Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LINE OF SIGHT AND OTHER THEORIES EXPLAINED
EXPLANATION The theory of the line of sight, also known as (LoS), is based on a simple method of explaining the path that ...
 Primary OpticalArea: as the starting point for the readers, this area highlights the title of the piece of media, either...
EVALUATION This system is fairly straightforward, and is commonly accepted because it benefits not only the creator of the...
THE GOLDEN RATIO Defined, the 'Golden Ratio' is a mathematical ratio that is used to create aesthetically pleasing objects...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Line of sight and other theories explained

21 views

Published on

Line of sight and other theories explained

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Line of sight and other theories explained

  1. 1. LINE OF SIGHT AND OTHER THEORIES EXPLAINED
  2. 2. EXPLANATION The theory of the line of sight, also known as (LoS), is based on a simple method of explaining the path that our eyes take when examining an image.This path is in the shape of a "Z", going from the top left, to top right, down to the bottom left, and finally to the bottom right.This is commonly exemplified in magazine advertisements, including those for promotional use of artists and their albums. Below is an image explaining the vision path typically taken when observing an image.
  3. 3.  Primary OpticalArea: as the starting point for the readers, this area highlights the title of the piece of media, either the band name or the magazine name can be seen here. It can also be abbreviated down to 'POA'.  Strong FallowArea: Secondary area viewed, this area usually features information complimentary to the first, including things such as a logo  Weak Fallow area: this is the penultimate section in the 'Z' line of sight, that typically has information less important, such as text about the main focus point seen in the POA. In the case of a magazine advert for an album, this could be the release date, or the record label that produced the album with the artist.  Terminal Area: the last place the reader will view, and includes information about the artists website or where you can access the album from. AREAS
  4. 4. EVALUATION This system is fairly straightforward, and is commonly accepted because it benefits not only the creator of the advertisement to look visually intriguing, but it also aids the audience/reader in their observing process.The four main areas are all essential, even if some have more important uses. For example, the weak fallow area may typically feature less crucial information or items for display, but it is vital to have a direction to lead to the terminal area.
  5. 5. THE GOLDEN RATIO Defined, the 'Golden Ratio' is a mathematical ratio that is used to create aesthetically pleasing objects used throughout history, in all areas of design, from architecture to artists. Below is an example of the diagram applied when creating a product.This theory argues that placing objects along the arc towards the spiral placed at the primary area that your want the observer to look. Simplified, it works as a long subliminal road towards the point of interest.

×