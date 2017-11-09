07 預鑄工法─營建4.0的未來趨勢曹昌盛

預鑄工法-營建4.0的未來趨勢 潤弘精密工程事業股份有限公司 曹昌盛
年齡中位數40.6歲年齡中位數32.6歲 年齡中位數48.7歲 18萬人/年(國家發展委員會) 86% 50%100%
Horie Tower 大淀南 Namba Tower 梅田 City Tower 神戶 City Tower 地上38層 基礎隔震 預鑄結構 地上44層 基礎隔震 預鑄結構 地上46層 制震壁 預鑄結構 地上50層 基礎隔震 預鑄結構 地上5...
達士嶺（The Pinnacle@Duxton） 50FL 世界最高的公營住宅 2009年落成 新加坡
新加坡新加坡 Zaha Hadid D'Leedon 36FL 產權99年 私人住宅 2015年落成
中 國 缺 工 ？
春節過後中國「北上廣深」等大城市都面臨缺工潮，高低階藍領職位 都出現缺工情況。在勞動市場供需失衡下，藍領工作薪資看漲，年後 迄今北京、上海快遞的平均薪資已上漲16％，上海按摩師平均月薪更 高達1.8萬元人⺠幣（下同），折約新台幣近9萬元。 中國...
中國 國家裝配式建築政策
大小梁：梁底至版 底預鑄 樓版：Deck或半預 鑄樓版 柱：版頂至梁 底預鑄 預鑄工法
預鑄工法優點 • 預鑄所需人力少,工法簡單,安衛管理容易 – 科技廠工程規模大,工期緊迫,需使用大量人力； 預鑄利用機械吊裝現場不須大量人力，至少較傳 統工地減少50%人力。 – 科技廠建案>7m之樓層比比皆是，PC工法僅須 少量支撐架，不需危...
傳統 VS 預鑄 傳統工地 淨空 預鑄工地
傳統工法 下方滿堂架 預鑄工法 下方淨空 傳統 VS 預鑄
預鑄工法 需工較少 傳統工法 勞力密集 傳統工法所需機台 放置於預鑄空間 預鑄與場鑄界面
工程地點：台北市八德路 結構量體：B5F-14F （逆打工法+預鑄 複合施作） 總樓地板面積：32,000坪 工期：92/3 ~ 93/11 潤泰集團總部—中崙綜合商業大樓 170公尺 737-300 x 5
中崙綜合商業大樓 92.10.05 塔吊安裝完成 92.11.03 1區樓版澆置完成 92.12.14 2F柱澆置完成 93.03.29 93.03.08 93.01.11 12F施工全貌 10F施工全貌 5F柱吊裝全貌 93.02.02 6F...
大隱建設-藍海案(預鑄+隔震) 1FL結構體施工(傳統) 1FL結構體施工(傳統) 2FL結構體施工(預鑄) 38FL上梁典禮 •B3FL~38FL,建築高度133.2M，共219戶 •總樓地板面積:65553.76 m2 (約19830坪) ...
19 RUENTEX 台中IKEA 1FL B2FL 場 鑄 預 鑄 5.1m 9.8m 5.3m 5.3m 7.4m 2FL 3FL 4FL 停車空間 商場 (自助倉儲區) 停車空間 停車空間 商場 (賣場) 商場 (展示區) 25.5m R...
20 RUENTEX 業主: IKEA Taichung Store 工程地點: 台中市 總樓地板面積: 69,486㎡ 樓層:B2F/4F 預計工期:2012/08~2013/06 (11個月) 台中IKEA 101/08/17 合 約 簽 ...
21 RUENTEX 台中IKEA 101/10/05開挖 102/01/01 1F澆置、2F吊裝 101/12/28 1F鋼筋綁紮、澆置 101/11/16大底澆置101/09/24整地 101/10/23水箱澆置 102/02/20 4F澆...
