@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Rafael Guimarães, César Hernández Keeping Brazil’s Medical Industry Safe with MicroProﬁle
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe SPEAKERS Rafael Guimarães ● Software Engineer ● GBR Systems. ● +27 experience in Medical...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Agenda ● Brazilian health care system Overview ● Base System ● Boosting Brazilian health...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe 5 major regions 26 states / 5570 cities 1 federal district Brazilian health care system ...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Brazilian health care system Overview 15,8 Million people North 16 Million people Midwes...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe source: http://cnes.datasus.gov.br http://fiscalizacao.cfm.org.br/ https://population.un...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Brazilian health care system Overview Public health 103billions/year reaching 75%of the ...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Medical Practice! Brazilian health care system - Actors Medicine Council Government Heal...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Brazilian health care system - Challenges ● Large and Complex ○ Inequalities ○ Difficult...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Brazilian health care system - Challenges ● How to make good quality inspection reports,...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Brazilian health care system - Challenges ● Which service providers or doctors are worki...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe About GBR ● Founded in 2008 ● Consulting, Software Engineering & Architecture, Training ...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Base system Federal Council - National Inspections Platform ● support Inspectors and Cou...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Base system Regional Council - Online Services ● Support Doctors and Health Service Prov...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Base system Federal Council - Accreditation Platform SAEME ● Support Counselors and the ...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Base system Server ● JAVA EE 6 ● Jboss7 ● Tomcat 6, 7 Client ● Adobe Flex ● Adobe Air ● ...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe About GBR coverage Federal Medical Council Nationwide Regional Medical Councils National...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Base system
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Backend Architecture Roadmap ● Improve overall system architecture ○ Java EE 6 → Jakarta...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe (formerly known as Java EE)
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Eclipse foundation https://www.eclipse.org/membership/documents/eclipse-foundation-overv...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Eclipse foundation, EE4J, Java EE, and Jakarta EE
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Eclipse MicroProﬁle ● An open-source community speciﬁcation ● Focus on Enterprise Java m...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Eclipse MicroProﬁle MicroProﬁle 3.3 JAX-RS 2.1JSON-P 1.1CDI 2.0 Conﬁg Fault Tolerance JW...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe ● Apache Tomcat + Java EE = Apache TomEE ● Built from Apache components ● MicroProﬁle co...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Apache TomEE TomEE JAX-RS Microproﬁle Java Server Pages (JSP) Java Server Faces (JSF) Ja...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe http://tribestream.io/
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Migration scenarios • The javax.* namespace egrep -lRZ 'javax' . | xargs -0 -l sed -i -e...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Migration scenarios • Bytecode level • No branches. No forks. No merge-conﬂict hell. Jus...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Jakarta EE 9 Server Up and Running Get the Binary :) 1. Download apache-tomee-9.0.0-M3-m...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Build and run 1. wget https://github.com/apache/tomee/archive/tomee-project-8.0.4.zip 2....
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Jakarta EE 9 Up and Running Test the application curl -X POST http://localhost:8080/movi...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Telemedicine Support - Doctor's Prescriptions System ● 5 days development ○ REST API ● S...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Telemedicine Support - Doctor's Prescriptions System Digital Prescription
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Telemedicine Support - Doctor's Prescriptions System
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Telemedicine Support - Doctor's Prescriptions System ● Almost 580K prescriptions in sout...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Lessons learned so far in the journey
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe MicroProﬁle Conﬁg Before ● Sensitive information within project ﬁles ● Complex propertie...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Conﬁg After ● Sensitive information decoupled from the application code ● Container frie...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe MP Conﬁguration @Inject @ConﬁgProperty(name = "log.enabled", defaultValue = "true") priv...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Before ● Manual process and lack of coverage ● Disperse monitoring ● Hard to trace ● “It...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe After ● JSON base alerts are now centralized and provide uniﬁed notiﬁcations ● Custom ru...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Microproﬁle HealthCheck @Health @ApplicationScoped public class DatabaseHealthCheck impl...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Microproﬁle HealthCheck
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe JWT Authentication Before: ● Basic HTTP Auth with session management ● Challenges for mi...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe JWT Authentication After: ● OAuth 2.0 JWT ○ Stateless security ○ Authentication and Auth...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Microproﬁle JWT /** Microproﬁle JWT **/ @Inject private JsonWebToken token; /** Micropro...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Authentication ● Protected Access into Medical Knowledge databases
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Authentication ● Protected Access into Federal Companies Database
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Rest Client Before ● JAX-RS Client ● No type-safe ● Service needed to be understood ● Re...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Rest Client After ● Type-safe approach ● Usage of interfaces to call the services ● Head...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe @Dependent @RegisterRestClient public interface SerproSearchClient { @POST @Consumes(Med...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Microproﬁle RestClientimport org.eclipse.microprofile.rest.client.inject.RegisterRestCli...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Microproﬁle RestClientimport org.superbiz.moviefun.mpclient.DoctorResourceClient; @Injec...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Before ● Legacy system was not well document ● Documentation not fully aligned with mast...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe OpenAPI After ● Standard visibility ● Find duplication of code ● Allowed API design appr...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe OpenAPI @Operation(description = "To search Doctors by their record number") @APIRespons...
