Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

greceeandromecemilsedefg23-191205173045.pptx

Aug. 29, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
classical period.ppt
classical period.ppt
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

g9 filipino.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
peonline-201125013218.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
grade 8 arts.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
class-room-orientation.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
cupid-at-psyche-kwento-160717104625.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
cupid-at-psyche-kwento-160717104625.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
mgakonseptongpangwika-210202104218.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
komunikasyonatpananaliksikm1-211012062714.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
1 of 38
1 of 38

greceeandromecemilsedefg23-191205173045.pptx

Aug. 29, 2022
0 likes 3 views

Download to read offline

Education

arts9

arts9

Education

Recommended

More Related Content

More from ferdinandsanbuenaven

g9 filipino.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
peonline-201125013218.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
grade 8 arts.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
class-room-orientation.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
cupid-at-psyche-kwento-160717104625.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
cupid-at-psyche-kwento-160717104625.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
mgakonseptongpangwika-210202104218.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
komunikasyonatpananaliksikm1-211012062714.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
g10 elements of arts.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
modernart- g10.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
g9 filipino.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
g9 filipino.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
artscraftsofluzon-200503085735.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
grade 8 karunungang bayan.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
mapeh7-unit1inarts-.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
p.e and health 3.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
wika-170620021158.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
Filipino sa piling larang week 1.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
6-LOYALTY-SUBJECT-ORIENTATION-final (1).pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven
Panitikan at karunungang bayan grade8.pptx
ferdinandsanbuenaven

Featured

Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Lisa Olivera
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change: 25th Anniversary Infographics Edition Stephen R. Covey
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
Free
A Stolen Life: A Memoir Jaycee Dugard
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Radical Abundance: Mastering the Psychology of Money Rebecca Ray
Free
Life's Messy, Live Happy: Things Don't Have to Be Perfect for You to Be Content Cy Wakeman
Free
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
Free
How to Transform a Broken Heart: A Survival Guide for Breakups, Complicated Relationships, and Other Losses Nathalia Molina
Free
Longpath: Becoming the Great Ancestors Our Future Needs – An Antidote for Short-Termism Ari Wallach
Free
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
Free
Momentum: Setting Goals with Clarity, Intention, and Action Aja Marsh
Free
Ahead of the Curve: Using Consumer Psychology to Meet Your Business Goals Shounak Banerjee
Free
Do Hard Things: Why We Get Resilience Wrong and the Surprising Science of Real Toughness Steve Magness
Free
How to Navigate Life: The New Science of Finding Your Way in School, Career, and Beyond Belle Liang PhD
Free
The Mom Friend Guide to Everyday Safety and Security: Tips from the Practical One in Your Squad Cathy Pedrayes
Free
How to Notice and Name Emotions Emma McAdam
Free
Plays Well with Others: The Surprising Science Behind Why Everything You Know About Relationships is (Mostly) Wrong Eric Barker
Free
Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get From Where You Are to Where You Want To Be Tunde Oyeneyin
Free
Courage and Crucibles: Leadership in Challenging Times Pierre Quinn
Free
Do You Know Who I Am?: Battling Imposter Syndrome in Hollywood Jeremy Fall
Free

