JESUS WAS TEACHING US HOW TO PRAY EDITED BY GLENN PEASE Matthew 6:9-13 9"This, then, is how you shouldpray: "'Our Father i...
the dervishes of Baalresortedto. He is close athand; he is always ready to hear; he knows whatwe need. Some prayers are se...
shall more eagerlywish for the coming of the kingdom and the doing of God's will than for the satisfactionofour personalde...
Our Fatherwhich art in heaven. Matthew 6:9 The Divine Father Thomas Manton, D. D. I. IN WHAT SENSE GOD IS A FATHER. 1. Wit...
3. It giveth us confidence in the power of God. The Creatorwho made you out of-nothing cankeepand preserve life when you h...
Isaac Barrow, D. D. I. That we should in our prayers considerand acknowledgethe universality of God's power and goodness. ...
(2)God's children and (b) our brethren. (Isaac Barrow, D. D.) Lessons ofthe Paternoster T. Spencer. I. The Divine Fatherho...
(F. Edwards, B. A.) God a Father Dr. Cope. I. The CHARACTER in which God is representedas approachable in prayer. The comm...
1. Love. 2. Sustenance. 3. Protection. 4. Education. 5. Discipline. 6. Consolation. 7. Intercourse. 8. Inheritance. V. UNI...
(1)It is suggestive ofdignity; (2)power; (3)knowledge; (4)purity; (5)mystery; (6)constancy; (7)nearness. VII. PRACTICAL LE...
4. Resemblance. 5. Assurance. 6. Hope. 7. Prayerfulness. (NewmanHall, LL. B.) The Paternity of God E. H. Chaplin. In our n...
The invocation Dr. Stanford. I. From the title FATHER we know that God is a Person. II. OUR Father belongs to God as the F...
(Dr. Stanford.) The doctrine of the invocation Dr. Saphir. 1. God is the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, and in Him the F...
3. As a spirit of dignity and perfection. 4. A spirit of separationfrom the world. II. The BROTHERLYspirit. III. The HEAVE...
(Downame.) Our Father Dr. C. J. Vaughan. 1. A revelation. 2. When faith says "Father," love says "Our." 3. Contrastbetween...
2. Confidence and trust. 3. Submission. 4. Contentment. 5. Reverentawe. 6. Purity and elevationin our desires. 7. We shoul...
1. It is the language ofthe believing heart. 2. It is the language offilial love. 3. It is the language ofthe spirit of ad...
5. How uniting this truth upon the family institution. (Dr. O. Winslow.) "Which art in heaven Dr. O. Winslow. In ascribing...
The Fatherhoodof God, and the brotherhood of man J. Morgan. Prayer a most exaltedprivilege — connectedwith the richest ble...
1. The whole human race constitutes one family. They belong to different classes, climes, ages;all sprung from one Father....
It is recorded of Alexander the Greatthat to one who bore his name he gave this admonition, "Remember thy name is Alexande...
himself, let him die; but if for another, spare his life." It was found that it was for two of his fellow-soldiers that he...
"in heaven," showethus: —(1) Prayer is an act of the heart, not of the lips. It is not the sound of the voice which can en...
Thomas Manton, D. D. (1)Upon us, by the righteous executions and judgments of His providence; (2)By us, in our thoughts, w...
5. Be fully sensible when God's name is dishonoured by yourselves and others; not enduring the leastprofanation of it. (Th...
diffusion of His name through the world; removal of the causes whichprevent His name from being hallowed. II. THE SINS DEP...
The first petition NewmanHall, LL. B. I. The PLACE of this petition. II. The MEANING of the petition. III. What is involve...
9. Making knownthe name. IV. REASONS foroffering this petition. 1. The welfare of the world. 2. Forthe goodof ourselves. 3...
1. In the language ofthe Old Testamentto hallow a thing is to set it apart ceremonially, as a thing sacred. 2. Hallowedbe ...
I. In breathing this prayer we ask THAT GOD WOULD HALLOW HIS OWN NAME, or cause it to be hallowed. It is not the tribute w...
3. In His Law. 4. In the sacrifices. 5. In the names of His servants. Elijah means, Jehovahis my strength. 6. In the face ...
(7)This prayer is universal; there is no health for the nation or family but by the knowledge ofGod's name. (Dr. Saphir.) ...
(1)By a deepening sense ofits holiness; (2)By bringing it into the daily exercise offaith; (3)By a meek, submissive spirit...
4. To emphasize the utterance of the sacredname by some actof mental worship. 5. A reverent observance ofHis ordinances. I...
(2)of Providence; (3)of Grace; (4)of Glory. (5)The redeemedsaints in glory honour and venerate Him; the angelic host worsh...
5. By living holily before our fellow men. 6. By praising, and recommending Him to all who dwell around us. (J. Morgan.) C...
(Malachi1:6). “Thou, O Lord, art our Father” (Isaiah 64:8) was the refuge of Israelfrom despair. It had become common in J...
identification with the visible firmament, the phrase became current as symbolising the world visible and invisible, which...
wants, expressing all our lawful desires;a complete directory, and full exercise ofour devotions. By the expressionουτως, ...
on earth, and from false gods, who are not in heaven, the regionof bliss and happiness; where God, who is essentiallyprese...
that teaches us honesty and industry: we do not ask for the bread of others, nor the bread of deceit, Pr 20:17; nor the br...
Matthew 6:9 Our Father- God is called a Father, 1. as he is the Creatorand the Great Parentof all; 2. the Preserverof the ...
compressedinto the fewestwords, but still, as a prayer, only the more incomparable for that—it is strange that there shoul...
Our Fatherwhich art in heaven—In the former clause we express His nearness to us; in the latter, His distance from us. (Se...
SecondPetition: Matthew Poole's Commentary Not always in these words, but always to this sense, and in this manner. None e...
when it is recited by another Evangelist, it is not in the selfsame words as here; which it would have been, had it been d...
adoption; who are to address him in prayer under the characterof"our Father", partly to command a reverential fearof him, ...
And very often (q), "let his greatname be magnified and sanctified in the world, which he hath createdaccording to his wil...
the context; but that of Fritzsche (in some brief way such as this) is not “very meaningless” (de Wette), but correct, mea...
πάτερ ἡμῶν] This form of address, which rarely occurs in the O. T. (Isaiah 63:16;Deuteronomy 32:6 : in the Apocrypha, in W...
promissum estsumserimus.” On heaven as a plural (in answerto Kamphausen), comp. note on 2 Corinthians 12:2; Ephesians 4:10...
Hebraeorum concinnata est”. De Wette, after quoting these words, asserts that, after all the Rabbinical scholars have done...
St Luke 11:2-4, where the prayer is found in a different connection, and is given by our Lord in answerto a requestfrom th...
number and may be separatedinto two divisions, the former containing three petitions which relate to the Father, “THY Name...
teachthem to pray, as John also taught his disciples (Luke 11. l). It is much more easy, therefore, to considerthat the or...
by him or by the authors of his sources to the original form, rather than that it was omitted by St. Luke. In connexion wi...
hearts from earth and things earthly to another and a higher world" (Trench, 'Sermon on the Mount'). Hallowedbe thy name. ...
prayer, "Thy kingdom come." A man must acceptGod's manifestation of himself before he cantake part in the spread of the ki...
faiths. This result is all the more astounding if, as some scholars have declared, no single petition of the prayer was in...
The meanestflowret of the vale, The simplest note that swells the gale, The common Sun, the air, the skies, To him are ope...
earth as it is in heaven,” is to desire (and surely also to be moved to work for) the reorganizing of man’s brokenlife on ...
travel even beyond; but this is more than telepathy in excelsis:it is a knowledge ofuniversal man gathering itself in such...
petitions He gives to His people.1 [Note:Adolph Saphir, The Lord’s Prayer, 59.] The Father “Our Father which art in heaven...
thankfulness, “Blessedart thou, Simon, sonof Jonah; for flesh and blood hath not revealedit unto thee, but my Fatherwhich ...
our petitions to the throne of His grace unless we carry theirs; we cannot ask for any goodunless it is for them as much a...
“brother” to one’s fellows, and the ground swellof either relationship naturally carries the other with it, for no one can...
As to remove His shrine beyond Those skies ofstarry blue. So all the while I thought myself Homeless, forlorn, and weary, ...
fathers and mothers always know? Look at Hagar, when the bread was gone, the waterspent, and Ishmaelready to die of want—d...
I The Name “Hallowedbe thy name.” This is no doxology. It is a prayer. It is the first of three prayers concerning God Him...
Lord God, merciful and gracious, longsuffering, andabundant in goodness and truth, keeping mercy for thousands, forgiving ...
The Kingdom “Thy kingdom come.” What is a kingdom? It is a societyof men living in an orderly manner a common life under o...
I am prepared to adopt the following declaration:“The coming of the kingdom would mean the death of flunkeyism and toadyis...
Christian religion and the supremacyof the teaching of Jesus.1[Note:J. E. Roberts, Studies in the Lord’s Prayer, 29.] Fath...
Enter on Thy better reign, Wearthe crownof this poor world. O what long, sad years have gone, Since Thy Church was taught ...
This is a study of Jesus teaching us how to pray. It is the Lord's Prayer step by step to be followed by other books because the subject is so vast.

  1. 1. JESUS WAS TEACHING US HOW TO PRAY EDITED BY GLENN PEASE Matthew 6:9-13 9"This, then, is how you shouldpray: "'Our Father in heaven, hallowedbe your name, 10your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. 11Giveus today our daily bread. 12And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgivenour debtors. 13And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one.' BIBLEHUB RESOURCES The Lord's Prayer Matthew 6:9-15 W.F. Adeney This is the model prayer. It is not simply one form of prayer intended to supersede all others, or to take its place among prayers of a different character. It is the type and pattern of all prayer. "After this manner therefore pray ye." Let us note its leading characteristics. I. IN FORM IT IS BRIEF, CLEAR, AND SIMPLE. This is offeredin contrast to the vain repetitions of the heathen. It is not the length of a prayer, but the reality of it, that finds acceptance withGod. He does not need to be urged with piteous entreaties, the frantic shrieks, leaping, and gashing with knives that
  2. 2. the dervishes of Baalresortedto. He is close athand; he is always ready to hear; he knows whatwe need. Some prayers are sermons preachedto God. We have neither to inform God as though he were ignorant, nor to persuade him as though he were reluctant to help. We have simply to make him the confidant of our hearts' desires. II. IT IS ADDRESSED TO THE FATHERHOOD OF GOD. The "Pater noster" has its key-note struck in its two opening words. 1. God's fatherly nature. The characterof our prayer depends on our conceptionof God. Christ delighted to setbefore us the picture of God as our Father. Here is the basis of faith. All confidence is justified by this greatface. 2. Our relationto God. He is not merely the "All-Father." He is "our Father;" this personalappropriation of God is necessaryfor the most real prayer. III. IT HONORS THE HOLINESS OF GOD. God loathes adulation, but he accepts adoration. High-sounding titles and elaborate ascriptions of praise mar the simplicity of genuine worship. It is enough to address God as "our Father." Still we must remember that he is in heaven. The familiarity of love must not forgetthe reverence due to holiness. The essence ofprayer is worship. IV. IT SEEKS THE GLORY OF GOD. Thoughts of God come first - that his Name may be treatedwith reverence;that his kingdom may come, his will be done. Many prayers are too narrow, selfish, and worldly. The model prayer fills our minds and hearts with large thoughts of God and his kingdom. If we have the Christian spirit in us, these thoughts will lie very near to our hearts; if that spirit is developed and enlarged, they will be predominant, so that we
  3. 3. shall more eagerlywish for the coming of the kingdom and the doing of God's will than for the satisfactionofour personaldesires. But, alas!few of us have reachedthat standard. V. IT TRUSTS GOD'S DALLY CARE. Now we come down to the personal prayer. It begins with a most simple, universal want - daily bread. 1. Bodily food. This comes from God, who makes the corn grow, and finds us the providential means of a livelihood. Christ recognizes the need of common earthly things; God supplies them. 2. Necessaries. Merely"bread." 3. The moment's need. "Daily" bread. We can leave the morrow. VI. IT CONFESSESSIN AND ASKS FORGIVENESS. This is of universal application. The saint must confess sinas well as the sinner. This is of daily necessity. We sin daily. But this recognizes God's forgiving grace - to coverall sin. Yet it is conditioned by our forgiving spirit. VII. IT CRAVES DELIVERANCE FROM EVIL. If possible we would be spared temptation. If we must be tempted, we pray to be savedfrom the powerof the evil one. Our Father is our greatDeliverer. in view of darkest dangers we cry for his raving help. - W.F.A. Biblical Illustrator
  4. 4. Our Fatherwhich art in heaven. Matthew 6:9 The Divine Father Thomas Manton, D. D. I. IN WHAT SENSE GOD IS A FATHER. 1. With relation to Christ, as the Son of God: so the first Personis calledthe Father, as He is the fountain of the Deity. 2. With respectto us: for the first Personis not only the Father of Christ, but our Father. We share with Christ in all His relations:as God was His Godby covenant, so He is our God. II. By CREATION God is a Father. To establish the relation of a Father, there must be a communication of life and likeness. A painter that makes an image or picture like himself, he is not the father of it; for though there be likeness, yetno life. III. What ADVANTAGE have we in prayer from this common interest, or generalrespectof God's being a Father by virtue of creation? 1. This common relation binds us to pray to Him. All things which God hath made, by a secretinstinct they are carried to God for their supply. 2. It draweth common benefits after it. Christ saith where God hath given a life, He will give food.
