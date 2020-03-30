Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
JIA GENEROSA 1 1971 Bell Laboratories proposed AMPS (Advanced Mobile Telephone System) October 13, 1983 • AMPS was operati...
JIA GENEROSA 2 • Developed by Motorola intended to increase AMPS capacity • Short term solution to traffic congestion • Al...
JIA GENEROSA 3 • IS 54 1990 – Electronics Industries Association and Telecommunications Industry Association (EIA/TIA) sta...
JIA GENEROSA 4 • Modem is not required between user and GSM network • Offers SMS (bi–directional service for sending alpha...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Telephony (Wayne Tomasi)

21 views

Published on

Chapter 20 summary of Advanced Electronic Communications Systems by Tomasi

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Telephony (Wayne Tomasi)

  1. 1. JIA GENEROSA 1 1971 Bell Laboratories proposed AMPS (Advanced Mobile Telephone System) October 13, 1983 • AMPS was operational • 2100 square mile cell coverage area • low power 7-watt transmitters • narrowband frequency modulation • usable audio frequency 300 to 3kHz • maximum frequency deviation ± 12 kHz at 100% modulation • Carson’s Approximation 𝐵𝑊 = 2(𝑓𝑚 + 𝛿) • Requires minimum signal–to–interference ratio (SIR) of 18 dB • Smallest reuse factor = 7 • Frequency Allocation: 40 MHz frequency band • Analog • 666 channels • 30 kHz spacing • A Channels(1–333) • B Channels(334-666) *Mobile units Channel 1: 825.03 MHz Channel 666: 844.98 MHz *Bast Station Channel 1: 870.03 MHz Channel 666: 889.98 MHz *21 Control Channels *312 Voice Channels • Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD) • Transmissions: BS to MU – Forward Links (Downlink) MU to BS – Reverse Links (Uplink) • Rcvr operates at + 45 MHz above Tx frequency 1989 • FCC assigns additional 10 MHz to original 40 MHz • Increased number of simplex channels by 166 to a total of 832 (416 Full Duplex Channels). • Additional Frequencies are called expanded spectrum includes channels 667–799 and 991– 1023 *33 were added below the original frequency spectrum *133 were added above the original frequency spectrum MU’s Transmit Carrier Frequency in MHz 𝒇 𝒕𝒄 = 𝟎. 𝟎𝟑𝑵 + 𝟖𝟐𝟓 𝒇 𝒕𝒄 = 𝟎. 𝟎𝟑(𝑵 − 𝟏𝟎𝟐𝟑) + 𝟖𝟐𝟓 MU’s Receive Carrier Frequency in MHz 𝑓𝑟𝑐 = 𝑓𝑡𝑐 + 45 𝑀𝐻𝑧 • FCC authorizes companies to operate in Cellular Geographic Service Areas (CGSA) that lies within Standard Metropolitan Statistical Area (SMSA) • Transmissions are separated in the frequency domain – each channel is allocated channel frequency and channel bandwidth • Mobile Identification Number (NIM) *34–bit binary code Digit Area code Prefix Subscriber • Electronic Serial Number (ESN) *32–bit binary code permanently assigned to each MU • Four–Bit Station Class Mark (CSM) *indicates if terminal has access to all 832 AMPS channels or 666 channels only. • System Identifier (SID) *15–bit binary code • Local operating Companies assign two–bit digital color code (DCC) and a Supervisory Audio Tone (SAT) *SAT frequencies: 5970 Hz, 6000 Hz, 6030 Hz *DCC: 00 01 10 11 • For exchanging control information between MU and BS • 21 control channels in A and 21 control channels in B formation • Are used to enable mobile units to communicate with the cellular network through BS without interference with normal voice traffic. • Used for call origination, call termination and to obtain system information • Digital and employ FSK. • BS broadcast on the Forward Control Channel (FCC) • Also sometimes called Setup or Paging Channels • Transmits a 10-kbps data using FSK • Forward Control Channel consists of three different channel streams –Stream A [MIN = 0] –Stream B [MIN = 1] –Busy-Idle stream: indicate status of RCC • Types of Messages transmitted over the FCC –Mobile Station control Channel –Overhead message train Cellular Telephone Systems
