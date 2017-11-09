06 桃園市政府公營住宅發展現況邱奕聖 1

報告人：桃園市政府住宅發展處 邱奕聖總工程司 安身‧立命‧ 樂意自在 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 簡 報 桃園市政府公營住宅發展現況 以中路二號基地新建公營住宅 統包工程推動說明
PAGE 1 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 壹、專案概述 貳、統包契約BIM作業規定 叁、基本設計階段執行紀要 肆、細部設計階段執行紀要 伍、施工階段執行紀要 陸、竣工階段紀要
PAGE 2 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 壹、專案概述 簡 報
PAGE 3 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 本工程經本市住宅發展處參與內政部建築研究 所｢我國BIM協同作業指南執行要項研擬｣研究計畫 案之實證專案，故本契約之建築資訊模型(BIM)作 業準則內容參酌內政部建築研究所委託學術單位所 作...
PAGE 4 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 消防局第一大隊 康萊爾中小學 暨幼兒園 加油站 加油站 基地位置 基地位置 兒童 遊樂場 向陽運動公園 住宅區 南桃園交流道 桃園市政府 桃園火車站 本案基地位於桃園市中路三段103、105...
PAGE 5 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 工程基本資料 項目 內容 主辦機關 桃園市政府住宅發展處 專案管理 台灣世曦工程顧問股份有限公司 境向建築師事務所 監造單位 台灣世曦工程顧問股份有限公司 統包團隊 施工廠商 設計建築師 建...
PAGE 6 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 專案重要里程碑 取得建築執照申請 105/8/11 全部細部設計核定 全部工程(含景觀)竣工 108/5/5 108/3/5 104/8/25 專管(含監造)甄選決標 統包商決標 105/1...
PAGE 7 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 貳、統包契約BIM作業規定 簡 報
PAGE 8 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 本案BIM服務範圍為「桃園市桃園區中路二號基地新建公 營住宅」，配合計畫進度分為規劃設計構想、統包設 計、統包施工及竣工作業等四階段執行。 統包契約BIM作業規定 BIM工作執行計畫書 (一...
PAGE 9 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 統包契約BIM作業規定 藉由需求計畫及BIM應用分析結果，擬訂本專案 於統包契約階段，利用BIM工具建置建築資訊模 型以作為設計、施工運用、及竣工後模型成果可 深化作為營運維護管理之BIM資...
PAGE 10 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 統包契約BIM作業規定 一、 一般規定 (一) BIM工作執行計畫書，內容應包括下列各項： A.一般建模準則說明 B.BIM專案組織架構 C.執行工作方式與作業流程 D.模型自主檢查作業流...
PAGE 11 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 (二) 提交查驗或進行溝通之BIM模型檔案 統包商於各階段提交查驗或進行溝通之BIM模型檔案，應轉 成Autodesk Navisworks Freedom或Bentley View…等免...
PAGE 12 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 叁、基本設計階段執行紀要 簡 報
PAGE 13 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 基本設計階段執行紀要 一、基本設計階段目標 本階段主要目的是建立設計初步形式，為後續 細部設計提供依據、確認空間規劃滿足招標需 求。主要工作內容包括：根據招標需求及設計 準則，建立設計標的...
PAGE 14 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 二、作業流程及組織架構說明 結構 建模工程師 機電 建模工程師 建築 建模工程師 專管團隊BIM工作小組 境向聯合建築師事務所 BIM設計檢核人員 PCM專案經理 基本設計階段執行紀要
PAGE 15 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 三、GREEN綠能分析 依據建築量體配置進行綠能及耗能分析，可了解本案被動 式設計之潛力及可行性，作為本案設計規劃評估要素， 協助設計原則及設計策略之擬訂。 (一) 節能策略 以建築設計手...
PAGE 16 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 (一) 節能策略 A. 熱輻射分析 建築配置方位直接影響建築物各向立面太陽日照角度與接收之熱輻 射量多寡，本案基地座西北朝東南向，配置上長向立面設計成南北 向，取得較佳方位條件，有利於減少...
PAGE 17 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 透過Revit熱輻射分析功能，以夏季(6至9月) 及冬季(12至 隔年2月)模擬建築立面外殼和地面層熱輻射熱得量。 下圖為基地水平面夏季、冬季之熱輻射累積量模擬，兩者對比可得 知南、北兩棟...
PAGE 18 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 夏季太陽熱得的最高峰 為西南向(黃色)，東北向 次之，並以北棟量體之 西南向立面最高、南棟 量體之東北向立面次之， 由東南向及西北向漸次， 面向中庭面最低。 基於本案基地座向，建 議可於西...
PAGE 19 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 依據建築師設計，本方 案採用外遮陽隔熱策 略，於陽台部分搭配外 凸設計，西南、東北 向立面採用深凹陽 台設計，由夏季立面 累積熱得量模擬圖可清 楚比較立面設計後降低 的熱得量，於西南向最 ...
PAGE 20 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 由於冬季太陽入射角度 較低，從冬季立面累積 熱得量模擬圖可看出立 面陽台設計並不致降 低太多太陽熱得量， 可確保冬季藉由自然 熱得提升室內熱舒適 度。此陽台立面設計在 夏季降熱、冬季保熱目...
PAGE 21 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 B. 室內自然採光分析 本案於住宅單元標準層採用美國LEED V4 第四版EQc7 opt2項目 標準進行自然光模擬檢討，於秋分9月21日上午9時以及下午3時室 內居室空採光照度介於300...
PAGE 22 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 (二) 周圍環境影響 A. 冬至日採光權分析 藉由Ecotect軟體程式模擬本案設計量體之外牆及屋頂 ，在各 個時段之受日照陰影狀況，下圖為本案冬至12月21日及夏至日6 月21日本案建築...
PAGE 23 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 (b)由冬至日單日日照及逐時日照模擬圖中可知本案日影範圍對 周圍鄰房遮蔽時數最高不超過5小時，可確保鄰房充足冬至日 照。 基本設計階段執行紀要－三、GREEN綠能分析
PAGE 24 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 B. 基地周邊行人風場分析 (a) 由冬季及夏季表面風速模擬俯視圖，可得知基地周 圍人行高度風速皆在9m/s以下，尚在清風等級範圍內； 周圍僅有零星鄰房且建築師採取將量體錯開配置之設計，減...
PAGE 25 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 (b) 由垂直向風速模擬圖中 可見建築量體東側產生之 下沉氣流遇到消防局量體 易於12米道路產生不 穩定渦流(圖一)；另社區 鄰里公園側之走廊也容易 因東向來風受量體阻擋產 生氣流向北加速...
PAGE 26 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 基本設計階段執行紀要 四、基本設計BIM模型建構 透過BIM 進行設計作業，包含建築、結構模型（細 部設計階段加入機電模型）並依實際之外型、尺寸、位 置、高程、材料、數量等進行建置工作。...
