Do Airlines Have Double Standards for Canines, a must to understand? – Part 1
A service animal isspecificallytrainedtodoone or more tasks that directlyaidssomeonewhohasa disability.Isee newsstoriesall...
and ducks,and all kindsof otheranimalsbeingallowedtofly.Butinthisdayand age youhave to wonderwhatstoriesare actuallytrue a...
stressout a dog to lowerone’sownpersonal stresslevel.Now noteveryESA animal getsstressedbyair travel,some are reallygoodat...
inthe cabin.The informationonwebsitesiseitherconfusingornotthere.If youcall the airline directly the agentson the phone ar...


  Do Airlines Have Double Standards for Canines, a must to understand? – Part 1 Recentlysome airlineshave changedtheirpaperworkprocedure foremotional supportanimals.A little overa month ago anotherpassengerwasbittenbyadog scheduledtotravel ona plane.Thistime the victimwasa child.At leastthistime one of the journalistsgotitrightand the dogwas labeledasan emotional supportanimal,notasa service dog. But are these changesgoingtobe enoughtokeepthe passengersandthe animalssafe whentraveling? The changesinclude notifyingthe airlines48hoursin advance that the emotional supportanimalwillbe on a flightandsigningpaperworksayingthatthe animal isnotlikelytobite anyone. Oftentimesthe mainstreammediaisconfusedaboutwhatthe difference isbetweenaservice dogand an emotional supportanimal,andthereforeconfusesthe general publicevenfurther.The differenceis reallyprettymajorinmy eyes. An emotional supportanimal doesnothingotherthanprovide comfort.Theyare there forone togive a hug or petwhenneeded.Theymayprovideahug,nudge,ora headbutt.Theymaylickback.Theymay make one feel betteremotionally.Butnothingtheydoactuallyrequiresanytype of training,just love. I'msorry to burst everyone'sbubble,butprovidinglove isnota trainedtask.
  2. 2. A service animal isspecificallytrainedtodoone or more tasks that directlyaidssomeonewhohasa disability.Isee newsstoriesall the time aboutsomethinghappeningtosomeone’s“service animal.”A fewweeksagoIshareda newsstoryonmy personal FacebookPage abouta woman’s“service dog” gettingit’sfootcaughtin an escalatorat LAXairport.The videofootage showsthe dogfacingthe wrong wayon the escalatorand the handlernotpayingany attentiontothe dog. I guessitcouldbe a service dog—howisone supposedtoknow if itisactuallytrainedtodo a task to aid itshandleror if the handlerisevendisabled?Butinmyobservation,the behaviorshownby the handler and the dog inthe videowasnot that of a well-trainedservice dogteam.A service dogshouldbe completelyaware of itssurroundings,know how tohandle it,andbe focusedonwhattheirhandler needs.A handlershouldbe settingtheirdogup forsuccess(especiallyif itisstill learning) andbe aware of whattheirdogis doingandkeepingthemsafe tothe bestof theirabilities.Thisteamwasnotthe best example of whataservice dogteamshouldlooklike. The thingis that people andaswell asthe mediaoftencall a doga service dogbecause itwill getmore coverage andnotice than a normal petwould.If the newshadthe headline of “LAXofficersavespetdog caught inescalator”it isn’tasflashyas “LAX officersavesservice dogcaughtinescalator.”Now I have no wayof knowingif thisdogwascalleda service dogbythe ownerorthe newsstation,orboth.But you have to admitsharinga story advertisingthataservice dogwas“heroicallysaved”soundsmuchbetter than “poordog gets suckedintoan escalatorbecause ownerwasnegligent.”Oritreallycouldbe a poorlytrainedservice dogteam—yes,thosedoexistandthatisa whole separate topicforanother future blog. Same thinggoesfor missingdogpostersandnews.If people say thattheirdogwentmissingitgetslittle notice.Butif people saythattheirservice dogismissing,theygetwaymore notice andsympathy. “OMG! We have to findthisperson’sservice dog,theirlife isdependentonit!”Butthisblogisn’treally aboutthe misrepresentationof service dogsinthe news.Thistoowill have tobe a whole differentblog. It’smore aboutthe issuesof animalsinthe cabinon flightsandhow easyitis forsome to getaccess and howdifficultitisforothers,like puppyraisers. More and more people are travelingwithemotional supportanimals,andnotall are evendogs.People