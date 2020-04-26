Successfully reported this slideshow.
© 2020 Antonio Musarra's Blog - https://www.dontesta.it - @antonio_musarra - IT_v1.0.0 TIBCO JasperReports® Server & JBoss...
QUESTO TUTORIAL NON È… ‣ Una guida d’installazione di CentOS 8.1 ‣ Una guida d’installazione di RedHat JBoss EAP 7.2 ‣ Una...
IL CONTENUTO DI QUESTO TUTORIAL ‣ Quali sono gli obiettivi ‣ Quali sono i requisiti software ‣ Download del software ‣ Lay...
1 - QUALI SONO GLI OBIETTIVI? Con questa sintetica guida punteremo a: ‣ Installare JBoss EAP 7.2.0 ‣ Conﬁgurare Jasper Rep...
Il sistema operativo (OS) di riferimento per questa guida rientra nella categoria Unix-like (*nix) e in particolare CentOS...
3 - QUALI SONO I REQUISITI HARDWARE? La tabella mostra le risorse minime e consigliate da TIBCO Jaspersoft per un'installa...
4 - QUALI SONO I REQUISITI HARDWARE? 7 CONFIGURAZIONE DELLA MACCHINA VIRTUALE CENTOS 8.1 CHE HO UTILIZZATO COME DEMO PER Q...
È possibile scaricare il software principale direttamente dalla rete: ‣ RedHat JBoss EAP 7.2.0. Application Server che dob...
Procediamo con l’installazione di OpenJDK 11 e il database server PostgreSQL 10 utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per conve...
6.1 - CONFIGURAZIONE POSTGRESQL PER JASPER REPORTS SERVER Procediamo con il setup di PostgreSQL che ospiterà il database d...
7 - LAYOUT D’INSTALLAZIONE 11 La struttura di directory dell’installazione sarà la seguente: ‣ /opt/jasperserver - Jasper ...
7.1 - PREPARAZIONE DEL LAYOUT D’INSTALLAZIONE Procediamo con la creazione del layout d’installazione utilizzando i comandi...
8 - INSTALLAZIONE DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER Procediamo con la conﬁgurazione e installazione Jasper Reports Server utilizzan...
Procediamo con la conﬁgurazione di Jasper Reports Server (editando il ﬁle default_master.properties) che consiste in: ‣ Co...
Procediamo con l’inizializzazione e installazione di Jasper Reports Server utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione...
Procediamo con l’inizializzazione e installazione di Jasper Reports Server utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione...
La tabella mostra alcune impostazioni tipiche delle opzioni JVM che inﬂuiscono su Jasper Reports Server. I valori “inizial...
Per default CentOS ha il ﬁrewall attivo e afﬁnché Jasper Reports Server sia accessibile dall’esterno, occorre procedere co...
A questo punto siamo pronti per avviare TIBCO Jasper Reports Server 7.5 Community Edition. Per lo start del server è più c...
La conﬁgurazione come servizio è davvero un’operazione molto semplice che richiede i seguenti passi. ‣ Modiﬁca del ﬁle di ...
Per il ﬁle di conﬁgurazione jboss-eap.conf devono essere modiﬁcati un set di parametri con i rispettivi valori, così come ...
[Unit] Description=JBoss EAP 7.2 (Jasper Reports Server 7.5 CE) Systemctl Script After=NetworkManager.service [Service] Ty...
12. ACCESSO ALL’INTERFACCIA WEB DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER Adesso che il servizio è started, sarà possibile aprire l’interfa...
12. RISORSE ‣ Jaspersoft Community ‣ Jasper Reports Server Release Home Page. Su questa pagina per ogni release sono dispo...
Come installare TIBCO Jasper Reports Server 7.5 Community Edition su RedHat JBoss EAP 7.2

53 views

Published on

Vedremo come installare step-by-step TIBCO Jasper Reports Server 7.5 Community Edition su RedHat JBoss EAP 7.2, utilizzando CentOS 8.1 come sistema operativo e PostgreSQL come database server.

