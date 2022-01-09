When you have the indwelling of Christ, you will begin to discover why others do not like God's word, do not use God's word in prayer, or in daily life, and will exclude others from using God's word. When you know the way to salvation, you seem to have discovered a cure for cancer. You want everyone to know it, but you find that others don't care about it at all. When you understand that the Bible must use the method of entry to get the truth, you will find that the current reading of the Bible will not get the truth, your heart will be very painful. And you will be anxious by those who want to pursue it. How much hope they will also know the word of God, but these will only cause you in constant anxiety and emotional imbalance. This is the topic we are going to discuss today.