greceeandromecemilsedefg23-191205173045.pptx

  1. 1. (SCULPTURE,PAİNTİNG,MOSAİES) CEMİ LSEDEF GROUP 23
  2. 2. ⦿The Greeks believed in living the perfect life.They believed that a variety of different gods (asin Greek Mythology) controlled different aspects of every persons destiny on earth. They believed these gods acted in very human ways and had great respect and fear for them ⦿As a result, many buildings and works of art were created to please the different gods and give the Greek people places to worship.
  3. 3. ⦿A sacred hill in Athens, Greece that rises some 500 feet above the surrounding city. It is covered with buildings, temples, and statues. It was intended to be a tribute to the Gods and placed at high on the land so they could be closer. ⦿It was also intended to symbolize the glory and power of Athens to those that approached.
  4. 4. ⦿One of the Greeks greatest contributions was in architecture. An example of this would be the Parthenon. It took 10 years to build this massive structure that sits atop the Acropolis. Its purpose is that of a temple.
  5. 5. ⦿Its appearance today is much different than how it originally looked. Inside there was a giant statue of Athena, a Greek goddess, along with other statues and embellishments. Centuries of war and environmental factors have left it just a shell of what it once was. ⦿Oddly enough, there is a full scale replica in Nashville,TN.
  6. 6. ⦿Over time, the Greeks developed three different styles of architecture. For the most part you can tell the difference in the decorative style by looking at the type of column and capital that is used in construction ⦿These three decorative styles have been used since being developed by the ancient Greeks and are still very popular today..
  7. 7. ⦿ A simple, heavy column without a base, topped by a plain capital that has no ornamentation.
  8. 8. ⦿ Used an elaborate base and capitol in the form of scrolls. ⦿It was the second of the three styles developed.
  9. 9. ⦿The most elaborate of the three orders. It is elongated and decorated with leaves. It usually sits atop a plain column and has heavy detail.
  10. 10. ⦿ Sculptors created large, rigid, freestanding sculptures called Kouros. Original intention of these sculptures is unknown. Very similar to Egyptian sculpture.
  11. 11. ⦿ Greek sculptors were interested in to the human form moving in space. There was also great care taken to create the ideal proportions of the human form. Anatomical perfection was important.
  12. 12. ⦿Aesthetic beauty was less important to the sculptors of this time period. They were interested in showing emotion on the face and used realistic proportions as opposed to ideal proportions of the classical period.
  13. 13. ⦿The ancient Greeks loved color…at one time most of the sculptures were painted in bright, vivid colors and layered in gold. Over time this has worn away, but there are some that are still found with traces of faded color. ⦿Unfortunatly, most of the paintings and wall murals have been destroyed over the years by h, time, and war.
  14. 14. ⦿The Greek vase served the purpose of grave markers for the ancient Greeks. Although not urns for ashes, they marked the burial site. Early vases were decorated with simple, geometric patterns.
  15. 15. ⦿Later vases used realism to construct a story on the outside of the vase about the deceased. Similar to the way the Egyptians before them would use hieroglyphs inside of the tombs.
  16. 16. ⦿One of the Romans biggest contributions was in architecture. The span of their empire was vast, and examples of their architectural style can be seen all over Eastern Europe.
  17. 17. ⦿Were large rectangular buildings constructed to hold large numbers of people. It was often used as a public forum and meeting place.
  18. 18. ⦿Was a temple built for the Roman gods but eventually became a Christian church. Its main feature is a massive domed roof with a hole in the middle to allow for light. Of course, the rain gets in, but the Romans designed it so that the floor sloped down to the middle and they built a drainage system for the water collected.
  19. 19. ⦿It was built to house all sorts of sporting events...chariot races and gladiator fights among them. The Colosseum is a great example of the use of arches. It’s design allowed it to fill up and empty out in just minutes.
  20. 20. ⦿Just like in the movie, the floor of the Colosseum was lined with trap doors that could be raised and lowered. However, the movie comes shy of the real slaughter that took place. On some occasions, as many as 5,000 pairs of gladiators and 11,000 animals were killed in the event.
  21. 21. ⦿A heavily decorated arch used by the Romans to celebrate a successful military campaign. Upon return from battle the victorious would march thru the arch in celebration.
  22. 22. ⦿Was a system used by the Romans to bring water down out of the mountains to be used in the city. Gravitational flow and the use of arches in construction help make this system work. This was a major advancement for cities.
  23. 23. ⦿The Roman Empire was a wealthy one and recreation was an important part of daily life. The Romans built many structures to support their forms of recreation.
  24. 24. ⦿Roman baths were vast enclosed structures that contained libraries, gyms, restaurants, and other forms of leisure. Of course, the most important feature was the bath itself. The “bath” was a series of pools that went from hot water to cool water.. ⦿These temperatures were maintained by slaves who worked in the rooms underneath the pools to keep them hot by stoking the fires. You would start in the hot pool and work your way down to the cool pool. Baths were one of the centers of the Roman social scene.
  25. 25. ⦿Romans were very keen on Greek Art and followed their classical forms. Realism was an important factor in their artwork.
  26. 26. ⦿The public often commissioned portrait sculptures, and artists strived to create what the person actually looked like. This was in contrast to the Greeks who were more interested in the ideal forms.
  27. 27. ⦿Were used to decorate the often-elaborate homes of the Romans. These paintings were not hung on the wall, but painted on the wall for decor.
  28. 28. THANK YOU CemilSedef

×