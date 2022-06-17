Create Web Components using Google Lit

Web components are a set of technologies that allow us to create reusable HTML elements, in which all features are encapsulated within their code.

The advantage of using web components is that they can be used anywhere: in HTML/VanillaJS, Vue, React, Angular applications and in any other modern (or future) JS framework/library.



However, Native APIs for creating web components are not very pleasant to use.

The DX is horrible 🤮



Frameworks like "Google Lit" greatly simplify their creation and in these slides we will see:

➡️ how to create web components using Lit

➡️ publish a web component on npm

➡️ use the web component in vanilla JS, Angular and React