預鑄柱梁系統
大小梁：梁底至版 底預鑄 樓版：Deck或半預 鑄樓版 柱：版頂至梁 底預鑄 預鑄工法
複合化快速工法 柱吊裝 小梁 吊裝 DECK吊裝 大梁吊裝 下⼀樓層 頂層鋼筋鋪設 樓版灌漿START 梁柱接頭箍筋
安全性？
十字接頭實體試驗:國家地震中心
上海同濟大學試驗
台北市地政及災害應變中心聯合辦公大樓 業主：台北市政府 台北市信義區 B3F~7F （預鑄工法＋隔震層） 總樓地板面積： 26,945 ㎡ 工期： 94/5 ~ 95/11 榮獲 2006年行政院公共工程優等金質獎 榮獲 2006年行政院公共工...
大樑吊裝 吊裝預鑄大樑
小樑吊裝 吊裝預鑄小樑
2.Deck電焊1.Deck進料大鋪 3.Deck完成 4.仰視面 Deck施工
2.水電穿線1.樑上層筋施作 3.線盒施作 4.綁紮完成 鋼筋水電施工
淡水藍海高層住宅工程 • 建築師:李祖原 • 棟層戶數: 38F/B3, 單幢192戶 • 建物構造: 地上-預鑄RC / 地下- RC造 • 總樓地板面積: 65,553 m2 • 建築高度: 133M • 開始施工:2007年3月1日 • ...
預鑄部位 場鑄大梁 預鑄大梁 預鑄陽台 室內面積:1243M2 陽台:155M2
預鑄陽台
97/09/18 - 30F柱吊裝完成 施工階段無外部鷹架
預鑄外牆系統
傳統外牆漏水、掉磚問題 磁 磚 攔 截 網 日本 仙台
地震後傳統RC外牆
PC版外掛牆系統
46 仁愛路帝寶住宅 工址：台北市仁愛路 樓層：29F/B4F 面積：54432 M2 工期：2003/8 ~ 2004/7
樓層：23F/B5F 面積： 7,830 M2 工期：2006/12 ~ 2007/6 仁愛圓環敦仁大樓
仁愛圓環敦仁大樓
地上38F 外牆PC版: 27,268m²(1900片) 石材 工 期：吊裝-102/02～103/05 和平大院(和平東路)
預鑄工法優點 • 建築產業工業化，解決缺工問題 減少 50%勞動力需求 • 施工快速 工期縮短50% • 品質優良、容易控管
簡 報 結 束 敬 請 指 教
  1. 1. 預鑄工法-營建4.0的未來趨勢 潤弘精密工程事業股份有限公司 曹昌盛
  2. 2. 年齡中位數40.6歲年齡中位數32.6歲 年齡中位數48.7歲 18萬人/年(國家發展委員會) 86% 50%100%
  3. 3. Horie Tower 大淀南 Namba Tower 梅田 City Tower 神戶 City Tower 地上38層 基礎隔震 預鑄結構 地上44層 基礎隔震 預鑄結構 地上46層 制震壁 預鑄結構 地上50層 基礎隔震 預鑄結構 地上54層 基礎隔震 預鑄結構 日本
  4. 4. 達士嶺（The Pinnacle@Duxton） 50FL 世界最高的公營住宅 2009年落成 新加坡
  5. 5. 新加坡新加坡 Zaha Hadid D'Leedon 36FL 產權99年 私人住宅 2015年落成
  6. 6. 中 國 缺 工 ？
  7. 7. 春節過後中國「北上廣深」等大城市都面臨缺工潮，高低階藍領職位 都出現缺工情況。在勞動市場供需失衡下，藍領工作薪資看漲，年後 迄今北京、上海快遞的平均薪資已上漲16％，上海按摩師平均月薪更 高達1.8萬元人⺠幣（下同），折約新台幣近9萬元。 中國最大的人才招聘網站58同城報告顯示，今年春節過後「北上廣 深」以及成都、重慶等城市都出現缺工潮。同樣的，春 節後也有大批職工打算換工作，調查指出，有9.2％的受訪者表示仍處 於離職狀態，正在積極找工作；約四成的受訪者在職、但有跳槽的打 算。 調查顯示，熱門職缺前10名分別為：技術工人、司機、業務員、餐飲、 人事行政、百貨超市零售、物流、其他職位、家政保全、財務會計。 