For more details, Pls visit our website https://www.martpro.net/cab-booking-solution
Jan. 04, 2022
Build Your Cutting-Edge White Label Cab Booking Application:

MartPro provides completely customizable end-to-end cab app solutions, so you can deliver the mobile convenience and digitization customers now expect from cab rental firms and on-demand cab companies.
MartPro transform your idea into reality by developing high performing, feature-rich, hassle-free cab booking app solution. We enable you to acquaint with the universe where you will discover endless management solutions that makes you ruler of cab booking app business.

  1. 1. Cab Booking Solution
  2. 2. Build Your Cutting-edge White Label Cab Booking Application MartPro provides completely customizable end-to-end cab app solutions, so you can deliver the mobile convenience and digitization customers now expect from cab rental firms and on-demand cab companies. MartPro transform your idea into reality by developing high performing, feature-rich, hassle-free cab booking app solution. We enable you to acquaint with the universe where you will discover management solutions that makes you ruler of Cab Booking App Business.
  3. 3. Build Your Cutting-edge White Label Cab Booking Application • Responsive application • Automatic fare calculation • Manage package plans • Secure app • Enabled to track the service • Records in digital format • Easy to use
  4. 4. Your Own Smart Cab Dispatch System We bring the power of technology to your cab/fleet business with a bespoke dispatch management solution. Scalable: Get high scalability, uptime, and performance Intelligent Dispatch: Auto dispatch mode with smart driver allocation Dedicated Support: 24/7 support and account manager Global
  5. 5. Passenger App • Set Delivery Location • Push Notifications • Live Tracking for Ride • In-App Payments • Ratings & Reviews • Transaction History
  6. 6. Being Passionate About Developing Top-quality Apps Having a diverse industry experience, we ensure the highest quality services in whatever platform we work on by incorporating the latest technologies and tools required to achieve the best results. Set Up An Effective, All-Inclusive Cab Booking Solution • Live Tracking • Fleet Management • Secure cab Booking Service
  7. 7. Our Diverging Solutions For Specific Business Needs Our speciality is that we have everything that you expect from a cab dispatch system in compact software. Whether your business is small, medium or large our solution is scalable and flexible enough to carry out your plans for success. On-Demand Booking and Pickup Social Media Login Send Ride Request
  8. 8. Why Choose Martpro ? • On-Time Delivery • Maintenance & Support • Secured Payments • Flexible Hiring Models • Quick Expert Consultation
  For more details, Pls visit our website https://www.martpro.net/cab-booking-solution

