. 1.내 모습 이대로 사랑하시네 5.주의 날개 아래 거하는 것
  5. 5. 1.내 모습 이대로 사랑하시네 5.주의 날개 아래 거하는 것
  6. 6. 1.내 모습 이대로 사랑하시네 5.주의 날개 아래 거하는 것
  7. 7. 1.내 모습 이대로 사랑하시네 5.주의 날개 아래 거하는 것
  8. 8. 1.내 모습 이대로 사랑하시네 5.주의 날개 아래 거하는 것
  9. 9. 1.내 모습 이대로 사랑하시네 5.주의 날개 아래 거하는 것
  10. 10. 1.나보다 나를 잘 아시는 주님 3.나 어딜 가든지 주의 손이 6.하나님이여 주의 생각이
  11. 11. 1.나보다 나를 잘 아시는 주님 3.나 어딜 가든지 주의 손이 6.하나님이여 주의 생각이
  12. 12. 1.나보다 나를 잘 아시는 주님 3.나 어딜 가든지 주의 손이 6.하나님이여 주의 생각이
  13. 13. 1.나보다 나를 잘 아시는 주님 3.나 어딜 가든지 주의 손이 6.하나님이여 주의 생각이
  14. 14. 1.나보다 나를 잘 아시는 주님 3.나 어딜 가든지 주의 손이 6.하나님이여 주의 생각이
  15. 15. 1.나보다 나를 잘 아시는 주님 3.나 어딜 가든지 주의 손이 6.하나님이여 주의 생각이
  16. 16. 1.나보다 나를 잘 아시는 주님 3.나 어딜 가든지 주의 손이 6.하나님이여 주의 생각이
  17. 17. 1.나보다 나를 잘 아시는 주님 3.나 어딜 가든지 주의 손이 6.하나님이여 주의 생각이
  18. 18. 1.나보다 나를 잘 아시는 주님 3.나 어딜 가든지 주의 손이 6.하나님이여 주의 생각이
  19. 19. 1.빛나는 왕의 왕 영광의 주님 4.영원한 주의 주 시간의 주관자 8.모든 이름 위에 뛰어난 이름 10.위대하신 주 찬양해
  20. 20. 1.빛나는 왕의 왕 영광의 주님 4.영원한 주의 주 시간의 주관자 8.모든 이름 위에 뛰어난 이름 10.위대하신 주 찬양해
  21. 21. 1.빛나는 왕의 왕 영광의 주님 4.영원한 주의 주 시간의 주관자 8.모든 이름 위에 뛰어난 이름 10.위대하신 주 찬양해
  22. 22. 1.빛나는 왕의 왕 영광의 주님 4.영원한 주의 주 시간의 주관자 8.모든 이름 위에 뛰어난 이름 10.위대하신 주 찬양해
  23. 23. 1.빛나는 왕의 왕 영광의 주님 4.영원한 주의 주 시간의 주관자 8.모든 이름 위에 뛰어난 이름 10.위대하신 주 찬양해
  24. 24. 1.빛나는 왕의 왕 영광의 주님 4.영원한 주의 주 시간의 주관자 8.모든 이름 위에 뛰어난 이름 10.위대하신 주 찬양해
  25. 25. 1.빛나는 왕의 왕 영광의 주님 4.영원한 주의 주 시간의 주관자 8.모든 이름 위에 뛰어난 이름 10.위대하신 주 찬양해
  26. 26. 1.빛나는 왕의 왕 영광의 주님 4.영원한 주의 주 시간의 주관자 8.모든 이름 위에 뛰어난 이름 10.위대하신 주 찬양해
  27. 27. 1.빛나는 왕의 왕 영광의 주님 4.영원한 주의 주 시간의 주관자 8.모든 이름 위에 뛰어난 이름 10.위대하신 주 찬양해
  28. 28. 1.빛나는 왕의 왕 영광의 주님 4.영원한 주의 주 시간의 주관자 8.모든 이름 위에 뛰어난 이름 10.위대하신 주 찬양해
  29. 29. 1.빛나는 왕의 왕 영광의 주님 4.영원한 주의 주 시간의 주관자 8.모든 이름 위에 뛰어난 이름 10.위대하신 주 찬양해
  30. 30. 최지혜 자매
  31. 31. 321
  32. 32. 321
  33. 33. 321
  34. 34. 321
  35. 35. 321
  36. 36. 321
  37. 37. 321
  38. 38. 321
  39. 39. 47/20
  40. 40. 1 그 뒤에 예수께서는 갈릴리를 두루 다니셨다. 유대 사람들이 자기를 죽이려고 하였으므로, 유대 지방에는 돌아다니기를 원하지 않으셨다. 2 그런데 유대 사람의 명절인 초막절이 가까워지니,
  41. 41. 3 예수의 형제들이 예수께 말하였다. "형님은 여기에서 떠나 유대로 가셔서, 거기에 있는 형님의 제자들도 형님이 하는 일을 보게 하십시오. 4 알려지기를 바라면서 숨어서 일하는 사람은 없습니다. 형님이 이런 일을 하는 바에는, 자기를 세상에 드러내십시오."
  42. 42. 5 (예수의 형제들까지도 예수를 믿지 않았기 때문이다.) 6 예수께서 그들에게 말씀하셨다. "내 때는 아직 오지 않았다. 그러나 너희의 때는 언제나 마련되어 있다.
  43. 43. 7 세상이 너희를 미워할 수 없다. 그러나 세상은 나를 미워한다. 그것은, 내가 세상을 보고서, 그 하는 일들이 악하다고 증언하기 때문이다. 8 너희는 명절을 지키러 올라가거라. 나는 아직 내 때가 차지 않았으므로, 이번 명절에는 올라가지 않겠다."
  44. 44. 9 이렇게 그들에게 말씀하시고, 예수께서는 갈릴리에 그냥 머물러 계셨다. 10 그러나 예수의 형제들이 명절을 지키러 올라간 뒤에, 예수께서도 아무도 모르게 올라가셨다.
  45. 45. 11 명절에 유대 사람들이 예수를 찾으면서 물었다. "그 사람이 어디에 있소?" 12 무리 가운데서는 예수를 두고 말들이 많았다. 더러는 그를 좋은 사람이라고 말하고, 더러는 무리를 미혹하는 사람이라고 말하였다.
  46. 46. [다함께] 13 그러나 유대 사람들이 무서워서, 예수에 대하여 드러내 놓고 말하는 사람은 아무도 없었다.
  47. 47. “ ”

×