隨著勞動市場轉變以及勞動成本上升，缺工的情形在中國日漸普遍。 紐約時報日前報導稱，中國快遞員身處在高工時、低薪資的工作環境 中，120萬名快遞員中，有4成在1年內轉職。 因為人口紅利逐漸消失，藍領工作在中國越來越不容 易找到有意願者。中國國家統計局資料顯示，近幾年中國農⺠ 工外出打工趨勢放緩，去年中國2.8億的農⺠工裡，外出打工者約1.7億 人，僅年增0.3％，高低階藍領工作都因此受影響。 在低端藍領工作部分，因為移工返鄉過春節，年後大城市出現缺工潮 已成慣例，近年來都市居住成本大幅上升，越來越多人選擇返鄉。 BBC報導稱，雖然中⻄部地區薪資待遇較差，但離家近、⽣活成本低 等因素，讓許多人選擇留在家鄉。 為此，部分企業大幅調高勞工薪資，希望吸引人才。報告稱，重慶和 成都地區的餐飲業勞工需求量提升1.8倍，平均薪資年增近20％。 ⾄於高端藍領工作像是保⺟、按摩師、美容師等，也處於缺工狀態， 薪資也跟著走俏，上海地區按摩師平均月薪高達1.8萬元，比去年同期 增加50％。
  8. 8. 中國 國家裝配式建築政策
  9. 9. 大小梁：梁底至版 底預鑄 樓版：Deck或半預 鑄樓版 柱：版頂至梁 底預鑄 預鑄工法
  10. 10. 預鑄工法優點 • 預鑄所需人力少,工法簡單,安衛管理容易 – 科技廠工程規模大,工期緊迫,需使用大量人力； 預鑄利用機械吊裝現場不須大量人力，至少較傳 統工地減少50%人力。 – 科技廠建案>7m之樓層比比皆是，PC工法僅須 少量支撐架，不需危評，工安掌握容易，安全性 高，大幅降低工安。(群創T2廠預鑄施工無工安 意外) 危險性工作場所審查暨檢查辦法: 工程中模板支撐高度七公尺以上、面積達一百平方公尺以上且佔該層模板 支撐面積百分之六十以上
  11. 11. 傳統 VS 預鑄 傳統工地 淨空 預鑄工地
  12. 12. 傳統工法 下方滿堂架 預鑄工法 下方淨空 傳統 VS 預鑄
  13. 13. 預鑄工法 需工較少 傳統工法 勞力密集 傳統工法所需機台 放置於預鑄空間 預鑄與場鑄界面
  14. 14. 工程地點：台北市八德路 結構量體：B5F-14F （逆打工法+預鑄 複合施作） 總樓地板面積：32,000坪 工期：92/3 ~ 93/11 潤泰集團總部—中崙綜合商業大樓 170公尺 737-300 x 5
  15. 15. 中崙綜合商業大樓 92.10.05 塔吊安裝完成 92.11.03 1區樓版澆置完成 92.12.14 2F柱澆置完成 93.03.29 93.03.08 93.01.11 12F施工全貌 10F施工全貌 5F柱吊裝全貌 93.02.02 6F底版施工全貌 93.02.23 8F版施工全貌 14F結構體全貌 93.04.20結構體上樑
  16. 16. 大隱建設-藍海案(預鑄+隔震) 1FL結構體施工(傳統) 1FL結構體施工(傳統) 2FL結構體施工(預鑄) 38FL上梁典禮 •B3FL~38FL,建築高度133.2M，共219戶 •總樓地板面積:65553.76 m2 (約19830坪) 淡水 藍海住宅大樓 地上結構(38層): 316天 97/11/22 30FL柱吊裝完成 97/09/18
  17. 17. 19 RUENTEX 台中IKEA 1FL B2FL 場 鑄 預 鑄 5.1m 9.8m 5.3m 5.3m 7.4m 2FL 3FL 4FL 停車空間 商場 (自助倉儲區) 停車空間 停車空間 商場 (賣場) 商場 (展示區) 25.5m R1FL 地下室場鑄工法 地上層預鑄工法 工期 3個月(兩層樓) 2個月(四層樓) 預鑄工法為場鑄之 2~2.5倍速度 出工數/天 60(木工)+49(鋼筋工)=109 39(木工)+8(鋼筋工)=47 預鑄工法較場鑄 -50% 本案不須危評(節省2個月) 4.0m 4.0m 1.5月/層 0.5月/層
