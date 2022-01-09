Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 13
Spiritual
Jan. 09, 2022
53 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

My mentality adjustment after Chris indwelling, The world does not love the word of God, no one cares about salvation, Study the Bible but not the truth, walk the way of the world

Download to read offline

Spiritual
Jan. 09, 2022
53 views

When you have the indwelling of Christ, you will begin to discover why others do not like God's word, do not use God's word in prayer, or in daily life, and will exclude others from using God's word.
When you know the way to salvation, you seem to have discovered a cure for cancer. You want everyone to know it, but you find that others don't care about it at all.
When you understand that the Bible must use the method of entry to get the truth, you will find that the current reading of the Bible will not get the truth, your heart will be very painful. And you will be anxious by those who want to pursue it. How much hope they will also know the word of God, but these will only cause you in constant anxiety and emotional imbalance. This is the topic we are going to discuss today.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
How to Stay Human in a F*cked-Up World: Mindfulness Practices for Real Life Tim Desmond
(3/5)
Free
How Yiddish Changed America and How America Changed Yiddish Restless Books, Inc.
(5/5)
Free
The Next Right Thing: A Simple, Soulful Practice for Making Life Decisions Emily P. Freeman
(4.5/5)
Free
Heaven and Hell: A History of the Afterlife Bart D. Ehrman
(3.5/5)
Free
What Made Jesus Mad?: Rediscover the Blunt, Sarcastic, Passionate Savior of the Bible Dr. Tim Harlow
(4.5/5)
Free
Marriage Triggers: Exchanging Spouses' Angry Reactions for Gentle Biblical Responses Amber Lia
(4.5/5)
Free
Around the World on 50 Bucks: How I Left with Nothing and Returned a Rich Man Christopher Schacht
(4.5/5)
Free
That Can Be Arranged: A Muslim Love Story Huda Fahmy
(4.5/5)
Free
All Along You Were Blooming: Thoughts for Boundless Living Morgan Harper Nichols
(4/5)
Free
Success from the Inside Out: Power to Rise from the Past to a Fulfilling Future Nona Jones
(5/5)
Free
The Rational Bible: Exodus Dennis Prager
(4/5)
Free
The Baggage Handler David Rawlings
(4.5/5)
Free
I'm Possible: Jumping into Fear and Discovering a Life of Purpose Jeremy Cowart
(4/5)
Free
The Art of Living: Peace and Freedom in the Here and Now Thich Nhat Hanh
(4.5/5)
Free
Tears of the Silenced: An Amish True Crime Memoir of Childhood Sexual Abuse, Brutal Betrayal, and Ultimate Survival (Amish Book, Child Abuse True Story, Cults) Misty Griffin
(4.5/5)
Free
The Magnolia Story (with Bonus Content) Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Living the Faery Life: A Guide to Connecting with the Magic, Power, and Joy of the Enchanted Realm Kac Young
(4.5/5)
Free
Woman Evolve: Break Up with Your Fears and Revolutionize Your Life Sarah Jakes Roberts
(5/5)
Free
Dream Big: Know What You Want, Why You Want It, and What You’re Going to Do About It Bob Goff
(5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Wholehearted Faith Rachel Held Evans
(5/5)
Free
Fierce, Free, and Full of Fire: The Guide to Being Glorious You Jen Hatmaker
(4.5/5)
Free
The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today Shannon Bream
(4.5/5)
Free
Forgiving What You Can't Forget: Discover How to Move On, Make Peace with Painful Memories, and Create a Life That’s Beautiful Again Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You Tina Turner
(4.5/5)
Free
Searching for the Messiah: Unlocking the Psalms of Solomon and Humanity's Quest for a Savior Barrie Wilson
(5/5)
Free
The Immoral Majority: Why Evangelicals Chose Political Power Over Christian Values Ben Howe
(4/5)
Free
Holy Envy: Finding God in the Faith of Others Barbara Brown Taylor
(4/5)
Free
Miracles and Other Reasonable Things: A Story of Unlearning and Relearning God Sarah Bessey
(4.5/5)
Free
Live in Grace, Walk in Love: A 365-Day Devotional Bob Goff
(4.5/5)
Free
A Love Letter Life: Pursue Creatively, Date Intentionally, Love Faithfully Jeremy Roloff
(4.5/5)
Free
Saved From Success: How God Can Free You from Culture's Distortion of Family, Work, and the Good Life Dale Partridge
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

My mentality adjustment after Chris indwelling, The world does not love the word of God, no one cares about salvation, Study the Bible but not the truth, walk the way of the world

