Aug. 29, 2022
Aug. 29, 2022
transportationinanimalsandplants-170115132201(1)-converted.pptx

  1. 1. Name =Dheeraj joshi class =7 sec=b school=k.v lokra 2015-16 CHAPTER=TRANSPORTATIO N IN ANIMALS AND PLANTS
  2. 2. Fig-fi11.1 Circulatory system
  3. 3. BLOOD Blood=Blood is a fluid which flow in blood vessels .it transport substance like digested food from the small intestine to the other parts of the body. It carries oxygen from the lungs to the cells of the body. It also transports waste for removal from the blood How does the blood carry various substances? Blood is a liquid, which has cells of various kind suspended in it.The fluid part of the blood is called plasma .
  4. 4. TYPES OF CELL
  5. 5. Blood vessels .
  6. 6. Y HOW MANY PULSEBEAT COULD YOU COUNT ? THE NUMBER OF BEAT PER MINUTE IS CALLED THE PULSE RATE . A RESTING PERSON USUALL HAS A PULSE RATE BETWEEN 72 TO 80 BEATS PER MIN .FIND OTHERPLACES IN YOURBODY WHEREYOUCANFEELTHE PULSE . FIG 11.2
  7. 7. Fig.11.3Schematic diagram of circulation heart lungs
  8. 8. Vena cava Right atrium Right ventricle aorta Pulmonary vein Pulmonary artery left atrium left ventricle Partition completely separating the two halves Fig. 11.4 Sections of human heart
  9. 9. Fig. 11.5 Instrument to hear heartbeat The walls of the chamber of the heart are made up of muscles .these muscles contract and relax rhythmically. This rhythmic contraction followed by its relaxation constitute a heart beat remember that heart beat constitute every moment of our life . If you place your hand on the left side of your chest you can feel your heart beat . The doctor feels your hart beat . With the help of an instrument called s stethoscope Ear piece A doctor uses the stethoscope as a device to amplify the sound of the heart. It consists of a chest piece that carries a sensitive diaphragm, two ear pieces and a tube joining the parts. Doctors can get clues about the condition of your Chest piece tube
  10. 10. Thewaste which is present in the blood has to be removed from the body. How can this be done? Amechanism to filter the blood is required. This is done by the blood capillaries in the kidneys. Whenthe blood reaches the two kidneys, it contains both useful and harmful substances. Theuseful substances are absorbed back into the blood. The wastes dissolved in water are removed as urine. Fromthe kidneys, the urine goes into the urinary bladder through contains water and salts. Boojho has seen that sometimes in summer, white patches are formed on our clothes, especially in areas like underarms.Thesemarks are left by salts present in the sweat. Doessweat serve any other function? Weknow that the water kept in an earthen pot (matka) is cooler. This is because the water evaporates from the pores of the pot, which causes cooling. Urinary bladder ureter Kidneys
  11. 11. Transportation of substance in plant plants take water and mineral nutrients from the soil through the roots and transport it to the leaves. The leaves prepare food for the leaves. The leaves prepare food for the during photosynthesis.
  12. 12. TRANSPORTATION OF WATER AND MINERALS Plants absorb water and minerals by the roots. The roots have root hair. The root hair increase the surface area of the root for the absorption of water and mineral nutrients dissolved in water. ROOT HAIR Fig. 11.7 Transport of water and minerals in
  13. 13. THANKYOU

