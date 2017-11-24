ТОП 3 кампании финалисти в категория Lead generation са: MyKi Santa Claus Hotline рекламодател Telenor България агенция DD...
ТОП 3 кампании финалисти в категория Engagement са: MyKi Santa Claus Hotline /награда/ рекламодател Telenor България агенц...
ТОП 3 кампании финалисти в категория Brand Awareness са: Decathlon BOX OFFICE /награда/ рекламодател Decathlon Bulgaria ге...
ТОП 3 кампании финалисти в категория Campaign Effectiveness са: MyKi Santa Claus Hotline /награда/ рекламодател Telenor Бъ...
ТОП 3 кампании финалисти в категория Effective use of data са: TESY LAUNCH /награда/ рекламодател TESY агенция AMNET BULGA...
ТОП 3 кампании финалисти в категория Brave са: Decathlon BOX OFFICE /награда/ рекламодател Decathlon Bulgaria агенция All ...
ТОП 3 кампании финалисти в категория Branded content са: #дасечувамеповече /награда/ рекламодател Absolut агенция DDB Sofi...
ТОП 3 кампании финалисти в категория Video са: Decathlon BOX OFFICE /награда/ рекламодател Decathlon Bulgaria агенция All ...
ТОП 3 кампании финалисти в категория Mobile and apps са: MyKi Santa Claus Hotline /награда/ рекламодател Telenor България ...
ТОП 3 кампании финалисти в категория Search Engine Marketing са: Contextual Prerolls /награда/ рекламодател Telenor Унгари...
ТОП 3 кампании финалисти в категория Landing page са: Decathlon BOX OFFICE /награда/ рекламодател Decathlon Bulgaria агенц...
ТОП 3 кампании финалисти в категория Social са: VIBER Стикери „Герои на деня“ /награда/ рекламодател Дневник агенция Noble...
Топ 2 кампании финалисти в категория Display and Rich Media Ads са: One Banner Casting /награда/ рекламодател EVN агенция ...
IAB MIXX Awards 2017 -финалисти
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

IAB MIXX Awards 2017 -финалисти

6 views

Published on

Можете да видите номинираните и победителите на трети IAB MIXX Awards .

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

IAB MIXX Awards 2017 -финалисти

  1. 1. ТОП 3 кампании финалисти в категория Lead generation са: MyKi Santa Claus Hotline рекламодател Telenor България агенция DDB Sofia Decathlon BOX OFFICE рекламодател Decathlon Bulgaria агенция All Channels Communication 4G Stories рекламодател Telenor България агенция DDB Sofia
  2. 2. ТОП 3 кампании финалисти в категория Engagement са: MyKi Santa Claus Hotline /награда/ рекламодател Telenor България агенция DDB Sofia Decathlon BOX OFFICE рекламодател Decathlon Bulgaria агенция All Channels Communication Крадецът играе на едро рекламодател Загорка АД агенция All Channels Communication
  3. 3. ТОП 3 кампании финалисти в категория Brand Awareness са: Decathlon BOX OFFICE /награда/ рекламодател Decathlon Bulgaria генция All Channels Communication Крадецът играе на едро рекламодател Загорка АД агенция All Channels Communication Philips Shavers рекламодател Philips Bulgaria агенция Carat Bulgaria/ Dentsu Aegis Network и All Channels Communications
  4. 4. ТОП 3 кампании финалисти в категория Campaign Effectiveness са: MyKi Santa Claus Hotline /награда/ рекламодател Telenor България агенция DDB Sofia Крадецът играе на едро рекламодател Загорка АД агенция All Channels Communication Decathlon BOX OFFICE рекламодател Decathlon Bulgaria агенция All Channels Communication
  5. 5. ТОП 3 кампании финалисти в категория Effective use of data са: TESY LAUNCH /награда/ рекламодател TESY агенция AMNET BULGARIA Overdraft Campaign рекламодател Unicredit Bulbank агенция Mediacom Zara Consult - KPTool рекламодател Zara Consult агенция Адвъртайз БГ ЕООД
  6. 6. ТОП 3 кампании финалисти в категория Brave са: Decathlon BOX OFFICE /награда/ рекламодател Decathlon Bulgaria агенция All Channels Communication MyKi Santa Claus Hotline рекламодател Telenor България агенция DDB Sofia Крадецът играе на едро рекламодател Загорка АД агенция All Channels Communication
  7. 7. ТОП 3 кампании финалисти в категория Branded content са: #дасечувамеповече /награда/ рекламодател Absolut агенция DDB Sofia Крадецът в програмата на NOVA рекламодател Загорка АД агенция All Channels Communication Крадени хороскопи рекламодател Загорка АД агенция All Channels Communication
  8. 8. ТОП 3 кампании финалисти в категория Video са: Decathlon BOX OFFICE /награда/ рекламодател Decathlon Bulgaria агенция All Channels Communication #LimitsNoThanks рекламодател Telenor Унгария агенция DDB Sofia #дасечувамеповече рекламодател Absolut агенция DDB Sofia
  9. 9. ТОП 3 кампании финалисти в категория Mobile and apps са: MyKi Santa Claus Hotline /награда/ рекламодател Telenor България агенция DDB Sofia Топки с автограф от Гришо рекламодател Telenor България агенция DDB Sofia Find The Minions рекламодател Mc Donalts агенция DDB Sofia
  10. 10. ТОП 3 кампании финалисти в категория Search Engine Marketing са: Contextual Prerolls /награда/ рекламодател Telenor Унгария агенция DDB Sofia SEO оптимизация на онлайн магазин за авточасти и консумативи Maxcar.bg рекламодател МАКСКАР-БГ ООД агенция Netpeak Bulgaria EasyCredit - promo lead generation рекламодател Изи Кредит агенция Xplora
  11. 11. ТОП 3 кампании финалисти в категория Landing page са: Decathlon BOX OFFICE /награда/ рекламодател Decathlon Bulgaria агенция All Channels Communication Амстел има ? рекламодател Загорка АД агенция All Channels Communication Видеонепиратството не е престъпление рекламодател Sofia International Film Fest агенция DDB Sofia
  12. 12. ТОП 3 кампании финалисти в категория Social са: VIBER Стикери „Герои на деня“ /награда/ рекламодател Дневник агенция Noble Graphics Годината на Крадеца рекламодател Загорка АД агенция All Channels Communication Фон дьо MEN рекламодател Philips Bulgaria агенция All Channels Communication
  13. 13. Топ 2 кампании финалисти в категория Display and Rich Media Ads са: One Banner Casting /награда/ рекламодател EVN агенция DDB Sofia Opticlasa – Кампания нови колекции 2018 рекламодател Opticlasa агенция What If

×