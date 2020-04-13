Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Πάσχα Η γιορτή της αγάπης και της άνοιξης
Μεγάλες θρησκευτικές γιορτές • Τα Χριστούγεννα
Το Πάσχα • Ο Χριστός είναι μεγάλος τώρα και έρχεται στους ανθρώπους για να τους φέρει • Την Αγάπη • Την Ειρήνη • Την Αλληλ...
Τι θυμόμαστε και τι γιορτάζουμε κάθε μέρα της Μεγάλης εβδομάδας. Μεγάλη Δευτέρα: Ο Χριστός στη μαχαίρα. Μεγάλη Τρίτη: Ο Χρ...
Σημαντικά γεγονότα της Μεγάλης Εβδομάδας
Κυριακή των Βαΐων • Οι άνθρωποι υποδέχονται τον Χριστό που με τα λόγια του για την αγάπη προς όλους , τους μάγευε.
Η υποδοχή στα Ιεροσόλυμα
Ο Χριστός αγγίζει τις καρδιές των ανθρώπων με τα λόγια του • Αγάπη-Ειρήνη-Αλληλοβοήθεια
Σε κάποιους κακοφαίνονται τα λόγια αγάπης. • Πλούσιους – Αρχιερείς-Φιλοχρήματους
Τον κατηγορούν και τον συλλαμβάνουν με τη βοήθεια του Ιούδα που του δίνει ένα φιλί.
Τον βασανίζουν, του βάζουν αγκάθινο στεφάνι στο κεφάλι, τον κοροϊδεύουν
Τον σταυρώνουν…η Παναγία κλαίει και θρηνεί.
Όταν πεθαίνει, γίνεται η ταφή του που τη θυμόμαστε στον Επιτάφιο.
Μετά τον θάνατο έρχεται η Ανάσταση Χριστός Ανέστη!
Έθιμα του Πάσχα • Τη Μεγάλη Πέμπτη βάφουμε τα κόκκινα αυγά και φτιάχνουμε κουλουράκια και τσουρέκια.
Την Κυριακή του Πάσχα • Τσουγκρίζουμε αυγά , τρώμε το ψητό αρνί!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pasha

22 views

Published on

Παρουσίαση για το Πάσχα

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pasha

  1. 1. Πάσχα Η γιορτή της αγάπης και της άνοιξης
  2. 2. Μεγάλες θρησκευτικές γιορτές • Τα Χριστούγεννα
  3. 3. Το Πάσχα • Ο Χριστός είναι μεγάλος τώρα και έρχεται στους ανθρώπους για να τους φέρει • Την Αγάπη • Την Ειρήνη • Την Αλληλοβοήθεια
  4. 4. Τι θυμόμαστε και τι γιορτάζουμε κάθε μέρα της Μεγάλης εβδομάδας. Μεγάλη Δευτέρα: Ο Χριστός στη μαχαίρα. Μεγάλη Τρίτη: Ο Χριστός εκρίθη. Μεγάλη Τετάρτη : Ο Χριστός εχάθη.(χάθηκε) Μεγάλη Πέμπτη : Ο Χριστός ευρέθη.(βρέθηκε) Μεγάλη Παρασκευή: Ο Χριστός στο καρφί. Μεγάλο Σάββατο: Ο Χριστός στον θάνατο. Μεγάλη Κυριακή: Ο Χριστός θα αναστηθεί!
  5. 5. Σημαντικά γεγονότα της Μεγάλης Εβδομάδας
  6. 6. Κυριακή των Βαΐων • Οι άνθρωποι υποδέχονται τον Χριστό που με τα λόγια του για την αγάπη προς όλους , τους μάγευε.
  7. 7. Η υποδοχή στα Ιεροσόλυμα
  8. 8. Ο Χριστός αγγίζει τις καρδιές των ανθρώπων με τα λόγια του • Αγάπη-Ειρήνη-Αλληλοβοήθεια
  9. 9. Σε κάποιους κακοφαίνονται τα λόγια αγάπης. • Πλούσιους – Αρχιερείς-Φιλοχρήματους
  10. 10. Τον κατηγορούν και τον συλλαμβάνουν με τη βοήθεια του Ιούδα που του δίνει ένα φιλί.
  11. 11. Τον βασανίζουν, του βάζουν αγκάθινο στεφάνι στο κεφάλι, τον κοροϊδεύουν
  12. 12. Τον σταυρώνουν…η Παναγία κλαίει και θρηνεί.
  13. 13. Όταν πεθαίνει, γίνεται η ταφή του που τη θυμόμαστε στον Επιτάφιο.
  14. 14. Μετά τον θάνατο έρχεται η Ανάσταση Χριστός Ανέστη!
  15. 15. Έθιμα του Πάσχα • Τη Μεγάλη Πέμπτη βάφουμε τα κόκκινα αυγά και φτιάχνουμε κουλουράκια και τσουρέκια.
  16. 16. Την Κυριακή του Πάσχα • Τσουγκρίζουμε αυγά , τρώμε το ψητό αρνί!

×