In questo tutorial vedremo come affrontare l'installazione di Jasper Reports Server senza l'ausilio dell'installer; questa è l'opzione solitamente adottata in ambiti enterprise.

I punti salienti di questo tutorial sono:
1. Quali sono i requisiti software
2. Quali sono i requisiti hardware
3. Download del software
4. Layout d’installazione
5. Installazione di OpenJDK 11
6. Installazione di PostgreSQL 10
7. Installazione di JBoss EAP 7.2.0
8. Configurazione & Installazione di Jasper Reports Server
9. Configurazione di JBoss EAP 7.2.0
10. Start di Jasper Reports Server

Published in: Software
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
Come installare TIBCO Jasper Reports Server 7.5 Community Edition su RedHat JBoss EAP 7.2

  1. 1. © 2020 Antonio Musarra's Blog - https://www.dontesta.it - @antonio_musarra - IT_v1.0.0 TIBCO JasperReports® Server & JBoss EAP 7.2 COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER 7.5 COMMUNITY EDITION SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2 1
  2. 2. QUESTO TUTORIAL NON È… ‣ Una guida d’installazione di CentOS 8.1 ‣ Una guida d’installazione di RedHat JBoss EAP 7.2 ‣ Una guida all’installazione di PostgreSQL ‣ Una guida all’uso di Jasper Reports Server 2COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  3. 3. IL CONTENUTO DI QUESTO TUTORIAL ‣ Quali sono gli obiettivi ‣ Quali sono i requisiti software ‣ Download del software ‣ Layout d’installazione ‣ Installazione di OpenJDK 11 ‣ Installazione di PostgreSQL 10 ‣ Installazione di JBoss EAP 7.2.0 ‣ Conﬁgurazione & Installazione di Jasper Reports Server ‣ Conﬁgurazione di JBoss EAP 7.2.0 ‣ Start di Jasper Reports Server 3COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  4. 4. 1 - QUALI SONO GLI OBIETTIVI? Con questa sintetica guida punteremo a: ‣ Installare JBoss EAP 7.2.0 ‣ Conﬁgurare Jasper Reports Server 7.5 Community Edition ‣ Installare Jasper Reports Server 7.5 Community Edition ‣ Conﬁgurare JBoss EAP 7.2.0 per Jasper Reports Server 4COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  5. 5. Il sistema operativo (OS) di riferimento per questa guida rientra nella categoria Unix-like (*nix) e in particolare CentOS 8.1. Le stesse operazioni, con qualche leggera differenza, sono valide anche in ambiente Microsoft Windows. Alcuni dei tools utilizzati sono nativi dell’OS. Sulla macchina d’installazione il software necessario è: ‣ OpenJDK 11 ‣ PostgreSQL 10.6 ‣ RedHat JBoss EAP 7.2.0 ‣ Jasper Reports Server 7.5 Community Edition 2 - QUALI SONO I REQUISITI SOFTWARE? 5COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  6. 6. Il sistema operativo (OS) di riferimento per questa guida rientra nella categoria Unix-like (*nix) e in particolare CentOS 8.1. Le stesse operazioni, con qualche leggera differenza, sono valide anche in ambiente Microsoft Windows. Alcuni dei tools utilizzati sono nativi dell’OS. Sulla macchina d’installazione il software necessario è: ‣ OpenJDK 11 ‣ PostgreSQL 10.6 ‣ RedHat JBoss EAP 7.2.0 ‣ Jasper Reports Server 7.5 Community Edition 2 - QUALI SONO I REQUISITI SOFTWARE? 5 SOMMARIO DELLE PIATTAFORME SUPPORTATE. PER MAGGIORI DETTAGLI FARE RIFERIMENTO AI DOCUMENTI REPERIBILI SUL SITO JASPERSOFT COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  7. 7. 3 - QUALI SONO I REQUISITI HARDWARE? La tabella mostra le risorse minime e consigliate da TIBCO Jaspersoft per un'installazione completa che include PostgreSQL e un Application Server (come Apache Tomcat). È possibile che JasperReports Server possa essere eseguito su sistemi con meno risorse o sistemi più lenti rispetto a quelli indicati nella colonna delle risorse minime. Allo stesso tempo, è possibile esaurire le risorse con la conﬁgurazione consigliata. Il successo della distribuzione dipende dal carico previsto del sistema, dal numero di utenti simultanei, dai set di dati e dal fatto che i database siano installati sullo stesso sistema del server Jasper Reports. 6COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  8. 8. 4 - QUALI SONO I REQUISITI HARDWARE? 7 CONFIGURAZIONE DELLA MACCHINA VIRTUALE CENTOS 8.1 CHE HO UTILIZZATO COME DEMO PER QUESTO TUTORIAL. COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  9. 9. È possibile scaricare il software principale direttamente dalla rete: ‣ RedHat JBoss EAP 7.2.0. Application Server che dobbiamo scaricare dal portale RedHat Developer. Il ﬁle da scaricare è jboss-eap-7.2.0.zip. ‣ TIBCO JasperReports Server 7.5 Community Edition. Dal portale Community di Jaspersoft dobbiamo scaricare il ﬁle TIB_js-jrs-cp_7.5.0_bin.zip Nel mio caso i ﬁle appena scaricati sono all’interno della directory /home/ jasperserver che si trova sulla macchina virtual CentOS. 5 - DOWNLOAD DEL SOFTWARE 8COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  10. 10. È possibile scaricare il software principale direttamente dalla rete: ‣ RedHat JBoss EAP 7.2.0. Application Server che dobbiamo scaricare dal portale RedHat Developer. Il ﬁle da scaricare è jboss-eap-7.2.0.zip. ‣ TIBCO JasperReports Server 7.5 Community Edition. Dal portale Community di Jaspersoft dobbiamo scaricare il ﬁle TIB_js-jrs-cp_7.5.0_bin.zip Nel mio caso i ﬁle appena scaricati sono all’interno della directory /home/ jasperserver che si trova sulla macchina virtual CentOS. 5 - DOWNLOAD DEL SOFTWARE 8 DOWNLOAD DI JBOSS EAP 7.2.0 IN FORMATO ZIP DAL PORTALE REDHAT DEVELOPER COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  11. 11. È possibile scaricare il software principale direttamente dalla rete: ‣ RedHat JBoss EAP 7.2.0. Application Server che dobbiamo scaricare dal portale RedHat Developer. Il ﬁle da scaricare è jboss-eap-7.2.0.zip. ‣ TIBCO JasperReports Server 7.5 Community Edition. Dal portale Community di Jaspersoft dobbiamo scaricare il ﬁle TIB_js-jrs-cp_7.5.0_bin.zip Nel mio caso i ﬁle appena scaricati sono all’interno della directory /home/ jasperserver che si trova sulla macchina virtual CentOS. 5 - DOWNLOAD DEL SOFTWARE 8COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  12. 12. È possibile scaricare il software principale direttamente dalla rete: ‣ RedHat JBoss EAP 7.2.0. Application Server che dobbiamo scaricare dal portale RedHat Developer. Il ﬁle da scaricare è jboss-eap-7.2.0.zip. ‣ TIBCO JasperReports Server 7.5 Community Edition. Dal portale Community di Jaspersoft dobbiamo scaricare il ﬁle TIB_js-jrs-cp_7.5.0_bin.zip Nel mio caso i ﬁle appena scaricati sono all’interno della directory /home/ jasperserver che si trova sulla macchina virtual CentOS. 5 - DOWNLOAD DEL SOFTWARE 8 DOWNLOAD DI TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER CE 7.5.0 COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  13. 13. Procediamo con l’installazione di OpenJDK 11 e il database server PostgreSQL 10 utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root # yum install java-11-openjdk-devel.x86_64 # yum install postgresql-server.x86_64 # java -version 6 - INSTALLAZIONE JAVA E POSTGRESQL 9COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  14. 14. Procediamo con l’installazione di OpenJDK 11 e il database server PostgreSQL 10 utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root # yum install java-11-openjdk-devel.x86_64 # yum install postgresql-server.x86_64 # java -version 6 - INSTALLAZIONE JAVA E POSTGRESQL 9COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0 1. INSTALLAZIONE DI OPEN JDK 11 (11.0.6) VIA YUM (THE YELLOWDOG UPDATER, MODIFIED)
