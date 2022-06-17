Successfully reported this slideshow.

Create Web Components using Google Lit

Jun. 17, 2022
Create Web Components using Google Lit

Jun. 17, 2022
Technology

Web components are a set of technologies that allow us to create reusable HTML elements, in which all features are encapsulated within their code.
The advantage of using web components is that they can be used anywhere: in HTML/VanillaJS, Vue, React, Angular applications and in any other modern (or future) JS framework/library.

However, Native APIs for creating web components are not very pleasant to use.
The DX is horrible 🤮

Frameworks like "Google Lit" greatly simplify their creation and in these slides we will see:
➡️ how to create web components using Lit
➡️ publish a web component on npm
➡️ use the web component in vanilla JS, Angular and React

Let me know if you liked this content and remember to follow me on:
• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/FabioBiondi
• Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/fabio_biondi

Technology

Create Web Components using Google Lit

  1. 1. Create Web Components using (by Google) fabiobiondi.dev and use them everywhere
  2. 2. Write web components by using Lit What is (Google) Lit? A framework to easily create web components fabiobiondi.dev use everywhere Publish on npm
  3. 3. fabiobiondi.dev Goal: create my-panel component ! Panel 1 lorem ipsum… ⭐ Panel 2 Custom Title Custom content <slot> Custom Icon + “icon-click” event It must be Toggable: when the titleBar is clicked the content should disappear with following features
  4. 4. How to use my-panel fabiobiondi.dev The result ♥ My Widget lorem ipsum… Use in any HTML template
  5. 5. Create a Lit Project with ViteJS Now you can open your Lit project on localhost:3000 fabiobiondi.dev
  6. 6. Directive Render Children Emit Custom Event My Panel: Source Code Component properties
  7. 7. Publish on Package Name Build & Publish
  8. 8. Use the component everywhere Vanilla JS Angular React / TS TIP: You can also use ViteJS to create: Vue, React, Preact, Lit, Svelte & Vanilla JS/TS projects Install Lit and your component (from npm)
  9. 9. How to use in VanillaJS import your component use the component fabiobiondi.dev listen custom event
  10. 10. fabiobiondi.dev How to use in Angular import your component use the component enable non-angular elements to be used in your project
  11. 11. How to use in React import & use WC in any React project fabiobiondi.dev Wrap your web component to be used in React install React as dependency in your LIT project
  12. 12. fabiobiondi.dev Follow me on:

