BUILD YOUR FIRST SHAREPOINT FRAMEWORK WEBPART https://github.com/eoverfield/SPFx-Demos ERIC OVERFIELD | PixelMill Microsof...
ERIC OVERFIELD President & Co-Founder of PixelMill Microsoft MVP, Office Servers & Services Microsoft Regional Director Pu...
PixelMill is a modern SharePoint Design Agency based in Northern California. On the forefront of web design trends since 1...
1. SharePoint Framework (SPFx) Overview 2. SPFx Toolchain – the Build Environment 3. SPFx Webpart Components 4. Webpart Pr...
@ericoverfieldericoverfield.com HISTORY OF SHAREPOINT DEVELOPMENT MODELS 2013 APP/ADD-IN MODEL 2010 SANDBOX 2003 FULL TRUS...
A page and web part model with full support for client-side SharePoint development • Open source tooling / toolchain • nod...
SPFx – Welcome to integrated client-side rendering • Client-side rendering • No server side/compiled code / C# • IDE / Dev...
@ericoverfieldericoverfield.com TOOLSET COMPARISION Project Templates SERVER SIDE DEVELOPMENT VS SPFx TOOL CHAIN
THE SPFx TOOLCHAIN A DEVELOPMENT ENVIRONMENT
• Office 365 / SharePoint Online tenant • App catalog for deployment • http://dev.office.com/sharepoint/docs/spfx/set-up-y...
• https://dev.office.com/sharepoint/docs/spfx/sharepoint-framework-overview • Use any most OS / workstation • Install node...
Demo SPFx DEVELOPMENT ENVIRONMENT
• C:> md helloworld-webpart • C:> cd helloworld-webpart • C:> yo @microsoft/sharepoint • Grab a cup of coffee – first time...
Demo YOUR FIRST SPFx WEBPART
WELCOME TO A NEW DEVELOPMENT PARADIGM
WEBPART SOURCE OVERVIEW Get to know your Webpart folder structure • src: primary webpart TypeScript source code • config: ...
WEBPART PROPERTIES Webparts normally need custom properties • Webparts normally need custom properties • Define: /src/webp...
ACCESS DYNAMIC DATA IN PROPERTY PANE • Method propertyPaneSettings returns a static IPropertyPaneSettings • Method does no...
@ericoverfieldericoverfield.com CONNECT TO SHAREPOINT / DYNAMIC DATA • SPFx provides tools to quickly interact with extern...
Demo SPFx WEBPART: OVERVIEW, PROPERTIES AND SHAREPOINT DATA
PACKAGE YOUR WEBPART FOR DEPLOYMENT • Set deployment configuration • config/package-solution.json – general settings and p...
PACKAGE YOUR WEBPART FOR DEPLOYMENT • After solution created, can then add to SharePoint • Add .spapp to app catalog • Add...
Demo DEPLOY SPFx WEBPART TO SHAREPOINT
CONNECT TO EXTERNAL LIBRARIES / FRAMEWORKS / RESOURCES • External libraries and component require Typings • i.e. for jQuer...
SPFx COMMAND REFERENCE • yo @microsoft/sharepoint // create a new base project • gulp serve // compile and start up local ...
1. Learn TypeScript! 2. Use SPHttpClient to connect to SharePoint • HttpClient for other API’s 3. Use frameworks and libra...
REVIEW 1. SharePoint Framework (SPFx) Overview 2. SPFx Toolchain – the Build Environment 3. SPFx Webpart Components 4. Web...
RESOURCES
RESOURCES • SharePoint Framework documentation https://dev.office.com/sharepoint/docs/spfx/sharepoint-framework-overview •...
THANK YOU BUILD YOUR FIRST SHAREPOINT FRAMEWORK WEBPART
Build Your First SharePoint Framework Webpart

An introduction to the SharePoint Framework #SPFx webpart build process