PAGE 27 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 基本設計階段執行紀要－(一)基本設計2D 圖面生成 1.各層平面模型及產製底圖 地下三層 地下三層平面圖 地下三層平面剖透圖
PAGE 28 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 基本設計階段執行紀要－(一)基本設計2D 圖面生成 1.各層平面模型及產製底圖 地下三層 地下二層平面圖 地下二層平面剖透圖
PAGE 29 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 基本設計階段執行紀要－(一)基本設計2D 圖面生成 1.各層平面模型及產製底圖 地下三層 地下一層平面圖 地下一層平面剖透圖 地下一層
PAGE 30 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 基本設計階段執行紀要－(一)基本設計2D 圖面生成 1.各層平面模型及產製底圖 地下三層 一層平面圖 一層平面剖透圖 一層
PAGE 31 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 基本設計階段執行紀要－(一)基本設計2D 圖面生成 1.各層平面模型及產製底圖 地下三層 八層平面圖 八層平面剖透圖 八層
PAGE 32 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 基本設計階段執行紀要－(一)基本設計2D 圖面生成 1.各層平面模型及產製底圖 地下三層 九~十六層平面圖 九~十六層平面剖透圖 九~十六層
PAGE 33 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 基本設計階段執行紀要－(二)3D 透視圖 地下三層 南向立面 東向立面
PAGE 34 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 基本設計階段執行紀要－(二)3D 透視圖 地下三層 A-A＇剖面透視圖
PAGE 35 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 基本設計階段執行紀要－(二)3D 透視圖 地下三層 D-D＇剖面透視圖
PAGE 36 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 基本設計階段執行紀要 五、 基本空間需求數量檢核 透過BIM模型參數的提取整合進行基本空間需求 檢核及初步建築計算表。 (一)2.1.1 基本空間需求檢核 A. 各房型及戶數需求計畫 依...
PAGE 37 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 (一)2.1.1 基本空間需求檢核 B.各房型及戶數統計分析 利用Autodesk Revit 軟體之指令，於平面圖將各房型進行 標示，再使用軟體之明細表功能提取各房型之數量，如下 表： ...
PAGE 38 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 B.各房型及戶數統計分析 導入Microsoft Excel軟體進行統計分析。 整合之數量資訊，如下表： 基本設計階段執行紀要
PAGE 39 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 計算戶數配比，如下表，經由軟體驗證，各房型戶數符 合空間計畫需求。 房型 REVIT統計戶數 戶數配比 一房型 71+24=95 45% 二房型 51+24=75 36% 三房型 24+1...
PAGE 40 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 C. 房型室內淨面積檢核 利用Autodesk Revit 軟體之指令，於平面圖將各房型進行標示， 取得面積(m2），再使用軟體之明細表功能換算各房型之坪數， 各房型單元之總坪數為該房型面...
PAGE 41 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 (b) 標準層北棟4〜10樓編號014之2房型總面積為 編號014 北2 房型 20.16坪 + 編號017 北2房型管道間 0.12坪 = 20.28坪。 基本設計階段執行紀要－五、 基...
PAGE 42 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 (c) 標準層南棟9〜15樓編號057之3房型總面積為 編號057 南3 房型 26.58坪 + 編號060 南3房型管道間 0.1坪 = 26.68坪。 基本設計階段執行紀要－五、 基本...
PAGE 43 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 (二) 初步建築計算表 A. 實設汽車（輛）及機車（輛）數量 利用Autodesk Revit 軟體之功能，取得汽機車停車位元件之數量， 該數量如下： 實設汽車停車格數量：實設汽車停車格1...
PAGE 44 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 B. 基地面積計算 利用Autodesk Revit 軟體之功能，取得基地範圍之面積， 該數量如下圖所示，基地面積為4546m2： 基本設計階段執行紀要－五、 基本空間需求數量檢核
PAGE 45 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 C. 建築面積計算 利用Autodesk Revit 軟體之功能，取得建築面積，該數量如 下圖所示，建築面積為1873m2： D. 本案建蔽率 建蔽率 = 建築面積 / 基地面積， 導入前...
PAGE 46 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 E. 開挖面積 利用Autodesk Revit 軟體之功能，取得開挖面積，該數量如下圖所示， 開挖面積為3396m2： F. 本案開挖率 開挖率 = 開挖面積 / 基地面積， 導入前項數...
PAGE 47 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 六、模型自主 檢核 模型交付業主 前， (1) 由 世 曦 BIM 協調人負責進 行 BIM 模 型 自 主檢核。 (2)再交由境向 聯合建築師事 務所專業人員， 進行 設計及需 求條件檢...
PAGE 48 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 七、 模型疑義回饋成果 本案模型隨著建築師設計方案發展，總共進行了三次釋 疑檢討工作，提交疑義檢討報告予建築師。經建築師檢討， 澄清問題及協調解決方式後，回饋並修正設計模型及圖 面。節錄部...
PAGE 49 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 BIM檢核報告表回饋(節錄) 基本設計階段執行紀要－七、 模型疑義回饋成果
PAGE 50 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 BIM檢核報告表回饋(節錄) 基本設計階段執行紀要－七、 模型疑義回饋成果
PAGE 51 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 四、細部設計階段執行紀要 簡 報
PAGE 52 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 一、BIM管理組織 細部設計階段執行紀要 統包團隊BIM工作小組 邱奕聖1 邱奕聖2
投影片 53 邱奕聖1 邱奕聖, 2017/10/31 邱奕聖2 邱奕聖, 2017/10/31
PAGE 53 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 二、二級品管 細部設計階段執行紀要段 統包商BIM自主檢核成果報告書審查意見 BIM檢核成果報告書 基本設計BIM自主檢核成果報告書 細部設計BIM自主檢核成果報告書 施工BIM自主檢核成...
PAGE 54 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 管理及督導 細部設計階段執行紀要 周會 月會 BIM 工 作 會 議 月報 成果報 告書審 查 模型審 查
PAGE 55 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 CECI PMIS 專案管理系統 細部設計階段執行紀要
PAGE 56 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 統包商自主檢核內容 細部設計階段執行紀要 BIM元件管制表
PAGE 57 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 統包商自主檢核內容 細部設計階段執行紀要 BIM元件深化管制總表
PAGE 58 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 統包商自主檢核內容 細部設計階段執行紀要 BIM自主檢查表(里程碑) BIM自主檢查表(經常性、協調會議前)
PAGE 59 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 細部設計階段執行紀要 模型建築/結構衝突檢討 衝突檢討報告-經由建築師、結構、機電 技師檢討，提出疑義澄清或修正方案。 結構位置與天花裝修檢討 汽車坡道與結構介面檢討
PAGE 60 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 細部設計階段執行紀要 模型結構/機電衝突檢討 衝突檢討報告-經由建築師、結構、機電 技師檢討，提出疑義澄清或修正方案。
PAGE 61 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 細部設計階段執行紀要 REVIT模型輔助檢核 及繪製詳圖
PAGE 62 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 細部設計階段執行紀要 REVIT模型轉出至 3DMAX檢討配色 CECI模型審查模組 摘錄自：規劃設計單位:陳章安建築師事務所
PAGE 63 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 細部設計階段執行紀要 REVIT模型轉出至 3DMAX檢討配色 摘錄自：規劃設計單位:陳章安建築師事務所
PAGE 64 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 細部設計階段執行紀要 REVIT模型轉出至 3DMAX檢討配色 摘錄自：規劃設計單位:陳章安建築師事務所
PAGE 65 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 細部設計階段執行紀要 三、台灣世曦設計審查意見(節錄)
PAGE 66 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 細部設計階段執行紀要 三、台灣世曦設計審查意見(節錄)
PAGE 67 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 細部設計階段執行紀要 三、台灣世曦設計審查意見(節錄)
PAGE 68 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 細部設計階段執行紀要 法規 施工性 衝突 疑義或查證 模型錯誤 模型發展程度 61處 三、台灣世曦設計審查意見管制
PAGE 69 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 伍、施工階段執行紀要 簡 報
PAGE 70 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 統包團隊BIM工作小組 專案經理(統合) 工地主任 結構 建模工程師 機電 建模工程師 建築 建模工程師 專管團隊BIM工作小組 監造主任 BIM施工檢核人員 PCM專案經理 審查...