  5. 5. 3. It giveth us confidence in the power of God. The Creatorwho made you out of-nothing cankeepand preserve life when you have nothing. IV. How WILL GOD PERFORMTHE PARTS OF A FATHER? 1. In allowing us full leave to come to Him in all our necessities. 2. In supplying all our wants (Isaiah 49:16). 3. In pitying our miseries. Many times we forgetthe duty of children, but God will not forget the mercy of a Father. 4. In disciplining us, and treating us with much indulgence, wisdom, and care. A father takes a greatdeal of pains in forming his child, fashioning its manners and behaviour: so God doth with His children. 5. In providing able guardians for His children. None so attended as God's children are. They have a guard of angels to watchover them. 6. In laying up an inheritance for them. (Thomas Manton, D. D.) Our Father
  6. 6. Isaac Barrow, D. D. I. That we should in our prayers considerand acknowledgethe universality of God's power and goodness. II. That we should not in our conceitproudly and vainly appropriate or engross the regard of God unto ourselves, but remember that our brethren have an equal share with us therein. III. That in all our devotions we should be mindful of those common bands which knit us togetheras men and Christians. (1)The band of nature and humanity; (2)The more strict ties of common faith and hope; of (3)manifold relations unto God that made us, and (4)our Saviour that redeemed us, and the (5)Holy Spirit that animateth us and combineth us in spiritual union. IV. That we should bear such hearty goodwilland charitable affectiontoward others as not only to seek and desire our own private and particular good, but that of all men. (1)Especiallyof all goodChristians who, in a peculiar manner, are
  7. 7. (2)God's children and (b) our brethren. (Isaac Barrow, D. D.) Lessons ofthe Paternoster T. Spencer. I. The Divine Fatherhood. II. Christian sonship. III. Human brotherhood. What greatlessons in such little compass. (T. Spencer.) Our Fatherwhich art in heaven F. Edwards, B. A. 1. In prayer we address One who sustains the relationship of Fatherto us. 2. In prayer we direct our thoughts to One who is above us. 3. In prayer we confess that we form members of one family. 4. In prayer we depend upon and confide in God as children.
  8. 8. (F. Edwards, B. A.) God a Father Dr. Cope. I. The CHARACTER in which God is representedas approachable in prayer. The common Parent of all men, the bountiful supplier of their wants, His people's covenantGod and Father in Christ. II. The PRIVILEGE which this title imports, Relationship, access, protection, direction, expectations. III. The DUTY connectedwith this privilege. To pray to Him, to glorify Him, reverence, trust, submit, love Him, and look for His coming. (Dr. Cope.) The Invocation NewmanHall, LL. B. I. THE DIVINE FATHERHOOD. II. The Fatherhoodof God by CREATION. III. The Fatherhoodof God by REDEMPTION. IV. The BLESSINGS INVOLVED in the Divine Fatherhood.
  9. 9. 1. Love. 2. Sustenance. 3. Protection. 4. Education. 5. Discipline. 6. Consolation. 7. Intercourse. 8. Inheritance. V. UNIVERSAL BROTHERHOOD in the Divine Fatherhood. We pray for others; we share in the prayers of others. This brotherhood extends to the various conditions of sociallife. It embraces nations. What a bond to our otherwise disseveredhumanity is this word " our." VI. The MAJESTYof the Father. These were added that there may not be anything earthly in our conceptionof the heavenly majesty of God. "In heaven":—
  10. 10. (1)It is suggestive ofdignity; (2)power; (3)knowledge; (4)purity; (5)mystery; (6)constancy; (7)nearness. VII. PRACTICAL LESSONS: 1. Filial confidence. 2. Reverence. 3. Gratitude.
  11. 11. 4. Resemblance. 5. Assurance. 6. Hope. 7. Prayerfulness. (NewmanHall, LL. B.) The Paternity of God E. H. Chaplin. In our nature are quenchless affections. These callfor something more than God the Creator, the Ruler. 1. We should recognize that God is our Father, in order that we may have right views of religion. 2. It is important to realize the truth of God's paternity, because ofits consolations. 3. This truth furnishes us with the profoundest motives to obedience. (E. H. Chaplin.)
  12. 12. The invocation Dr. Stanford. I. From the title FATHER we know that God is a Person. II. OUR Father belongs to God as the Father of all mankind. III. God is our Fatherthrough Jesus Christ. IV. In teaching us to pray "Our:Father," Jesus wouldremind us of our brotherhood. 1. The fellowship that knits togetherGod's elect. 2. It is a word of love that takes in all men. V. Which art in heaven, means Father in perfection. 1. Perfectionoflove. 2. Perfectionofhelp. 3. Perfectionofnearness and observation. 4. Perfectionofhomeliness.
  13. 13. (Dr. Stanford.) The doctrine of the invocation Dr. Saphir. 1. God is the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, and in Him the Fatherof all who believe in the Saviour. 2. Jesus is the firstborn among many brethren, Head of the Church, the centre of union. In Him we say "Our Father." 3. Jesus has openedto us heaven; and, risen with Christ, we seek the things which are above, we pray to our Father in heaven. 4. "We sayOur Father, because the Holy Ghostis given unto us, as the Spirit of adoption. (Dr. Saphir.) The spirit of the invocation Dr. Saphir. I. The FILIAL spirit. 1. It rests upon the Fatherhoodof God as the source ofall blessings. 2. It is a childlike .spirit, earnest, unsuspicious, submits to discipline in faith.
  14. 14. 3. As a spirit of dignity and perfection. 4. A spirit of separationfrom the world. II. The BROTHERLYspirit. III. The HEAVENLY spirit. All spiritual blessings are treasuredup for us in :heaven. Our storehouse cannever fail. (Dr. Saphir.) In heaven Downame. 1. Power. 2. Authority. 3. Omnipresence. 4. Wisdom unsearchable. 5. Mercyunspeakable.
  15. 15. (Downame.) Our Father Dr. C. J. Vaughan. 1. A revelation. 2. When faith says "Father," love says "Our." 3. Contrastbetweenearth and heaven. 4. We can speak to our Father in heaven, and yet be audible. (Dr. C. J. Vaughan.) The opening address D. Moore, M. A. I. The views here furnished of the CHARACTER OF GOD. 1. The title "Father" belongs to God essentially:as part of His nature He must be the Parent of all being. We are indebted to Him not only for life, but for likeness;He made .'us partakers of a spiritual nature. II. The affections and EMOTIONS these views ofthe Divine characterare fitted to inspire. 1. Admiring gratitude.
  16. 16. 2. Confidence and trust. 3. Submission. 4. Contentment. 5. Reverentawe. 6. Purity and elevationin our desires. 7. We should remember that our inheritance is "in heaven." (D. Moore, M. A.) The filial spirit of the Lord's Prayer Dr. O. Winslow. 1. Christ confirms the fact of God's Paternity. 2. Christ was also the personaland visible representationof the Father. 3. Christ also reveals the Paternalcharacterof God. 4. Christ also revealedthe Paternalheart of God.Father: —
  17. 17. 1. It is the language ofthe believing heart. 2. It is the language offilial love. 3. It is the language ofthe spirit of adoption in prayer. 4. The filial spirit exhibited not less in times of trial than in seasonsof communion. (Dr. O. Winslow.) "Our Father Dr. O. Winslow. The catholic spirit of the Lord's Prayer. The Paternal relationinvolves the fraternal; no engagementso uniting as prayer. Considerations forfraternal union: — 1. The equality of love with which the Father regards all His family. 2. The same spirit of adoption dwells alike in all the children of God. 3. That our Father is bringing us all to one parental and eternalhome. 4. This topic belongs essentiallyto practical Christianity.
  18. 18. 5. How uniting this truth upon the family institution. (Dr. O. Winslow.) "Which art in heaven Dr. O. Winslow. In ascribing localityto God we must not forgetthat He is everywhere. How appropriate heaven as the dwelling-place of God. 1. Heaven is a glorious place. 2. It is a holy place. 3. It is a happy place. 4. It is a prepared place.Practicallessons: 1. We are instructed to look up, the whole soul should be in the ascent. 2. To seek heavenlyblessings. (Dr. O. Winslow.)
  19. 19. The Fatherhoodof God, and the brotherhood of man J. Morgan. Prayer a most exaltedprivilege — connectedwith the richest blessings;but is liable to abuse. 1. Christ admonishes His disciples to avoid the ostentatious formalities of the Pharisees. 2. To avoid the vain tautologies ofthe heathen.This is to be our model prayer: — 1. Simplicity. 2. Brevity. I. The FATHERHOOD of God. 1. By an actof creation. 2. By an actof adoption. 3. God is in heaven. II. The BROTHERHOODofmen.
  20. 20. 1. The whole human race constitutes one family. They belong to different classes, climes, ages;all sprung from one Father. 2. All Christians constitute one family. (J. Morgan.) The Paternalrelationship of God to us F. C. Blyth, M. A. 1. It confers noble privileges (1 John 3:1; Romans 13:7; Psalm113:5;1 Samuel 2:8). 2. Such a name and title we could never have dared to take upon us had not God permitted. 3. This is no barren title (Romans 1:21; Isaiah49:14, 15; Isaiah63:16). 4. This first word of the Lord's Prayer is designedto give us accesswith confidence to God (Ephesians 3:12; Psalm81:10). 5. This sonship has its duties. (F. C. Blyth, M. A.) Children worthy of the Divine Father
  21. 21. It is recorded of Alexander the Greatthat to one who bore his name he gave this admonition, "Remember thy name is Alexander;" implying that such a remembrance would keephim from doing anything that would stain and tarnish, and so render him unworthy to hold it. The title of Fatherenables us to understand God Luther was one day catechising some country people in a village in Saxony. When one of the men had repeatedthese words, "I believe in God the Father Almighty," Luther askedhim what was the meaning of "Almighty"? The countryman honestly replied, "I do not know." "Nordo I know," saidthe catechist, "nordo all the learned men in the world know; however, you may safelybelieve that God is your Father, and that He is both able and willing to save and protectyourself and all your neighbours." Fatherhoodindicative of Personality Dr. Stanford. You never say Father, to a force; Father, to a law; Father, to a mist; Father, to a mile, nor to infinite millions of miles in a line; "Father" is not the name for Thought apart from the Thinker, nor for Friendship apart from the Friend; nor for a Link, though the first link in a long chain of grand phenomena. If we mean more than a figurative father, we mean by that word a living Person. (Dr. Stanford.) The Lord's Prayer an intercessionfor others as well as for ourselves It was a law among the Romans that no one should approach the Emperor's tent at night, under penalty of death. One night, however, a soldierwas found near the royal tent, holding in his hand a petition which he meant to present to his masterand thereupon he was sentencedto death. But the Emperor, hearing voices, and asking whatwas amiss, and hearing that a soldierhad intruded within the forbidden bounds to present a petition, and that they were about to dealwith him according to the law, said — "If the petition be for
  22. 22. himself, let him die; but if for another, spare his life." It was found that it was for two of his fellow-soldiers that he had come to intercede, who had been takenasleepwhile they were postedon the watch. The Emperor, well pleased, commanded that he should escape death, and that they also should escape punishment. The look of the soulever toward its heavenly home It is related of Cicero when he was banished from Italy, end of Demosthenes when he was banished from Athens, that they wept every time they looked towards their own country, so greatwas their love for their fatherland, and so keentheir desire to return thither: so should our soullong after our home above. Which art in heaven Dr. Cope. I. The RESIDENCEofGod. Heaven is the seatof His government; the region of holiness and enjoyment; the abode of angels and saints. II. His STUPENDOUS CONCERNS.Arranging all the affairs of the universe; receiving the homage of the celestialinhabitants (Revelation4:2); issuing His commands and executing His threatenings;attending to the supplication of His people;protecting His Church" (Zechariah 2:5). III. THE INFLUENCE OF THE SUBJECT UPON OUR MIND. Humility, reverence, spiritual desires, confidence, expectation, joy. (Dr. Cope.) Looking up to God Thomas Manton, D. D.
