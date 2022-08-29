greceeandromecemilsedefg23-191205173045.pptx

1.
2.
⦿The Greeks believed in living the perfect life.They
believed that a variety of different gods (asin Greek
Mythology) controlled different aspects of every persons
destiny on earth. They believed these gods acted in very
human ways and had great respect and fear for them
⦿As a result, many buildings and works of art were created
to please the different gods and give the Greek people
places to worship.
3.
⦿A sacred hill in Athens, Greece that rises some 500 feet
above the surrounding city. It is covered with buildings,
temples, and statues. It was intended to be a tribute to
the Gods and placed at high on the land so they could be
closer.
⦿It was also intended to symbolize the glory and power of
Athens to those that approached.
4.
⦿One of the Greeks greatest contributions
was in architecture. An example of this
would be the Parthenon. It took 10 years to
build this massive structure that sits atop
the Acropolis. Its purpose is that of a
temple.
5.
⦿Its appearance today is much different than how it
originally looked. Inside there was a giant statue of
Athena, a Greek goddess, along with other statues and
embellishments. Centuries of war and environmental
factors have left it just a shell of what it once was.
⦿Oddly enough, there is a full scale replica in
Nashville,TN.
6.
⦿Over time, the Greeks developed three different styles of
architecture. For the most part you can tell the difference
in the decorative style by looking at the type of column
and capital that is used in construction
⦿These three decorative styles have been used since
being developed by the ancient Greeks and are still very
popular today..
7.
⦿ A simple, heavy column without a base,
topped by a plain capital that has no
ornamentation.
8.
⦿ Used an elaborate base and capitol in the form of scrolls.
⦿It was the second of the three styles developed.
9.
⦿The most elaborate of the three orders. It is elongated
and decorated with leaves. It usually sits atop a plain
column and has heavy detail.
10.
⦿ Sculptors created large, rigid, freestanding sculptures
called Kouros. Original intention of these sculptures is
unknown. Very similar to Egyptian sculpture.
11.
⦿ Greek sculptors were interested in to the human form moving in
space. There was also great care taken to create the ideal
proportions of the human form. Anatomical perfection was important.
12.
⦿Aesthetic beauty was less important to the sculptors of
this time period. They were interested in showing
emotion on the face and used realistic proportions as
opposed to ideal proportions of the classical period.
13.
⦿The ancient Greeks loved color…at one time most of the
sculptures were painted in bright, vivid colors and layered
in gold. Over time this has worn away, but there are
some that are still found with traces of faded color.
⦿Unfortunatly, most of the paintings and wall murals have
been destroyed over the years by h, time, and war.
14.
⦿The Greek vase served the purpose of grave markers for
the ancient Greeks. Although not urns for ashes, they
marked the burial site. Early vases were decorated with
simple, geometric patterns.
15.
⦿Later vases used realism to construct a story on the
outside of the vase about the deceased. Similar to the
way the Egyptians before them would use hieroglyphs
inside of the tombs.
16.
⦿One of the Romans biggest contributions was in
architecture. The span of their empire was vast, and
examples of their architectural style can be seen all over
Eastern Europe.
17.
⦿Were large rectangular buildings constructed to hold
large numbers of people. It was often used as a public
forum and meeting place.
18.
⦿Was a temple built for the Roman gods but eventually
became a Christian church. Its main feature is a massive
domed roof with a hole in the middle to allow for light. Of
course, the rain gets in, but the Romans designed it so
that the floor sloped down to the middle and they built a
drainage system for the water collected.
19.
⦿It was built to house all sorts of sporting
events...chariot races and gladiator fights
among them. The Colosseum is a great
example of the use of arches. It’s design
allowed it to fill up and empty out in just
minutes.
20.
⦿Just like in the movie, the floor of the
Colosseum was lined with trap doors that
could be raised and lowered. However, the
movie comes shy of the real slaughter that
took place. On some occasions, as many
as 5,000 pairs of gladiators and 11,000
animals were killed in the event.
21.
⦿A heavily decorated arch used by the
Romans to celebrate a successful military
campaign. Upon return from battle the
victorious would march thru the arch in
celebration.
22.
⦿Was a system used by the Romans to bring water down
out of the mountains to be used in the city. Gravitational
flow and the use of arches in construction help make this
system work. This was a major advancement for cities.
23.
⦿The Roman Empire was a wealthy one
and recreation was an important part of
daily life. The Romans built many
structures to support their forms of
recreation.
24.
⦿Roman baths were vast enclosed structures that
contained libraries, gyms, restaurants, and other forms of
leisure. Of course, the most important feature was the
bath itself. The “bath” was a series of pools that went
from hot water to cool water..
⦿These temperatures were maintained by slaves who
worked in the rooms underneath the pools to keep them
hot by stoking the fires. You would start in the hot pool
and work your way down to the cool pool. Baths were
one of the centers of the Roman social scene.
25.
⦿Romans were very keen on Greek Art and followed their
classical forms. Realism was an important factor in their
artwork.
26.
⦿The public often commissioned portrait sculptures, and
artists strived to create what the person actually looked
like. This was in contrast to the Greeks who were more
interested in the ideal forms.
27.
⦿Were used to decorate the often-elaborate homes of the
Romans. These paintings were not hung on the wall, but
painted on the wall for decor.