  15. 15. Procediamo con l’installazione di OpenJDK 11 e il database server PostgreSQL 10 utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root # yum install java-11-openjdk-devel.x86_64 # yum install postgresql-server.x86_64 # java -version 6 - INSTALLAZIONE JAVA E POSTGRESQL 9COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0 1. INSTALLAZIONE DI OPEN JDK 11 (11.0.6) VIA YUM (THE YELLOWDOG UPDATER, MODIFIED) 2. INSTALLAZIONE DI POSTGRESQL 10.6 VIA YUM (THE YELLOWDOG UPDATER, MODIFIED)
  16. 16. Procediamo con l’installazione di OpenJDK 11 e il database server PostgreSQL 10 utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root # yum install java-11-openjdk-devel.x86_64 # yum install postgresql-server.x86_64 # java -version 6 - INSTALLAZIONE JAVA E POSTGRESQL 9COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0 1. INSTALLAZIONE DI OPEN JDK 11 (11.0.6) VIA YUM (THE YELLOWDOG UPDATER, MODIFIED) 2. INSTALLAZIONE DI POSTGRESQL 10.6 VIA YUM (THE YELLOWDOG UPDATER, MODIFIED) 3. CHECK VERSIONE DELLA OPEN JDK APPENA INSTALLATA
  17. 17. 6.1 - CONFIGURAZIONE POSTGRESQL PER JASPER REPORTS SERVER Procediamo con il setup di PostgreSQL che ospiterà il database di Jasper Reports Server utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente postgres (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) # su - postgres $ initdb $ createuser -D -R -S -e -E -P jasperserver $ createdb -e -E UTF-8 -O jasperserver jasperserver # systemctl enable --now postgresql $ psql jasperserver -U jasperserver 10COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  18. 18. 6.1 - CONFIGURAZIONE POSTGRESQL PER JASPER REPORTS SERVER Procediamo con il setup di PostgreSQL che ospiterà il database di Jasper Reports Server utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente postgres (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) # su - postgres $ initdb $ createuser -D -R -S -e -E -P jasperserver $ createdb -e -E UTF-8 -O jasperserver jasperserver # systemctl enable --now postgresql $ psql jasperserver -U jasperserver 10 1. DIVENTARE UTENTE POSTGRESQL COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  19. 19. 6.1 - CONFIGURAZIONE POSTGRESQL PER JASPER REPORTS SERVER Procediamo con il setup di PostgreSQL che ospiterà il database di Jasper Reports Server utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente postgres (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) # su - postgres $ initdb $ createuser -D -R -S -e -E -P jasperserver $ createdb -e -E UTF-8 -O jasperserver jasperserver # systemctl enable --now postgresql $ psql jasperserver -U jasperserver 10 1. DIVENTARE UTENTE POSTGRESQL 2. INIZIALIZZARE IL DATABASE DI POSTGRESQL COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  20. 20. 6.1 - CONFIGURAZIONE POSTGRESQL PER JASPER REPORTS SERVER Procediamo con il setup di PostgreSQL che ospiterà il database di Jasper Reports Server utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente postgres (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) # su - postgres $ initdb $ createuser -D -R -S -e -E -P jasperserver $ createdb -e -E UTF-8 -O jasperserver jasperserver # systemctl enable --now postgresql $ psql jasperserver -U jasperserver 10 1. DIVENTARE UTENTE POSTGRESQL 2. INIZIALIZZARE IL DATABASE DI POSTGRESQL 3. CREARE UTENZA E DATABASE COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  21. 21. 6.1 - CONFIGURAZIONE POSTGRESQL PER JASPER REPORTS SERVER Procediamo con il setup di PostgreSQL che ospiterà il database di Jasper Reports Server utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente postgres (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) # su - postgres $ initdb $ createuser -D -R -S -e -E -P jasperserver $ createdb -e -E UTF-8 -O jasperserver jasperserver # systemctl enable --now postgresql $ psql jasperserver -U jasperserver 10 1. DIVENTARE UTENTE POSTGRESQL 2. INIZIALIZZARE IL DATABASE DI POSTGRESQL 3. CREARE UTENZA E DATABASE 4. ABILITAZIONE DI POSTGRESQL COME SERVIZIO COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  22. 