  23. 23. "in heaven," showethus: —(1) Prayer is an act of the heart, not of the lips. It is not the sound of the voice which can enter into the ears of the Lord of Hosts, but sighs and groans ofthe Spirit .... The commerce and communion of spirits is not hindered by localdistance.(2)The work of prayer is to lift up the heart to God; to withdraw the heart from all createdthings, that we may converse with God " in heaven." (Thomas Manton, D. D.) Which art in heaven Thomas Mangey. I. Our Saviour, to oppose narrowness ofopinion, requires us to pray to our Father which art in heaven, showing by this, that our petitions have equal access to Him from all places. II. This acknowledgmentof our Father in heaven, shows His greatkindness in suffering us to approachHim. Though distant in station, and unprofitable in our service. III. By calling God our Fatherwe express the greatness ofthose blessings we have received;and by professing this our Father to be in heaven, we own the greatdignity of the personthat hath conferred them upon us; and the sense of both these togetherwill naturally prepare our hope, reverence, andattention, to send up the following prayer. (Thomas Mangey.) Hallowedbe Thy name. How and when may God's name be sanctified?
  24. 24. Thomas Manton, D. D. (1)Upon us, by the righteous executions and judgments of His providence; (2)By us, in our thoughts, words, and actions;in our hearts, and life. Not only when we speak ofthe name of God, but when we think of it; (3)When in straits, difficulties, and dangers; (4)When we speak ofthe Lord with reverence; (5)In our actions; (6)In our worship; (7)In ordinary conversation. Let this be your care, and let these be your directions in hallowing and sanctifying the Lord's name. 1. Be holy. 2. Study His name if ye would sanctify it. 3. Submit to His providence without murmuring. 4. Live to public ends. Allure others, and recommend God to them.
  25. 25. 5. Be fully sensible when God's name is dishonoured by yourselves and others; not enduring the leastprofanation of it. (Thomas Manton, D. D.) Hallowedbe Thy name Isaac Barrow, D. D. As to the substance of this particular, we may consider, that sanctity implying — I. A Discrimination; II. A distance; III. An exaltment in nature or use of the thing which is denominated thereby. (Isaac Barrow, D. D.) The Sanctificationof Jehovah's name Dr. Cope. I. THE OBJECTS ofthe petition. The name of God denotes His titles, perfections, etc. To hallow His name denotes — A reverential acknowledgmentof God; profound veneration for His Being, attributes, ordinances, word, etc.; sanctificationofHim in thought, word, and action; the
  26. 26. diffusion of His name through the world; removal of the causes whichprevent His name from being hallowed. II. THE SINS DEPRECATED. Athoughtless and irreverent use of His name; appeals to God in common conversation;perjury. III. The grounds on which this petition rests. God is jealous of the glory of His name; He has commanded it to be reverenced;punishment is annexed to a violation of that command. (Dr. Cope.) Hallowedbe Thy name F. Edwards, B. A. 1. This prayer is a confessionofour ignorance. 2. It is a supplication for knowledge. 3. It is an acknowledgmentofour sin. 4. It is an entreaty for holiness in ourselves. 5. It ought to be increasinglycomprehensive. (F. Edwards, B. A.)
  27. 27. The first petition NewmanHall, LL. B. I. The PLACE of this petition. II. The MEANING of the petition. III. What is involved in this petition. 1. Honour to Jesus, as revealing the name of the Father. 2. Appropriate thoughts of God. 3. Suitable emotions towards God. 4. Reverentialuse of the name. 5. Confessionof the name. 6. Private and public worship of the name. 7. Observance ofspecialinstitutions: sacraments. 8. Subjectionto the name.
  28. 28. 9. Making knownthe name. IV. REASONS foroffering this petition. 1. The welfare of the world. 2. Forthe goodof ourselves. 3. Forthe glory of God. (NewmanHall, LL. B.) The first petition Dr. Stanford. I. WHAT DO WE MEAN BY THE NAME OF THE FATHER. 1. His name is the expressionof Himself through the language ofnature. 2. It includes the further expressionof Himself through the medium of inspired words. 3. His name is perfectly expressedin the language of the Incarnation. II. How CAN WE HALLOW IT?
  29. 29. 1. In the language ofthe Old Testamentto hallow a thing is to set it apart ceremonially, as a thing sacred. 2. Hallowedbe Thy name by the indwelling of the Holy Ghostin us. 3. By our trust. 4. In the spirit of our prayers. 5. In our lives. 6. In our language. 7. In Thy Church by the ascriptionto Thee alone of honours due. 8. In the overthrow of idolatry. (Dr. Stanford.) Hallowedbe Thy name E. H. Chaplin.
  30. 30. I. In breathing this prayer we ask THAT GOD WOULD HALLOW HIS OWN NAME, or cause it to be hallowed. It is not the tribute which we pay to mere power and magnitude. Nature appears in forms of greatness; we do not reverence her. Nor do we reverence mere kindness. A full knowledge ofGodis necessaryin order to hallow His name. To avoid superstition. Terroris not reverence. Some view the Divine Being as too good-naturedto punish; the guilt of sin is not felt. By this theory God's name is acknowledged, but not hallowed. II. We canalso pray THAT WE AND ALL MEN MAY HALLOW THE NAME OF GOD. We should consecrateHis name — 1. On our lips. 2. In our lives. 3. In our hearts. (E. H. Chaplin.) The fundamental petition Dr. Saphir. I. WHAT IS MEANT BY THE NAME OF GOD? Godhas revealedHis name — 1. In creation. 2. In Israel.
  31. 31. 3. In His Law. 4. In the sacrifices. 5. In the names of His servants. Elijah means, Jehovahis my strength. 6. In the face of Jesus. II. HALLLOWED be Thy name. All the works of God glorify His name. The petition implies — (1)The desire to know God's name; (2)To treat it as a reality; (3)To rejoice in it; (4)To separate it from our corrupt thoughts and desires; (5)To regard it as inviolable in its unity; (6)That we be manifestations of God.
  32. 32. (7)This prayer is universal; there is no health for the nation or family but by the knowledge ofGod's name. (Dr. Saphir.) The reverential spirit of the Lord's prayer Dr. O. Winslow. This petition takes precedencein the Lord's prayer: all things must resolve themselves into a manifestationof the Divine glory. 1. God's name is Holy (Leviticus 22:2). 2. He is jealous of it (Ezekiel39:25). 3. God notices the hallowing of His name by His people (Matthew 2:5). 4. God has hallowed His own name (1)in His revealedword; (2)in the Lord Jesus Christ; (3)in His dealings with His saints. How is God's name to be hallowed?We cannot make it more holy, yet may hallow it
  33. 33. (1)By a deepening sense ofits holiness; (2)By bringing it into the daily exercise offaith; (3)By a meek, submissive spirit, under the discipline of our Father's correcting hand; (4)By a full trust in the name, Person, work ofJesus. (Dr. O. Winslow.) The first petition D. Moore, M. A. This prayer directory for the matter and order of our desires. I. What we should INCLUDE in this prayer. 1. Just and worthy apprehensions of the Divine characterand attributes. 2. That fresh accessions ofglory may be constantly accruing to that name from the Personand work of Christ. 3. That in everything which pertains to God, due regardmay be had to the sanctities of His holy nature.
  34. 34. 4. To emphasize the utterance of the sacredname by some actof mental worship. 5. A reverent observance ofHis ordinances. II. What we may LEARN from this petition. 1. That in all our prayers, regardmust be had to certainfixed principles of moral government. 2. The law of subordination according to which we are to frame our desires. 3. He may not allow praise to be given to any other name. (D. Moore, M. A.) The Holy name J. Morgan. I. The NAME. II. The HOLY name. Who so worthy of honour: (1)He is the God of Nature;
  35. 35. (2)of Providence; (3)of Grace; (4)of Glory. (5)The redeemedsaints in glory honour and venerate Him; the angelic host worship Him. (6)The other Persons in the adorable Trinity honour Him — "He shall glorify Me." III. How can we honour Jesus? 1. By giving Him the first place in our thoughts and affections. 2. By a reverential use of all the appellations by which He is distinguished from all other beings. 3. By solemn and grateful acts of worship. 4. By keeping holy the Sabbath day.