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe OpenAPI
@GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Thank you Rafael Guimarães, César Hernández Keeping Brazil’s Medical Industry Safe with ...
  1. 1. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Rafael Guimarães, César Hernández Keeping Brazil’s Medical Industry Safe with MicroProﬁle
  2. 2. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe SPEAKERS Rafael Guimarães ● Software Engineer ● GBR Systems. ● +27 experience in Medical and Judicial areas in Brazil. ● University faculty professor. ● Focused on distributed software architectures. César Hernández ● Senior Software Engineer at Tomitribe ● Oracle Java Champion and Groundbreaker Ambassador ● Duke’s Choice Award 2016, 2017 ● Oracle Certiﬁed Professional ● +14 experience with Java EE ● Apache TomEE and Eclipse Committer, Microproﬁle Contributor. ● Open Source advocate, writer, teacher and public speaker
  3. 3. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Agenda ● Brazilian health care system Overview ● Base System ● Boosting Brazilian healthcare systems with Jakarta EE, Eclipse MicroProﬁle and Apache TomEE ● Contribution to the COVID-19 Response ● Lessons Learned
  4. 4. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe
  5. 5. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe 5 major regions 26 states / 5570 cities 1 federal district Brazilian health care system Overview 211M People 521kDoctors 152kHealth Service Providers 6th largest population (behind China, India, United States, Indonesia, Pakistan) source: http://cnes.datasus.gov.br http://fiscalizacao.cfm.org.br/ https://population.un.org/wpp/Download/Standard/Population/ 5th largest country (behind Russia, Canada, China, United States)
  6. 6. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Brazilian health care system Overview 15,8 Million people North 16 Million people Midwest Million people 53 Northeast 80,3 27,3 Southeast Million people Million people South source: http://cnes.datasus.gov.br http://fiscalizacao.cfm.org.br/ https://population.un.org/wpp/Download/Standard/Population/
  7. 7. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe source: http://cnes.datasus.gov.br http://fiscalizacao.cfm.org.br/ https://population.un.org/wpp/Download/Standard/Population/ Brazilian health care system Overview North Midwest Northeast South 1 doctor / 1.1k 1 provider / 4.1k Southeast 1 doctor / 5.1k 1 provider / 30k 1 doctor / 5.6k 1 provider / 31k 1 doctor / 1.6k 1 provider / 6.5k 1 doctor / 1.3k 1 provider / 4.7k WHO recommends: 1 doctor / 1k
  8. 8. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Brazilian health care system Overview Public health 103billions/year reaching 75%of the population Supplementary health 90,5billions/year reaching 25%of the population
  9. 9. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Medical Practice! Brazilian health care system - Actors Medicine Council Government Health Departments Control Regulation Policies Sanitary Surveillance Licences Records Professional Discipline Ethical Judgment Licence to work Keep Records Inspections Complains Guiding Integrations Information Sharing Medicine Schools & Residency Programs Learning, Training, Specializing Counselors & Inspectors Health Service Providers Doctors Patients
  10. 10. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Brazilian health care system - Challenges ● Large and Complex ○ Inequalities ○ Difficult governance ○ 30 different Medical Specialties, 20 types of Health Service Providers ○ High frequency of Policy and Rule changes ● Difficult medicine practice ○ Poor infrastructure - high risk ○ Proliferation of medical schools - bad quality professionals ● Incomplete institutional information exchange ○ Diversity of technologies, legacy systems and standards
  11. 11. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Brazilian health care system - Challenges ● How to make good quality inspection reports, with agility, especially considering the high amount of laws, recommendations, policies and standards? And to create good statistics of those reports ? ● How to access legacy system data of other government departments without bureaucracy, to check licences, records and information integrity ? Is the data safe, monitored, fast, reliable ? ● What could be done to facilitate interaction between the doctors and the council?