PAGE 71 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 項次 項目 統包團隊 專管監造團隊 業主 1 工作雙周會 參與 開工後定期招開 -- 2 管理月會 參與 定期招開 -- 3 施工介面協調會 (衝突檢討) 定期招開 配合參與 -- 4 統...
PAGE 72 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 項次 項目 統包團隊 專管監造團隊 業主 5 施工階段BIM模型 施工前提送 施工前審查確認 -- 6 建築、結構、機電各類施工圖 施工前提送 施工前核定 -- 7 施工階段BIM自主檢查...
PAGE 73 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要 三、BIM監造施工執行說明  本案現階段現場進度為主體結構階段(目前 正施作三樓樑版)，故相關BIM檢討以機電開 口、套管兼以預做MEP機電設備、管路套繪 檢查衝突干涉...
PAGE 74 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要 四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (一) 施工圖產出(REVIT) 視圖範圍設定 可見性設定 物件型式設定
PAGE 75 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要 四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (二) 3D轉2D施工圖系統表列清單 中路二號基地公宅統包工程BIM施工圖圖紙清單 施工圖 序號 圖紙名稱 本案使用BIM加工產出之圖面 (...
PAGE 76 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要 (三)檢核統包商提送之施工階段BIM模型自主檢核表
PAGE 77 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (四)檢核統包商提送之施工階段衝突檢討
PAGE 78 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (五)檢核統包商提送之施工圖自主檢核表
PAGE 79 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (六)管道間檢討 原設計管道管路排列經BIM建模檢討修正空間
PAGE 80 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (七) SEM建築開口檢討 百葉預留位置須先行檢討，並同步顯示於模型之中
PAGE 81 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (八) 管路注意事項 自來水引進管現場須包覆保溫材以防冷凝 水結露及閥類手輪安裝方向錯誤
PAGE 82 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (九) 管路高程 檢討考量外管與水溝之相對高程
PAGE 83 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (十) BIM模型與現場實際施作比較 筏基填土區BIM模型與實際排水管施作比對 BIM模型 1 現場查核 2
PAGE 84 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (十一) 確認3DBIM模型轉換為2D施工繪圖標準 火警探測器3DBIM模型轉換2D標準圖例示意 3DBIM模型 2D施工圖標準
PAGE 85 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (十二) 確認3DBIM模型轉換為2D施工繪圖標準 3DBIM模型製作降板區鋼筋標準施作示意
PAGE 86 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (十三)未來現場BIM查核之軟體平台 WEBIM SYNC雲端連接畫面
PAGE 87 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (十四) MEP之BIM衝突展示 BIM檢核衝突報告示意
PAGE 88 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (十五) MEP檢核數量明細 空調通風B1F~B3F設備數量示意 樓層 圖例說明 規格尺寸 數量 4F CV逆止閥 2 "以下接頭採用 不...
PAGE 89 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (十五) MEP檢核數量明細 樓層 圖例說明 規格尺寸 數量 4F CV逆止閥 2 "以下接頭採用 不銹鋼牙口,2 1/2"以上接 頭採用...
PAGE 90 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 陸、竣工階段紀要
PAGE 91 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 統包團隊BIM工作小組 專案經理(統合) 工地主任 結構 建模工程師 機電 建模工程師 建築 建模工程師 專管團隊BIM工作小組 監造主任 BIM施工檢核人員 PCM專案經理 審查...
PAGE 92 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 項次 項目 統包團隊 專管監造團隊 業主 1 竣工圖及竣工BIM模型 竣工日前提送 審查確認 核定 2 竣工階段BIM檢核成果報告 書 竣工日前提送 審查確認 核定 3 BIM設計成果報告...
PAGE 93 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

06 桃園市政府公營住宅發展現況邱奕聖 1

13 views

Published on

06 桃園市政府公營住宅發展現況邱奕聖 1
http://blog.xuite.net/taijuomei/wretch/543584078
http://smartcity.org.tw/news_release1.php?id=501

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

06 桃園市政府公營住宅發展現況邱奕聖 1

  1. 1. 報告人：桃園市政府住宅發展處 邱奕聖總工程司 安身‧立命‧ 樂意自在 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 簡 報 桃園市政府公營住宅發展現況 以中路二號基地新建公營住宅 統包工程推動說明
  2. 2. PAGE 1 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 壹、專案概述 貳、統包契約BIM作業規定 叁、基本設計階段執行紀要 肆、細部設計階段執行紀要 伍、施工階段執行紀要 陸、竣工階段紀要
  3. 3. PAGE 2 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 壹、專案概述 簡 報
  4. 4. PAGE 3 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 本工程經本市住宅發展處參與內政部建築研究 所｢我國BIM協同作業指南執行要項研擬｣研究計畫 案之實證專案，故本契約之建築資訊模型(BIM)作 業準則內容參酌內政部建築研究所委託學術單位所 作「我國BIM協同作業指南之研訂」研究報告訂定， 並納入統包工程承商須執行工作事項。 計畫緣起
  5. 5. PAGE 4 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 消防局第一大隊 康萊爾中小學 暨幼兒園 加油站 加油站 基地位置 基地位置 兒童 遊樂場 向陽運動公園 住宅區 南桃園交流道 桃園市政府 桃園火車站 本案基地位於桃園市中路三段103、105地號， 土地使用分區為住宅區。 東側鄰12M道路接連本市消防局； 西側鄰住宅區、公園及加油站； 南側鄰30M力行路交通要道及住宅區； 北側臨接8M巷道，康萊爾國中、小、 幼兒園。 一省道
