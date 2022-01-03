Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HAPPY MORNING FRESH FRUITS AND VEGETABLES TRICHY https://thehappymorning.com/
Mythical tales of fruits As Neanderthal man started shifting from hunting to cultivating food, one saw the evolution of fr...
Mango The king of fruits, Mango is native to the Indian subcontinent. Mangoes are considered to be divines and as fruit th...
Fresh fruits Apple  Fresh fruits like apples play an important role in Greek mythology. The tale of a golden apple having...
Happy morning Trichy Coconut  Domesticated in the periphery of India, coconut is widely grown in coastal regions. It is m...
Contact Us  Moovendher Nagar,  Cauvery Road,  Trichy-620002.  Email ID: happymorning2421@gmail.com.  URL: https://the...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

Mythical tales of fruits Slide 1 Mythical tales of fruits Slide 2 Mythical tales of fruits Slide 3 Mythical tales of fruits Slide 4 Mythical tales of fruits Slide 5 Mythical tales of fruits Slide 6
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Food
Jan. 03, 2022
26 views

1 Like

Share

Download to read offline

Mythical tales of fruits

Download to read offline

Food
Jan. 03, 2022
26 views

As Neanderthal man started shifting from hunting to cultivating food, one saw the evolution of fruit. Fruits hold a special distinctive feature and each country tells its own tale for fruits. There are different tales for each fruit and still few places adhere to the tradition. It has undergone domestication and exotic fruits are shipped to different parts where they are unavailable. Let’s see some mythical tales of a few fruits that are largely available.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Chasing Flavor: Techniques and Recipes to Cook Fearlessly Dan Kluger
(4.5/5)
Free
Antoni: Let's Do Dinner Antoni Porowski
(5/5)
Free
The Primal Gourmet Cookbook: Whole30 Endorsed: It's Not a Diet If It's Delicious Ronny Joseph Lvovski
(5/5)
Free
Jacques Pépin Quick & Simple Jacques Pépin
(5/5)
Free
The Book on Pie: Everything You Need to Know to Bake Perfect Pies Erin Jeanne McDowell
(5/5)
Free
Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue Adrian Miller
(0/5)
Free
Animal, Vegetable, Junk: A History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal Mark Bittman
(3.5/5)
Free
Amboy: Recipes from the Filipino-American Dream Alvin Cailan
(5/5)
Free
Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family Trisha Yearwood
(5/5)
Free
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking Samin Nosrat
(4.5/5)
Free
Home Cheese Making, 4th Edition: From Fresh and Soft to Firm, Blue, Goat’s Milk, and More; Recipes for 100 Favorite Cheeses Ricki Carroll
(3/5)
Free
Procrastibaking: 100 Recipes for Getting Nothing Done in the Most Delicious Way Possible Erin Gardner
(5/5)
Free
Meals That Heal: 100+ Everyday Anti-Inflammatory Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less (A Cookbook) Carolyn Williams
(5/5)
Free
Everyone Can Bake: Simple Recipes to Master and Mix Dominique Ansel
(4/5)
Free
From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen Snoop Dogg
(3.5/5)
Free
Taste of Home Mediterranean Made Easy: 325 light & lively dishes that bring color, flavor and flair to your table Editors at Taste of Home
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci
(4.5/5)
Free
In Winter's Kitchen: Growing Roots and Breaking Bread in the Northern Heartland Beth Dooley
(4.5/5)
Free
The Secret History of Food: Strange but True Stories About the Origins of Everything We Eat Matt Siegel
(4/5)
Free
The Book of Difficult Fruit: Arguments for the Tart, Tender, and Unruly (with recipes) Kate Lebo
(3/5)
Free
Unvarnished: A Gimlet-eyed Look at Life Behind the Bar Eric Alperin
(5/5)
Free
Wine Girl: The Obstacles, Humiliations, and Triumphs of America's Youngest Sommelier Victoria James
(4/5)
Free
Drive-Thru Dreams: A Journey Through the Heart of America's Fast-Food Kingdom Adam Chandler
(4.5/5)
Free
Consider the Fork: A History of How We Cook and Eat Bee Wilson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Anti-Inflammation Zone Barry Sears
(4/5)
Free
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking Samin Nosrat
(4.5/5)
Free
Body Love: Live in Balance, Weigh What You Want, and Free Yourself from Food Drama Forever Kelly LeVeque
(4.5/5)
Free
Aphrodite: A Memoir of the Senses Gabra Zackman
(4/5)
Free
The Story of Tea: A Cultural History and Drinking Guide Mary Lou Heiss
(4.5/5)
Free
The Alice B. Toklas Cook Book Alice B. Toklas
(0/5)
Free
Bread & Wine: A Love Letter to Life Around the Table with Recipes Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncommon Grounds: The History of Coffee and How It Transformed Our World Mark Pendergrast
(4.5/5)
Free