  36. 36. 5. By living holily before our fellow men. 6. By praising, and recommending Him to all who dwell around us. (J. Morgan.) COMMENTARIES Ellicott's Commentary for English Readers (9) After this manner.—Literally, thus. The word sanctions at once the use of the words themselves, and of other prayers—prescribed, orunpremeditated— after the same pattern and in the same spirit. In Luke 11:2 we have the more definite, “Whenye pray, say, . . . .” Our Father.—Itis clearthat the very word “Abba” (father) uttered by our Lord here, as in Mark 14:36, so impresseditself on the minds of men that, like “Amen” and “Hallelujah” and “Hosanna,” it was usedin the prayers even of converts from heathenism and Hellenistic Judaism. From its special associationwith the work of the Spirit in Romans 8:15, Galatians 4:6, it would seemto have belonged to the class of utterances commonly describedas the “tongues,” inwhich apparently words from two or more languages were mingled togetheraccording as eachbest expressedthe devout enthusiasm of the worshipper. The thought of the Fatherhoodof God was not altogethernew. He had claimed “Israelas His son, even His firstborn” (Exodus 4:22), had loved him as His child (Jeremiah 31:9; Hosea 11:1). The thought of an outraged Fatherhoodunderlies the reproaches ofIsaiah(Isaiah 1:2) and Malachi
  37. 37. (Malachi1:6). “Thou, O Lord, art our Father” (Isaiah 64:8) was the refuge of Israelfrom despair. It had become common in Jewishliturgies and forms of private prayer. As the disciples heard it, it would not at first convey to their minds thoughts beyond those with which they were thus familiar. But it was a word pregnant with a future. Time and the teaching of the Spirit were to develop what was now in germ. That it had its ground in the union with the Eternal Son, which makes us also sons ofGod; that it was a name that might be used, not by Israelites only, but by every child of man; that of all the names of God that express His being and character, it was the fullest and the truest— this was to be learnt as men were guided into all the truth. Like all such names, it had its inner and its outer circles of application. It was true of all men, true of all members of the Church of Christ, true of those who were led by the Spirit, in different degrees;but all true theologyrests on the assumption that the ever-widening circles have the same centre, and that that centre is the Love of the Father. The words “Our Father” are not a form excluding the use of the more personal“My Father” in solitary prayer, but they are a perpetual witness that even then we should remember that our right to use that name is no peculiar privilege of ours, but is sharedby every member of the greatfamily of God. Which art in heaven.—The phrase, familiar as it is, has a history of special interest. (1.) In the earlier books of the Old Testamentthe words “Jehovahis God in heaven above and in earth beneath” (Deuteronomy 4:39; Joshua 2:11), express His universal presence;and this was embodied also in the name of “the MostHigh God, the Possessorofheaven and earth,” of the earliest patriarchal faith (Genesis 14:22). Lateron, men began to be more consciousof the infinite distance betweenthemselves and God, and representedthe contrastby the thought that He was in heaven and they on earth (Ecclesiastes 5:2); and this thought became a liturgical formula in the great dedication prayer of Solomon, “Hearthou in heaven thy dwelling-place” (l Kings 8:42, 43, et cet.; 2Chronicles 6:21, etc.). And so, emancipated from over-close
  38. 38. identification with the visible firmament, the phrase became current as symbolising the world visible and invisible, which is alike the dwelling-place of God, uttering in the language of poetry that which we vainly attempt to express in the language ofmetaphysics by such terms as the Infinite, the Absolute, the Unconditioned. (2.) We ought not to forgetthat the words supply at once (as in the phrase, “God of heaven,” in Ezra 1:2; Daniel2:18-19) a link and a contrastbetweenthe heathen and the Jew, the Aryan and Semitic races. Eachalike found in the visible heaventhe symbol of the invisible forces of the universe of an unseenworld; but the one first identified his heaven (the Varuna of the Vedic hymns, the Ouranos of the Greeks)with that world, and then personified eachseveralforce in it, the Pantheism of the thinker becoming the Polytheism of the worshipper; whilst to the other heaven was never more than the dwelling-place of God in His undivided unity. Hallowedbe thy name.—The first expressionof thought in the pattern prayer is not the utterance of our wants and wishes, but that the Name of God—that which sums up all our thoughts of God—shouldbe “hallowed,” be to us and all men as a consecratedname, not lightly used in trivial speech, or rash assertion, orbitterness of debate, but the object of awe and love and adoration. The words “Jehovah, hallowedbe His name,” were familiar enough to all Israelites, and are found in many of their prayers, but here the position of the petition gives a new meaning to it, and makes it the keyto all that follows. Still more striking is the fact, that this supplies a link betweenthe teaching of the first three Gospels and that of the fourth. Thus the Lord Jesus taught His disciples to pray—thus, in John 12:28, He prayed Himself, “Father, glorify Thy name.” BensonCommentary Matthew 6:9. After this manner pray ye — He who best knew what we ought to pray for, and how we ought to pray; what matter of desire, what manner of address would most please himself, would best become us, has here dictated to us a most perfect and universal form of prayer, comprehending all our real
  39. 39. wants, expressing all our lawful desires;a complete directory, and full exercise ofour devotions. By the expressionουτως, thus, or after this manner, our Lord could not mean that his disciples were to use the words of this prayer in all their addresses to God, for in the Acts and Epistles we find the apostles praying in terms different from this form; but his meaning is, that we must frame our prayers according to this model, and that in respectboth of matter and manner; that we must pray for the things here mentioned, and often in these very words. This prayer, it must be observed, consists ofthree parts; the preface, the petitions, and the conclusion. The preface, Our Father, who art in heaven, lays a generalfoundation for prayer, comprising what we must first know of God, before we can pray in confidence of being heard. It likewise points out to us that faith, humility, and love of God and man, with which we are to approach God in prayer. Our Fatherwhich art in heaven — Almighty God has a peculiar right to the title of Father, as from every creature, so particularly from mankind, being the father of their spirits, Hebrews 12:9, the makerof their bodies, and the continual preserver of both: and he is in a yet higher sense the father of his believing and obedient people, whom he adopts into his family, regenerates by his grace, andrestores to his image:so that, partaking of his nature, they become his genuine children, and canwith holy boldness callhim their father. Being, in this sense, made his children, we are here directed to call him our father, in the plural number, and that even in secretprayer, to put us in mind that we are all brethren, and that we ought to love one another with pure hearts fervently, praying not for ourselves only, but for others, and especially for our brethren in Christ, that God may give them likewise the blessings requestedin this divine prayer. The words, which art in heaven, do not confine God’s presence to heaven, for he exists everywhere;but they contain a comprehensive, though short descriptionof his divine glory, of his majesty, dominion, and power; and distinguish him from those whom we call fathers
  40. 40. on earth, and from false gods, who are not in heaven, the regionof bliss and happiness; where God, who is essentiallypresentthrough all the universe, gives more especialmanifestations ofhis presence to such of his creatures as he has exalted to share with him in his eternalfelicity. Hallowedbe thy name — The name of God is a Hebraism for God himself, his attributes, and his works. To sanctifya thing is to entertain the highest venerationfor it, as true, and great, and good, and to manifest that veneration by our dispositions, words, and actions. Thus it is used 1 Peter3:15; Isaiah8:13. The meaning of this first petition, therefore, is, May thy existence be universally believed; thy perfections revered, loved, and imitated; thy works admired; thy supremacy over all things acknowledged;thy providence reverencedand confided in. May we, and all men, so think of thy divine majesty, of thy attributes, words, and works, and may we and they so express our veneration of thee, and subjection to thee, that thy glory may be manifested everywhere, to the utter destruction of all idolatry, sin, and misery. “The phraseologyofthis and other prayers recordedby the inspired writers, wherein the worshippers addressed God in the singular number, saying, thou, and thy, is retained by all Christians among us, with the highest propriety, as it intimates their firm belief that there is but one God, and that there is nothing in the universe equal or secondto him, and that no being whatevercan share in the worship which they pay him.” — Macknight. Matthew Henry's Concise Commentary 6:9-15 Christ saw it needful to show his disciples what must commonly be the matter and method of their prayer. Notthat we are tied up to the use of this only, or of this always;yet, without doubt, it is very goodto use it. It has much in a little; and it is used acceptablyno further than it is used with understanding, and without being needlesslyrepeated. The petitions are six; the first three relate more expresslyto Godand his honour, the lastthree to our own concerns, bothtemporal and spiritual. This prayer teaches us to seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, andthat all other things shall be added. After the things of God's glory, kingdom, and will, we pray for the needful supports and comforts of this present life. Every word here has a lessonin it. We ask for bread; that teaches us sobriety and temperance: and we ask only for bread; not for what we do not need. We ask for our bread;
  41. 41. that teaches us honesty and industry: we do not ask for the bread of others, nor the bread of deceit, Pr 20:17; nor the bread of idleness, Pr 31:27, but the bread honestly gotten. We ask for our daily bread; which teaches us constantly to depend upon Divine Providence. We beg of God to give it us; not sell it us, nor lend it us, but give it. The greatestof men must be beholden to the mercy of God for their daily bread. We pray, Give it to us. This teaches us a compassionfor the poor. Also that we ought to pray with our families. We pray that God would give it us this day; which teaches us to renew the desires of our souls toward God, as the wants of our bodies are renewed. As the day comes we must pray to our heavenly Father, and reckonwe could as well go a day without food, as without prayer. We are taught to hate and dread sin while we hope for mercy, to distrust ourselves, to rely on the providence and grace ofGod to keepus from it, to be prepared to resistthe tempter, and not to become tempters of others. Here is a promise, If you forgive, your heavenly Father will also forgive. We must forgive, as we hope to be forgiven. Those who desire to find mercy with God, must show mercy to their brethren. Christ came into the world as the greatPeace-maker, notonly to reconcile us to God, but one to another. Barnes'Notes on the Bible This passagecontains the Lord's prayer, a composition unequalled for comprehensiveness andfor beauty. It is supposedthat some of these petitions were takenfrom those in common use among the Jews. Indeedsome of them are still to be found in Jewishwritings, but they did not exist in this beautiful combination. This prayer is given as a "model." It is designedto express the "manner" in which we are to pray, evidently not the precise words or petitions which we are to use. The substance of the prayer is recordedby Luke, Luke 11:2-4. In Luke, however, it varies from the form given in Matthew, showing that he intended not to prescribe this as a form of prayer to be used always, but to express the substance of our petitions, or to show what petitions it would be proper to present to God. That he did not intend to prescribe this as a form to be invariably used is further evident from the fact that there is no proof that either he or his disciples ever used exactly this form of prayer, but clearevidence that they prayed often in other language. See Matthew 26:39-42, Matthew 26:44;Luke 22:42;John 17; Acts 1:24.
  42. 42. Matthew 6:9 Our Father- God is called a Father, 1. as he is the Creatorand the Great Parentof all; 2. the Preserverof the human family and the Provider for their wants, Matthew 5:45; Matthew 6:32; 3. in a specialsense he is the Fatherof those who are adopted into his family; who put confidence in him; who are the true followers of Christ, and made heirs of life, Romans 8:14-17. Hallowedbe thy name - The word "hallowed" means to render or pronounce holy. God's name is essentiallyholy; and the meaning of this petition is, "Let thy name be celebrated, venerated, and esteemedas holy everywhere, and receive from all people proper honor." It is thus the expressionofa wish or desire, on the part of the worshipper, that the name of God, or that God himself, should be held everywhere in proper veneration. Jamieson-Fausset-BrownBible Commentary 9. After this manner—more simply "Thus." therefore pray ye—The "ye" is emphatic here, in contrastwith the heathen prayers. That this matchless prayer was given not only as a model, but as a form, might be concluded from its very nature. Did it consistonly of hints or directions for prayer, it could only be used as a directory; but seeing it is an actualprayer—designed, indeed, to show how much realprayer could be
  43. 43. compressedinto the fewestwords, but still, as a prayer, only the more incomparable for that—it is strange that there should be a doubt whether we ought to pray that very prayer. Surely the words with which it is introduced, in the secondutterance and varied form of it which we have in Lu 11:2, ought to set this at rest: "Whenye pray, say, Our Father." Nevertheless,since the secondform of it varies considerably from the first, and since no example of its actual use, or express quotation of its phraseology, occurs in the sequel of the New Testament, we are to guard againsta superstitious use of it. How early this beganto appear in the church services, andto what extent it was afterwards carried, is known to every one versed in Church History. Nor has the spirit which bred this abuse quite departed from some branches of the ProtestantChurch, though the opposite and equally condemnable extreme is to be found in other branches of it. ModelPrayer (Mt 6:9-13). According to the Latin fathers and the Lutheran Church, the petitions of the Lord's Prayerare sevenin number; according to the Greek fathers, the ReformedChurch and the Westminsterdivines, they are only six; the two last being regarded—we think, less correctly—as one. The first three petitions have to do exclusivelywith God: "Thy name be hallowed"—"Thykingdom come"—"Thywill be done." And they occurin a descending scale—fromHimself down to the manifestation of Himself in His kingdom; and from His kingdom to the entire subjection of its subjects, or the complete doing of His will. The remaining four petitions have to do with OURSELVES:"Give us our daily bread"—"Forgive us our debts"—"Lead us not into temptation"—"Deliverus from evil." But these latter petitions occurin an ascending scale—fromthe bodily wants of every day up to our final deliverance from all evil. Invocation:
  44. 44. Our Fatherwhich art in heaven—In the former clause we express His nearness to us; in the latter, His distance from us. (See Ec 5:2; Isa 66:1). Holy, loving familiarity suggests the one; awful reverence the other. In calling Him "Father" we express a relationship we have all knownand felt surrounding us even from our infancy; but in calling Him our Father"who art in heaven," we contrastHim with the fathers we all have here below, and so raise our souls to that "heaven" where He dwells, and that Majestyand Glory which are there as in their proper home. These first words of the Lord's Prayer—this invocation with which it opens—whata brightness and warmth does it throw over the whole prayer, and into what a serene regiondoes it introduce the praying believer, the child of God, as he thus approaches Him! It is true that the paternal relationship of God to His people is by no means strange to the Old Testament. (See De 32:6; Ps 103:13;Isa 63:16; Jer3:4, 19;Mal 1:6; 2:10). But these are only glimpses—the "back parts" (Ex 33:23), if we may so say, in comparisonwith the "openface" ofour Father revealedin Jesus. (See on [1228]2Co3:18). Noris it too much to say, that the view which our Lord gives, throughout this His very first lengthened discourse, of"our Father in heaven," beggars allthat was ever taught, even in God's own Word, or conceivedbefore by His saints, on this subject. First Petition: Hallowedbe—that is, "Be held in reverence";regarded and treated as holy. thy name—God's name means "Himself as revealedand manifested." Everywhere in Scripture God defines and marks off the faith and love and reverence and obedience He will have from men by the disclosures whichHe makes to them of what He is; both to shut out false conceptions ofHim, and to make all their devotion take the shape and hue of His own teaching. Too much attention cannot be paid to this.
