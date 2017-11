MAJOR TOPICS:



Changing retail paradigm

Industry landscape overview

Technological disruptions

Traditional retail v. e-commerce

Maintaining growth and market share

New business models – experiential engagement

Healthy v. distressed

Overview of recent bankruptcy filings: Wet Seal, Payless ShoeSource, Toys-R-Us, other

Watchlist: Neiman Marcus, JCrew, Talbots, other

Restructuring alternatives

Outlook for the future