are tryingto passall kindsof animalsoff as emotional supportanimals.Justrecentlysomeone triedto board a UnitedAirlinesflightwithanemotional supportpeacock.Seriously,how doesapeacockprovide comfort?In mostof myencounterswithpeacocks,Ihave seenthemactalmostsemi aggressive towards people— whichisnotexactlyagreat pickfor someone whomightbe stressedandrequiresomethingto snuggle with. Some of the airlinesare doingabetterjobof denyingthese animals,butsome are not.There wasa storyrecentlyabouta girl tryingto board a flightwithheremotional supporthamsteranduponbeing denied,she flusheditdownatoiletbecause she saidthatitis whatthe airline toldhertodo so she couldgetto her destination.I’mstill verybaffledbythisone.If ananimal meansthat muchto you that youneeditto be able tohandle flying,whyonearthwouldyouflushit?Then there are storiesof snakes
  3. 3. and ducks,and all kindsof otheranimalsbeingallowedtofly.Butinthisdayand age youhave to wonderwhatstoriesare actuallytrue and whichonesare not. Despite the influxof animalsatairportslately,the mostcommon supportanimal are still dogs.Almost anyone can boarda plane these dayswiththeirdogaslongas theyhave a note from a mental health professionalstatingthatitisnecessaryforthat persontohave that animal withthemwhentheyfly.It has gottensobad that people canpurchase thistype of letteroverthe internetwithoutactuallybeing seenbysaidprofessional. Don’tevengetme startedon the multiple fake service dog/ESA registrysitesoutthere.Onmostof these sitesyouhave achoice to registeryourdogas an ESA (emotional supportanimal) oraservice dog for a “veryreasonable”price.Noproof isrequiredthatyourdogis actuallytrainedasa service dogor that youreallydorequire anESA. These sitesare scamscateringto people whowanttoabuse the system.These sitesare one of the biggestproblemswithpetsbeingfakedasservice dogsinpublicand causingharm for legitimate service dogteams.These companiesdon’tcare andbelieve theyare not morallyresponsibletotake precautionsaboutmakingsure the publicissafe fromdogsthatcould potentiallybydangerousornotconditionedtohandle the stressof working.Nordotheyhave toolsor have any accessto examine the mental healthof the animal involved.These companiesdon’tknowif the service doginquestionisable tohandle the stressof accompeningtheirhandlerinstressful environmentsnordotheycare to ask.Theyonlycare aboutmakinga dollarandinmy opinionneedto be shut down. If that informationdoesn’tscare youenough,how aboutthe fact that there isnota single requirement inplace to showthat any emotional supportanimal beingallowedonplanesisrequiredtohave hadany type of temperamenttestingortrainingtoshow that theycan handle the stressof airline travel.Sure some of the airlineshave paperworkthatanownerneedstosignsayingthattheydon’tbelieve that theirdogwouldbite someone.Buthowmanypetownersare reallyable toreadthe bodylanguage of theiranimalscorrectlyandknowif theymaynot be comfortable withthe situationthattheirownerputs themin. Let’sface it, travelingisverystressfulandIcan see how havingyourfurry or, insome cases,feathered bestfriendalongforthe tripcan make a personfeel better.Butwhat aboutthe animal?How do you thinkanimalshandle the stressof traveling,especiallyif theyare notusedto beinginbusycrowded airportsthat have scary thinglike suitcasesonwheelsbeingdraggedaround,orfastmovinggolf carts whizzingaround,voicesoverloudspeakers,kidscrying,peopledartingthroughcrowdstomake their flight,orevengoingthroughsecurity?Nottomentionsittinginverytightquarterswithstrangersfora longperiodof time,withnooptiontoleave the situation. ESA dogs are not service dogsanddon’thave the same legal publicaccess.SomanyESAs are not accustomedto thistype of stressful environment.Itisnowonderwhywe keephearingnewsreports aboutincidentsonplanesinvolvingdogs.People are puttingdogsinsituationsthatare way pastthe dog’scomfortzone in orderto stayin theirowncomfortzone.That doesn’tseemright,doesit?To
