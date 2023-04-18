Personal Financial Management.ppt

This paper assesses the feasibility of launching a Micro Saving and Lending(MSL) product by CBE. It found that launching a Micro Saving and Lending(MSL)product is feasible due to the low status of, and high demand for banking digitally in Ethiopia. Micro Saving and Lending(MSL) is a mobile based banking service going to be provided by CBE through CBE Birr. It has banking products that provide convenience, reliability and cost-effective for making micro-saving and taking micro loans. The target customers for this service are all CBE Birr customers. The services provided by MSL are deposit, withdrawal, loan request, loan repayment, balance enquiry, and mini statement.

The following four major business drivers for the introduction of MSL banking service are there. First, CBE has introduced a new customer-centric business model and organizational structure to provide effective service based on customer segment and demand. Second, the National Digital 2025 plan emphasizes the significance of nurturing the small but promising existing ecosystem of digitally enabled society. Third, the internet user ratio of the Ethiopian population is increasing with very high rate, data show that Ethiopia’s internet user population increased by 731 (+2.5 percent) between 2021 and 2022. Fourth, larger part of the Ethiopian society is unbanked and new technologies such as mobile wallet could boost financial inclusion. Finally, the area of banking completion has been through the digital banking.

As per different research finding digital banking is gaining maximum popularity and the banking competition in this area is reaching its toughest stage. Commercial banks, the Cooperative Bank of Oromia, Fin-techs, and Telecommunication companies are getting into the business and are becoming potential competitors. This assessment it has tried to recommend for launching a digital micro saving and lending services and products for the bank’s CBE Birr customers by implementing the best risk-mitigating mechanism with open credit scoring mechanisms, cash flow-based loaning, and psychometric testing method.

CBE has the motivating potential and capabilities to establish the digital saving and lending services effectively, efficiently, and sufficiently. Firstly, it accounts for nearly 50% of the total assets and market share of the banking system and follows a customer-centric service delivery strategy which could help to provide digital micro saving and lending service. Secondly, the NBE National Financial Inclusion Strategy II, (2021-2025), has the vision to create a financially inclusive Ethiopia, which helps to get regulators’ support. Thirdly, it is forming partnerships with different international and domestic (public, development, and government) organizations to improve its capacity to manage the program.

Indeed, CBE should allocate a significant percentage of its asset to start the digital micro saving and lending service to improve its credit portfolio diversification, ex