  6. 6. PAGE 5 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 工程基本資料 項目 內容 主辦機關 桃園市政府住宅發展處 專案管理 台灣世曦工程顧問股份有限公司 境向建築師事務所 監造單位 台灣世曦工程顧問股份有限公司 統包團隊 施工廠商 設計建築師 建國工程股份有限公司 陳章安建築師事務所 工程金額 1,118,310,000元 基地面積 4546.45㎡ 樓地板面積 49,120㎡ 結構型式 地上5樓一棟(住宅發展處辦公廳舍)、 地上16、17樓各一棟(社會住宅、公托中心及商店)、 地下3層之鋼筋混凝土結構 開工日期 106/2/6 竣工日期 108/3/5
  7. 7. PAGE 6 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 專案重要里程碑 取得建築執照申請 105/8/11 全部細部設計核定 全部工程(含景觀)竣工 108/5/5 108/3/5 104/8/25 專管(含監造)甄選決標 統包商決標 105/12/1 106/8/14 使用執照申請完成 108/6/5 驗收及移交完成 106/2/6 工程開工 嚴謹督促設計施工進度 控管108/3/5竣工 107/3 住宅單元展示模型
  8. 8. PAGE 7 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 貳、統包契約BIM作業規定 簡 報
  9. 9. PAGE 8 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 本案BIM服務範圍為「桃園市桃園區中路二號基地新建公 營住宅」，配合計畫進度分為規劃設計構想、統包設 計、統包施工及竣工作業等四階段執行。 統包契約BIM作業規定 BIM工作執行計畫書 (一) 規劃設計 構想階段 (二) 統包設計 階段 (三) 統包施工 階段 (四) 竣工階段 (1)審查統包商BIM 工作執行計畫書 (2)審查設計成果及 檢討重點設計數量 (3)設計成果追蹤與 介面協調整合 (4)BIM自主檢核成果 (1)審查統包商 BIM竣工模型成果 (2)驗收移交作業 (3)審查成果報告書 (4)BIM使用維護計畫 報告書及教育訓練 (1)審查統包商BIM 施工階段作業成果 (2)施工模型界面優化 (3)施工進度協調及 查驗介面管理 (4)BIM自主檢核成果 (5)BIM教育訓練 (1)BIM工作執行計畫書 (2)BIM規劃設計構想模型 (3)檢討空間計畫及 量體配置合理性 (4)擬定發包需求 (5)BIM教育訓練
  10. 10. PAGE 9 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 統包契約BIM作業規定 藉由需求計畫及BIM應用分析結果，擬訂本專案 於統包契約階段，利用BIM工具建置建築資訊模 型以作為設計、施工運用、及竣工後模型成果可 深化作為營運維護管理之BIM資訊模型相關規定。 一、 一般規定 (一) 統包商須於得標後25日內提送BIM工 作執行計畫書，說明將如何執行本專案設計、 施工及竣工階段之BIM工作、細部設計、施工作 業、竣工BIM圖說自主檢核內容，內容應包括下 列各項：
  11. 11. PAGE 10 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 統包契約BIM作業規定 一、 一般規定 (一) BIM工作執行計畫書，內容應包括下列各項： A.一般建模準則說明 B.BIM專案組織架構 C.執行工作方式與作業流程 D.模型自主檢查作業流程、疑義澄清作業流程 E.專案工期：含BIM模型里程碑。 F.設計、施工、竣工階段BIM模型品質管理準則、 自主檢查表及各階段模型元件深化程度表。 G.各階段交付成果及格式
  12. 12. PAGE 11 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 (二) 提交查驗或進行溝通之BIM模型檔案 統包商於各階段提交查驗或進行溝通之BIM模型檔案，應轉 成Autodesk Navisworks Freedom或Bentley View…等免費 BIM瀏覽軟體可讀取之格式檔案，包含建築、結構、機電模 型之模型整合檔案。 (三) 建置BIM協同作業平台 查驗檔案可透過BIM協同作業平台進行3D空間瀏覽，須可供 業主及專案管理團隊瀏覽、使用，統包商需配合在此平台進 行意見回覆，專案管理團隊可透過此工具追蹤缺失改善。 (四) 各階段模型發展程度及各式檢核表 BIM各階段模型發展程度及各式檢核表須因應各階段設計、 施工需求擴充提升，本準則中規範之格式、內容均為最低需 求，如有變更、刪改、增修須經業主核可。 統包契約BIM作業規定
  13. 13. PAGE 12 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 叁、基本設計階段執行紀要 簡 報
  14. 14. PAGE 13 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 基本設計階段執行紀要 一、基本設計階段目標 本階段主要目的是建立設計初步形式，為後續 細部設計提供依據、確認空間規劃滿足招標需 求。主要工作內容包括：根據招標需求及設計 準則，建立設計標的，提出與周圍環境之基本 關係、空間設計構想及結構方式…等初步方案。 應用項目包含  基本設計建築、結構專業模型建構、  Green BIM分析、  基本設計2D圖面生成、  基本空間需求量檢核  3D視覺化協調 協助初步工程成本估算 ●基本設計：一般建築部件或系統：具粗略的 長度、形狀、位置、方位及數量，亦可加入 非幾何屬性。
  15. 15. PAGE 14 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 二、作業流程及組織架構說明 結構 建模工程師 機電 建模工程師 建築 建模工程師 專管團隊BIM工作小組 境向聯合建築師事務所 BIM設計檢核人員 PCM專案經理 基本設計階段執行紀要
  16. 16. PAGE 15 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 三、GREEN綠能分析 依據建築量體配置進行綠能及耗能分析，可了解本案被動 式設計之潛力及可行性，作為本案設計規劃評估要素， 協助設計原則及設計策略之擬訂。 (一) 節能策略 以建築設計手法降低 建築物能源需求是 被動式設計之核心精神， 透過建築主體外殼進行節能設計分析及最佳化調整，其節能策略 中應考慮之因子包括：地域氣候、建築方位、開口區域、開口面 積、外殼建材、採光設計…等。 可透過上述因子不同方案之分析比較，找尋最佳方案。 節約能源 能源需求降低 外殼節能設計 1.地域氣候/2.方位/3.開口/ 4.外殼/5.遮陽/6.採光 空間活動區劃 能源效率提高 設備效能改良 設備使用管理 基本設計階段執行紀要
  17. 17. PAGE 16 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 (一) 節能策略 A. 熱輻射分析 建築配置方位直接影響建築物各向立面太陽日照角度與接收之熱輻 射量多寡，本案基地座西北朝東南向，配置上長向立面設計成南北 向，取得較佳方位條件，有利於減少建築東西向日照影響。 基本設計階段執行紀要－三、GREEN綠能分析
  18. 18. PAGE 17 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 透過Revit熱輻射分析功能，以夏季(6至9月) 及冬季(12至 隔年2月)模擬建築立面外殼和地面層熱輻射熱得量。 下圖為基地水平面夏季、冬季之熱輻射累積量模擬，兩者對比可得 知南、北兩棟量體之間之西南側角隅為夏季相對陰涼、冬季相對溫 暖區域，適宜規劃為戶外休息區，入口廣場區在冬季夏季皆有充足 陽光，鄰里社區公園在冬季陽光不足，不宜種植長日照植物。可藉 此圖作為綠化景觀植栽配置、戶外活動區及休息區規劃位 置等設計參考使用。 基本設計階段執行紀要－三、GREEN綠能分析
