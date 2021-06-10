Keeping brazil's medical industry safe with Micro Profile [TDC 2021]

Get to know this exceptional case of migration to the cloud with MicroProfile and Jakarta EE in the Brazilian medical industry. It involves several challenges such as the fifth-largest population and largest territory in the world; complexity; and diversity, both geographic and economic. We discuss how MicroProfile projects such as Health Check, JWT Authentication, Metrics, OpenAPI, Rest Client, and Config contributed to the success of the project; what benefits they saw; the challenges they faced; and how they solved them.