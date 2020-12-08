-
Get to know this exceptional case of migration to the cloud with MicroProfile and Jakarta EE in the Brazilian medical industry. It involves several challenges such as the fifth-largest population and largest territory in the world; complexity; and diversity, both geographic and economic. We discuss how MicroProfile projects such as Health Check, JWT Authentication, Metrics, OpenAPI, Rest Client, and Config contributed to the success of the project; what benefits they saw; the challenges they faced; and how they solved them.
