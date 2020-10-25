Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Son of God - Part 5

  1. 1. 10/13/2020 1 The Son of God Part – 5 Presenter: Bro. Damaine Franklin Contents  The meaning of Jesus and Christ  The dual nature of Jesus Christ  Historical Doctrines of Christ  Why Did God Take on a Human Nature?  The Sinlessness of Jesus Christ  The Son in Biblical Terminology  The Begotten Son 2  The Beginning of the Son  The Ending of the Son-ship  The Purposes for the Son  The Son and Creation  The First begotten  Conclusion
  2. 2. 10/13/2020 2 The Begotten Son For God So Loved The World Joh 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. 3 The Begotten Son Meaning of The Only Begotten Son - Greek Definition  The word “begotten” is an English translation of the Greek word “monogenese” which means: • The only one of its kind within a specific relationship (Hebrews 11:17) • The only one of its kind or class, uniqueness, exceptional. 4
  3. 3. 10/13/2020 3 The Begotten Son Meaning of The Only Begotten Son - English Definition  The word “begotten” is derived from the verb beget, which means, to procreate or to father. Therefore, begotten indicates a definite point in time or the point at which conception takes place.  The begetter (father) always must come before the begotten (offspring). There must be a time when the begetter exists and the begotten is not yet in existence, and there must be a point in time when the act of begetting occurs. 5 The Begotten Son Meaning of The Only Begotten Son 6 “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God” John 1:1 And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us John 1:14 Father Father The begetter The begotten. Flesh-Son of God This unique manifestation of God was done for the first time
  4. 4. 10/13/2020 4 The Beginning of The Son When Does Human Life Begins 7 A child is born A Son is given The Beginning of The Son When Does The Sonship Begins The Sonship or the role of the Son began with the child conceived in the womb of Mary. The Scriptures make this perfectly clear. Galatians 4:4 says: But when the fullness of the time was come, God sent forth his Son, made of a woman, made under the law, 8
  5. 5. 10/13/2020 5 The Beginning of The Son When Does The Sonship Begins Furthermore, Luke 1:35 says: “And the angel answered and said unto her, The Holy Ghost shall come upon thee, and the power of the Highest shall overshadow thee: therefore also that holy thing which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God” 9 The Beginning of The Son When Does The Sonship Begins Also, Hebrews 1:5-6 says, “For unto which of the angels said he at any time, Thou art my Son, this day have I begotten thee? And again, I will be to him a Father, and he shall be to me a Son? And again, when he bringeth in the firstbegotten into the world, he saith, And let all the angels of God worship him” 10
  6. 6. 10/13/2020 6 The Beginning of The Son When Does The Sonship Begins Other verses of Scripture emphasize that the Son was begotten on a certain day in time Act 13:33 “God hath fulfilled the same unto us their children, in that he hath raised up Jesus again; as it is also written in the second psalm, Thou art my Son, this day have I begotten thee” 11 The Beginning of The Son When Does The Sonship Begins  All the Old Testament verses that mention the Son are clearly prophetic, looking forward to the day when the Son of God would be begotten (Psalm 2:7, 12; Isaiah 7:14; 9:6).  From all of these verses, it is easy to see that the Son is not eternal, but was begotten by God almost 2000 years ago. 12
  7. 7. 10/13/2020 7 The Ending of The Sonship Indication # 1: I Corinthians 15:23-28 Verse 24:  Verse 24 explains that the Son of God (Jesus Christ) will handing over the Kingdom to the Father, after all authorities are subjected to him on the earth  Also after He accomplishes all His Objectives on the earth, that is to subdue all His enemies: 13 The Ending of The Sonship Indication # 1: I Corinthians 15:23-28 Rev 22:3: And there shall be no more curse: but the throne of God and of the Lamb shall be in it; and his servants shall serve him: 14
  8. 8. 10/13/2020 8 The Ending of The Sonship Indication # 1: I Corinthians 15:23-28 15 The Heavenly Throne on Earth: • King David 2 Sam7:16 • King Solomon 2 Sam7:12-13 • King Jesus Isa 9:6-7, Luk 1:32 The Throne of David The Ending of The Sonship Indication # 1: I Corinthians 15:23-28 The Throne of King Davis is the Throne of God  1Ch 29:23 Then Solomon sat on the throne of the LORD as king instead of David his father, and prospered; and all Israel obeyed him. 16
  9. 9. 10/13/2020 9 The Ending of The Sonship Indication # 1: I Corinthians 15:23-28 In That Day: The day of the Lord Zec 14:9 And the LORD shall be king over all the earth: in that day shall there be one LORD, and his name one. (millennial reign) The scripture above is referring to the events taking place in 1 Cor 15:28 17 The Ending of The Sonship Indication # 1: I Corinthians 15:23-28 Eph 5:27: here the events of 1 Cor 15:28 are explained with more clarity That he might present it to himself a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing; but that it should be holy and without blemish. 18
  10. 10. 10/13/2020 10 The Ending of The Sonship Indication # 1: I Corinthians 15:23-28 The New Name: The new name signify the end of the Sonship of Christ  Rev 3:12 Him that overcometh will I make a pillar in the temple of my God, and he shall go no more out: and I will write upon him the name of my God, and the name of the city of my God, which is new Jerusalem, which cometh down out of heaven from my God: and I will write upon him my new name. 19 The Purposes for the Son To Be Continued 20