  19. 19. PAGE 18 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 夏季太陽熱得的最高峰 為西南向(黃色)，東北向 次之，並以北棟量體之 西南向立面最高、南棟 量體之東北向立面次之， 由東南向及西北向漸次， 面向中庭面最低。 基於本案基地座向，建 議可於西南向、東南 向及東北向立面採取 深凹陽台或壁面綠化 手法增加東西向立面 陰影面，降低立面熱 得量。 基本設計階段執行紀要－三、GREEN綠能分析
  20. 20. PAGE 19 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 依據建築師設計，本方 案採用外遮陽隔熱策 略，於陽台部分搭配外 凸設計，西南、東北 向立面採用深凹陽 台設計，由夏季立面 累積熱得量模擬圖可清 楚比較立面設計後降低 的熱得量，於西南向最 大 可 降 低 64%(185- >65KWh/m2) 於東北向最大可降低 50%(130->65KWh/m2) 立面陽台設計發揮極大 效益。 基本設計階段執行紀要－三、GREEN綠能分析
  21. 21. PAGE 20 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 由於冬季太陽入射角度 較低，從冬季立面累積 熱得量模擬圖可看出立 面陽台設計並不致降 低太多太陽熱得量， 可確保冬季藉由自然 熱得提升室內熱舒適 度。此陽台立面設計在 夏季降熱、冬季保熱目 標之間取得良好平衡。 基本設計階段執行紀要－三、GREEN綠能分析
  22. 22. PAGE 21 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 B. 室內自然採光分析 本案於住宅單元標準層採用美國LEED V4 第四版EQc7 opt2項目 標準進行自然光模擬檢討，於秋分9月21日上午9時以及下午3時室 內居室空採光照度介於300至3000 lux之面積須超過樓地板面積之 75%。透過分析可得自然採光較不足處，須補充人工光源； 若有過亮情形，建議可適度採用內遮陽(例如窗簾)方法減 弱照度。 基本設計階段執行紀要－三、GREEN綠能分析
  23. 23. PAGE 22 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 (二) 周圍環境影響 A. 冬至日採光權分析 藉由Ecotect軟體程式模擬本案設計量體之外牆及屋頂 ，在各 個時段之受日照陰影狀況，下圖為本案冬至12月21日及夏至日6 月21日本案建築量體陰影遮蔽範圍。透過程式模擬後分析結果： (a)夏至日下午1點過後北棟住宅量體自身陰影於鄰里社區公園兩棟量 體之間提供良好遮陰效果，建議可於陰影區適度規劃休憩區。 基本設計階段執行紀要－三、GREEN綠能分析
  24. 24. PAGE 23 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 (b)由冬至日單日日照及逐時日照模擬圖中可知本案日影範圍對 周圍鄰房遮蔽時數最高不超過5小時，可確保鄰房充足冬至日 照。 基本設計階段執行紀要－三、GREEN綠能分析
  25. 25. PAGE 24 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 B. 基地周邊行人風場分析 (a) 由冬季及夏季表面風速模擬俯視圖，可得知基地周 圍人行高度風速皆在9m/s以下，尚在清風等級範圍內； 周圍僅有零星鄰房且建築師採取將量體錯開配置之設計，減弱因 風道縮減而引起之峽谷效應，風速加速現象不明顯，不致引起 不舒適感。 夏季、冬季風表面風速分析圖(俯視圖) 基本設計階段執行紀要－三、GREEN綠能分析
  26. 26. PAGE 25 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 (b) 由垂直向風速模擬圖中 可見建築量體東側產生之 下沉氣流遇到消防局量體 易於12米道路產生不 穩定渦流(圖一)；另社區 鄰里公園側之走廊也容易 因東向來風受量體阻擋產 生氣流向北加速移動的現 象(圖二)。設計配合修正於 地面層新增退縮騎樓，並 於此二處規劃喬木灌木之 複層植栽，可增加氣流通 過之阻力，降低氣流強度， 提升行人舒適度。 冬季表面風速分析圖(垂直向) 基本設計階段執行紀要－三、GREEN綠能分析
  27. 27. PAGE 26 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 基本設計階段執行紀要 四、基本設計BIM模型建構 透過BIM 進行設計作業，包含建築、結構模型（細 部設計階段加入機電模型）並依實際之外型、尺寸、位 置、高程、材料、數量等進行建置工作。 (一)基本設計2D 圖面生成 此階段平、立、剖面圖需由模型產出底圖，模型 與圖說有連動關係。 大部分圖說底圖均由模型中擷取，部分圖面因受 限於軟體功能不易呈現，或詳圖、示意圖等需由CAD直 接產製的部分，再藉由2D作業補充。
  28. 28. PAGE 27 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 基本設計階段執行紀要－(一)基本設計2D 圖面生成 1.各層平面模型及產製底圖 地下三層 地下三層平面圖 地下三層平面剖透圖
  29. 29. PAGE 28 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 基本設計階段執行紀要－(一)基本設計2D 圖面生成 1.各層平面模型及產製底圖 地下三層 地下二層平面圖 地下二層平面剖透圖
  30. 30. PAGE 29 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 基本設計階段執行紀要－(一)基本設計2D 圖面生成 1.各層平面模型及產製底圖 地下三層 地下一層平面圖 地下一層平面剖透圖 地下一層
  31. 31. PAGE 30 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 基本設計階段執行紀要－(一)基本設計2D 圖面生成 1.各層平面模型及產製底圖 地下三層 一層平面圖 一層平面剖透圖 一層
  32. 32. PAGE 31 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 基本設計階段執行紀要－(一)基本設計2D 圖面生成 1.各層平面模型及產製底圖 地下三層 八層平面圖 八層平面剖透圖 八層
  33. 33. PAGE 32 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 基本設計階段執行紀要－(一)基本設計2D 圖面生成 1.各層平面模型及產製底圖 地下三層 九~十六層平面圖 九~十六層平面剖透圖 九~十六層
  34. 34. PAGE 33 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 基本設計階段執行紀要－(二)3D 透視圖 地下三層 南向立面 東向立面
  35. 35. PAGE 34 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 基本設計階段執行紀要－(二)3D 透視圖 地下三層 A-A＇剖面透視圖
  36. 36. PAGE 35 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 基本設計階段執行紀要－(二)3D 透視圖 地下三層 D-D＇剖面透視圖
  37. 37. PAGE 36 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 基本設計階段執行紀要 五、 基本空間需求數量檢核 透過BIM模型參數的提取整合進行基本空間需求 檢核及初步建築計算表。 (一)2.1.1 基本空間需求檢核 A. 各房型及戶數需求計畫 依照設計準則之空間計畫，社會住宅初步評估房型及戶數配比為： 房型 格局 室內淨面積 (不含陽台)(坪) 戶數配比 一房型 1廳廚＋1房＋1衛浴 10~12 40%±5% 二房型 1廳＋1廚＋2房＋1~1.5衛浴 18~20 40%±4% 三房型 1廳＋1廚＋3房＋1.5~2衛浴 24~26 20%±1%
