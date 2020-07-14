Successfully reported this slideshow.
Migrating a legacy logging system: Etsy's journey to Elastic Cloud

See how the Observability team at Etsy uses Elastic Cloud on Google to provide their developers with a top-class logging solution.

Migrating a legacy logging system: Etsy’s journey to Elastic Cloud

  1. 1. Logs: Etsy’s Journey to Elastic Cloud Migrating a legacy logging system to Elasticsearch service on Elastic Cloud Stefano Vita <svita@etsy.com>
  2. 2. Agenda 1 Overview 2 Why? 3 How? 4 What did go well? 5 What we wish we knew?
  3. 3. Etsy is the global marketplace for unique and creative goods. It’s home to a universe of special, extraordinary items, from unique handcrafted pieces to vintage treasures.
  4. 4. Use cases of Elasticsearch • Convenient way to analyze log events • Alerting • Reporting
  5. 5. Logging numbers 8 Tb 70k 1.6k Data Indexed daily Events ingested every second Hosts sending logs to the pipeline
  6. 6. Etsy’s Decision to Migrate and Key Considerations
  7. 7. Why migrate Etsy’s logging system? ● Etsy was migrating entirely to Google Cloud ● Elasticsearch is a complex system that requires specialized knowledge (especially in a logging use case) ● Elasticsearch 2.4 old and unmaintained (EOL date was 02/2018) A few reasons...
  8. 8. Why migrate Etsy’s logging system? ● Alert fatigue for the whole team ● Maintaining Elasticsearch infra is NOT observability ● Data center shutdown A few reasons...
  9. 9. Key considerations Migration must not impact developers’ day-to-day work Business as usual Migration must be time efficient (data center shutdown) Time Migration must reduce infrastructure management from the team Reduce TOIL
  10. 10. Process Options 1. Move all logs to Elasticsearch service on Elastic Cloud 2. Move only critical logs to Elasticsearch service on Elastic Cloud 3. Move to our Google Cloud infrastructure using ECE (Elastic Cloud Enterprise) 4. Move to our Google Cloud infrastructure manually
  11. 11. Alternatives ● Splunk ● Stackdriver ● <name logging solution> Considerations: ● Too many intrusive solutions for developers ● We didn’t want to throw away the Elasticsearch knowledge we built over the year ● Not enough time to prototype and roll out a change that big
  12. 12. Challenges ● Move stack from 2.4 to 7.x ○ Logstash 2.x can’t talk to Elasticsearch > 6.x ○ Identify and replace deprecated settings in Elasticsearch ○ Learn new features ○ Deploy changes safely ● Keep two systems running in parallel for some time
  13. 13. Migration Timeline 03/2018 Gathered cluster size and wrote ﬁrst options draft Prod data migrated; Beta testing started! 10/2019 Users fully migrated to the new setup 01/202012/2018 Finalized options Contract signed! 03/201902/2019 Prepared migration plan 06/2019 Dev data migrated
  14. 14. Migration Successes ● Met our deadline ● Elastic support and consultants are helpful ● Happy developers ● Returning teams
  15. 15. Migration Successes ● Better observability into the stack ● Easier and safer management of indices and logstash pipelines ● Create, grow and shrink clusters is way easier ● Better isolation of the stream of data
  16. 16. What we wished we knew? ● Sizing an ES cluster is an art ○ One needs to consider volume AND throughput ● Noisy neighbors ● Support SLAs are not ideal when developing ○ Initial response on SEV3 is 1 business day ● Elastic Cloud is not just an endpoint ○ We are still responsible for indices management
  17. 17. What’s next? ● Improvement on the logging pipeline ● Analyze use cases and recommend best practices in Etsy
  18. 18. Thank You Stefano Vita

