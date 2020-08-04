Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
IF LESS COOL WATER TO YOU THAN ZERO FREEZES. IT DEGREES
IF ICE MELTS TEMPERATURE IT YOU ROOM AND LEAVE AT TURNS INTO LIQUID
YOU HEAT 100DEGREES TO WATER BOILS. IT IF
ON FOR KILOMETRE . CAN CARRY ANOTHER WE
YOU GOTAKES BY TRAIN IT IF THREE HOURS.
MY RIDING BROTHER DISLIKES BIKE A
SALAD REALLY FANCY BUT I I DISLIKE FRUIT.
FANCY PARK? TO YOU GOING THE DO
CARRY ON ENGLISH ALL WILL STUDYING MY I LIFE.
BEING LONDON IN IMAGINE CAN I
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sentences

11 views

Published on

Sentences

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sentences

  1. 1. IF LESS COOL WATER TO YOU THAN ZERO FREEZES. IT DEGREES
  2. 2. IF ICE MELTS TEMPERATURE IT YOU ROOM AND LEAVE AT TURNS INTO LIQUID
  3. 3. YOU HEAT 100DEGREES TO WATER BOILS. IT IF
  4. 4. ON FOR KILOMETRE . CAN CARRY ANOTHER WE
  5. 5. YOU GOTAKES BY TRAIN IT IF THREE HOURS.
  6. 6. MY RIDING BROTHER DISLIKES BIKE A
  7. 7. SALAD REALLY FANCY BUT I I DISLIKE FRUIT.
  8. 8. FANCY PARK? TO YOU GOING THE DO
  9. 9. CARRY ON ENGLISH ALL WILL STUDYING MY I LIFE.
  10. 10. BEING LONDON IN IMAGINE CAN I

×