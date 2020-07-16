March of the Flamingoes: A Sims 3 OWBC, Chapter 8

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Yes it has a title again because that is the main focus of this chapter. I finally remembered to go in and take pictures o...
The Sims 3 OWBC rules say that the Boolprop Clubhouse has to have all the llama décor you can find and well, these three p...
So here’s the exterior shot, on one of the few non-dark days in Moonlight Falls so you can have a good look at it. I have ...
Inside, the first thing you see is a dance floor (that I have since removed and relocated down to the basement, didn’t lik...
That is until your eye is drawn to the bright red wall of the “bar” area at the back of the building. Still maintaining a ...
Behind the stairs, a sno cone machine which is like crack to them here. Can never keep them away from it. When they aren’t...
Outside on the patio we switch gears to the blue and grey colour scheme. There are two grills and some store content, the ...
Back inside and upstairs now, we have the same grey, white, red and black theme and a bubble table from Late Night. The Si...
Beside the bubble table, we have what I call the Steampunk Dance Sphere. Another Sims 3 upgrade for the Sims 2 one, which ...
But the real draw for the second floor is this row of UL and LN arcade games. They are probably where most of my money com...
We also go old school and new age with table top games from LN and ITF here. These also get a lot of use on the second flo...
And the bathrooms are small, only able to be used one at a time but that’s because my space only allowed me to build them ...
And now to the basement, where we have the ITF pool table which again I moved to make room for the dance floor and the DJ ...
And of course the Supernatural claw machine. I will find that ghost gnome in here before the challenge is out. I need a hy...
And the Supernatural Whack-A-Gnome game as well. Only one because it doesn’t add much to the lot value, it’s under like $5...
Best thing about Sims 3 basements, underground pools! Yes, this was on the surface where the patio was but I moved it down...
I finally found the DJ booth so this is the updated shot of where the dance floor went to. The light panels on the wall do...
On the empty wall of the basement, guarded by Grilled Cheese Kitteh, I put in an Ambitions Digital Tattoo Parlour. So the ...
What this? Well this is the final shot of the Boolprop Clubhouse with all the Shiny, Expensive, Pretty Things outside. Tot...
And now back to the family. What’s wrong with Lucian? Poor baby, what’s got you puppy dog eyeing?
Orlando: Wouldn’t you just know it? My son…he has no idea. Lucian: *is clueless*
Orlando: *yoink* Call it a down payment for all the money I’m going to have to spend on you in the coming years. You didn’...
And that, is Orlando finally stealing candy from his baby. His Evil trait finally remembered it existed. Two minutes later...
Chance: Hi girl Bruh, I see you’re about to go out again. Orlando: What? Already? My show just came on!
And so, let’s see what Baby P will be…
And Baby P, is another vampire baby boy. This is Prentice Buckner, he Hates the Outdoors like his daddy, and is a Genius. ...
Finally caught my gnome battalion in one shot. Now you get to see Lassie, Cimarron, Mr. Ed, Angsty Sleepy (Lazy’s spawn), ...
Laundry Bear went to inspect his new recruits, Prentice’s flamingoes. And Shadow’s butt had to make it into the shot too b...
Oh and I added a karaoke machine upstairs in the Boolprop Clubhouse, the space by the door was too empty, it needed someth...
Oh and it’s a full moon night so Argus Brown is all wolfed out and Faith is being booed by one of the anonymous kids that ...
Argus: Boo!! AROOO! I can howl better than you can sing! Bar Tender: I don’t get paid to clean up wolf parts, that’s the b...
Faith heads downstairs and stares for a bit a the Social Bunny bust…it still has no eyes.
Faith tests out the DJ booth, they can get behind it with only a half space of walking room in Sims 3. And she DJ’s for on...
And she tests out the Digital Tattoo Parlour machine, the regret on her face is matched only by the pop up that says “Uh o...
Woohooer Place of Choice 2, the elevator. And now Baby R is on the way. Doesn’t Orlando just look so pleased about it with...
Chance: Do I need to call someone to get that elevator cleaned and fixed again bruh? Now you can see Faith’s “fail” tattoo...
In other kid news, Lucian is now a child and his third trait? Eco-Friendly. Good thing we have a broom for him to try out....
And Prentice is now a toddler, he finally got Faith’s hair colour. That didn’t take long to breed out the purple huh? Now ...