Mythical tales of fruits

  1. 1. HAPPY MORNING FRESH FRUITS AND VEGETABLES TRICHY https://thehappymorning.com/
  2. 2. Mythical tales of fruits As Neanderthal man started shifting from hunting to cultivating food, one saw the evolution of fruit. Fruits hold a special distinctive feature and each country tells its own tale for fruits. There are different tales for each fruit and still few places adhere to the tradition. It has undergone domestication and exotic fruits are shipped to different parts where they are unavailable. Let’s see some mythical tales of a few fruits that are largely available.
  3. 3. Mango The king of fruits, Mango is native to the Indian subcontinent. Mangoes are considered to be divines and as fruit that represents God and goddess. It signifies the symbol of prosperity. Fruits and vegetables are generally considered to be God's gift. While mangoes are supreme to every other fruit in the way it appears and tastes. The tree holds religious significance as they keep out the negativity.
  4. 4. Fresh fruits Apple  Fresh fruits like apples play an important role in Greek mythology. The tale of a golden apple having a flavour like honey and guarded by a fierce dragon. It was stolen during the Trojan war. Another notable myth around apples is Adam and eve. The tale says on biting the apple, Adam and Eve (considered to be the first humans on earth) exited heaven and came to earth as a punishment. Grapes  According to Christianity, grapes are symbols of prosperity, wealth and abundance. Also, has a strong presence in Greek mythology and is associated with Dionysus- god of grapes – harvesting and wine. The traditional serve of grapes takes part in the form of wine for every occasion.
  5. 5. Happy morning Trichy Coconut  Domesticated in the periphery of India, coconut is widely grown in coastal regions. It is much related to ‘gods’ as per Hinduism. Coconut in Sanskrit is known as sriphala which means ‘god’s fruit’. Breaking coconut signifies the auspicious sign of goodness and purity. Pomegranate  Pomegranate is known to be the ‘crown royal of all fruit’. Indigenous to Iran, pomegranate is one of those fruits founded in the bronze age. Pomegranates around the world have diverse cultural representations. In India, pomegranate is highly associated with the earth. Fig  Every fresh fruit and vegetable is nutritious and healthy. In order to make people eat those fruits and vegetables on a daily basis, ancient people have spun around the tale and myths about each fruit and vegetable. No matter what, apart from stories that can or cannot be true, every fruit has distinctive attributes and has optimal nutritive value. To procure fresh fruits and vegetables easily and impudently, purchase through Happy Morning Trichy.
  6. 6. Contact Us  Moovendher Nagar,  Cauvery Road,  Trichy-620002.  Email ID: happymorning2421@gmail.com.  URL: https://thehappymorning.com/ https://happymorning2421.blogspot.com/

  • happymorning1

    Jan. 3, 2022

As Neanderthal man started shifting from hunting to cultivating food, one saw the evolution of fruit. Fruits hold a special distinctive feature and each country tells its own tale for fruits. There are different tales for each fruit and still few places adhere to the tradition. It has undergone domestication and exotic fruits are shipped to different parts where they are unavailable. Let’s see some mythical tales of a few fruits that are largely available.

Views

Total views

26

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

1

×