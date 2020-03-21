Successfully reported this slideshow.
Informacije za učenike: • Petkom ćete imati postavljene materijale iz biologije za 1.razred (za časove predviđene za nared...
• Rastu u prirodi samoniklo ili se gaje • Mnoge su ugrožene i stoga Zakonom zaštićene Nastavna jedinica: Najpoznatije ljek...
Kopriva-Urtica dioica Droga: herba (cijela biljka je ljekovita) Upotreba : Ima diuretičko dejstvo pa se koristi u liječen...
Nana-Menthae piperitae Droga: Menthae piperitae folium(list ) Upotreba : Ima anelgetičko dejstvo (koristi se za ublažavan...
Lipa- Tilia platiphyllos Droga: Flos tiliae (cvijet) Upotreba : Ima blago sedativno (umirujuće)dejstvo Liječi upalna sta...
Hajdučka trava- Achillea millefolium Droga: Millefolii herba (stablo sa cvijetovima) Upotreba : Ima spazmolizičko i anelg...
Poljska preslica (rastavić)-Equisetum arvense Droga: Equiseti herba (sterilni izdani) Upotreba : Za liječenje urinarnih i...
Glog-Crategus oxycantha Droga: Crategi flos (cvijet) ; Crategi folium (list) Crategi fructus (plod) Upotreba : Za snižava...
Kamilica- Matricaria chamomilla Droga: Chamomillae flos (cvijet) Upotreba :  protiv bolova Pospješuje probavu Djeluje k...
Kantarion- Hypericum perforatum Droga: Hyperici herba (cijela biljka) Upotreba : Ima antibakterijsko i antiupalno dejstvo...
Breza- Betula pendula • Droga: Betula folium (list);Betula cortex (kora); Betula succus (sok) • Upotreba :  snažno diuret...
Podbjel –Tussilago fanfara • Droga: Farfarae flos (cvijet); Farfarae folium (list) • Upotreba : Protiv kašlja, promuklost...
• Ovo su samo neke odabrane ljekovite biljne vrste. • Svakako možete pratiti i udžbenik i pronaći i brojne druge, vama dob...
Najpoznatije ljekovite biljke

Najpoznatije ljekovite biljke

Najpoznatije ljekovite biljke

  1. 1. Informacije za učenike: • Petkom ćete imati postavljene materijale iz biologije za 1.razred (za časove predviđene za narednu sedmicu) na sajtu Medicinske škole • Za konsultacije su predviđene viber grupe (sa predmetnim profesorom). • Eventualne nejasnoće, pitanja i sugestije vezane za nastavnu jedinicu moze postaviti preko vaše viber grupe i to u vrijeme kada biste trebali po rasporedu imati čas. (ovo je zbog toga što svaki profesor komunicira sa oko 300 učenika u 10-ak viber grupa)
  2. 2. • Rastu u prirodi samoniklo ili se gaje • Mnoge su ugrožene i stoga Zakonom zaštićene Nastavna jedinica: Najpoznatije ljekovite biljke
  3. 3. Kopriva-Urtica dioica Droga: herba (cijela biljka je ljekovita) Upotreba : Ima diuretičko dejstvo pa se koristi u liječenju urinarnih infekcija, otoka i bolova u zglobovima i reumatskih problema Bogata je gvožđem pa se koristi u liječenju anemije Ima blago anelgetsko dejstvo Podstiče imunitet...
  4. 4. Nana-Menthae piperitae Droga: Menthae piperitae folium(list ) Upotreba : Ima anelgetičko dejstvo (koristi se za ublažavanje bolova) Poboljšava cirkulaciju Olakšava simptome alergija Podstiče imunitet Poboljšava probavu...
  5. 5. Lipa- Tilia platiphyllos Droga: Flos tiliae (cvijet) Upotreba : Ima blago sedativno (umirujuće)dejstvo Liječi upalna stanja organa za disanje Olakćava menstrualne tegobe Reguliše probavu Djeluje kao antioksidans (prevenira kancerogena oboljenja)...
  6. 6. Hajdučka trava- Achillea millefolium Droga: Millefolii herba (stablo sa cvijetovima) Upotreba : Ima spazmolizičko i anelgetičko djelovanje Kod upale kože i sluzokože Kod bolesti jetre i žuči
  7. 7. Poljska preslica (rastavić)-Equisetum arvense Droga: Equiseti herba (sterilni izdani) Upotreba : Za liječenje urinarnih infekcija i bolesti bubrega Sprečava osteoporozu Utiče na snižavanje holesterola u krvi Jača kožu kosu i nokte...
  8. 8. Glog-Crategus oxycantha Droga: Crategi flos (cvijet) ; Crategi folium (list) Crategi fructus (plod) Upotreba : Za snižavanje krvnog pritiska i očuvanje zdravlja srca Protiv nesanice i za umirenje Podstiče imunitet...
  9. 9. Kamilica- Matricaria chamomilla Droga: Chamomillae flos (cvijet) Upotreba :  protiv bolova Pospješuje probavu Djeluje kao antipiretik (snižava temperaturu) Blagotvorno djeluje na kožu i sluzokožu Koristi se i u pravljenju homeopatskih preparata...
  10. 10. Kantarion- Hypericum perforatum Droga: Hyperici herba (cijela biljka) Upotreba : Ima antibakterijsko i antiupalno dejstvo Liječi kožne infekcije,rane i opekotine  ima antidepresivno dejstvo  protiv bolesti bubrega,mokraćne bešike i jetre Prirodni je antiseptik...
  11. 11. Breza- Betula pendula • Droga: Betula folium (list);Betula cortex (kora); Betula succus (sok) • Upotreba :  snažno diuretičko dejstvo- liječi urinarne infekcije Protiv kožnih bolesti i brže zavjeljivanje rana...
  12. 12. Podbjel –Tussilago fanfara • Droga: Farfarae flos (cvijet); Farfarae folium (list) • Upotreba : Protiv kašlja, promuklosti Pvoljno djeluje na probavu Ima antioksidativno dejstvo Pomaže kod artritisa, gihta i reume...
  13. 13. • Ovo su samo neke odabrane ljekovite biljne vrste. • Svakako možete pratiti i udžbenik i pronaći i brojne druge, vama dobro poznate ljekovite biljke. • Posebnu pažnju posvetiti fotografijama!