  4. 4. stressout a dog to lowerone’sownpersonal stresslevel.Now noteveryESA animal getsstressedbyair travel,some are reallygoodat it.But there isno wayto discourage those thatcan’t handle the stress. Do I dare talkaboutthe animal’srelievingneeds?How doyoutraina bird notto potty while onaplane or in the airport?Most supportanimalstravel atthe feetof theirownerorintheirlap,since theyare not alwaysrequiredtobe ina carrier.How well doesthisreallyworkforanimalsotherthandogs?What if someone wastravelingwitharabbitorpotbelliedpigastheirESA?Do youknow how oftenarabbit poops?!Yetthese typesof animalshave beenallowedonplanes. Nowairline travel isnotforeverypersonoranimal.Itis nowonderthat there are storiesaboutanimals misbehavingonplanesorinthe airport.It is stressful forthemandtheyoftendon’tknow how tocope. Thisis notthe faultof the animal,butrather the personthatputs theminthe situationthatcaused themto be so uncomfortable thattheydidn’tknow whatelse todo.Asan ownerof an animal itis my jobto protectthat animal fromharm. Harm can be so manythings,keepingthemona leashsothey don’trun intothe streetand gethitby a car, safe frompoisons,safe fromeatingorchewingonunsafe objects(dogproofingyourhouse),keepingthemawayfromaggressivedogsorabusive people. But mostpeople are notaware thatbringinga dog intoa stressful environmentthattheydon’tknow howto handle isharmful tothat dog andtherefore don’tprotectthem.Whathappenstoa dog that bitesa person?Theysometimesgetputintoquarantine,orare not allowedoutintopublic(thisincludesparks, trails,or otherdogfriendlyplaces),theirlivesare foreverchanged…more stresson the dog.But you still justneedthatlittle slipof paperandtomake a few extraarrangementswiththe airline togetyour “ESA” on the flightwithyou. I have to say that as a puppyraiser,Ifindthisveryfrustratingformanyreasons.It’supsettingtohear aboutincidentsof animalsbeingstressedouttothe pointof thembitingsomeone.Butanotheraspectis that the average persondoesn’tnecessarilyunderstandthe difference betweenanESA anda service dog.Theymightthinkthat thisistypicallybehaviorforaservice dogandcause a bad perceptionof service dogsandlessacceptance forthemout inpublic.Thismakesitharderfor service dogteamsto be acceptedandpuppyraiserslike me whoare tryingto raise and traina puppyoutin public,avery necessarypartof the processof creatinga successful service dog. Accordingto theirwebsites,some majorairlinesprohibitservicedogsintrainingfromflyinginthe cabin withtheirhandler.DeltaAirlineshasontheirwebsite “Inmostcircumstances,aservice orsupport animal intrainingdoesnotmeetqualificationsforatrainedanimal andcan not ride inthe cabin.” UnitedAirlineshasthisstatement:“Unitedonlyrecognizesservice animalswhichhave beentrainedand certified.Animal trainersare permittedtobringone service animal thatistrainingtoassistdisabled passengersonboardfree of charge.”Buttheyalsostate that “trainerstransportingservice animalsinthe ordinarycourse of businessorservice animalswhoare notintrainingmustcheck these animals.”Well, that isa veryconfusingstatement.Sodogsintrainingare not recognizedbythe airline asservice animals,buta trainerisallowedtobringone ona flight?Manyairlinessaythattheywill allow service dogsin traininginthe cabinonlyif theyare flyingtotheirnew home forfinal placement.Itisveryhard to getan accurate answerfromthe airlinesonwhetherornota service dogintrainingisallowedtofly
  inthe cabin.The informationonwebsitesiseitherconfusingornotthere.If youcall the airline directly the agentson the phone are oftenconfusedbythe questionanddon'tknow how toanswer. So if I have thiscorrect… airlinesare more likelytoleta dogor other animalsontheirairplane thathave no evidence of trainingorhavingthe temperamenttohandle the stressof flying,thanapuppyor dog that isspecificallytrainingtohandle situationslike airline travel andmore!Doesanyone else see a problemwiththis? Yes,I have flownwithanumberof puppieswithoutanissue,butIhave alsobeenturneddownbymany airlineswhentryingtoinquireabouttravelingwithapuppy.Itisusuallybecause the puppyisn'ttrained to assistme personally.Buteachtime Ihave flownIfacedthe chance of beingturnedaway.The communicationwiththe airline employeesonthe policyof service dogsintrainingisall overthe place. You can get a verydifferentanswertoquestiondependingonwhoyouask.

