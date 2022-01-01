Il paese senza colori 1 c. d. radice

SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
4.
Thecolorswereallupthereinthesky,higherthanthemountains.
Theywereintherainbow.Therainbowwassatisfied withitscolors
How
ridiculous
gray is!
The rainbow exclaimed
5.
Oneday,alittle birdhadanidea.Heflew
highandcameuptotherainbow
Hi, I come to tell you that you shouldn't
beso satisfied, because redis the color
of anger
The rainbow wasashamed and then got rid of it
6.
Theredfelltotheearth.
Thepeoplesatisfied said
Redisbeautiful,itwill bethecolorofthecherriesofthestrawberriesand
poppies
7.
Afewdayslater thebirdcamebackfromtherainbowandtoldhim
Therainbow was frightened and threw down a little yellow onthe earth
8.
Peopleshouted
Long live yellow, it is the colorofthe sun, of the daffodils, of the god schicks, lemons,
bananas, ...
9.
The birdcontinued
Theblue???!!Thecolorof
fear:Itisridiculoustobe
afraid
Immediately the rainbow threw away a bit of blue
11.
Howdoesthestoryend?
Click one of the two buttons
and the story will complete as
you wish
12.
Thegraycountrywas so prettythattherainbowno longerfoundit ridiculous.
OnEarth,peoplehadbeguntoplaywithcolors.It was wonderful!Withyellow
andblue,theyhadobtainedgreen,withyellowandred,orange,withyellow,
greenandredtheyhadobtainedbrown.Inordertogetpurpletheymixedblue
andred.Noweventherainbowwas ina goodmoodandsmiled.
13.
Doyouwanttogoback?Clickhere..
Doyouwanttoreviewthestory?Click
here