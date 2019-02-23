penjodoh bilangan tahun 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PENJODOH BILANGAN
naskah  bahan bacaan surat khabar majalah
baris  benda yang tersusun/teratur/berderet surat khabar kerusi
keping  benda yang nipis & rata roti kertas
kaki cendawan payung  benda yang berkaki atau bertangkai
pasang tangan kasut  benda berpasangan pengantin
potong daging kuih  benda yang dipotong kek
bilah pisau gergaji  benda yang tajam gunting
Berapa penjodoh bilangan yang anda telah mempelajari?