  45. 45. SecondPetition: Matthew Poole's Commentary Not always in these words, but always to this sense, and in this manner. None ever thought Christians obligedto use no other words than these in prayer, though none must deny the lawfulness ofusing those words which Christ hath sanctified. After this manner; first seeking the kingdom of God, and begging those things which more immediately concernGod’s glory, and then those things which more immediately concernyourselves. Or, After this manner, praying only in particular for such things as are more generallycouchedin the following petitions. Our Fatherwhich art in heaven: a compellationspeaking our faith both in the powerand in the goodness ofGod; our eyeing him as in heaven speakethhis power, Psalm 115:3, our considering him as our Father speaksour faith in his goodness,Matthew 7:11. Hallowedbe they name. God’s name is whatsoeverhe hath made himself known by: Let the Lord be glorified in every thing whereby he hath made himself known. Gill's Exposition of the Entire Bible After this manner therefore pray ye,.... That is, in such a concise andshort way, without much speaking and vain repetitions; making use of such like words and expressions as the following: not that Christ meant to pin down his disciples to these express words, and no other; for this prayer is not a strict form, but a pattern of prayer, and a directory to it, both as to brevity, order, and matter; for we do not find the disciples ever making use of it in form; and
  46. 46. when it is recited by another Evangelist, it is not in the selfsame words as here; which it would have been, had it been designedas an exactform. Besides, Christdoes not bid them pray in these very words, but "after this manner"; somewhatlike this: not but that it is very lawful to use the very express words of this prayer in any of the petitions here directed to; and which indeed were no other than what goodpeople among the Jews did frequently make use of; and which were collectedand singled out by Christ, as what he approved of, in distinction from, and oppositionto, other impertinent expressions, andvain repetitions, which some used; as will appear by a particular considerationof them. Our Fatherwhich art in heaven. This may be lookedupon as the preface and introduction to the prayer, and regards the objectof it, and his character, which is an epithet of God, often to be met with in Jewishwritings, and particularly in their prayers; for thus they (k) say, "Mymvbv wnyba, "our Father which art in heaven", show mercy "to us, because thy greatname is calledupon us." Again (l), let the prayers and the requests of all Israelbe receivedby , "their Father, which is in heaven". They seemto have a regard to this prayer, when they apply that passagein Proverbs 3:35 "shame shall be the promotion of fools", to the nations of the earth, who, they say(m), "do not considerthe glory of the law; and how, say they, "our Father which art in heaven", hearour voice, have mercy on us, and receive our prayer?'' So in confessions, thanksgivings, andsacrifices ofpraise, they required, and lookedupon it, as the main thing, for a man to direct his heart , "to his Father which is in heaven(n)." By "father", our Lord means the first person in the Trinity, who is the Father of all men by creation, and of the saints by
  47. 47. adoption; who are to address him in prayer under the characterof"our Father", partly to command a reverential fearof him, and partly to secure boldness and liberty of speechbefore him; and also to express fiducial confidence in him, faith of interest in him, and relation to him; which arises from some experience of his paternal love, and requires the witnessings ofthe Spirit of adoption; and inasmuch as the direction is not to say "my Father", but "our Father";it shows that we should pray for others as wellas for ourselves, evenfor all the dear children of God. It is a rule (o) with the Jews, "that a man ought always to join himself in prayer with the church;'' upon which the gloss says, "let him not pray the short prayer , "in the singular, but in the plural number", that so his prayer may be heard.'' The objectof prayer is further describedby the place of his residence, "in heaven";not that he is included in any place, but that the heaven of heavens is the place where he most eminently displays his glory: and this may teach us to look upwards in prayer, and seek those things which are above; and also, that this earth, on which we dwell, is not our native country, but heaven is, where our Fatherdwells. Next follows the first petition, hallowed, or sanctified be thy name; so the Jews (p) in their prayers, "Kmv vdqty, "let thy name be hallowed", or "sanctifiedby us", O Lord our God, before the eyes of all living.''
  48. 48. And very often (q), "let his greatname be magnified and sanctified in the world, which he hath createdaccording to his will.'' continued... Geneva Study Bible {3} After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowedbe thy name. (3) A true sum and form of all christian prayers. EXEGETICAL(ORIGINAL LANGUAGES) Meyer's NT Commentary Matthew 6:9. “Having now rebuked and condemned such false and meaningless prayer, Christ goes onto prescribe a short, neat form of His own to show us how we are to pray, and what we are to pray for,” Luther. The emphasis is, in the first place, on οὕτως, and then on ὑμεῖς, the latter in contrastto the heathen, the former to the βαττολογεῖν;while οὖν is equivalent to saying, “inasmuch as ye ought not to be like the heathen when they pray.” Therefore, judging from the context, Christ intends οὕτως to point to the prayer which follows as an example of one that is free from vain repetitions, as an example of what a prayer ought to be in respectof its form and contents if the fault in question is to be entirely avoided, not as a direct prescribed pattern (comp. Tholuck), excluding other ways of expressing ourselves in prayer. The interpretation, “in hunc sensum” (Grotius), is at variance with
  49. 49. the context; but that of Fritzsche (in some brief way such as this) is not “very meaningless” (de Wette), but correct, meaning as he does, not brevity in itself, but in its relation to the contents (for comprehensive brevity is the opposite of the vain repetitions). On the Lord’s Prayer, which now follows, see Kamphausen, d. Gebet d. Herrn, 1866;J. Hanne, in d. Jahrb. f. D. Th. 1866, p. 507 ff.; and in Schenkel’s Bibellex. II. p. 346 ff. According to Luke 11:1, the same prayer, though in a somewhatshorterform, was given on a different occasion. In regardto this difference of position, it may be noted: (1) That the prayer cannot have been given on both occasions, andso given twice (as I formerly believed); for if Jesus has taught His disciples the use of it as early as the time of the Sermon on the Mount, it follows that their request in Luke 11:1 is unhistorical; but if, on the contrary, the latter is historical, then it is impossible that the Lord’s Prayer canhave been known in the circle of the disciples from the date of the Sermon on the Mount. (2) That the characteristic brevity of Luke’s version, as compared with the fulness of that of Matthew, tells in favour of Luke’s originality; but, besides this, there is the fact that the historical basis on which Luke’s versionis founded leaves no room whateverto suspectthat legendary influences have been at work in its formation, while it is perfectly conceivable that the author of our version of Matthew, when he came to that part of the Sermon on the Mount where warnings are directed againstmeaningless repetitions in prayer, took occasionalso to put this existing model prayer into our Lord’s mouth. Schleiermacher, Baumgarten-Crusius, Sieffert, Olshausen, Neander, de Wette, Ewald, Bleek, Holtzmann, Weiss, Weizsäcker, Schenkel, Hanne, Kamphausen, also rightly declare themselves againstthe position of the prayer in Matthew as unhistorical. The material superiority of Matthew’s version (see especiallyKeim) remains unaffected by this verdict. On the Marcionitic form, especiallyin the first petition, and on the priority of the same as maintained by Hilgenfeld, Zeller, Volkmar, see the critical notes on Luke 11:2-4.
  50. 50. πάτερ ἡμῶν] This form of address, which rarely occurs in the O. T. (Isaiah 63:16;Deuteronomy 32:6 : in the Apocrypha, in Wis 2:16; Wis 14:3; Sir 23:1; Sir 51:10;Tob 13:4; 3Ma 6:3), but which is constantlyemployed in the N. T. in accordancewith the example of Jesus, who exaltedit eveninto the name for God (Mark 14:36; Weisse, Evangelienfr. p. 200 ff.), brings the petitioner at once into an attitude of perfect confidence in the divine love; “Godseeks to entice us with it,” and so on, Luther.[419] But the consciousnessofour standing as children in the full and speciallyChristian sense (comp. on Matthew 5:9), it was not possible perfectly to express in this address till a later time, seeing that the relation in question was only to be re-establishedby the atoning death. ὁ ἐν τοῖς οὐρανοῖς]distinguishes Him who is adored in the characterofFather as the true God, but the symbolicalexplanations that have been given are of an arbitrary character(Kuinoel, “Deus optime maxime, benignissime et potentissime;” de Wette, “the elevationof Godabove the world;” Baumgarten-Crusius, “Godwho exists for all men;” Hanne, “Fatherof all”). Surely such a line of interpretation ought to have been precluded by ver.10, as well as by the doctrine which teaches thatChrist has come from heaven from the Father, that He has returned to heaven to the right hand of the Father, and that He will return again in majesty from heaven. The only true God, though everywhere present(2 Chronicles 2:6), nevertheless has his special abode in heaven; heavenis specially the place where He dwells in majesty, and where the throne of His glory is set(Isaiah 66:1; Psalm2:4; Psalm 102:19; Psalm115:3; Job 22:12 ff.; Acts 7:55-56;1 Timothy 6:16), from which, too, the Spirit of God (Matthew 3:16; Acts 2), the voice of God (Matthew 3:17; John 12:28), and the angels ofGod (John 1:51) come down. Upon the idea of God’s dwelling-place is based that very common Jewishinvocation‫וניבא‬ tisa tsuj,(922 .p ,toofthgiL)‫שבשמים‬may be affirmed in a generalwaythat (comp. the ΘΕΟῚ ΟὐΡΑΝΊΩΝΕς ofHomer) “ΠΆΝΤΕς ΤῸΝ ἈΝΩΤΆΤΩΤῷ ΘΕΊῼΤΌΠΟΝ ἈΠΟΔΙΔΌΑΣΙ,” Aristot. de Coelo, i. 3. Comp. generally, Ch. F. Fritzsche, nov. Opusc. p. 218 ff. Augustine, Ep. 187. 16, correctlythinks there may be an allusion to the heavenly temple, “ubi estpopulus angelorum, quibus aggregandiet coaequandisumus, cum finita peregrinatione quod
  51. 51. promissum estsumserimus.” On heaven as a plural (in answerto Kamphausen), comp. note on 2 Corinthians 12:2; Ephesians 4:10. ἁγιασθήτω]Chrysost., Euth. Zigabenus, δοξασθήτω;more precisely, let it be kept sacred(Exodus 20:8; Isaiah29:23). God’s name is, no doubt, “holy in itself” (Luther), objectively and absolutelyso; but this holiness must be assertedand displayed in the whole being and characterof believers (“ut non existiment aliquid sanctum, quod magis offendere timeant,” Augustine), inwardly and outwardly, so that disposition, word, and deed are regulated by the acknowledgedperfectionof God, and brought into harmony with it. Exactly as in the case of ‫נ‬ ִ‫ק‬ ְ‫,נַּד‬ Leviticus 10:3; Leviticus 22:2; Leviticus 22:32; Ezekiel28:22;Ezekiel38:23;Numbers 20:13;Sir 33:4; 1 Peter3:15. τὸ ὄνομά σου]Everything which, in its distinctive conception, Thy name embraces and expresses, numen tuum, Thy entire perfection, as the object revealedto the believer for his apprehension, confession, andworship. So ‫ם‬ ‫ם‬‫נ‬ ‫ְי‬‫ו‬ֹ‫י‬ְ‫,י‬ Psalm5:12; Psalm 9:11; Isaiah29:23; Ezekiel36:23;and frequently also in the Apocrypha. Everything impure, repugnant to the nature of God, is a profanation, a ΒΕΒΗΛΟῦΝ ΤῸ ὌΝΟΜΑΤῸ ἍΓΙΟΝ (Leviticus 18:21). Observe once more that the three imperatives in Expositor's Greek Testament Matthew 6:9-13. The Lord’s Prayer. Again, in Luke 11:1-4—vide notes there. Here I remark only that Luke’s form, true reading, is shorterthan Matthew’s. On this ground Kamphausen (Das Gebetdes Herrn) argues for its originality. But surely Matthew’s form is short and elementary enough to satisfyall reasonable requirements! The question as to the originalform cannotbe settled on such grounds. The prayer, as here given, is, indeed, a model of simplicity. Besides the question as to the original form, there is another as to the originality of the matter. Wetsteinsays, “tota baec oratio ex formulis
