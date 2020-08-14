Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
2.
Fred Orentlich professional financial service provider.
He is a licensed professional in the fled of finance. He is
currently licensed in over 10 states as an Independent
Broker to transact, market, and consult on various
products including Annuities, encompassing Fixed
Annuities, Equity Indexed Annuities and Multi Year
Guarantee Annuities, as well as Life Insurance, Modified
Endowment Contracts, Long Term Care Insurance,
Disability Insurance, Medicare Supplements and Health
Insurance.
3.
Learn About Financial Management with
Fred Orentlich
Frederick M Orentlich is a well-known personality in the world of finance. He
is a renowned financial adviser who has earned a reputation for his exemplary
work. With a diverse experience of more than 30 years in wealth management, he
is an adroit insurance-financial specialist who has a golden touch. His varied
knowledge, impressive talent, and judicious nature are his biggest assets that
make him stand out from his peers.
He is an independent producer, licensed to transact, market, and consult in more
than 10 states. He is proficient in Fixed Annuities, Multi-Year Guaranteed
Annuities, Equity Indexed Annuities, etc. He is also adept at providing services
like Long Term Care Insurance, Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Modified
Endowment Contracts, Disability Insurance, and Medicare Supplements.
4.
Throughout his diverse career, he has been rewarded with numerous awards and
recognitions for his outstanding services by various finance and insurance
companies. He has also been awarded by Jane Swift, the former Governor of
Massachusetts for his impeccable treatment of his employees.
Frederick M Orentlich has profound knowledge and experience in advanced
financial matters including asset growth and protection. He provides tax-free
retirement plans, college funding plans, nursing home funding, etc. He also
guides people expertly through the process by which family assets and income
can be protected, estates can be increased, and retirement benefits can be
maximized without inviting stock market uncertainties. His professional work
ethic and conscientious working style have made him the best financier in all of
Massachusetts.
5.
Address: Southborough, MA, USA
Massachusetts Contact Senior Financial
Services, Inc.
Contact No: 800-679-2858
Website: http://seniorfinance.us/
Contact us
