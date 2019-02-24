Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
프로이트 관점으로 본 아크앤젤 of 블 랙미러 책을 통해 “자신만의 빛”을 찾는 사 람들 Iloy-신규민
발표 흐름 라이프 오브 파이 (간략) 물음 아크엔젤 해석 결론줄거리
프로이트 관점으로 본 라이프 오브 파이 책을 통해 “자신만의 빛”을 찾는 사 람들 Iloy
프로이트 관점으로 본 라이 프 오브 파이 이성 본능
프로이트 관점으로 본 라이 프 오브 파이 선상: 의식 배 밑: 무의식
프로이트 관점으로 본
아크앤젤 - 줄거리 어렵게 낳은 딸을 잃어버릴 뻔한 엄마
아크앤젤 - 줄거리 엄마가 딸에게 “아크앤젤” 칩을 심는다
아크앤젤 - 줄거리 아크앤젤: 시야공유/ 필터링 기능
아크앤젤 - 줄거리 아크앤젤의 부작용
아크앤젤 - 줄거리 정신과 상담 후 아크앤젤 넣어둔다.
아크앤젤 - 줄거리 딸의 거짓말 때문에 엄마가 아크앤젤을 다시 꺼냄.
아크앤젤 - 줄거리 엄마는 딸의 욕구 충족을 목격한다.
아크앤젤 - 줄거리 엄마가 딸의 행동에 간섭한다.
아크앤젤 - 줄거리 엄마의 간섭을 알게 된 딸과 갈등.
프로이트 관점으로 본 아크엔 젤 아크앤젤 : 무의식 본능 이성
본능 딸: 이드. 원초적인 주체. - 딸의 행동: 쾌락! - 섹스, 마약 개인이 외부 세계를 경험하기 이전부터 존재하 는 주체. 충동적, 비합리적. 반사회적. 이기적. 초 보적, 원시적 , 쾌락을 사랑. 행동이나 소망 ...
본능이성 엄마: 에고. -엄마의 행동: 유산균 챙기기, 필터 링 스위치 온/오프, 외부 환경 통제(절제), 긴급 피임약, “억압””합리화＂ “현실 원리” - 목적은 욕구를 만족시킬 실제의 대상을 발견하거나 만들어 낼 때...
아크앤젤 : 무의식 아크엔젤: 꿈/기억 “정신적 과정”. ”히스테리”. ”시각적 표현” “무의식”. ”억압된 사고”. ”나는 내가 알고 있는 것을 모른 다. 누락, 생략. 아무것도 완전히 부정 되거나 사라지지 않는다.”...
본능 엄마가 아크앤젤을 꺼내드는 것 - 전의식 무의식 속의 표상을 의식적 표상으로 끌어 올 리는 것. 의식적으로 망각을 기억해내는 것.
Stage 1 “기억을 억지로 꺼내 들어 이드를 통제하려 하면 (극렬한 갈등_파탄). 정체성을 확인하는 것은 위험.” “욕망을 부정하는 방법으로는 자유로워질 수 없다.” 결론
Stage 2 질문 3.꿈과 무의식은 나를 이해하기 위한 적절한 수단인가 1)꿈을 기록하고 이해하면 나 자신을 더 잘 이해하게 되는가? 2)자신의 꿈 또는 무의식을 기록하고 이해하여, 무의식을 모두 의식 수준으로 끌어올...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Arkangel