  1. 1. Disciple Building Sharing A143 My mentality adjustment after Chris indwelling, The world does not love the word of God, no one cares about salvation, Study the Bible but not the truth, walk the way of the world
  2. 2. Preface • When you have the indwelling of Christ, you will begin to discover why others do not like God's word, do not use God's word in prayer, or in daily life, and will exclude others from using God's word. • When you know the way to salvation, you seem to have discovered a cure for cancer. You want everyone to know it, but you find that others don't care about it at all. • When you understand that the Bible must use the method of entry to get the truth, you will find that the current reading of the Bible will not get the truth, your heart will be very painful. And you will be anxious by those who want to pursue it. How much hope they will also know the word of God, but these will only cause you in constant anxiety and emotional imbalance. This is the topic we are going to discuss today.
  3. 3. I am anxious because • The people in the world does not love the word of God • No one cares about salvation • Study the Bible but not know the truth • Walk the way of the world • Do the unfeasible way
  4. 4. Man in christ • 2Cor. 5:17 “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.” • Jeremiah 15:16 When your words came, I ate them; they were my joy and my heart’s delight, for I bear your name, Lord God Almighty. • John. 7:38 “He who believes in Me, as the Scripture has said, out of his heart will flow rivers of living water."”
  5. 5. Human anger does not fulfill God's righteousness • James. 1:19 “So then, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath;” • James. 1:20 “for the wrath of man does not produce the righteousness of God.”
  6. 6. The people of the world does not love the word of God • John. 3:20 “For everyone practicing evil hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his deeds should be exposed.” • John. 3:19 “And this is the condemnation, that the light has come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil.” • John. 12:46 “I have come as a light into the world, that whoever believes in Me should not abide in darkness.” • John. 14:6 “Jesus said to him, "I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.”
  7. 7. No one cares about salvation • Matt. 7:13 “‘Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it.” • Matt. 7:14 “Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it.” • Gal. 3:3 “Are you so foolish? Having begun in the Spirit, are you now being made perfect by the flesh?”
  8. 8. No one cares about salvation • Rom. 12:18 “If it is possible, as much as depends on you, live peaceably with all men.” • Eph. 2:8 “For by grace you have been saved through faith and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God,” • Eph. 6:12 “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.”
  9. 9. Study the Bible but not know the truth • John. 5:39 “You search the Scriptures, for in them you think you have eternal life; and these are they which testify of Me.” • John. 5:40 “But you are not willing to come to Me that you may have life.” • John. 16:13 “However, when He, the Spirit of truth, has come, He will guide you into all truth; for He will not speak on His own authority, but whatever He hears He will speak; and He will tell you things to come. ”
  10. 10. Study the Bible but not know the truth • Matt. 11:28 “Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” • A59 Toil and bear heavy burdens, What are hard and heavy burdens, examples of hard and heavy burdens - sex Why do you work hard and bear the burden, avoid falling into the burden of hard work ppp • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2021/06/a59- toil-and-bear-heavy-burdens-what.html • A58 The power of entry, What is entering, why do you want to enter, those who do not see and believe, blessed ppp • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2021/06/a58- power-of-entry-what-is-entering-why.html
  11. 11. Walk the way of the world/ Walk the way that is not feasible • P4 Biggest Obstacle for doing GOD’s will, GOD’s truth, Example of follow GOD’s will , Response ppp • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/09/p4-biggest-obstacle- for-doing-gods-will.html • P3 Why need to do GOD will Christian encounter problems Restaurant / Church, pleasing GOD ppp • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/09/p3-why-need-to-do- god-will-christian.html • P2 What is follow GOD’s will Basic requirement, division, Salvation(Man’s responsibility), four milestones ppp • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/09/p2-what-is-follow- gods-will-basic.html • P1 follow GOD will and analogy What is difference between man and GOD, Know GOD , Simple to Complex ppp • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/08/p1-follow-god-will- and-analogy-what-is.html
  12. 12. I am at peace because • Accept that the things I worry about are God’s things, and I’m looking for • Someone who loves God's word • People who care about salvation • To guide those who are willing to study the Bible and want the truth • People who won't walk the way of the world • A person who walks the way of God • Focus on the salvation of the Bible
  13. 13. contact method • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/ • the above is the disciple training website , I have designed it according to what I know about the Bible, if there is any inconsistency with the Bible ,please do not hesitate to contact me. if you want to start, please start on the below webpage • E-mail for chance to be on Zoom session • ppp S Summary Guide for disciple training directory/usage • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/06/ppp -s-summary-guide-for-disciple.html • sdtsao2009@gmail.com

When you have the indwelling of Christ, you will begin to discover why others do not like God's word, do not use God's word in prayer, or in daily life, and will exclude others from using God's word. When you know the way to salvation, you seem to have discovered a cure for cancer. You want everyone to know it, but you find that others don't care about it at all. When you understand that the Bible must use the method of entry to get the truth, you will find that the current reading of the Bible will not get the truth, your heart will be very painful. And you will be anxious by those who want to pursue it. How much hope they will also know the word of God, but these will only cause you in constant anxiety and emotional imbalance. This is the topic we are going to discuss today.

Views

Total views

53

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

8

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×