  52. 52. Hebraeorum concinnata est”. De Wette, after quoting these words, asserts that, after all the Rabbinical scholars have done their utmost to adduce parallels from Jewishsources, the Lord’s Prayer is by no means shownto be a Cento, and that it contains echoes onlyof well-knownO. T. and Messianic ideas and expressions, andthis only in the first two petitions. This may be the actualfact, but there is no need for any zeal in defence of the position. I should be very sorry to think that the model prayer was absolutelyoriginal. It would be a melancholy accountof the chosenpeople if, after thousands of years of specialtraining, they did not yet know what to pray for Jesus made a new departure by inaugurating (1) freedom in prayer; (2) trustfulness of spirit; (3) simplicity in manner. The mere making of a new prayer, if only by apt conjunction of a few choice phrases gatheredfrom Scripture or from Jewishforms, was an assertionofliberty. And, of course, the liberty obtains in reference to the new form as well as to the old. We may use the Paternoster, but we are not bound to use it. It is not in turn to become a fetish. Reformers do not arise to break old fetters only in order to forge new ones. Cambridge Bible for Schools andColleges 9. Our Father]It is of the essence ofChristian prayer that God should be addressedas a Fatherto whose love we appeal, not as a Godwhose angerwe appease. The analogyremoves nearly all the real difficulties on the subject of prayer. A wise earthly father does not grant all requests, but all which are for the goodof his children and which are in his powerto grant. Again, the child asks without fear, yet no refusal shakes his trust in his father’s love or power. Hallowed] “held sacred,” “revered.”Eachofthese petitions implies an obligation to carry out on our own part what we pray God to accomplish. 9–13. The Lord’s Prayer
  53. 53. St Luke 11:2-4, where the prayer is found in a different connection, and is given by our Lord in answerto a requestfrom the disciples to teach them to pray, “evenas John taught his disciples.” The text of St Luke as it stands in E. V. has probably been supplemented by additions from St Matthew. Bengel's Gnomen Matthew 6:9. Οὕτως, thus) i.e. in these words, with this meaning; sc. with a short invocation of the Father, and a short enumeration of the things which we require. To have truly prayed thus, is sufficient, especiallyin meaning, one portion being employed at one time, another at another, to express our desires;and thus also in words. Forthis formula is given in oppositionto much speaking, has words best suited to the things which they express, a most perfect arrangement, and a fulness combined with brevity, which is most admirable; so that the whole discourse may be said to be containedin it. The matter of this prayer is the basis of the whole of the first epistle of St Peter; see Gnomon on 1 Peter1:3.—Πάτερ, Father. An appellation by which God is never addressedin the Old Testament:for the examples which Lightfoot has adduced, are either dissimilar or modern, and prove no more than that the Jews spoke ofGod as their Fatherin Heaven, a formula to which Christ now gives life. The glory of the faithful in the New Testamentis thus to pray. In this place is laid the foundation of praying in the name of Christ: see John 16:23. He who is permitted to address God as his Father, may ask all things from Him in prayer.—ἡμῶν, our) The children of God individually pray for all His children collectively:but even their prayers are, by this little word our, declaredto be more acceptable whenofferedin common: see ch. Matthew 18:19.—ὁ ἐν τοῖς οὐρανοῖς, which art in the Heavens)i.e. Maxime et optime[255](Almighty, and All-good); see ch. Matthew 7:11. Shortly afterwards we find in Matthew 6:10.—ἐνοὐρανῷ, in Heaven; nor is it without cause that the number[256] (which is elsewhere frequently used promiscuously, as in ch. Matthew 22:30, and Matthew 24:36), varies in so short a passageas the present: ΟὐΡΑΝῸς (in the singular number), signifies here that place, in which the will of the Father is performed by all, who wait upon Him; ΟὐΡΑΝΟῚ (in the plural) signifies the whole Heavens which surround and contain that one as it were lowerand smaller Heaven: cf. note on Luke 2:14.—ἉΓΙΑΣΘΉΤΩ, hallowedbe) The petitions are sevenin
  54. 54. number and may be separatedinto two divisions, the former containing three petitions which relate to the Father, “THY Name, THY Kingdom, THY Will,” the latter containing four which concernourselves. In the former we declare our filial affectionsubscribing to the right, the dignity, and the goodpleasure of God, after the manner of the angelic chorus in Luke 2:14 : but in the latter we both sow and reap. In both divisions is expressedthe struggle of the sons of God from Earth to Heaven, by which they as it were draw down Heavento Earth. The objectof the first petition is the sanctificationof our Divine Father s Name. God is holy: i.e. He is God. He is sanctified therefore, when He is acknowledgedand worshipped and celebratedas He really is. The mood[257] in ἁγιασθήτω (hallowedbe), has the same force as in ἐλθετω, come and γενηθήτω (be done): it is, therefore, a prayer and not an express doxology. [255]The mode in which the ancients addressedthe Supreme God.—(I. B.) [256]i.e. οὐρανὸς Heavenin the singular—οὐρανοὶ heavens in the plural.—(I. B.) [257]i.e. all the three verbs are in the same mood, the Imperative, and have the same precatoryforce. It is scarcelynecessaryto remind the generalreader that the Imperative Mood intreats as well as commands.—(I. B.) Pulpit Commentary Verses 9-13. - The pattern of prayer. Parallelpassage:Luke 11:2-4. For most suggestive remarks onthe Lord's Prayer, both generallyand in its greater difficulties of detail, compare by all means Chase, 'The Lord's Prayer in the Early Church:' (Cambridge Texts and Studies). Observe: (1) If the prayer had alreadybeen given by the Lord in the sermonon the mount, "one of his disciples" would hardly afterwards have askedhim to
  55. 55. teachthem to pray, as John also taught his disciples (Luke 11. l). It is much more easy, therefore, to considerthat the original occasionof its utterance is recordedby St. Luke, and that it therefore did not belong to the sermon on the mount as that discourse was originally delivered. (2) A question that admits of a more doubtful answeris whether the more original form of the prayer is found in Matthew or in Luke. It will be remembered that in the true text of his Gospel, the latter does not recordthe words, "Which art in heaven," "Thy will be done, as in heaven, so on earth," "But deliver us from evil," besides reading "day by day" instead of "this day," "sins" insteadof "debts," and "for we ourselves also forgive every one that is indebted to us" instead of" as we also have forgiven our debtors." Most writers suppose St. Matthew's form to be the original, and St. Luke's to be only a shortenedform. In favour of this are the considerations that (a) St. Matthew's words, "Forgive us our debts," representan older, because parabolic, form of expressionthan the apparently interpretative "Forgive us our sins" in St. Luke. (b) St. Matthew's words, "as we also," seemto be expanded into "for we ourselves also,"in St. Luke. (c) St. Luke's "day by day" occurs elsewhere in the New Testamentonly in his writings (Luke 19:47; Acts 17:11), so that it is likely to be his ownphrase, and therefore less original than St. Matthew's "this day" (cf. Weiss, 'Matthiaus- Ev.,' and Page, Expositor, III. 7:436). On the ether hand, the words, "Which art in heaven," are so characteristic ofSt. Matthew (Matthew 10:32, 33; cf. 12:50;15:13; 18:10, 14, 19, 35;23. 9), and especiallyof the sermon on the mount (Matthew 5:16; Matthew 6:1; Matthew 7:11, 21; cf. 5:45, 48; 6:14, 26, 32), that it seems more natural to suppose that this clause at leastwas added
  56. 56. by him or by the authors of his sources to the original form, rather than that it was omitted by St. Luke. In connexion with this it may be pointed out how easyit was for our Lord to say only "Father" (Luke 11:2) immediately after his ownprayer to him (Luke 11:1). Taking everything into consideration, it seems reasonableto arrive at two conclusions. First, that the form in Luke presents, as a whole, the more primitive and original instruction of the Lord, and that that given in Matthew presents the Lord's words as fully developed, partly perhaps by himself directly, partly by his indirect guidance of Christian usage. St. Matthew's Gospelwould thus at once both show the effect and be the cause ofthe preference for the longer form in liturgical use. Secondly, and more exactly, that both the evangelists recordthe prayer after it had passedthrough some development in different parts of the Church, St. Matthew giving it a generallylater stage, but preserving one or two clauses in an earlier and better form. Verse 9. - After this manner therefore. Therefore; in contrastto the heathen practice, and in the full confidence which you have in your almighty Father's intuitive knowledge ofyour needs. After this manner (οὕτως). Not "in these words;" but he will most closelyimitate the manner who most often reminds himself of it by using the words. Pray ye. "Ye" emphatic - ye my disciples; ye the children of such a Father. Our Father. In Englishwe just lack the power to keep, with a plural possessive pronoun (contrast"father mine"), the order of Christ's words (Πάτερ ἡμῶν) which other languagespossess(Paternoster;Vater unser). Christ places in the very forefront the primary importance of the recognitionof spiritual relationship to God. There is no direct thought here of God as the All-Father in the modern and often deistic sense. Yet it is affirmed elsewhere in Scripture (Acts 17:28; cf. Luke 15:21), and spiritual relationship is perhaps only possible because ofthe natural relationship (cf. Matthew 5:16, note). Our. Though the prayer is here given with specialreference to praying alone (ver. 6), the believer is to be reminded at once that he is joined by spiritual relationship to many others who have the same needs, etc., as himself. Which art in heaven(ὁ ἐν τοῖς οὐρανοῖς). Added in this fuller form of the prayer (vide supra), on the one hand to definitely exclude the application of the words howevermediately to any human teacher(cf. Matthew 23:9), and on the other to remind those who pray of the awful majesty of him whom they address. "They are a Sursum corda; they remind us that now we have lifted up our
  57. 57. hearts from earth and things earthly to another and a higher world" (Trench, 'Sermon on the Mount'). Hallowedbe thy name. The first of the three prayers for the furtherance of God's cause. Theirparallelism is seenmuch more clearly in the Greek than in the English order of the words. Thy name. We look on a name almostas an accidentalappendage by which a person is designated, but in its true idea it is the designationof a person which exactly answers to his nature and qualities. Hence the full Name of God is properly that description of him which embraces all that he really is. As, however, the term "name" implies that it is expressed, it must, when it is used of God, be limited to that portion of his nature and qualities which can be expressedin human terms, because it has been already made known to us. The "name" of God, here and elsewhere in the Bible, therefore, does not mean God in his essence, but rather that manifestation of himself which he has been pleasedto give, whether partial and preparatory as under the old covenant(cf. Genesis 4:26 [16:13]; 32:29;Exodus 6:3; Exodus 34:5), or final as under the new (cf. John 17:6); or again(to take another division found in Exell's 'Biblical Illustrator,' in loc.)the manifestationof himself through nature, through inspired words, through the Incarnation. Comparedwith the Glory (δόξα) "the Name expresses the revelation as it is apprehended and used by man. Man is calledby the Name, and employs it. The Glory expresses ratherthe manifestation of the Divine as Divine, as a partial disclosure of the Divine Majestynot directly intelligble by man (comp. Exodus 33:18, ft.)" (Bishop Westcott,'Add. Note'on 3 John 1:7). Hallowedbe. Ἁγιασθήτω cannot here, as sometimes (Revelation22:11;cf. John 17:17;1 Thessalonians 5:23), mean"be made holy," for this God's manifestationof himself already is; but "be counted holy," i.e. in human judgment. The prayer is that God's manifestation of himself may be acknowledgedandrevered as the one supreme standard of truth and the one means of knowing God and approaching him; of 1 Peter3:15, where "ἁγιάζω obviouslymeans 'set apart, enshrined as the object of supreme, absolute reverence, as free from all defilement and possessedofall excellence'" (Johnstone,in lee.); cf. also Isaiah 29:23. The same thought appears to have been the basis of the early Western alternative petition (Marcion's or Tertullian's, vide Westcottand Herr, 'App.,' Luke 11:2) for the gift of the Holy Spirit; i.e. the address to the Father was followedby a prayer for purification by the Holy Spirit preparatory to the
  58. 58. prayer, "Thy kingdom come." A man must acceptGod's manifestation of himself before he cantake part in the spread of the kingdom. Gregoryof Nyssa (vide Westcottand Herr, lee. cit., and Resch, 'Agrapha,'p. 398)says distinctly, "Let thy Holy Spirit come upon us and purify us;" but he substitutes this prayer for the words, "Thy kingdom come." (Forthe support afforded by this to the theory that the Lord's Prayercirculated in a varying form, cf. Chase, loc. cit.)Gregory's petition, as affecting only humanity, is less comprehensive than that found m o r Gospels. JAMES HASTINGS GreatTexts of the Bible The Lord’s Prayer After this manner therefore pray ye.—Matthew 6:9. 1. The Lord’s Prayer has been the type of prayer among Christians in all ages. Throughout the Christian centuries men have poured forth their hearts to God in these few words, which have probably had a greaterinfluence on the world than all the writings of theologians put together. They are the simplest form of communion with Christ: when we utter them we are one with Him; His thoughts become our thoughts, and we draw near to God through Him. They are also the simplest form of communion with our fellow-men, in which we acknowledgethat He is our common Father and that we are His children. And the leastparticulars of our lives admit of being ranged under one or other of the petitions which we offer up to Him. 2. It has not only become the one universal prayer of Christendom; it has appealedto and has been adopted by the most enlightened exponents of other