  38. 38. PAGE 37 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 (一)2.1.1 基本空間需求檢核 B.各房型及戶數統計分析 利用Autodesk Revit 軟體之指令，於平面圖將各房型進行 標示，再使用軟體之明細表功能提取各房型之數量，如下 表： 基本設計階段執行紀要－五、 基本空間需求數量檢核
  39. 39. PAGE 38 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 B.各房型及戶數統計分析 導入Microsoft Excel軟體進行統計分析。 整合之數量資訊，如下表： 基本設計階段執行紀要
  40. 40. PAGE 39 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 計算戶數配比，如下表，經由軟體驗證，各房型戶數符 合空間計畫需求。 房型 REVIT統計戶數 戶數配比 一房型 71+24=95 45% 二房型 51+24=75 36% 三房型 24+16=40 19% 基本設計階段執行紀要－五、 基本空間需求數量 檢核
  41. 41. PAGE 40 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 C. 房型室內淨面積檢核 利用Autodesk Revit 軟體之指令，於平面圖將各房型進行標示， 取得面積(m2），再使用軟體之明細表功能換算各房型之坪數， 各房型單元之總坪數為該房型面積加上該房型對應之房 間編號的管道間，如圖片所示，舉例如下： (a) 標準層北棟3樓編號017之1房型總面積為 編號017 北1房型 10.11坪 + 編號018 北1房型管道間 0.12坪 = 10.23坪。 基本設計階段執行紀要－五、 基本空間需求數量檢核
  42. 42. PAGE 41 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 (b) 標準層北棟4〜10樓編號014之2房型總面積為 編號014 北2 房型 20.16坪 + 編號017 北2房型管道間 0.12坪 = 20.28坪。 基本設計階段執行紀要－五、 基本空間需求數量檢核
  43. 43. PAGE 42 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 (c) 標準層南棟9〜15樓編號057之3房型總面積為 編號057 南3 房型 26.58坪 + 編號060 南3房型管道間 0.1坪 = 26.68坪。 基本設計階段執行紀要－五、 基本空間需求數量檢核
  44. 44. PAGE 43 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 (二) 初步建築計算表 A. 實設汽車（輛）及機車（輛）數量 利用Autodesk Revit 軟體之功能，取得汽機車停車位元件之數量， 該數量如下： 實設汽車停車格數量：實設汽車停車格172輛，實設行動不便（無 障礙）汽車停車10輛，合計為182輛。 本案實設汽車停車格182輛 > 法定汽車停車格169輛 實設機車停車格數量：實設機車停車格311輛，實設行動（無障礙） 不便機車停車9輛，合計為320輛。 本案實設機車停車格320輛 > 需求機車停車格210輛 基本設計階段執行紀要－五、 基本空間需求數量檢核
  45. 45. PAGE 44 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 B. 基地面積計算 利用Autodesk Revit 軟體之功能，取得基地範圍之面積， 該數量如下圖所示，基地面積為4546m2： 基本設計階段執行紀要－五、 基本空間需求數量檢核
  46. 46. PAGE 45 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 C. 建築面積計算 利用Autodesk Revit 軟體之功能，取得建築面積，該數量如 下圖所示，建築面積為1873m2： D. 本案建蔽率 建蔽率 = 建築面積 / 基地面積， 導入前項數量，經計算如下： 建蔽率 = 1873 m2 / 4546 m2 本案建蔽率= 41.2 % ， 本案建蔽率 41.2 % < 法定建蔽率50 % 基本設計階段執行紀要－五、 基本空間需求數量檢核
  47. 47. PAGE 46 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 E. 開挖面積 利用Autodesk Revit 軟體之功能，取得開挖面積，該數量如下圖所示， 開挖面積為3396m2： F. 本案開挖率 開挖率 = 開挖面積 / 基地面積， 導入前項數量，經計算如下： 開挖率 = 3396 m2 / 4546 m2 本案開挖率 = 74.71 % 本案開挖率 74.71 % < 法定開挖率80 % 基本設計階段執行紀要－五、 基本空間需求數量檢核
  48. 48. PAGE 47 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 六、模型自主 檢核 模型交付業主 前， (1) 由 世 曦 BIM 協調人負責進 行 BIM 模 型 自 主檢核。 (2)再交由境向 聯合建築師事 務所專業人員， 進行 設計及需 求條件檢核。 基本設計階段執行紀要
  49. 49. PAGE 48 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 七、 模型疑義回饋成果 本案模型隨著建築師設計方案發展，總共進行了三次釋 疑檢討工作，提交疑義檢討報告予建築師。經建築師檢討， 澄清問題及協調解決方式後，回饋並修正設計模型及圖 面。節錄部分疑義回饋成果如下表所示。 疑義版本 提供日期 疑義數量 建築師回饋日期 V1 2015/09/17 2015/10/05 7 2015/10/01 V2 2015/10/15 11 2015/10/16 V3 2015/10/23 5 2015/10/26 基本設計階段執行紀要
  50. 50. PAGE 49 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 BIM檢核報告表回饋(節錄) 基本設計階段執行紀要－七、 模型疑義回饋成果
  51. 51. PAGE 50 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 BIM檢核報告表回饋(節錄) 基本設計階段執行紀要－七、 模型疑義回饋成果
  52. 52. PAGE 51 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 四、細部設計階段執行紀要 簡 報
  53. 53. PAGE 52 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 一、BIM管理組織 細部設計階段執行紀要 統包團隊BIM工作小組 邱奕聖1 邱奕聖2
  54. 54. 投影片 53 邱奕聖1 邱奕聖, 2017/10/31 邱奕聖2 邱奕聖, 2017/10/31
  55. 55. PAGE 53 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 二、二級品管 細部設計階段執行紀要段 統包商BIM自主檢核成果報告書審查意見 BIM檢核成果報告書 基本設計BIM自主檢核成果報告書 細部設計BIM自主檢核成果報告書 施工BIM自主檢核成果報告書 竣工BIM自主檢核成果報告書 監造抽驗審查 督導
  56. 56. PAGE 54 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 管理及督導 細部設計階段執行紀要 周會 月會 BIM 工 作 會 議 月報 成果報 告書審 查 模型審 查
  57. 57. PAGE 55 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 CECI PMIS 專案管理系統 細部設計階段執行紀要
  58. 58. PAGE 56 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 統包商自主檢核內容 細部設計階段執行紀要 BIM元件管制表
