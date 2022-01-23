What is an API

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
An API is a set of functions that allow developers to access data from a service. This means that the developer doesn't need to have any knowledge about the internals of the service they are using, but can use it through an interface.