  59. 59. faiths. This result is all the more astounding if, as some scholars have declared, no single petition of the prayer was in the strict sense “original,”the startling originality being in the structure of the prayer. Within the narrow framework of an utterance containing only petitions, Jesus has gatheredall the deepestnecessitiesofthe collective and of the individual life of mankind, and has so knit togetherand built up these petitions in orderly sequence that the prayer as a whole appeals to men everywhere, and remains to any man who will thoughtfully use it a liberal education in sympathy with mankind and in understanding the characterofGod. In his “Ode on the Pleasure Arising from Vicissitude,” Thomas Gray endeavouredto impress on an age of indifference the priceless value of the daily earthly blessings whichwe receive, too often without a thought of their beauty, and healthfulness, and joy, without a word of gratitude to Him who gives and sustains, without one real expressionof prayer that we may consecrate them more entirely to His service. He describes the feelings of one who, after a long and painful illness, finds himself at last able to leave his room, and move once more amid familiar sights and sounds which, in a normal state of health, scarcelyexcite attention: See the Wretch, that long has tost On the stormy bed of Pain, At length repair his vigour lost And breathe and walk again;
  60. 60. The meanestflowret of the vale, The simplest note that swells the gale, The common Sun, the air, the skies, To him are opening Paradise. In the spiritual world there are blessings like “the common sun, the air, the skies,”the priceless value of which in regardto communion with God in Christ, the conscioussense ofthe Divine presence, the formation of character, and controlof conduct, we for the most part hardly estimate until we find ourselves deprived of them, or unable to make use of them. Among such blessings, inestimable, yet takenas a matter of course, is the gift of the Lord’s Prayer.1 [Note:A. J. Worlledge, Prayer, 160.] (1) To begin with, a man is bidden postpone the outpouring of his private needs till he has relatedhimself aright to the needs of the world: the first three petitions of the Lord’s Prayerare “missionary” intercessions, which, when a man begins to use, at once narrowness and possible selfishness ofoutlook are checked, andthe sympathies spread out to take in the wants that lie deepestin the life of universal man. “Our Fatherwhich art in heaven, Hallowedbe thy name”—hallowed, thatis, the whole world over. What a sweepof intercessory affection, what enlightening recollectionofwhat the world most truly needs, what readjustment to fraternal fellowship of desire lies behind the intelligent use of this petition alone! It means that one sees, instructedby Christ, that the profoundest necessityfor the broken and sundered lives of our race is reunion in spiritual religion, in one universal reverence to one worthy thought of God; and to go on intelligently to pray, “Thy kingdom come: Thy will be done on
  61. 61. earth as it is in heaven,” is to desire (and surely also to be moved to work for) the reorganizing of man’s brokenlife on the basis of a universal subordination to God, orderly and loyal, because willing, enlightened, and free. Think of the powerthat lies in a series of intercessionslike that to educate the intercessor in the true meaning and inwardness of the history behind him and being made around him! Think of its stores ofimpulse to a cosmopolitanoutlook, its potent force as a solvent of the parochial spirit! And then think of the range and depth of the insight of the “Galilæanpeasant” who thus perceivedand read the universal needs of man! How came He to have those eyes which, like the eyes of God, “are over all the earth”? In eachpetition we ask to be blessedwith GodHimself. In eachpetition we therefore see the Trinity, while one Personof the Trinity is more prominently brought forward. The name is the Son revealing the Father; the kingdom is the Fatherbeheld and loved in the Son; the will renewedis the Holy Ghost fulfilling in us what the Father ordains and Christ mediates. In these three petitions there is no sequence—theyare co-equal, co-ordinate—hencethere is no conjunction.1 [Note: Adolph Saphir, The Lord’s Prayer, 58.] (2) The remaining four petitions of the prayer are no less marvellous as a transcript of the cry of the world-wide heart of man. “Give us this day our daily bread”—give us, for we canneither manufacture nor for very long so much as store the raw material of life’s nourishment. “Forgive us our debts”—forgive, forwe can neither pay for, expiate, nor endure unexpiated, the irreparable past. “Lead us not into temptation”—for life is besetwith risk as well as opportunity. “Deliverus from evil”—forthat is the deep-setroot of all woes. Is it not the unanimous voice of mankind that sights through these petitions? Has there ever been so perfect, so adequate an articulation of the murmur of the hungering world-soul? Is prayer for more than this prayer includes essential? Wouldprayer for less be less than vicious? Men vary in their power of calling up from the subconscious regionthe thoughts and sympathies that wander to the farthest frontiers of personality and seemto
  62. 62. travel even beyond; but this is more than telepathy in excelsis:it is a knowledge ofuniversal man gathering itself in such a way within the compass of a single mind that the inference is irresistible that this Man’s consciousness was more than “individual,” and that these things He had learned in some residence in God antedating His residence on earth. The vast sweepof the Lord’s Prayer, and its astounding graspof what is deepestin the necessitiesof the world in every age, go far to make credible even the saying attributed to Christ in the Fourth Gospel, “Before Abraham was, I am.” Of symbolical numbers in Scripture, there are none whose meaning is so certain and obvious as the numbers three, four, and seven. Three is the number of God, as in the threefold blessing which the high priest pronounced, the threefold “holy” in the song of the seraphim, and in various passages. The mystery, most clearlyexpressedin the institution of baptism and throughout the Epistles, is contained in germ in all the manifestations of God unto His people. The number four is evidently the number of the world, of the manifold mundane relationship of creationin its fulness and variety. This symbolism finds its expressionin nature—the four directions in space, the four corners of the earth, the four winds, from which all the electshall be gathered. It is to be noticed in the Tabernacle,the measures, curtains, colours, and ingredients, where it denotes regularity and completeness. With this correspondthe facts that we have a fourfold accountof the life of Christ, and that the creaturely life and perfection is representedby the four living Beings. Sevenis the number symbolizing God manifesting Himself in the world. From the very first chapter of Genesis to the closing Book ofthe inspired record, this number is invested with a specialdignity and solemnity. The seventh day is not merely the day of rest, but the day on which are completed and perfected the works ofGod. Sevenis the number of cleananimals which Noahwas commanded to bring into the Ark. Sevenbranches had the goldencandlestick in the holy place of the Tabernacle;sevendays lastedthe greatfestivals in Israel; on sevenpillars was built the House of Wisdom; walking amid seven golden candlesticksJesusis representedin the Apocalypse;sevenspirits are before the throne; sevenwords the Saviour uttered from the cross;seven
  63. 63. petitions He gives to His people.1 [Note:Adolph Saphir, The Lord’s Prayer, 59.] The Father “Our Father which art in heaven.” “After this manner therefore pray ye.” This then is the right way of praying. Our Lord here in the Sermon on the Mount is telling men how to do the three eminent duties—“Whenthou doestalms,” “When ye fast,” “When ye pray.” About eachof the three He has the same thing to say—Do notadvertise it; but when He speaks ofprayer He goes further, for it is by far the most difficult of the three; He goes on to tell us the right method. “After this manner therefore pray ye.” The Lord’s Prayeris given, not to tie us down to that particular form of words (though, indeed, there are none so good), but to show us how to pray. “After this manner.” This is the right way. 1. Too often man trips in and out of God’s presence, saying words that he does not feeltowards a Personof whom he has no intelligent conception. But we must not do so. Our love and our awe must be first evoked. “Father,” we approachHim as a child in the tenderestrelationship; He is One who loves us with more than human love, loves us more than we can love Him, One who is more ready to hear than we are to pray. Father! It is the greatestwordon mortal tongue, and the truth of the universal Fatherhoodof God is the greatestwhichever dawned on the intelligence of man. But did it ever dawn upon the intelligence of man in such a way as the other truths have done? When Peter made his great confession, “Thouart the Christ, the Son of the living God,” our Lord answered him in joy and
  64. 64. thankfulness, “Blessedart thou, Simon, sonof Jonah; for flesh and blood hath not revealedit unto thee, but my Fatherwhich is in heaven.” May we not say that flesh and blood never revealedthis truth of God’s eternalFatherhood? It is God’s owndirect supreme revelationof Himself in Christ His eternal Song of Solomon1 [Note: C. F. Aked, The Lord’s Prayer, 14.] No exercise of will can procure for me, and no amount of demerit can forfeit for me, the fact, the existence, ofa sonship and a Fatherhood. Even in the far country, where the prodigal sonis feeding swine, not memory alone, but consciousness, recognizesa relationship betweenhimself and a far-off person, whom he confidently calls his father. And when he forms the resolutionto escape from his misery and his destitution, and to seek againthe land and the home which for years have been to him but a dream and an illusion, he frames into words, without a doubt or a peradventure, the confessionwith which he will present himself at the door of that house and that heart, and it begins with the assertionofan inalienable relationship—“I will say to him, Father!”1 [Note:C. J. Vaughan, The Lord’s Prayer, 15.] 2. The Lord’s Prayer bids us lay aside all selfishness atthe outset. Its first word—“Our”—is the most difficult of all; for to lay aside selfishness is the hardest thing in the world. We must begin by casting off self, by realizing that we are only one minute unit in the greatmillions of humanity. Think of it, what this word “our” means—allthose who are separatedfrom us by impassable barriers, those who are so far above us that we cannot reachthem, those who are so far beneath us that we reckonthe slightestact of human recognitionis a gracious condescension, allthose who belong to the opposite faction in politics, those who belong to hostile nations, those whose religion or whose irreligion wars with our deepestconvictions;all those who are outcasts too, and criminals, the enemies of society, and those—itis often hardest to remember—with whom we have had disagreements, quarrels, those whom we feel we cannot like. He is our Father only in connexion with these others also. We cannotspeak for ourselves unless we speak also for them; we cannotcarry
  65. 65. our petitions to the throne of His grace unless we carry theirs; we cannot ask for any goodunless it is for them as much as for us. For He is their Father as much as ours, and we cannot say, “Our Fatherwhich art in heaven,” unless we have first learnt to say, “Our brothers who are on the earth.” The Lord’s Prayer is the simplest of all prayers, and also the deepest. We are children addressing a Fatherwho is also the Lord of heaven and earth. In Him all the families of the earth become one family. The past as well as the present, the dead as well as the living, are embracedby His love. When we draw near to Him we draw neareralso to our fellow-men. From the smaller family to which we are bound by ties of relationship we extend our thoughts to that largerfamily which lives in His presence. Whenwe say, “Our Father,” we do not mean that Godis the Father of us in particular, but of the whole human race, the greatfamily in heavenand earth. The Heavenly Father is not like the earthly; yet through this image we attain a nearernotion of God than through any other. We mean that He loves us, that He educates us and all mankind, that He provides laws for us, that He receives us like the prodigal in the parable when we go astray. We mean that His is the nature which we most revere, with a mixed feeling of awe and of love; that He knows what is for our goodfar better than we know ourselves, andis able to do for us above all that we can ask or think. We mean that in His hands we are children, whose wish and pleasure is to do His will, whose duty is to trust in Him in all the accidents of their lives.1 [Note: Benjamin Jowett, Sermons on Faith and Doctrine, 252.] It is in every line a prayer of fellowship and co-operation. It is a perfect illustration of the socialnature of prayer. The co-operationand fellowshipare not here confined, and they never are exceptin the lowerstages, to the inward communion of an individual and his God. There is no I or me or mine in the whole prayer. The person who prays spiritually is enmeshed in a living group, and the reality of his vital union with persons like himself clarifies his vision of that deeperReality to whom he prays. Divine Fatherhoodand human brotherhood are born together. To say “Father” to God involves saying
