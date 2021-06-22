Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 22, 2021

Day 2 incontinence week_2021_june_slides

The 6 types of Incontinence according to Harvard Health Publishing

Day 2 incontinence week_2021_june_slides

  1. 1. 6 types of urinairy incontinence DAY 2/5 #continenceweek June 21-27
  2. 2. Stress incontinence DAY 2/5 #continenceweek June 21-27 CAUSES • Damages to the brain, spine or the nerves • Menopause • Giving birth (naturally) • Infections of the urinary tract, bladder or prostate urgency • Partial blockage of the urinary tract by a bladder stone or enlarged prostate • Neurological diseases • Stroke • Ageing If urine leaks out when you jump, cough, or laugh, you may have stress inconti- nence. Stress incontinence occurs du- ring any physical effort that increases abdominal pressure which puts pressu- re also on the bladder.
  3. 3. Overactive bladder DAY 2/5 #continenceweek June 21-27 CAUSES • Damage to the brain, the spine, or the nerves • Diabetes or neurological disease • Irritating substances within the bladder • Aging • Infections of the urinary tract, bladder or prostate • Partial blockage of the urinary tract by a bladder stone or an enlarged prostate • Neurological diseases or stroke Known also as urge incontinence, over- active bladder occurs when you feel a strong urge to urinate even when your bladder isn't full. This condition occurs in both men and women and involves an irresistible urge to urinate immediately, frequently ac- companied by loss of urine before you can reach a bathroom.
  4. 4. Mixed incontinence DAY 2/5 #continenceweek June 21-27 CAUSES • For men, prostate removal or surgery for an enlarged prostate • Frail older people of either gender Mixed incontinence is the combination of symptoms of both overactive bladder and stress incontinence. Most women with incontinence have both stress and urge symptoms - a challenging situation.
  5. 5. Overflow incontinence DAY 2/5 #continenceweek June 21-27 CAUSES • Diabetes or cardiovascular disease • Enlarged prostate, tumors, bladder stones, or scar tissue • Nerve damage • Aging • Medications that prevent bladder muscle contraction or that make you unaware of the urge to urinate Overflow incontinence occurs when something blocks urine from flowing, like an enlarged prostate. That’s the reason men are more often diagonised with this type of incontinence. But can also occur in women if the blad- der muscle becomes underactive so you don't feel an urge to urinate.
  6. 6. Functional incontinence DAY 2/5 #continenceweek June 21-27 CAUSES • Medication (such as a diuretic used to treat high blood pressure or heart failure) can cause the body to produce abnormally large amounts of urine. • Dementia or other mental illness can decrease awareness about the need to find a toilet. • Any condition that makes it excessively diffi- cult to go to the toilet in time, such as having arthritis, being hospitalized or restrained, or having a toilet located too far away. People can suffer from incontinence even when their urinary tract is func- tioning properly. This occurs when other illnesses or disabilities are preven- ting them from staying dry.
  7. 7. Reflex incontinence DAY 2/5 #continenceweek June 21-27 CAUSES • Nerves damage can cause malfunctioning between the nerves and the brain. Normally they notify the brain that the bladder is filling, but this might no longer happen if the nerves were damaged. • Serious neurological impairment from multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury or other injuries • Damage from surgery or radiation treatment Reflex incontinence occurs when urine leaks (often in large amounts) because of the contraction of the bladder muscle without any warning or urge. Nerves damage can cause malfunctio- ning between the nerves and the brain. Normally they notify the brain that the bladder is filling, but this might no lon- ger happen if the nerves were damaged. Source: Harvard Health Publishin, Harvard Medical School