7 views

Published on

하이

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Arkangel

  1. 1. 프로이트 관점으로 본 아크앤젤 of 블 랙미러 책을 통해 “자신만의 빛”을 찾는 사 람들 Iloy-신규민
  2. 2. 발표 흐름 라이프 오브 파이 (간략) 물음 아크엔젤 해석 결론줄거리
  3. 3. 프로이트 관점으로 본 라이프 오브 파이 책을 통해 “자신만의 빛”을 찾는 사 람들 Iloy
  4. 4. 프로이트 관점으로 본 라이 프 오브 파이 이성 본능
  5. 5. 프로이트 관점으로 본 라이 프 오브 파이 선상: 의식 배 밑: 무의식
  6. 6. 프로이트 관점으로 본
  7. 7. 아크앤젤 - 줄거리 어렵게 낳은 딸을 잃어버릴 뻔한 엄마
  8. 8. 아크앤젤 - 줄거리 엄마가 딸에게 “아크앤젤” 칩을 심는다
  9. 9. 아크앤젤 - 줄거리 아크앤젤: 시야공유/ 필터링 기능
  10. 10. 아크앤젤 - 줄거리 아크앤젤의 부작용
  11. 11. 아크앤젤 - 줄거리 정신과 상담 후 아크앤젤 넣어둔다.
  12. 12. 아크앤젤 - 줄거리 딸의 거짓말 때문에 엄마가 아크앤젤을 다시 꺼냄.
  13. 13. 아크앤젤 - 줄거리 엄마는 딸의 욕구 충족을 목격한다.
  14. 14. 아크앤젤 - 줄거리 엄마가 딸의 행동에 간섭한다.
  15. 15. 아크앤젤 - 줄거리 엄마의 간섭을 알게 된 딸과 갈등.
  16. 16. 프로이트 관점으로 본 아크엔 젤 아크앤젤 : 무의식 본능 이성
  17. 17. 본능 딸: 이드. 원초적인 주체. - 딸의 행동: 쾌락! - 섹스, 마약 개인이 외부 세계를 경험하기 이전부터 존재하 는 주체. 충동적, 비합리적. 반사회적. 이기적. 초 보적, 원시적 , 쾌락을 사랑. 행동이나 소망 실현을 통해 방출 또는 자아의 영향에 복종 "쾌락원칙" -목적은 긴장으로부터 벗어나기.
  18. 18. 본능이성 엄마: 에고. -엄마의 행동: 유산균 챙기기, 필터 링 스위치 온/오프, 외부 환경 통제(절제), 긴급 피임약, “억압””합리화＂ “현실 원리” - 목적은 욕구를 만족시킬 실제의 대상을 발견하거나 만들어 낼 때까지 에너지의 방출을 유보. 결국은 현실 원리도 쾌락으로 가는 것이다. (엄마의 관계 + 딸의 관계를 묵인) 인간과 환경과의 상호 교류는 새로운 심리 체계, 즉 '자아’(엄마)를 필요로 한다.
  19. 19. 아크앤젤 : 무의식 아크엔젤: 꿈/기억 “정신적 과정”. ”히스테리”. ”시각적 표현” “무의식”. ”억압된 사고”. ”나는 내가 알고 있는 것을 모른 다. 누락, 생략. 아무것도 완전히 부정 되거나 사라지지 않는다.” '제1차 과정’- 긴장을 완화시키기 위 해 어떤 대상에 대한 기억을 떠올리는 과정 – “동일성을 수집”
  20. 20. 본능 엄마가 아크앤젤을 꺼내드는 것 - 전의식 무의식 속의 표상을 의식적 표상으로 끌어 올 리는 것. 의식적으로 망각을 기억해내는 것.
  21. 21. Stage 1 “기억을 억지로 꺼내 들어 이드를 통제하려 하면 (극렬한 갈등_파탄). 정체성을 확인하는 것은 위험.” “욕망을 부정하는 방법으로는 자유로워질 수 없다.” 결론
  22. 22. Stage 2 질문 3.꿈과 무의식은 나를 이해하기 위한 적절한 수단인가 1)꿈을 기록하고 이해하면 나 자신을 더 잘 이해하게 되는가? 2)자신의 꿈 또는 무의식을 기록하고 이해하여, 무의식을 모두 의식 수준으로 끌어올리면 우리는 어떻게 변하게 될까요? 3)망각은 무의식과 의식을 결정하고 나를 규정하는 중요한 요 소이나, 우리는 우리가 기억하고 있는 나를 나라고 규정하고 있습니다. 그렇다면 기억이 나를 규정한다고 생각하는지, 망각 된 것들이 나를 규정하는 것인지에 대해 논의해봅시다. 4)망각의 정도를 조절하는 것으로 자아를 조작할 수 있는 것일 까요? 물음

×