  18. 18. 20 RUENTEX 業主: IKEA Taichung Store 工程地點: 台中市 總樓地板面積: 69,486㎡ 樓層:B2F/4F 預計工期:2012/08~2013/06 (11個月) 台中IKEA 101/08/17 合 約 簽 訂 101/11/16 B2F 樓 版 澆 置 完 成 102/03/07 RF 樓 版 澆 置 102/06/28 竣 工 102/07/18 完 工 102.10 開 幕 營 運 737-300 x 4
  19. 19. 21 RUENTEX 台中IKEA 101/10/05開挖 102/01/01 1F澆置、2F吊裝 101/12/28 1F鋼筋綁紮、澆置 101/11/16大底澆置101/09/24整地 101/10/23水箱澆置 102/02/20 4F澆置、RF吊裝 102/03/07 RF澆置、R1F吊裝
  20. 20. 預鑄柱梁系統
  21. 21. 大小梁：梁底至版 底預鑄 樓版：Deck或半預 鑄樓版 柱：版頂至梁 底預鑄 預鑄工法
  22. 22. 複合化快速工法 柱吊裝 小梁 吊裝 DECK吊裝 大梁吊裝 下⼀樓層 頂層鋼筋鋪設 樓版灌漿START 梁柱接頭箍筋
  23. 23. 安全性？
  24. 24. 十字接頭實體試驗:國家地震中心
  25. 25. 上海同濟大學試驗
  26. 26. 台北市地政及災害應變中心聯合辦公大樓 業主：台北市政府 台北市信義區 B3F~7F （預鑄工法＋隔震層） 總樓地板面積： 26,945 ㎡ 工期： 94/5 ~ 95/11 榮獲 2006年行政院公共工程優等金質獎 榮獲 2006年行政院公共工程優等金質獎
  27. 27. 大樑吊裝 吊裝預鑄大樑
  28. 28. 小樑吊裝 吊裝預鑄小樑
  29. 29. 2.Deck電焊1.Deck進料大鋪 3.Deck完成 4.仰視面 Deck施工
  30. 30. 2.水電穿線1.樑上層筋施作 3.線盒施作 4.綁紮完成 鋼筋水電施工
  31. 31. 淡水藍海高層住宅工程 • 建築師:李祖原 • 棟層戶數: 38F/B3, 單幢192戶 • 建物構造: 地上-預鑄RC / 地下- RC造 • 總樓地板面積: 65,553 m2 • 建築高度: 133M • 開始施工:2007年3月1日 • 地上結構(2F-RF共38層): 316天 – 2008/1/18-2008/11/29
  32. 32. 預鑄部位 場鑄大梁 預鑄大梁 預鑄陽台 室內面積:1243M2 陽台:155M2
  33. 33. 預鑄陽台
  34. 34. 97/09/18 - 30F柱吊裝完成 施工階段無外部鷹架
  35. 35. 預鑄外牆系統
  36. 36. 傳統外牆漏水、掉磚問題 磁 磚 攔 截 網 日本 仙台
  37. 37. 地震後傳統RC外牆
  38. 38. PC版外掛牆系統
  39. 39. 46 仁愛路帝寶住宅 工址：台北市仁愛路 樓層：29F/B4F 面積：54432 M2 工期：2003/8 ~ 2004/7
  40. 40. 樓層：23F/B5F 面積： 7,830 M2 工期：2006/12 ~ 2007/6 仁愛圓環敦仁大樓
  41. 41. 仁愛圓環敦仁大樓
  42. 42. 地上38F 外牆PC版: 27,268m²(1900片) 石材 工 期：吊裝-102/02～103/05 和平大院(和平東路)
  43. 43. 預鑄工法優點 • 建築產業工業化，解決缺工問題 減少 50%勞動力需求 • 施工快速 工期縮短50% • 品質優良、容易控管
  44. 44. 簡 報 結 束 敬 請 指 教

×