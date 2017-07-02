THE EVOLUTION OF INDUSTRY IN PAKISTAN RIPS-LAHORE PHARM-D 2ND SEMESTER 22.06.2016
WHAT IS INDUSTRY?
The economic activity concerned with the processing of raw materials and manufacture of goods in factories.
IMPORTANCE
HISTORICAL BACKGROUND
EVOLUTION OF INDUSTRY IN PAKISTAN
GROWTH OF INDUSTRIAL SECTOR FROM 1947 TO 1950.
GROWTH OF INDUSTRIAL SECTOR IN 1950'S.
PERFORMANCE OF INDUSTRIAL SECTOR IN 1960'S.
PERFORMANCE OF INDUSTRIAL SECTOR IN 1970
GROWTH OF THE INDUSTRIAL SECTOR 2003-2011
2003-2005
2006-2007
2008-2009
2010-2011
MAJOR INDUSTRIES OF PAKISTAN
CAUSES OF BACKWARDNESS OF THE INDUSTRIAL SECTOR IN PAKISTAN
THE CURRENT STATUS OF THE INDUSTRIAL SECTOR IN PAKISTAN
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION IN PAKISTAN DECREASED 3.24 PERCENT IN APRIL OF 2016 OVER THE SAME MONTH IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR.
RECOMMENDATIONS
SOURCES
  1. 1. THE EVOLUTION OF INDUSTRY IN PAKISTAN RIPS-LAHORE PHARM-D 2ND SEMESTER 22.06.2016
  2. 2. CONTENTS: ❏ Introduction to Industry ❏ The importance of industry ❏ Historical Background ❏ The evolution of industry in Pakistan through the decades, a timeline ❏ Major Industries Of Pakistan ❏ Causes Of Industrial Backwardness In Pakistan ❏ The Current Status Of The Industrial Sector In Pakistan ❏ Recommendations ❏ Sources Introduction
  3. 3. WHAT IS INDUSTRY?
  4. 4. The economic activity concerned with the processing of raw materials and manufacture of goods in factories.
  5. 5. IMPORTANCE
  6. 6. Pakistan Industrial Sector is the second largest individual sector of the economy accounting for 25% of the GDP(gross domestic product).
  7. 7. HISTORICAL BACKGROUND
  8. 8. Pakistan at the time of partition in 1947 had a negligible industrial base. It got only 34 industries out of total 955, while remaining were held by India.
  9. 9. EVOLUTION OF INDUSTRY IN PAKISTAN
  10. 10. GROWTH OF INDUSTRIAL SECTOR FROM 1947 TO 1950.
  11. 11. GROWTH OF INDUSTRIAL SECTOR IN 1950'S.
  12. 12. PERFORMANCE OF INDUSTRIAL SECTOR IN 1960'S.
  13. 13. PERFORMANCE OF INDUSTRIAL SECTOR IN 1970
  14. 14. GROWTH OF THE INDUSTRIAL SECTOR 2003-2011
  15. 15. 2003-2005
  16. 16. 2006-2007
  17. 17. 2008-2009
  18. 18. 2010-2011
  19. 19. MAJOR INDUSTRIES OF PAKISTAN
  20. 20. Prominent Industries 1.Textile Industry 2.Sports Industry 3.Sugar Industry 4.Cement Industry 5.Fertilizer Industry Other Industries 1.Automobile 2.Leather products 3.Paper & board Pharmaceuticals 4.Chemical 5.Engineering items 6.Electronic 7.Nonmetallic minerals 8.Petroleum products 9.Food, beverages & tobacco Mining and Quarrying Services Sector 10.Agriculture 11.Live Stock 12.Steel 13.Electricity and Gas
  21. 21. CAUSES OF BACKWARDNESS OF THE INDUSTRIAL SECTOR IN PAKISTAN
  22. 22. Political Instability Lack of Capital Limited Market People’s Liking To Foreign Goods Under Utilization Of Labor's Potential Communication And Transport Energy Crisis New Competitors Low Foreign Investment Granting MFN Status To India High Interest Rate Economic Restrictions Lack Of Modern Technology Technical Know How
  23. 23. THE CURRENT STATUS OF THE INDUSTRIAL SECTOR IN PAKISTAN
  24. 24. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION IN PAKISTAN DECREASED 3.24 PERCENT IN APRIL OF 2016 OVER THE SAME MONTH IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR.
  25. 25. RECOMMENDATIONS
  26. 26. 1. Government must unveil a solid industrial policy keeping in view the global requirements. 2. In order to increase the share of the industrial sector in the GDP there is dire need to establish new industrial estate in the country. 3. To enhance the contribution of existing industrial estates in the economy they should be facilitated by the government policies. 4. Industrialists be given loans on easy installments, so as they could run industries smoothly. 5. New markets for the local products are explored and the quality of local products be improved to increase the demand abroad. 6. A coherent plan should be devised by the Pakistani government that allows some sort
  27. 27. SOURCES
  28. 28. I. http://hubpages.com/education/INDUSTRIAL-DEVELOPMENT- IN-PAKISTAN II. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pakistan_Industrial_Development_ Corporation III. http://www.tradingeconomics.com/pakistan/industrial- production IV. Pakistan History, Culture and Government for O level syllabus 2059/1- Nigel Smith