  2. 2. JIA GENEROSA 2 • Developed by Motorola intended to increase AMPS capacity • Short term solution to traffic congestion • Allows up to three mobile units to use a single 30 kHz cellular channel at the same time • Maximum frequency deviation is reduced which results to the reduction of required bandwidth to 10 kHz. • With narrower bandwidth: voice channels are more vulnerable to interference. • Compensated by the addition of an interference avoidance scheme called Mobile Reported Interference (MRI) which uses voice companding to provide synthetic voice channel quieting • Capable of using four types of handoffs: 1. Wide Channel to Wide Channel (30 kHz to 30 kHz) 2.Wide Channel to Narrow Channel (30 kHz to 10 kHz) 3.Narrow Channel to Narrow Channel (10 kHz to 10 kHz) 4.Narrow Channel to Wide Channel (10 kHz to 30 kHz) • United Stated Digital Cellular (USDC) was designed and developed with the intent of supporting higher user density with a fixed bandwidth frequency spectrum. • Cellular telephone systems that use digital modulation – Digital Cellular • Utilizes AMPS frequency allocation scheme • Complies with IS–54 which specifies Dual–Mode operation and backward compatibility with standard AMPS. • Also known as Digital Amps (D–Amps or DAMPS) • Has an additional frequency band in the 1.9 GHz range = not compatible with AMPS. • Individual channel bandwidth is 30 kHz • Divides total radio–frequency spectrum into individual 30 kHz cellular channels • USDC–TDMA transmission frame consists of 6 equal duration time slots enabling each 30 kHz AMPS channel to support three full–rate users or 6 half–rate users. • Random Access Channel (RACH) –unidirectional channel specified for transmission from MU to BS only –short message service (SMS) –capable of operating in dual–mode using contention resolution similar to voice channels –can operate in reservation mode • SMS Point–to–point, Paging and Access Response Channel (SPACH) –used to transmit information from BS to specific MS –3 subchannels: SMS point–to–point messages, paging messages and access response messages 1. Paging Channel (PCH) –transmits paging messages, message waiting messages and user–alerting messages 2. Access Response Channel (ARCH) –carry assignments to another resource 3. SMS Channel (SMSCH) –used to deliver ptp messages to a specific MS –200 characters of text limitation • Broadcast Control Channel (BCCH) –unidirectional BS to MU transmission shared by all units 1. F-BCCH –broadcasts digital control channel (DCC) structure parameters 2. E–BCCH –carries less critical information than F–BCCH • Shared Channel Feedback Channel (SCF) –supports random access channel operation • 40 ms TDMA frame = 6 time slots containing 324 bits each • 6.67 ms (Bursts) • USDC voice channel frame = 4 data channels (3 for control and one for digitized voice and user data) • Digital Traffic Channel carries digitized voice info • Reverse Traffic Channel carries a forward digital traffic channel (FDTC) 1. Coded Digital Verification Color Code (CDVCC) –provides co–channel identification similar to SAT signal transmitted in the AMPS system –8–bit digital voice color code number between 1–255 appended with 4 coding bits derived from shortened hamming code 2. Slow Associated Control Channel (SACCH) –12 coded bits per TDMA burst and is transmitted in every time slot –provides signalling channel in parallel with digitized speech information 3. Fast Associated Control Channel (FCCH) –blank and burst type of transmission –for control and specialized supervision and traffic messages b/n BS and MU
  3. 3. JIA GENEROSA 3 • IS 54 1990 – Electronics Industries Association and Telecommunications Industry Association (EIA/TIA) standardized dual–mode (able to operate in either analog AMPS or the digital USDC) –voice channel (analog & Digital) –Control Channel (Digital) 1. AMPS – 42 Primary Control Channel (FSK) 2. USDC – 42 Primary Control Channel (PSK) –42 Secondary Control Channel (PSK) 10 kbps –Mobile units use AMPS forward and reverse control channels –When mobile unit transmits access request this indicates it is capable of operating in digital mode then BS allocates digital voice channel. –Specifies 48.6 kbps rate per 30 kHz channel divided among 3 simultaneous users (each user is allocated 13 kbps, 9.6 kbps is used for timing and control overhead) –disadvantage: gradual changeover from AMPS to USDC results in increase in interference and dropped calls • IS 136.2 –USDC offers twice as many control channels (42 primary CC + 42 secondary CC) –provides twice the capacity for control traffic –USDC cellular systems use same signalling techniques and modulation scheme (FSK) to maintain compatibility with AMPS –formerly IS 54 Rev. C = replaces FSK with π/4 DQPSK modulation for digital mobile to operate in digital domain –often called North American – Time Division Multiple Accessing (NA–TDMA) –provides PSK instead of FSK to increase control data rates and provide specialized services – Paging and SMS (up to 239 characters) –provides additional sleep mode (conserves power) –not compatible with IS 54 (FSK CC are not supported) –3 channels 1. Analog Control Channels 2. Analog Voice Channels 3. 