Unfortunately, Laundry Bear’s first officer Lazy finally went to a better place. Cimarron, Mr. Ed, Lassie, and Lazy’s gran...
March of the Flamingoes: A Sims 3 OWBC, Chapter 8
  1. 1. Yes it has a title again because that is the main focus of this chapter. I finally remembered to go in and take pictures of the essential part of an OWBC, the Boolprop Clubhouse. Also I suppose there will be the last two kids born of generation three as well. They are KIND OF important right?
  2. 2. The Sims 3 OWBC rules say that the Boolprop Clubhouse has to have all the llama décor you can find and well, these three posters are it. And one is the same so technically only two. Not very impressive is it? Anyway…
  3. 3. So here’s the exterior shot, on one of the few non-dark days in Moonlight Falls so you can have a good look at it. I have made this community lot a venue, meaning it has to have a lot value of $155000 to be a full level three property to earn maximum dollars back. I’ll tell you, getting that value meant a lot of expensive statues and things as well as a basement. It was not easy to get the dollar value up there.
  4. 4. Inside, the first thing you see is a dance floor (that I have since removed and relocated down to the basement, didn’t like the crowding up here) and the vending machines from University Life in the lobby. Very clean cut and simple, not too overpowering décor wise, and with a colour scheme that doesn’t make you want to burn your eyes out from the clashing. Simple, grey scale.
  5. 5. That is until your eye is drawn to the bright red wall of the “bar” area at the back of the building. Still maintaining a complementary colour scheme, grey, white, red, and black. With ITF eco tables to generate fresh oxygen from the plants in the table’s stand. Plants on the wall by the bar and above it. A cappuccino machine and a coffee maker.
  6. 6. Behind the stairs, a sno cone machine which is like crack to them here. Can never keep them away from it. When they aren’t sloshed from the bar, they are getting brain freeze from the sno cone machine.
  7. 7. Outside on the patio we switch gears to the blue and grey colour scheme. There are two grills and some store content, the Barnacle Bay picnic tables. Keeping it “beachy” there. If they don’t want vending machine stuff they can grill things instead.
  8. 8. Back inside and upstairs now, we have the same grey, white, red and black theme and a bubble table from Late Night. The Sims 3 equivalent of the bubble blower from Sims 2, but with flavours! Also a big crack draw for them when they come in here.
  9. 9. Beside the bubble table, we have what I call the Steampunk Dance Sphere. Another Sims 3 upgrade for the Sims 2 one, which I also believe results in alien babies…hmm. Should have remembered that when I was looking at the Seasons mini challenges for this huh? Oh well, next time.
  10. 10. But the real draw for the second floor is this row of UL and LN arcade games. They are probably where most of my money comes from on this lot. Arcade Gaming alive and well still in 2020.
  11. 11. We also go old school and new age with table top games from LN and ITF here. These also get a lot of use on the second floor.
  12. 12. And the bathrooms are small, only able to be used one at a time but that’s because my space only allowed me to build them this way. It doesn’t recognize the All-In-One stalls as bathrooms which sucks.
  13. 13. And now to the basement, where we have the ITF pool table which again I moved to make room for the dance floor and the DJ booth that took me far too long to find and I’m embarrassed about it. >_< I went with a natural colour scheme down here, earthy if you will.
  14. 14. And of course the Supernatural claw machine. I will find that ghost gnome in here before the challenge is out. I need a hybrid baby before I’m done and ghost blends with every other life state so well. The ghost gnome attracts “wandering souls” to your lot and you can interact with them too. Perfect.
  15. 15. And the Supernatural Whack-A-Gnome game as well. Only one because it doesn’t add much to the lot value, it’s under like $500 I think. So the three million Chance won is being put to good use here, since I have to use their family money to build this owned lot. They still have like 2.9 million so it’s like a drop of water in the ocean to them really.
  16. 16. Best thing about Sims 3 basements, underground pools! Yes, this was on the surface where the patio was but I moved it down here instead. This pool is adds like six or seven grand to the lot value so I had to keep it in. I kept the blue and grey-ish theme for it as I did on the surface.
  17. 17. I finally found the DJ booth so this is the updated shot of where the dance floor went to. The light panels on the wall don’t really actually add light to the corner but I have enough light to see anyway.
