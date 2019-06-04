Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Call For Printer Repair USA/CA : +1-877-760-6111 UK : +44-808-164-5280
  2. 2. Canon Printer error code -30 message that has not been activated can sometimes appear and prevent you from printing documents. This can be a big issue and we’ll show you how to fix this issue in today’s article. Fix Canon Printer Activation Error Code -30 message may prevent you from printing, and here are users reporting similar issues. This error message may sometimes appear while trying to print PDF files. If this happens, the feature Print to PDF can be used to solve the problem. This is another common problem that can occur, and if you do not have the necessary security permissions, it can occur. This error can affect any brand of Canon Printer, and the cause is most likely an outdated Canon Printer driver if the problem appears. This error message may appear on almost any Windows version, but by using one of our solutions, you should be able to fix it.
  3. 3. Solution 1 – Remove Canon Printer software If you do not activate Canon Printer, error code-30 message, your Canon Printer software may be the problem. This software can sometimes interfere with your system and cause this and other errors to occur. Simply remove or reinstall your Canon Printer software, however, can solve the problem. You can simply use the Settings app to do this and remove the Canon Printer software from the Apps section. Usually this is not the most effective solution, and it can sometimes leave some files or registry entries in the background that can cause this problem to reappear.We recommend that you use uninstaller software such as IOBit Unintaller to make sure that the Canon Printer software is completely removed. This software will remove all Canon Printer software-related files and registry entries and will prevent the problem from reappearing.
  4. 4. If you solve the problem by uninstalling the Canon Printer software, you may want to try using your Canon Printer without it. Alternatively, the latest Canon Printer software can be downloaded and you can check if it solves your problem Solution 2 – Make sure that your Canon Printer drivers are up to Canon Printer is not activated, if your Canon Printer drivers are out of date, error code -30 may appear. Outdated drivers will prevent you from printing documents, but simply by updating your drivers, you can fix this problem.There are several ways to do that, but the best way would be to visit the manufacturer’s website of your Canon Printer and download your model’s latest drivers. Although updating drivers is usually simple, some users may have problems manually downloading their Canon Printer’s appropriate driver.You may want to try using TweakBit Driver Updater software if you don’t want to search for drivers on your This application is designed to search and download the drivers you need automatically, so you may want to try it out. Check if the problem is still there once your Canon Printer driver is up to date.
  5. 5. Solution 3 – Select your Canon Printer manually According to users, not activated by Canon Printer, error code-30 appears when attempting to print documents using a quick print option. Your applications may sometimes automatically try to use the Print to PDF feature, which may cause the error message to appear. It is recommended that you always manually select the Canon Printer you want to use when printing to fix this problem. This is just a workaround, but until you find a permanent solution, it should help you with this problem. Solution 4 – Use Print to PDF feature If this problem arises when attempting to use Print to PDF, a third-party solution could be the problem. Previous Windows versions did not have native print support for PDF, and this is the main reason why users had to use all kinds of third-party solutions. There is finally an integrated Print to PDF feature with Windows 10, so there is no need to use third-party applications. If you don’t have Canon Printer enabled, error code -30 error, try using the PDF feature built-in Print to check if that solves your problem.
  6. 6. Solution 5 – Reinstall Canon Printer drivers and modify your registry Error code-30 error on your PC to fix the unactivated Canon Printer, you may need to reinstall your Canon Printer drivers sometimes. You may also need to make a few changes in your registry in addition to doing that. According to users, the absence of certain privileges in your registry may cause this problem to occur, but by reinstalling the Canon Printer driver and modifying your registry you can fix the problem. Solution 6 – Change the application’s security permissions Sometimes Canon Printer is not activated, because of your security permissions, error code-30 error may appear. Some security permissions may be missing and may prevent printing and cause this error to appear. However, by modifying your security permissions, you can fix this problem. Solution 7 – Install the latest updates Sometimes not activated by Canon Printer, error code-30 error occurs due to system bugs. However, simply by installing the latest updates, you can fix the problem. Windows 10 usually automatically installs the missing updates, but you can always check for your own updates. If there are any updates, they will automatically be downloaded in the background. Check if the problem is still there once the updates are installed.
  7. 7. Solution 8 – Run the Canon Printer troubleshooter According to users, Canon Printer not activated error code -30 may appear due to different bugs on your system, and if you have this error, you may be able to fix it simply by running the troubleshooter for Canon Printer. We hope that after reading this article, your problem of Canon Printer Activation Error Code -30 and Printer not activated error code -30 message gets resolved quickly, if you are unable to fix this issues , just dial our toll-free number +1-877-760-6111 to connect with printer support expert.