10 kbps binary FSK digital Control Channel (DCCH) *IS 136 Rev. C = provides same three channels + a fourth (digital control channel with a data rate of 48.6 kbps on USDC–only Control Channels) –meant to replace analog CC *IS 136 Version 0 = more features (SMS, display phone number of incoming call, sleep mode) *IS 136 Rev. A = add newer features and uses vocoder • IS 95 1984 –Qualcomm Inc. proposed a new standard based on spread spectrum technology and increased capacity –based on Code–Division Multiple Accessing (CDMA) –MU to BS compatibility standard for dual– mode wideband spread spectrum communications –allows users to differentiate using a unique code rather than a frequency or time assignment –designed to be compatible with analog cellular telephone systems (AMPS freq. band) Specifications: –OQPSK (uplink) & QPSK (downlink) –800 MHz (45 MHz separation for R and F) 50 MHz spectral allocation –1900 MHz band (90 MHz separation) 120 MHz spectral allocation –2.46 MHz total BW 1.23 MHz(Rev) & 1.23 MHz (For) –Direct sequence CDMA accessing –8 kHz voice BW –64 total channels / CDMA BW 55 voice channes / CDMA BW • Groupe Special Mobile (1982) –responsibility was transferred to European Telecommunications Standard Institute (ETSI) • Backward compatible with any existing analog cellular telephone system 1981 –began service in Germany 1983 –36 GSM networks in 22 countries • GSM 900(phase 1) operates in the 900 MHz for voice only • GSM phase 2 (1995) included facsimile, video and data transmission • GSM 1800 and GSM 1900 were introduced after implementation of PCS frequencies • Radio channel bandwidth limitations and cost prohibit GSM to operate at the 64 kbps data rate. • Classified into 3 categories: 1. Bearer Service 2. Teleservices 3. Supplementary Services • Analog speech signals are digitally encoded and then transmitted as digital data stream • Users can send and receive up to 9600 bps to subscriber in POTS(Plain old Telephone Service), ISDN Networks, Circuit Switched Pubic Data Networks (CSPDN) using various access methods and protocols
  4. 4. JIA GENEROSA 4 • Modem is not required between user and GSM network • Offers SMS (bi–directional service for sending alphanumeric messages up to 160 bytes) • Base Station Subsystems (BSS) –also known as radio subsystem –provides and manages rad–frequency transmission paths b/n MU and BS • Network Switching Subsystems (NSS) –manages switching functions –allows MSCs to communicate with other Telephone Networks • Operational Support Subsystems (OSS) –supports operation and maintenance of the system • Designed for 200 full duplex channels/ cell with 900 MHz transmitting frequency • Later allocated at 1800 MHz • Uses 2 25 MHz frequency for system use • 890 MHz – 915 MHz used for BS to MU (forward transmission) • Uses FDMA and a combination of TDMA & FDMA techniques for simultaneous access to multiple MU • Forward and Reverse Freq. bands are subdivided into 200 kHz called Absolute Radio–Frequency Channel numbers (ARFCN) • 45 MHz channel separation • Radio transmission both ways: 270.833 kbps • Effective channel transmission rate of 33.833 kbps Parameters: –Gaussian MSK – 50 MHz BW 890 MHz – 915 MHz (Reverse) 935 MHz – 960 MHz (Forward) –FDMA/TDMA –8 25 kHz / 200 kHz traffic channel –200 kHz traffic channel –992 full duplex channels –Supplementary services • Mobile Satellite Systems (MSS) provides the vehicle for PCSS • Are repeaters in essence • PCSS uses LEO (Low–Earth Orbit) and MEO (Medium–Earth Orbit) that communicate with small, low power mobile telephone units • PCSS’s intention is to provide same features and services offered by traditional, terrestrial cellular providers while being able to receive or make calls anywhere in the world. • Advantages: 1. Provides global coverage 2. Host of integrated services 3. Fills vacancies between land based cellular and PCS telephone systems and provides wide–area coverage • Disadvantages: 1. High risk associated with high cost of designing, building and launching satellites. 2. High cost of terrestrial based networking and interface infrastructure maintenance • Transparent interfaces and features sets among network providers of mobile and wireline telephone services • Capable of operating with both American National Standard International (ANSI) and CCITT (now known as ITU) network constraints • Must be able to operate in Dual Mode with protocols (TDMA, FDMA or CDMA) • Should provide unique MSS features and characteristics

×