22. 6.1 - CONFIGURAZIONE POSTGRESQL PER JASPER REPORTS SERVER Procediamo con il setup di PostgreSQL che ospiterà il database di Jasper Reports Server utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente postgres (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) # su - postgres $ initdb $ createuser -D -R -S -e -E -P jasperserver $ createdb -e -E UTF-8 -O jasperserver jasperserver # systemctl enable --now postgresql $ psql jasperserver -U jasperserver 10 1. DIVENTARE UTENTE POSTGRESQL 2. INIZIALIZZARE IL DATABASE DI POSTGRESQL 3. CREARE UTENZA E DATABASE 4. ABILITAZIONE DI POSTGRESQL COME SERVIZIO 5. TEST DI CONNESSIONE AL DATABASE CREATO COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  23. 23. 6.1 - CONFIGURAZIONE POSTGRESQL PER JASPER REPORTS SERVER Procediamo con il setup di PostgreSQL che ospiterà il database di Jasper Reports Server utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente postgres (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) # su - postgres $ initdb $ createuser -D -R -S -e -E -P jasperserver $ createdb -e -E UTF-8 -O jasperserver jasperserver # systemctl enable --now postgresql $ psql jasperserver -U jasperserver 10 1. DIVENTARE UTENTE POSTGRESQL 2. INIZIALIZZARE IL DATABASE DI POSTGRESQL 3. CREARE UTENZA E DATABASE 4. ABILITAZIONE DI POSTGRESQL COME SERVIZIO 5. TEST DI CONNESSIONE AL DATABASE CREATO COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  24. 24. 7 - LAYOUT D’INSTALLAZIONE 11 La struttura di directory dell’installazione sarà la seguente: ‣ /opt/jasperserver - Jasper Reports Server Home Directory ‣ jboss-eap-7.2.0 - JBoss EAP 7.2 Home Directory ‣ /home/jasperserver/jasperreports-server-cp-7.5.0-bin - Jasper Reports Server Home Installation Directory COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  25. 25. 7.1 - PREPARAZIONE DEL LAYOUT D’INSTALLAZIONE Procediamo con la creazione del layout d’installazione utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix- linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente jasperserver (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) # adduser jasperserver # passwd jasperserver # mkdir /opt/jasperserver # chown jasperserver:jasperserver /opt/jasperserver/ # su - jasperserver $ cd /opt/jasperserver/ $ unzip /mnt/home-download/jboss-eap-7.2.0.zip 12COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  26. 26. 7.1 - PREPARAZIONE DEL LAYOUT D’INSTALLAZIONE Procediamo con la creazione del layout d’installazione utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix- linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente jasperserver (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) # adduser jasperserver # passwd jasperserver # mkdir /opt/jasperserver # chown jasperserver:jasperserver /opt/jasperserver/ # su - jasperserver $ cd /opt/jasperserver/ $ unzip /mnt/home-download/jboss-eap-7.2.0.zip 12 1. CREAZIONE UTENTE JASPERSERVER COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  27. 27. 7.1 - PREPARAZIONE DEL LAYOUT D’INSTALLAZIONE Procediamo con la creazione del layout d’installazione utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix- linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente jasperserver (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) # adduser jasperserver # passwd jasperserver # mkdir /opt/jasperserver # chown jasperserver:jasperserver /opt/jasperserver/ # su - jasperserver $ cd /opt/jasperserver/ $ unzip /mnt/home-download/jboss-eap-7.2.0.zip 12 1. CREAZIONE UTENTE JASPERSERVER 2. CAMBIO PASSWORD PER JASPERSERVER COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  28. 28. 