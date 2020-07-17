Skyeng Marketing 2019

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Эволюция Амбарцум Амаякян, 2019 !маркетинга " # $
Взрослые Дети Компании Английский Математика Клиенты Предметы 4 460 106 000 2015 2019 ☝ × 5 Oxford
Секрет №1 Люди & РезультатСтруктура Процесс ⛳( )
Скорость мышления, набора текстов, а также вербальной коммуникации Умение планировать, приоритизировать проекты и задачи, ...
Структура маркетинга 6789: Paid Traffic Partnership Content Marketing Offline Marketing Analytics PR & RM Content Producti...
Нативная интеграция Руководитель / тимлид контекстно-таргетированной рекламы Руководитель по региональному развитию в акти...
Цепные ошибки в организации Джеймс Ризон, «Человеческие ошибки» 1990 Недостатки в организации Ненадежный контроль Условия ...
Секрет №2 Воронка привлечения и дерево метрик G + H = ❤
Взаимозависимые метрики Reach CTR Traffic CR-0 Product Creative UX / UI Content Production Paid Traffic N E O ✍ AB QRS T U...
Секрет №3 Все начинается с планирования W → 2015 2020
X Проектное Y Количественное Бюджетное Z количество параметров планируемых в 2020 году [36 2 700Y Погрешность планирования...
От простого к сложному Метод прогрессивного джипега
От чего чаще всего погибают россияне? Y Эвристика доступности Убийство СамоубийствоАлкоголь Утопления ] ^ _ `
Ретро
Секрет №4 Анализируйэто a
Простые модели атрибуции b FirstClick LastClick Last Non-Direct Linearmodel TimeDecay Position Based
Сложные системы c атрибуции ⛓ Вектор Шепли Цепи Маркова e
Выиграйте автомобиль Y Парадокс Монти Холла fffg
Секрет №5 Тестируйэто h
ActionHypothesis MVP / UX Data Insights Custdev A/B test HADI-циклы i ⚗ Ck l Приоритезируйте проекты исходя из потенциальн...
Назовите сумму T 512 1 × 2 × 3 × 4 × 5 × 6 × 7 × 8 = ?
Назовите сумму T 2250 8 × 7 × 6 × 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = ?
Секрет №6 Автоматизируйто m АлгоритмыШаблоны Триггеры ♾o p
Секрет №7 Нестандартные решения q
Люди инертны Использование привычных ментальных моделей — не всегда хорошо r
Шахматы и теория игр Шахматный эндшпиль. Мат в 1 ход. Ход белых 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 s
Кто же победил в Голосе»? Вспомните сколько победителей шоу «Голос» стали по-настоящему популярными артистами " «
Спасибо за вниманиеt fb.com/amika u Амбарцум Амаякян
Skyeng Marketing 2019

  1. 1. Эволюция Амбарцум Амаякян, 2019 !маркетинга " # $
  2. 2. Взрослые Дети Компании Английский Математика Клиенты Предметы 4 460 106 000 2015 2019 ☝ × 5 Oxford
  3. 3. Секрет №1 Люди & РезультатСтруктура Процесс ⛳( )
  4. 4. Скорость мышления, набора текстов, а также вербальной коммуникации Умение планировать, приоритизировать проекты и задачи, квотировать время на них Продвинутые навыки тайм-менеджмента Техника ведения переговоров Умение проверять и защищать идеи на прочность Умение писать тексты, редактировать, оформлять их в части дизайна и типографики Понимание основ контекстно- таргетированной рекламы Навыки работы с веб- аналитикой и сквозной BI-аналитикой Понимание основ статистики Техническая база на уровне архитектуры процессов и работы с базами данных Фулстек маркетолог * + , - . / 0 ⏰ 2 3 ⌨ 5
  5. 5. Структура маркетинга 6789: Paid Traffic Partnership Content Marketing Offline Marketing Analytics PR & RM Content Production Product Marketing 135 человек Projects Departments Acquisition Departments ; < =; > ? @ ABC D
  6. 6. Нативная интеграция Руководитель / тимлид контекстно-таргетированной рекламы Руководитель по региональному развитию в активные продажи Руководитель проектного офиса коммерческого департамента www.skyeng.team Вакансии E ☝ И еще более 100 на сайте
  7. 7. Цепные ошибки в организации Джеймс Ризон, «Человеческие ошибки» 1990 Недостатки в организации Ненадежный контроль Условия для небезопасных действий Небезопасные действия Несчастный случай F
  8. 8. Секрет №2 Воронка привлечения и дерево метрик G + H = ❤
  9. 9. Взаимозависимые метрики Reach CTR Traffic CR-0 Product Creative UX / UI Content Production Paid Traffic N E O ✍ AB QRS T U ⚖
  10. 10. Секрет №3 Все начинается с планирования W → 2015 2020
  11. 11. X Проектное Y Количественное Бюджетное Z количество параметров планируемых в 2020 году [36 2 700Y Погрешность планирования ±5%
  12. 12. От простого к сложному Метод прогрессивного джипега
  13. 13. От чего чаще всего погибают россияне? Y Эвристика доступности Убийство СамоубийствоАлкоголь Утопления ] ^ _ `
  14. 14. Ретро
  15. 15. Секрет №4 Анализируйэто a
  16. 16. Простые модели атрибуции b FirstClick LastClick Last Non-Direct Linearmodel TimeDecay Position Based
  17. 17. Сложные системы c атрибуции ⛓ Вектор Шепли Цепи Маркова e
  18. 18. Выиграйте автомобиль Y Парадокс Монти Холла fffg
  19. 19. Секрет №5 Тестируйэто h
  20. 20. ActionHypothesis MVP / UX Data Insights Custdev A/B test HADI-циклы i ⚗ Ck l Приоритезируйте проекты исходя из потенциального ROI в деньгах
  21. 21. Назовите сумму T 512 1 × 2 × 3 × 4 × 5 × 6 × 7 × 8 = ?
  22. 22. Назовите сумму T 2250 8 × 7 × 6 × 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = ?
  23. 23. Секрет №6 Автоматизируйто m АлгоритмыШаблоны Триггеры ♾o p
  24. 24. Секрет №7 Нестандартные решения q
  25. 25. Люди инертны Использование привычных ментальных моделей — не всегда хорошо r
  26. 26. Шахматы и теория игр Шахматный эндшпиль. Мат в 1 ход. Ход белых 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 s
  27. 27. Кто же победил в Голосе»? Вспомните сколько победителей шоу «Голос» стали по-настоящему популярными артистами " «
  28. 28. Спасибо за вниманиеt fb.com/amika u Амбарцум Амаякян