  66. 66. “brother” to one’s fellows, and the ground swellof either relationship naturally carries the other with it, for no one can largelyrealize the significance ofbrotherly love without going to Him in whom love is completed.2 [Note:R. M. Jones, The Double Search, 65.] 3. Yet again, it is to the Father in heaven that we are to pray. Mankind before Christ soughttwo ways of knowing God. The philosopher thought of Him as far removed from earth in His perfection. The polytheist thought of Him as embodied in many gods, half-human, and for that reasonvery near to him. The one protested againstthe error of the other, and both were half-true. God is infinitely above us, as the philosopher thought; but He is also very human, very near. So Jesus Christ came to show us that God is not some vast abstraction, but is a present Father, closerto us than breathing, and nearer than hands or feet. For God is never so far off As even to be near. He is within. Our spirit is The home He holds most dear. To think of Him as by our side Is almost as untrue
  67. 67. As to remove His shrine beyond Those skies ofstarry blue. So all the while I thought myself Homeless, forlorn, and weary, Missing my joy, I walkedthe earth, Myself God’s sanctuary. 4. “In heaven” does not mean at a distance. What does it mean? It means perfection. “Our Father in heaven” suggests perfectionin love, in helpfulness, in homeliness. (1) Perfectionin love.—We canlearn heavenly things only from earthly types. Looking at such types, what is our idea of what a Father should be? At least we understand that the word represents love—love that thinks, love that works;the love of one who is wise, who is strong, and who takes trouble. It means this in man, it means this in God, and to perfection. (2) Perfectionin helpfulness.—“Ifye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children, how much more shall your Father which is in heaven give goodthings to them that ask him?” That word “if” seems meantnot only to imply an argument, but to suggesta question. “If ye … know how!” Do
  68. 68. fathers and mothers always know? Look at Hagar, when the bread was gone, the waterspent, and Ishmaelready to die of want—did she know? “She cast the child under one of the shrubs. And she went, and sat her down over againsthim, a goodway off, as it were a bowshot:for she said, Let me not see the death of the child. And she satover againsthim, and lift up her voice, and wept.” Look at certain times into certain houses not far from your own, and you might hear a child ask for bread, and then hear the father say, “There is none.” He would help, but he does not know how. God, as our helper, because He is our Father in heaven, might sayto us, “As the heavens are higher than the earth, so”—inhelping you—“are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts.” (3) Perfectionin homeliness.—The words, “OurFatherwhich art in heaven,” suggestto us the perfectionof our home. Although the word “heaven” is here used mainly to remind us of our Father’s perfection, it is meant also to remind us of the family home. Some Christians seem not to care for this doctrine, and in giving us their own views they are almostas refined as Confucius, who said, “Heavenis Principle.” Our notion, although it includes this idea, does not stop at it. It includes not only characterbut condition, not only principle but place. We look upon heavenas the perfect home of perfect human nature. What must that place be in which even God is at home! We cannottell, and it is astonishing that any mortal has ever tried to tell. It is written in an old story that an artist, led by Indians, once went to paint Niagara, but that when he saw it, he dashed his disappointing pencil down the precipice, for he felt that he could as soonpaint the roar, as the fall, the foam, the greatsheets of light, the arch of colouredrays, with all the other wonders that went to make up the surprising cataract;and shall we who have only seenearth, try to picture heaven! No! poems of glory, pictures of magnificence, all fail, “imagination in its utmost stretch, in wonderdies away”;in our present state, our future state is a mystery, though a mystery of delight. It is our home, but the celestial homeliness is beyond us now.1 [Note:C. Stanford, The Lord’s Prayer, 81.]
  69. 69. I The Name “Hallowedbe thy name.” This is no doxology. It is a prayer. It is the first of three prayers concerning God Himself. 1. What is a “name”? What is it for us? A name is the brief summary of a person. The use of a name, the object of eachman having a name, is to supersede the necessityof interminable descriptions, and to setbefore us, by a sort of telegraphic dispatch, the whole person—face, form, and properties—of him whom we know and of whom we would make mention. The “name” is the catchwordwhich renders amplification needless by bringing up to us the person—figure and qualities and characteristicsin one. The name is the man. The absent, distant, inaccessible manis made present to us in the naming of the name. Even thus is it with the name of God. When Moses prayed, “I beseechthee, shew me thy glory”—and when he was told that to see the Face ofGod was impossible, but that he might be privileged to behold some sort of back look and (as it were) retrospectofHis Person—wereadnext that the Lord descended, passedby before him, and, in answerto that prayer for a sight of His glory, proclaimed the name of the Lord. Now what was that name? Was it the “Jehovah,”the “I Am,” of the original revelation? Readit as it lies there at length in the 34thchapter of the Book of Exodus, and you will see that the name of God is, in other words, the sum of God’s attributes, “The Lord, the
  70. 70. Lord God, merciful and gracious, longsuffering, andabundant in goodness and truth, keeping mercy for thousands, forgiving iniquity and transgression and sin, and that will by no means clearthe guilty.” God, such as He is, in mercy and righteousness, in boundless compassionand just judgment—that, that is His “name.” 2. Learning what God is, we ask that His name may be hallowedor held sacred, regardedby all as a true and holy thing that is at any costto be maintained in esteem, and under all temptation still believed in. May the idea of God which He would have us to possessbe held as the choice possessionof our spirits, the treasure on which our hearts rest, and to which they ever return; may it be held separate from all contaminationof our own thoughts about God; and may it never be obscuredby any cloud of adversity tempting us to think that God has changed, never lost sight of by any careless devotion of our thoughts to other objects and names; never presumed upon nor polluted as countenancing folly or sin, but cherished still and guarded as “the holy and reverend name of the Lord.” It is to be noted that this petition stands first of all the petitions in the Lord’s Prayer. It is the very first thing that a disciple thinks of as he begins to pray, indicating what must be our first business on the first day of every week—to hallow God’s name. Nothing else is to take precedence ofthat. Other things may follow. Before the day is over it will be right to offer a prayer for daily bread, but that canwait till later. Even the prayer for forgiveness ofour sins comes later, and the prayer for deliverance from temptation comes later. In Christ’s order earliestof all stands this petition that the name of God our Father may be hallowed.1 [Note:W. R. Richards, A Study of the Lord’s Prayer, 45.] II
  71. 71. The Kingdom “Thy kingdom come.” What is a kingdom? It is a societyof men living in an orderly manner a common life under one head or ruler. The Kingdom of God is this, but more. For human rule is over men only, speaking generally;the rule of God is over all createdthings. Thus the Kingdom of God is an orderly constitution of all things visible and invisible, inanimate, animate and spiritual, eachin its own place fulfilling the Divine will. 1. Now this idea of the Kingdom is takenfor granted when we pray “Thy kingdom come.” The necessityfor this prayer arises only because the rule of God in the world has been—notindeed banished, but—obscured. So that from the point of view of sinful, alienated man, the Kingdom of God, His manifested rule, must be treatedas an absent thing to be desired and invoked. 2. This is by no means to be limited to the desire that God’s sovereignty should be establishedover our hearts. The prayer is put into the mouth of disciples, who have already surrendered their hearts and wills to God. “Jesus came preaching the gospelof the kingdom”;and the Kingdom of God is only Christ’s name for the blessings of the gospel. Therefore this petition means: Let thy gospelhave world-wide supremacy, and the conceptions of God and of life which it teaches governeverywhere. It means that the kingdoms of this world shall become the kingdoms of our God and of His Christ, through the acceptanceand applicationof Christian teachings;and that the name of God which is to be hallowedis that revealedby Jesus Christ.
  72. 72. I am prepared to adopt the following declaration:“The coming of the kingdom would mean the death of flunkeyism and toadyism in the personal life, the death of mammon in the sociallife, and the death of jingoism in the national life.” I venture to think that it would banish from our sociallife all strife, all envy, all slander. It forbids Christian people to follow unchristian fashions. It makes the pride and stand-offishness ofsome Christians towards their fellow-members positively ridiculous. It bids us be courteous, kindly affectioned, pitiful, given to hospitality, charitable. The same consecrating hand laid upon our commerciallife will prevent the fierce competition which chokes the life out of the weak and exalts the strong; a heartless rejectionofa goodservant because a few shillings a week canbe savedby giving the post to a boy: a recognitionof a moral code differing fundamentally from Jesus Christ’s moral code. Business men will give a helping hand to fallen brothers who are trying to recoverthemselves;they will scornto ask their young clerks to make untrue statements about goods. Workmenwill lose their passionfor strikes. Christian people—certainlyChristian ministers—will be ashamedto take shares in a brewery “becauseit pays,” or to demand a largerdividend from any company without enquiring what the effectmay be on the employees. In civic and political life we shall refuse to allow large vested interests to occupy the seatof authority and to shape legislationfor their own advantage. When the Kingdom comes, no Parliament would allow the children’s charter—a Bill for preventing the sale of intoxicants to young children, a Bill the necessityfor which was recognizedby everybody—to be flung to the brewers and publicans for them to tear and trample upon. Indeed, we might go a step farther back, and say that when the Kingdom comes there will be no liquor traffic on lines that bear any comparisonwith that which shocks andmocks and murders us to-day. And in our national life when this prayer is prayed earnestly, we shall distinguish betweenthe shoddy patriotism which is only a maskedpagan vice, which desires to exalt British interests by any means warlike or not at the expense of other people, and that truer patriotism which is a Christian virtue, which longs to make one’s own nation good, that it may be blessedof God and become a means of blessing to the world. You may easilyquarrel with my provisional programme of Christian life, but you cannotbe a true followerof Christ if you do not pray and labour for the coming of the Kingdom of our Father, through the spreadof the
  73. 73. Christian religion and the supremacyof the teaching of Jesus.1[Note:J. E. Roberts, Studies in the Lord’s Prayer, 29.] Father, let Thy kingdom come,— Let it come with living power; Speak at length the final word, Usher in the triumph hour. As it came in days of old, In the deepesthearts of men, When Thy martyrs died for Thee, Let it come, O God, again. Tyrant thrones and idol shrines, Let them from their place be hurled:
  74. 74. Enter on Thy better reign, Wearthe crownof this poor world. O what long, sad years have gone, Since Thy Church was taught this prayer! O what eyes have watchedand wept For the dawning everywhere. Break, triumphant day of God! Break at last, our hearts to cheer; Eagersouls and holy songs Wait to hail Thy dawning here. Empires, temples, sceptres, thrones, May they all for God be won;

×