7.1 - PREPARAZIONE DEL LAYOUT D’INSTALLAZIONE Procediamo con la creazione del layout d’installazione utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix- linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente jasperserver (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) # adduser jasperserver # passwd jasperserver # mkdir /opt/jasperserver # chown jasperserver:jasperserver /opt/jasperserver/ # su - jasperserver $ cd /opt/jasperserver/ $ unzip /mnt/home-download/jboss-eap-7.2.0.zip 12 1. CREAZIONE UTENTE JASPERSERVER 2. CAMBIO PASSWORD PER JASPERSERVER 3. CREAZIONE HOME DIRECTORY PER JASPER SERVER COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  29. 29. 7.1 - PREPARAZIONE DEL LAYOUT D’INSTALLAZIONE Procediamo con la creazione del layout d’installazione utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix- linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente jasperserver (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) # adduser jasperserver # passwd jasperserver # mkdir /opt/jasperserver # chown jasperserver:jasperserver /opt/jasperserver/ # su - jasperserver $ cd /opt/jasperserver/ $ unzip /mnt/home-download/jboss-eap-7.2.0.zip 12 1. CREAZIONE UTENTE JASPERSERVER 2. CAMBIO PASSWORD PER JASPERSERVER 4. ASSEGNARE OWNER ALLA HOME DIRECTORY 3. CREAZIONE HOME DIRECTORY PER JASPER SERVER COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  30. 30. 7.1 - PREPARAZIONE DEL LAYOUT D’INSTALLAZIONE Procediamo con la creazione del layout d’installazione utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix- linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente jasperserver (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) # adduser jasperserver # passwd jasperserver # mkdir /opt/jasperserver # chown jasperserver:jasperserver /opt/jasperserver/ # su - jasperserver $ cd /opt/jasperserver/ $ unzip /mnt/home-download/jboss-eap-7.2.0.zip 12 1. CREAZIONE UTENTE JASPERSERVER 2. CAMBIO PASSWORD PER JASPERSERVER 4. ASSEGNARE OWNER ALLA HOME DIRECTORY 3. CREAZIONE HOME DIRECTORY PER JASPER SERVER 5. ASSUMERE L’IDENTITÀ DELL’UTENTE JASPERSERVER COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  31. 31. 7.1 - PREPARAZIONE DEL LAYOUT D’INSTALLAZIONE Procediamo con la creazione del layout d’installazione utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix- linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente jasperserver (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) # adduser jasperserver # passwd jasperserver # mkdir /opt/jasperserver # chown jasperserver:jasperserver /opt/jasperserver/ # su - jasperserver $ cd /opt/jasperserver/ $ unzip /mnt/home-download/jboss-eap-7.2.0.zip 12 1. CREAZIONE UTENTE JASPERSERVER 2. CAMBIO PASSWORD PER JASPERSERVER 4. ASSEGNARE OWNER ALLA HOME DIRECTORY 3. CREAZIONE HOME DIRECTORY PER JASPER SERVER 5. ASSUMERE L’IDENTITÀ DELL’UTENTE JASPERSERVER 6. UNZIP DI JBOSS EAP 7.2.0 ALL’INTERNO DELLA HOME DIRECTORY DI JASPER SERVER COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  32. 32. 7.1 - PREPARAZIONE DEL LAYOUT D’INSTALLAZIONE Procediamo con la creazione del layout d’installazione utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix- linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente jasperserver (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) # adduser jasperserver # passwd jasperserver # mkdir /opt/jasperserver # chown jasperserver:jasperserver /opt/jasperserver/ # su - jasperserver $ cd /opt/jasperserver/ $ unzip /mnt/home-download/jboss-eap-7.2.0.zip 12 1. CREAZIONE UTENTE JASPERSERVER 2. CAMBIO PASSWORD PER JASPERSERVER 4. ASSEGNARE OWNER ALLA HOME DIRECTORY 3. CREAZIONE HOME DIRECTORY PER JASPER SERVER 5. ASSUMERE L’IDENTITÀ DELL’UTENTE JASPERSERVER 6. UNZIP DI JBOSS EAP 7.2.0 ALL’INTERNO DELLA HOME DIRECTORY DI JASPER SERVER COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  33. 33. 