  18. 18. On the empty wall of the basement, guarded by Grilled Cheese Kitteh, I put in an Ambitions Digital Tattoo Parlour. So the town can indulge their mid life crisis wants here, often with hilarious fails as will be demonstrated later by Faith…oops spoilers. ;)
  19. 19. What this? Well this is the final shot of the Boolprop Clubhouse with all the Shiny, Expensive, Pretty Things outside. Total lot value: $166 450. It is now a fully upgraded level three venue lot. And another embarrassing moment, I took far too long to find the photo booths, another Sims 2 throwback that has all the same functions as its predecessor but with a new paint job.
  20. 20. And now back to the family. What’s wrong with Lucian? Poor baby, what’s got you puppy dog eyeing?
  21. 21. Orlando: Wouldn’t you just know it? My son…he has no idea. Lucian: *is clueless*
  22. 22. Orlando: *yoink* Call it a down payment for all the money I’m going to have to spend on you in the coming years. You didn’t, you did it didn’t you? You stole candy from YOUR baby?
  23. 23. And that, is Orlando finally stealing candy from his baby. His Evil trait finally remembered it existed. Two minutes later, Lucian forgot what he was crying about. Absent-Minded baby is absent-minded.
  24. 24. Chance: Hi girl Bruh, I see you’re about to go out again. Orlando: What? Already? My show just came on!
  25. 25. And so, let’s see what Baby P will be…
  26. 26. And Baby P, is another vampire baby boy. This is Prentice Buckner, he Hates the Outdoors like his daddy, and is a Genius. (Ruh roh…) He likes Tofu Dogs, Songwriter music, and the colour Seafoam. Yay! New colour! I think this colour is about as close as I can get to what the game calls seafoam without knowing the exact hexadecimal code for it. It looks like a pale blue-green to me.
  27. 27. Finally caught my gnome battalion in one shot. Now you get to see Lassie, Cimarron, Mr. Ed, Angsty Sleepy (Lazy’s spawn), Laundry Bear, and White Gnombit. Lazy is putting on show for them all.
  28. 28. Laundry Bear went to inspect his new recruits, Prentice’s flamingoes. And Shadow’s butt had to make it into the shot too because, why not?
  29. 29. Oh and I added a karaoke machine upstairs in the Boolprop Clubhouse, the space by the door was too empty, it needed something. Faith went to check on the lot’s playability, to make sure there are no route fails in it and stuff like that.
  30. 30. Oh and it’s a full moon night so Argus Brown is all wolfed out and Faith is being booed by one of the anonymous kids that I can’t be bothered to change out of the Aladdin pants. She’s a fashion nightmare…
  31. 31. Argus: Boo!! AROOO! I can howl better than you can sing! Bar Tender: I don’t get paid to clean up wolf parts, that’s the boss’s wife man and she’s a witch. If she explodes him, I quit.
  32. 32. Faith heads downstairs and stares for a bit a the Social Bunny bust…it still has no eyes.
  33. 33. Faith tests out the DJ booth, they can get behind it with only a half space of walking room in Sims 3. And she DJ’s for one of the Stalker-Ratzi who followed her here.
  34. 34. And she tests out the Digital Tattoo Parlour machine, the regret on her face is matched only by the pop up that says “Uh oh, that didn’t go so well for Faith…” Also this was before Baby R was conceived because pregnant sims can’t get tattoos apparently? I don’t know I didn’t test it but it just seems like something the game would do.
  35. 35. Woohooer Place of Choice 2, the elevator. And now Baby R is on the way. Doesn’t Orlando just look so pleased about it with his glowy vampire eyes?
  36. 36. Chance: Do I need to call someone to get that elevator cleaned and fixed again bruh? Now you can see Faith’s “fail” tattoos.
  37. 37. In other kid news, Lucian is now a child and his third trait? Eco-Friendly. Good thing we have a broom for him to try out. He won’t like the cars because they’re polluters.
  38. 38. And Prentice is now a toddler, he finally got Faith’s hair colour. That didn’t take long to breed out the purple huh? Now he can get his training while I wait for Baby R to come along.
  39. 39. Unfortunately, Laundry Bear’s first officer Lazy finally went to a better place. Cimarron, Mr. Ed, Lassie, and Lazy’s grand-gnome, Dopey all came to see Lazy off to Gnome Heaven. Lassie will play with his tennis ball for Lazy out of respect.