  59. 59. PAGE 57 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 統包商自主檢核內容 細部設計階段執行紀要 BIM元件深化管制總表
  60. 60. PAGE 58 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 統包商自主檢核內容 細部設計階段執行紀要 BIM自主檢查表(里程碑) BIM自主檢查表(經常性、協調會議前)
  61. 61. PAGE 59 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 細部設計階段執行紀要 模型建築/結構衝突檢討 衝突檢討報告-經由建築師、結構、機電 技師檢討，提出疑義澄清或修正方案。 結構位置與天花裝修檢討 汽車坡道與結構介面檢討
  62. 62. PAGE 60 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 細部設計階段執行紀要 模型結構/機電衝突檢討 衝突檢討報告-經由建築師、結構、機電 技師檢討，提出疑義澄清或修正方案。
  63. 63. PAGE 61 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 細部設計階段執行紀要 REVIT模型輔助檢核 及繪製詳圖
  64. 64. PAGE 62 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 細部設計階段執行紀要 REVIT模型轉出至 3DMAX檢討配色 CECI模型審查模組 摘錄自：規劃設計單位:陳章安建築師事務所
  65. 65. PAGE 63 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 細部設計階段執行紀要 REVIT模型轉出至 3DMAX檢討配色 摘錄自：規劃設計單位:陳章安建築師事務所
  66. 66. PAGE 64 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 細部設計階段執行紀要 REVIT模型轉出至 3DMAX檢討配色 摘錄自：規劃設計單位:陳章安建築師事務所
  67. 67. PAGE 65 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 細部設計階段執行紀要 三、台灣世曦設計審查意見(節錄)
  68. 68. PAGE 66 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 細部設計階段執行紀要 三、台灣世曦設計審查意見(節錄)
  69. 69. PAGE 67 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 細部設計階段執行紀要 三、台灣世曦設計審查意見(節錄)
  70. 70. PAGE 68 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 細部設計階段執行紀要 法規 施工性 衝突 疑義或查證 模型錯誤 模型發展程度 61處 三、台灣世曦設計審查意見管制
  71. 71. PAGE 69 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 伍、施工階段執行紀要 簡 報
  72. 72. PAGE 70 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 統包團隊BIM工作小組 專案經理(統合) 工地主任 結構 建模工程師 機電 建模工程師 建築 建模工程師 專管團隊BIM工作小組 監造主任 BIM施工檢核人員 PCM專案經理 審查 督導 一、作業流程及組織架構說明 施工階段執行紀要
  73. 73. PAGE 71 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 項次 項目 統包團隊 專管監造團隊 業主 1 工作雙周會 參與 開工後定期招開 -- 2 管理月會 參與 定期招開 -- 3 施工介面協調會 (衝突檢討) 定期招開 配合參與 -- 4 統包BIM教育訓練(32小時) 106/03/03 106/03/17 106/03/24 106/05/12 參與訓練 參與訓練 二、BIM工作任務與權責 施工階段執行紀要
  74. 74. PAGE 72 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 項次 項目 統包團隊 專管監造團隊 業主 5 施工階段BIM模型 施工前提送 施工前審查確認 -- 6 建築、結構、機電各類施工圖 施工前提送 施工前核定 -- 7 施工階段BIM自主檢查成果報告 書及4D排程動畫(每季) 定期提送 核定 -- 8 BIM檢核成果報告書(各階段) 分階段提送 核定 二、BIM工作任務與權責 施工階段執行紀要
  75. 75. PAGE 73 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要 三、BIM監造施工執行說明  本案現階段現場進度為主體結構階段(目前 正施作三樓樑版)，故相關BIM檢討以機電開 口、套管兼以預做MEP機電設備、管路套繪 檢查衝突干涉為主。並依合約每季末要求統 包商提送已施作4D進度排程及每季報告。 利用BIM施工雙周會，對現場已施工樓層及 未來下一樓層疑義、施工圖繪製、部分契約 (統需書)對空間、機電功能要求？回饋統包 商設計單位檢討釋疑。
  76. 76. PAGE 74 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要 四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (一) 施工圖產出(REVIT) 視圖範圍設定 可見性設定 物件型式設定
  77. 77. PAGE 75 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要 四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (二) 3D轉2D施工圖系統表列清單 中路二號基地公宅統包工程BIM施工圖圖紙清單 施工圖 序號 圖紙名稱 本案使用BIM加工產出之圖面 (全BIM產製：● BIM產製底圖於CAD加工：◎ 匯入建築師設計圖說：▲ 無使用BIM：△ ) 備註 建築 1 各層軀體施工平面、剖面圖 ● 2 樓梯平面、剖面詳圖 ◎ 3 車道平面詳圖 ◎ 4 車道剖面詳圖 △ 5 外牆磁磚分割圖 △ 6 區域單元外牆磁磚分割圖 ◎ 7 外牆石材分割圖 △ 8 區域單元外牆石材分割圖 ◎ 機電 9 動力系統平面圖 ◎ 10 照明平面圖 ◎ 11 插座設備平面圖 ◎ 12 電信平面圖 ◎ 13 消防平面圖 ◎ 14 排煙平面圖 ◎ 15 撒水平面圖 ◎ 16 空調平面圖 ◎ 17 給水平面圖 ◎ 18 排水平面圖 ◎ 19 弱電平面圖 ◎
  78. 78. PAGE 76 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要 (三)檢核統包商提送之施工階段BIM模型自主檢核表
  79. 79. PAGE 77 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (四)檢核統包商提送之施工階段衝突檢討
  80. 80. PAGE 78 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (五)檢核統包商提送之施工圖自主檢核表
  81. 81. PAGE 79 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (六)管道間檢討 原設計管道管路排列經BIM建模檢討修正空間
  82. 82. PAGE 80 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (七) SEM建築開口檢討 百葉預留位置須先行檢討，並同步顯示於模型之中
  83. 83. PAGE 81 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (八) 管路注意事項 自來水引進管現場須包覆保溫材以防冷凝 水結露及閥類手輪安裝方向錯誤