  12. 12. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Brazilian health care system - Challenges ● Which service providers or doctors are working irregularly? ● What about medical advertising, are doctors respecting each other? Are their advertisements deceiving patients to patients ? (Or even lying !?!) ● What if a patient goes to a clinic doing an endoscopic procedure, which needs sedation, and he has a bad reaction to the anesthetic, and ends up dying? ○ Did the life support equipment work properly ? Did the doctor do the procedure correctly? ○ What is the real cause? Should the council revoke the doctor's work license? ○
  13. 13. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe
  14. 14. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe About GBR ● Founded in 2008 ● Consulting, Software Engineering & Architecture, Training ● Applications: ○ support Inspectors and Counselors in their principal job - Professional Discipline, Guiding, Inspections ○ online services that control the Doctors and Service Providers in their “life cycle” within Councils ○ to do quality auditing and certification of medical schools
  15. 15. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Base system Federal Council - National Inspections Platform ● support Inspectors and Counselors in their principal job - Professional Discipline, Guiding, Inspections ● Modules: ○ Inspections Control and Scheduling ○ Inspection execution - checklists, images, notifications, dynamic forms. ○ Reports, Statistics
  16. 16. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Base system Regional Council - Online Services ● Support Doctors and Health Service Providers (as Technical Director) in their “life cycle” within Council - from start of Medicine Practice to retirement. ● More than 40 types of services: ○ First Registration, Transfers States, Secondary Licence, Fee payment, Certificates, Profile update, Renew Licence, etc. ○ Tools for back office employees
  17. 17. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Base system Federal Council - Accreditation Platform SAEME ● Support Counselors and the Education Medical Association to do quality auditing and certification of medical schools ● Covers whole process of auditing and evaluation ● Recognized by World Federation for Medical Education
  18. 18. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Base system Server ● JAVA EE 6 ● Jboss7 ● Tomcat 6, 7 Client ● Adobe Flex ● Adobe Air ● Angular JS 1 Data Integration ● Kettle ON-PREMISSE!
  19. 19. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe About GBR coverage Federal Medical Council Nationwide Regional Medical Councils National Inspection Platform CFM Accreditation of Medical Schools - SAEME South Regional Santa Catarina CRMSC South Regional Rio Grande do Sul CREMERS
  20. 20. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Base system
  21. 21. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Backend Architecture Roadmap ● Improve overall system architecture ○ Java EE 6 → Jakarta EE8 ○ Security ○ Fault Tolerance ○ Performance ○ Monitoring ● API Gateway ○ Secure OAuth 2.0 + HTTP signatures ○ Microservice Monitoring and routing ○ Standard Integrations - RMI, SOAP, → REST ● Cloud Native ○ Different cloud providers ● Provide APIs to other institutions ● javax -> jakarta namespace
  22. 22. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe
  23. 23. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe (formerly known as Java EE)
  24. 24. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Eclipse foundation https://www.eclipse.org/membership/documents/eclipse-foundation-overview.pdf 360+ 275+ 1550+ 195M+ 15 30
  25. 25. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Eclipse foundation, EE4J, Java EE, and Jakarta EE
  26. 26. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe
  27. 27. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Eclipse MicroProﬁle ● An open-source community speciﬁcation ● Focus on Enterprise Java microservices ● Generates: SPEC, API, and TCK. ● https://microproﬁle.io ● Implemented by different vendors.
  28. 28. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Eclipse MicroProﬁle MicroProﬁle 3.3 JAX-RS 2.1JSON-P 1.1CDI 2.0 Conﬁg Fault Tolerance JWT Propagation HealthMetrics Open Tracing Open API Rest Client JSON-B 1.0
  29. 29. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe
  30. 30. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe ● Apache Tomcat + Java EE = Apache TomEE ● Built from Apache components ● MicroProﬁle compliant ● Footprint: 30MB zip, 100~MB memory ● TomEE 9.0.0-M3 (javax -> jakarta) ● tomee.apache.org
  31. 31. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Apache TomEE TomEE JAX-RS Microproﬁle Java Server Pages (JSP) Java Server Faces (JSF) Java Transaction API (JTA) Bean Validation Enterprise JavaBeansJavaMail API Java API for RESTful Web Services (JAX-RS) Java Persistence API (JPA) Contexts and Dependency Injection (CDI) Java Servlets Java Authentication and Authorization Service (JAAS) Java Authorization Contract for Containers (JACC) http://tomee.apache.org/comparison.html
  32. 32. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe http://tribestream.io/
  33. 33. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Migration scenarios • The javax.* namespace egrep -lRZ 'javax' . | xargs -0 -l sed -i -e 's/javax/jakarta/g' branch / Jakarta 8 & MicroProﬁle 3 Service # master / Jakarta 9.x & MicroProﬁle 4?
