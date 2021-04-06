Persiapan pelaksanan ptm

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Disampaikan oleh kadisdik Kota Cimahi pada 06 April 2021

  1. 1. DINAS PENDIDIKAN KOTA CIMAHI TAHUN 2021 PERSIAPAN PELAKSANAN UJIAN SEKOLAH, UJIAN AKHIR SEMESTER, DAN PEMBELAJARAN TATAP MUKA
  2. 2. UJIAN SEKOLAH menurut SE Mendikbud No. 1 Tahun 2021 itu ....
  3. 3. UJIAN AKHIR SEMESTER menurut Kemendikbud itu ....
  4. 4. THOMAS ALVA EDISON  Thomas Alva Edison pernah dianggap bodoh karena selalu mempertanyakan jawaban gurunya. Karena keingintahuannya yang tinggi, ia pun dikeluarkan dari sekolah.  Pendidikan formal yang ia tempuh di sekolah hanya bertahan 3 bulan. Beruntung, ibu Thomas dahulu seorang guru, sehingga dapat mengajar Thomas di rumah.  Siapa yang menyangka, berkat kerja keras Thomas Alva Edison selama bertahun- tahun, dengan melakukan percobaan sebanyak 999 kali dan hanya mendapat pendidikan di sekolah selama 3 bulan, akhirnya ia menjadi penemu bola lampu pijar. MENGENAL TOKOH DUNIA Kisah inspitarif: bisa saja siwa/siswi Ibu/Bapak seperti Beliau....
  5. 5. ALBERT EINSTEIN  Einstein lahir pada 14 Maret 1879 di Jerman. Keluarga Einstein bukan keluarga mampu, alias keluarga kebanyakan. Keluarga ini pun harus berpindah pindah untuk mencari penghidupan yang lebih baik.  Semasa sekolah, dia selalu di anggap bodoh karena dia sangat lamban dalam menyerap pelajaran yang diberikan. Bahkan ada pula yang mengatakan dia idiot dan dungu. Einstein memang anak yang mengidap autisme, dan terlambat bicara. Namun keterbatasan itu tidak membuatnya patah semangat atau pun putus asa.  Pada tahun 1921, Einstein di anugerahi penghargaan Nobel dalam Fisika, atas kepandaiannya mengemukakan teori relativitas yang dikenal dengan rumus E=mc2. Teori relativitas menyumbang banyak pengembangan dalam bidang matematika dan fisika. MENGENAL TOKOH DUNIA Kisah inspitarif: bisa saja siwa/siswi Ibu/Bapak seperti Beliau....
  6. 6. STEPHEN HAWKING  Hawking lahir di Oxford, Britania Raya, pada 8 Januari 1942. Melihat kesuksesannya, tidak ada yang mengetahui bahwa masa kecilnya amat kelam. Hawking mengalami kesulitan dalam membaca dan menulis ketika berumur 8 tahun. Ketika ia berumur 12 tahun, teman-temannya pernah bertaruh sekantong permen bahwa Hawking tak akan mempunyai masa depan, dan tidak akan menjadi apa-apa.  Setelah lulus dari sekolah, Hawking melanjutkan pendidikan akademiknya ke Universitas Oxford, tempat dimana ayahnya dulu bersekolah, dan mengambil jurusan fisika.  Dari pengetahuan yang ia dapatkan, ia membuat teori-teori yang banyak membantu dunia sains. Teori-teori yang paling terkenal adalah teori Blackhole, gravitasi kuantum, radiasi Hawking, dan teori kosmologi MENGENAL TOKOH DUNIA Kisah inspitarif: bisa saja siwa/siswi Ibu/Bapak seperti Beliau....
  7. 7. KAHLIL GIBRAN quotes bijak tentang guru...
  8. 8. Indonesia adalah satu di antara empat negara di kawasan Asia Timur dan Pasifik yang belum melakukan pembelajaran tatap muka secara penuh. Sementara 23 negara lainnya sudah. 85% negara di Asia Timur dan Pasifik telah melakukan pembelajaran tatap muka secara penuh, antaralain: Vietnam, RRT, Kamboja, danLaos. * Sumber: UNICEF Education COVID-19 Response Update, Oktober 2020 “Diperkirakan, bahwa penutupan sekolah di seluruh dunia dapat mengakibatkan hilangnya pendapatan seumur hidup dari generasi yang saat ini berada di usia sekolah sebesar paling tidak US$ 10 triliun.” “Penutupan sekolah memiliki dampak negatif yang jelas pada kesehatan anak, pendidikan dan perkembangan, pendapatan keluarga dan perekonomian secara keseluruhan.” “... Seiring berlalunya hari, anak-anak yang tidak dapat mengakses sekolah secara langsung semakin tertinggal, di mana anak-anak yang paling termarjinalisasi adalah yang paling terdampak. … Pesan kami (Unicef) kepada para pemimpin dunia jelas: Segala upaya harus kita lakukan untuk agar sekolah tetap buka atau memprioritaskan agar sekolah bisa kembali buka (untuk sekolah yang masih tutup).”
  9. 9. Mari, cintai profesi guru dengan sepenuh hati... TERIMA KASIH