  84. 84. PAGE 82 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (九) 管路高程 檢討考量外管與水溝之相對高程
  85. 85. PAGE 83 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (十) BIM模型與現場實際施作比較 筏基填土區BIM模型與實際排水管施作比對 BIM模型 1 現場查核 2
  86. 86. PAGE 84 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (十一) 確認3DBIM模型轉換為2D施工繪圖標準 火警探測器3DBIM模型轉換2D標準圖例示意 3DBIM模型 2D施工圖標準
  87. 87. PAGE 85 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (十二) 確認3DBIM模型轉換為2D施工繪圖標準 3DBIM模型製作降板區鋼筋標準施作示意
  88. 88. PAGE 86 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (十三)未來現場BIM查核之軟體平台 WEBIM SYNC雲端連接畫面
  89. 89. PAGE 87 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (十四) MEP之BIM衝突展示 BIM檢核衝突報告示意
  90. 90. PAGE 88 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (十五) MEP檢核數量明細 空調通風B1F~B3F設備數量示意 樓層 圖例說明 規格尺寸 數量 4F CV逆止閥 2 "以下接頭採用 不銹鋼牙口,2 1/2"以上接 頭採用不鏽鋼法蘭接頭 40 mm 2 4F GV閘門閥 2 "以下接頭採用 不銹鋼牙口,2 1/2"以上接 頭採用不鏽鋼法蘭接頭 15 mm 1 4F GV閘門閥 2 "以下接頭採用 不銹鋼牙口,2 1/2"以上接 頭採用不鏽鋼法蘭接頭 20 mm 3 4F GV閘門閥 2 "以下接頭採用 不銹鋼牙口,2 1/2"以上接 頭採用不鏽鋼法蘭接頭 25 mm 3 4F GV閘門閥 2 "以下接頭採用 不銹鋼牙口,2 1/2"以上接 頭採用不鏽鋼法蘭接頭 40 mm 3 4F M_水鎚吸收器(螺紋) 20 mm 5 4F M_水鎚吸收器(螺紋) 25 mm 1 4F 一體瓷盆浴櫃組_LF5030D B460C 一體瓷盆浴櫃組_LF5030D B460C 9 4F 三通(壓接) 三通(壓接) 97 4F 大小頭(壓接) 大小頭(壓接) 62 4F 彎頭(壓接) 彎頭(壓接) 247 4F 手壓快沖加長方形蹲便 _C1280 BF448-79.5CM 手壓快沖加長方形蹲便 _C1280 BF448-79.5CM 3 掛壁式便斗 給水設備明細表 _ _ 4F 掛壁式便斗_U0221 BF412G 掛壁式便斗_U0221 BF412G 3 4F 浴缸 浴缸 2 4F 淋浴設備 淋浴設備 8 4F 無障礙廁所組合_CJN1550B CF120 GB105 GB132B GB100 無障礙廁所組合 _CJN1550B CF120 GB105 GB132B GB100 1 4F 無障礙廁所組合_馬桶 無障礙廁所組合_馬桶 1 4F 瓦斯熱水器 瓦斯熱水器 8 4F 皮管龍頭(洗衣機專用龍頭, 安裝高度 120cm) 皮管龍頭(洗衣機專用龍 頭,安裝高度 120cm) 6 4F 長栓龍頭 陽台及屋頂清潔 用裝高 100cm 或另詳圖,另 有註明者外,均為 1/2" 長栓龍頭 陽台及屋頂清 潔用裝高 100cm 或另詳 圖,另有註明者外,均為 1/2" 9 4F 面盆含扶手_L2150S GB113B A721 M700A 面盆含扶手_L2150S GB113B A721 M700A 1 4F 面盆．瓷腳_LP2360S B305C 面盆．瓷腳_LP2360S B305C 10 4F 馬桶_C1352-30CM 馬桶_C1352-30CM 14 樓層 圖例說明 規格尺寸 數量 給水設備明細表
  91. 91. PAGE 89 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 施工階段執行紀要--四、 BIM監造施工執行成果 (十五) MEP檢核數量明細 樓層 圖例說明 規格尺寸 數量 4F CV逆止閥 2 "以下接頭採用 不銹鋼牙口,2 1/2"以上接 頭採用不鏽鋼法蘭接頭 40 mm 2 4F GV閘門閥 2 "以下接頭採用 不銹鋼牙口,2 1/2"以上接 頭採用不鏽鋼法蘭接頭 15 mm 1 4F GV閘門閥 2 "以下接頭採用 不銹鋼牙口,2 1/2"以上接 頭採用不鏽鋼法蘭接頭 20 mm 3 4F GV閘門閥 2 "以下接頭採用 不銹鋼牙口,2 1/2"以上接 頭採用不鏽鋼法蘭接頭 25 mm 3 4F GV閘門閥 2 "以下接頭採用 不銹鋼牙口,2 1/2"以上接 頭採用不鏽鋼法蘭接頭 40 mm 3 4F M_水鎚吸收器(螺紋) 20 mm 5 4F M_水鎚吸收器(螺紋) 25 mm 1 4F 一體瓷盆浴櫃組_LF5030D B460C 一體瓷盆浴櫃組_LF5030D B460C 9 4F 三通(壓接) 三通(壓接) 97 4F 大小頭(壓接) 大小頭(壓接) 62 4F 彎頭(壓接) 彎頭(壓接) 247 4F 手壓快沖加長方形蹲便 _C1280 BF448-79.5CM 手壓快沖加長方形蹲便 _C1280 BF448-79.5CM 3 掛壁式便斗 給水設備明細表 _ _ 4F 掛壁式便斗_U0221 BF412G 掛壁式便斗_U0221 BF412G 3 4F 浴缸 浴缸 2 4F 淋浴設備 淋浴設備 8 4F 無障礙廁所組合_CJN1550B CF120 GB105 GB132B GB100 無障礙廁所組合 _CJN1550B CF120 GB105 GB132B GB100 1 4F 無障礙廁所組合_馬桶 無障礙廁所組合_馬桶 1 4F 瓦斯熱水器 瓦斯熱水器 8 4F 皮管龍頭(洗衣機專用龍頭, 安裝高度 120cm) 皮管龍頭(洗衣機專用龍 頭,安裝高度 120cm) 6 4F 長栓龍頭 陽台及屋頂清潔 用裝高 100cm 或另詳圖,另 有註明者外,均為 1/2" 長栓龍頭 陽台及屋頂清 潔用裝高 100cm 或另詳 圖,另有註明者外,均為 1/2" 9 4F 面盆含扶手_L2150S GB113B A721 M700A 面盆含扶手_L2150S GB113B A721 M700A 1 4F 面盆．瓷腳_LP2360S B305C 面盆．瓷腳_LP2360S B305C 10 4F 馬桶_C1352-30CM 馬桶_C1352-30CM 14 樓層 圖例說明 規格尺寸 數量 給水設備明細表 空調通風B1F~B3F設備數量示意
  92. 92. PAGE 90 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 陸、竣工階段紀要
  93. 93. PAGE 91 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 統包團隊BIM工作小組 專案經理(統合) 工地主任 結構 建模工程師 機電 建模工程師 建築 建模工程師 專管團隊BIM工作小組 監造主任 BIM施工檢核人員 PCM專案經理 審查 督導 一、作業流程及組織架構說明 竣工階段紀要
  94. 94. PAGE 92 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處 項次 項目 統包團隊 專管監造團隊 業主 1 竣工圖及竣工BIM模型 竣工日前提送 審查確認 核定 2 竣工階段BIM檢核成果報告 書 竣工日前提送 審查確認 核定 3 BIM設計成果報告書 驗收作業完成後 審查確認 核定 4 BIM施工成果報告書 驗收作業完成後 審查確認 核定 5 BIM設計管理準則及檢核成 果報告書 -- 驗收作業完成後 核定 6 BIM施工管理準則及檢核成 果報告書 -- 驗收作業完成後 核定 7 BIM使用維護計畫書 -- 驗收作業完成後 核定 二、BIM工作任務與權責竣工階段紀要
  95. 95. PAGE 93 桃 園 市 政 府 住 宅 發 展 處

×