  34. 34. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Migration scenarios • Bytecode level • No branches. No forks. No merge-conﬂict hell. Just two separate binaries from the same source; masterService # Jakarta 9.x & MicroProﬁle 4? Jakarta 8 & MicroProﬁle 3
  35. 35. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Jakarta EE 9 Server Up and Running Get the Binary :) 1. Download apache-tomee-9.0.0-M3-microprofile.zip from https://tomee.apache.org 2. unzip apache-tomee-9.0.0-M3-microprofile.zip 3. chmod +x apache-tomee-microprofile-9.0.0-M3/bin/catalina.sh 4. ./apache-tomee-microprofile-9.0.0-M3/bin/catalina.sh run
  36. 36. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Build and run 1. wget https://github.com/apache/tomee/archive/tomee-project-8.0.4.zip 2. unzip tomee-project-8.0.4.zip 3. cd tomee-tomee-project-8.0.4/examples/mp-custom-healthcheck 4. idea . #Or your favorite IDE 5. mvn verify 6. Inspec mp-custom-healthcheck-jakartaee9-8.0.4.war 7. target/mp-custom-healthcheck-jakartaee9-8.0.4.war <TomEE9M3_HOME>/webapps Jakarta and MicroProﬁle Project
  37. 37. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Jakarta EE 9 Up and Running Test the application curl -X POST http://localhost:8080/moviefun-rest-jakartaee9-8.0.4/rest/load curl -s http://localhost:8080/moviefun-rest-jakartaee9-8.0.4/rest/movies/ | jq open https://tomee.apache.org/tomee-9.0/examples/moviefun-rest.html
  38. 38. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe
  39. 39. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Telemedicine Support - Doctor's Prescriptions System ● 5 days development ○ REST API ● Some integrations ○ Doctor's space login, Federal Companies Database, Pharmacies Database, Google Authenticator (two factor auth) ● Sensitive data protection ○ Attribute Converter Medical Practice! Digital Prescription Digital Prescription Doctor Patient Pharmacy Receive / Validate Emit
  40. 40. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Telemedicine Support - Doctor's Prescriptions System Digital Prescription
  41. 41. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Telemedicine Support - Doctor's Prescriptions System
  42. 42. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Telemedicine Support - Doctor's Prescriptions System ● Almost 580K prescriptions in south of Brazil installations-- since Mar/ 2020. Santa Catarina State Rio Grande do Sul State
  43. 43. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Lessons learned so far in the journey
  44. 44. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe MicroProﬁle Conﬁg Before ● Sensitive information within project ﬁles ● Complex properties customizations ● Infrastructure environment management was painful
  45. 45. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Conﬁg After ● Sensitive information decoupled from the application code ● Container friendly ● Easy hierarchy for environment variables vs maven -D ● Allow easy container horizontal scaling
  46. 46. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe MP Conﬁguration @Inject @ConﬁgProperty(name = "log.enabled", defaultValue = "true") private Boolean logEnabled; @Inject private JsonWebToken token; public void info(String message) { if (logEnabled) { if (token == null || !token.claim("email").isPresent()) { logger.info(message); } else { logger.info(token.claim("email").get() + " - " + message); } } }
  47. 47. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Before ● Manual process and lack of coverage ● Disperse monitoring ● Hard to trace ● “It’s slow”, “a glitch”, “restarts” ● Reactive most of the time Health Check + Metrics
  48. 48. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe After ● JSON base alerts are now centralized and provide uniﬁed notiﬁcations ● Custom rules base on standard status ● Proactiveness since the last 3 months ● Improves user satisfaction Health Check + Metrics
  49. 49. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Microproﬁle HealthCheck @Health @ApplicationScoped public class DatabaseHealthCheck implements HealthCheck { @PersistenceContext(unitName = "crvirtual_unit") protected EntityManager manager; @Override public HealthCheckResponse call() { HealthCheckResponseBuilder responseBuilder = HealthCheckResponse.named("oracle"); try { String result = (String) manager.createNativeQuery("select * from dual").getSingleResult(); if(result.equals("X")){ return responseBuilder.up().build(); } else { return responseBuilder.down().build(); } } catch (Exception e) { return responseBuilder.withData("error", e.getMessage()).down().build(); } } }
