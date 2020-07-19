Collapse and Disaster of Socities

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A discussion on why societies choose to fail or collapse…
I. Failure to Anticipate a Problem A. Reasons 1. They may not have had no prior experience of such problems, and so may no...
Wrong decisions = Depression = Collapse = Disaster
II. Failure to perceive a problem once it has arisen A. Reasons 1. Origins of some problems are literally imperceptible 2....
a.) “creeping normalcy”
b.) “landscape amnesia” before
after
III. Failure to Attempt to Solve a Problem once it has been perceived A. Reasons 1. Rational "bad” behavior, arising from ...
b.) "Good for me, bad for you and for everybody else" attitude— selfishness
c.) Tragedy of the commons
d.) ISEP – “It's someone else's problem” (not mine! Duh..)
e.) When the principal consumer has no long-term stake in preserving the resource but society as a whole does. f.) When th...
2. Irrational “worse” Behavior
"Wooden-headedness, the source of self deception, is a factor that plays a remarkably large role in government. It consist...
Mental standstill
"Persistence in error is the problem. Practitioners of government continue down the wrong road as if in thrall to some mag...
In Economics and in business decision- making, sunk costs are costs that have already been incurred and which cannot be re...
“disastrous values”
religious values modern secular values “disastrous values”
OTHER IRRATIONAL VALUES
4. Other Irrational Failures a.) The public may widely dislike those who first perceive the problem
OTHER IRRATIONAL VALUES a. The public may widely dislike those who first perceive the problem
b.) The public may dismiss warnings because of previous warnings that proved to be false alarms – The boy who cried (wolf)...
OTHER IRRATIONAL VALUES c. Clashes between short-term and long- term motives of the same individual
OTHER IRRATIONAL VALUES d. Crowd psychology > Ordinary people can typically gain direct power by acting collectively. >bec...
d.) Crowd psychology
OTHER IRRATIONAL VALUES e. Groupthink > type of thought exhibited by group members who try to minimize conflict and reach ...
e.) Groupthink
f.) Psychological denial “Don’t worry, it won’t collapse, again..”
OTHER IRRATIONAL VALUES f. Psychological denial > a defense mechanism in which a person is faced with a fact that is too p...
IV. Failure to Solve a Problem
A. Reasons 1. The problems may be beyond our present capacities to solve. a.) due to lack of technology b.) due to lack of...
Why then do some societies succeed and others fail? A. Differences among environments rather than among societies (Environ...
B. Idiosyncrasies of particular individuals
Cases: a, b,… x, y,…z
C. Crisis management by decision- makers/leaders
Kennedy Tokugawa Shogun Joaquin Balaguer Tikopian Chiefs Konrad Adenauer
D. Proper selection of core values to be upheld or to be given up by nations.
• 1. premature sense of ostensible unanimity • 2. suppression of personal doubts • 3. expression of contrary views
thinking skeptically allow discussions to be freewheeling subgroups should meet separately (organized and specialized meet...
Norway
Easter Island
Haiti
Fin… Gracias!!!
Collapse and Disaster of Socities
Collapse and Disaster of Socities
Collapse and Disaster of Socities
Collapse and Disaster of Socities
Collapse and Disaster of Socities
