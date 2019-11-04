Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Depending on the particular specialization in geology, a geologist may study and map rock formations, collect rock samples and fossils, or measure the physical properties of the earth. This helps geologists interpret the active geological processes during the past several million years of earth's history.
  2. 2. SPECIALITIES OF GEOLOGY HYDROGEOLOGY VULCANOLOGY PETROLEOUM GEOLOGY GEOMORPHOLOGY PALAEONTOLOGY PETROLOGY
  3. 3. WHAT IS A ROCK? The scientific study of rocks is called petrology, which is an essential component of geology. The Earth's outer solid layer, the lithosphere, is made of rock. Rock has been used by mankind throughout history. The minerals and metals found in rocks have been essential to human civilization.
  4. 4. Classification Igneous rock plutonic rock Volcanic rock Sedimentary rock clastic sediments carbonated Metamorphic rock
  5. 5. GRANITO ROCK
  6. 6. ANDESITA ROCK
  7. 7. SANSTONE ROCK ORGANIC ROCK
  8. 8. GNEISS ROCK ANFIBOLITA ROCK