  50. 50. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Microproﬁle HealthCheck
  51. 51. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe JWT Authentication Before: ● Basic HTTP Auth with session management ● Challenges for microservices ○ New stateless security requirement ○ Authentication and Authorization between microservices ○ Overhead and single point of failure
  52. 52. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe JWT Authentication After: ● OAuth 2.0 JWT ○ Stateless security ○ Authentication and Authorization between microservices ○ State was kept on the server and pointer on the client side
  53. 53. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Microproﬁle JWT /** Microproﬁle JWT **/ @Inject private JsonWebToken token; /** Microproﬁle Conﬁg **/ @Inject @ConﬁgProperty(name = "log.enabled", defaultValue = "true") private Boolean logEnabled; private Logger logger = Logger.getLogger(CrVirtualLogger.class.getName()); public void info(String message) { if (logEnabled) { if (token == null || !token.claim("email").isPresent()) { logger.info(message); } else { logger.info(token.claim("email").get() + " - " + message); } } }
  54. 54. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Authentication ● Protected Access into Medical Knowledge databases
  55. 55. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Authentication ● Protected Access into Federal Companies Database
  56. 56. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Rest Client Before ● JAX-RS Client ● No type-safe ● Service needed to be understood ● Request needed to be built by hand every time ● Not the best reusability of the code
  57. 57. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Rest Client After ● Type-safe approach ● Usage of interfaces to call the services ● Header propagation and handling made easy ● Smooth JWT propagation
  58. 58. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe @Dependent @RegisterRestClient public interface SerproSearchClient { @POST @Consumes(MediaType.APPLICATION_JSON) public Response getToken(String body); @GET public Response searchCompany(@HeaderParam("Authorization") String key, @HeaderParam("Accept") String accept); } Microproﬁle RestClient
  59. 59. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Microproﬁle RestClientimport org.eclipse.microprofile.rest.client.inject.RegisterRestClient; import javax.enterprise.context.Dependent; import javax.ws.rs.*; import javax.ws.rs.core.MediaType; import java.util.List; @RegisterRestClient @Path("api/doctors") public interface DoctorResourceClient { @GET @Path("{id}") @Produces(MediaType.APPLICATION_JSON) Doctor find(@PathParam("id") Long id); @GET List<Doctor> getDoctors(); @POST @Consumes("application/json") Doctor addDoctor(Doctor doctor);
  60. 60. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Microproﬁle RestClientimport org.superbiz.moviefun.mpclient.DoctorResourceClient; @Inject @RestClient private DoctorResourceClient doctorResourceClient; public void printAllDoctors(){ List<Doctor> doctors = doctorResourceClient.getDoctors(); for (Doctor doctor : doctor) { LOGGER.info(doctor.toString()); } } public void addNewDoctor() { Doctor newDoctor = new Doctor ("7","Doctor 007."); doctorResourceClient.addDoctor(newDoctor); }
  61. 61. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Before ● Legacy system was not well document ● Documentation not fully aligned with master code ○ Duplication of code ○ Design ﬁrst approach not trustable OpenAPI
  62. 62. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe OpenAPI After ● Standard visibility ● Find duplication of code ● Allowed API design approach ● swagger-ui
  63. 63. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe OpenAPI @Operation(description = "To search Doctors by their record number") @APIResponses({ @APIResponse(responseCode = "200", description = "Success", content = @Content(schema = @Schema(implementation = User.class))), @APIResponse(responseCode = "400", description = "Bad Request") }) @GET @Produces(MediaType.APPLICATION_JSON) @Path("{recordNumber}") public Response getDoctor(@PathParam("recordNumber") Long recordNumber) { try { logger.info("searching Doctors by record number"); return Response.ok(dao.getByRecordNumber(recordNumber)).build(); } catch (Exception e) { throw new WebApplicationException( Response.status(Response.Status.BAD_REQUEST).entity(new ErrorMessages(e.getMessage())).build()); } }
  64. 64. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe OpenAPI
  65. 65. @GuimaraesSv @CesarHgt @tomitribe Thank you Rafael Guimarães, César Hernández Keeping Brazil’s Medical Industry Safe with MicroProﬁle