8 - INSTALLAZIONE DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER Procediamo con la conﬁgurazione e installazione Jasper Reports Server utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente jasperserver (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) $ cd /home/jasperserver $ unzip TIB_js-jrs-cp_7.5.0_bin.zip $ cd jasperreports-server-cp-7.5.0-bin $ cp buildomatic/sample_conf/postgresql_master.properties buildomatic/ default_master.properties $ vim buildomatic/default_master.properties 13COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  34. 34. 8 - INSTALLAZIONE DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER Procediamo con la conﬁgurazione e installazione Jasper Reports Server utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente jasperserver (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) $ cd /home/jasperserver $ unzip TIB_js-jrs-cp_7.5.0_bin.zip $ cd jasperreports-server-cp-7.5.0-bin $ cp buildomatic/sample_conf/postgresql_master.properties buildomatic/ default_master.properties $ vim buildomatic/default_master.properties 13 1. SPOSTARSI SULLA HOME DELL’UTENTE JASPERSERVER COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  35. 35. 8 - INSTALLAZIONE DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER Procediamo con la conﬁgurazione e installazione Jasper Reports Server utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente jasperserver (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) $ cd /home/jasperserver $ unzip TIB_js-jrs-cp_7.5.0_bin.zip $ cd jasperreports-server-cp-7.5.0-bin $ cp buildomatic/sample_conf/postgresql_master.properties buildomatic/ default_master.properties $ vim buildomatic/default_master.properties 13 1. SPOSTARSI SULLA HOME DELL’UTENTE JASPERSERVER 2. UNZIP DELL’ARCHIVO DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER 7.5 COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  36. 36. 8 - INSTALLAZIONE DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER Procediamo con la conﬁgurazione e installazione Jasper Reports Server utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente jasperserver (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) $ cd /home/jasperserver $ unzip TIB_js-jrs-cp_7.5.0_bin.zip $ cd jasperreports-server-cp-7.5.0-bin $ cp buildomatic/sample_conf/postgresql_master.properties buildomatic/ default_master.properties $ vim buildomatic/default_master.properties 13 1. SPOSTARSI SULLA HOME DELL’UTENTE JASPERSERVER 2. UNZIP DELL’ARCHIVO DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER 7.5 3. SPOSTARSI ALL’INTERNO DELLA NUOVA DIRECTORY COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  37. 37. 8 - INSTALLAZIONE DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER Procediamo con la conﬁgurazione e installazione Jasper Reports Server utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente jasperserver (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) $ cd /home/jasperserver $ unzip TIB_js-jrs-cp_7.5.0_bin.zip $ cd jasperreports-server-cp-7.5.0-bin $ cp buildomatic/sample_conf/postgresql_master.properties buildomatic/ default_master.properties $ vim buildomatic/default_master.properties 13 1. SPOSTARSI SULLA HOME DELL’UTENTE JASPERSERVER 2. UNZIP DELL’ARCHIVO DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER 7.5 3. SPOSTARSI ALL’INTERNO DELLA NUOVA DIRECTORY 4. COPIA E PERSONALIZZAZIONE DEL FILE DI CONFIGURAZIONE POSTGRESQL_MASTER.PROPERTIES COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  38. 38. 8 - INSTALLAZIONE DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER Procediamo con la conﬁgurazione e installazione Jasper Reports Server utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente jasperserver (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) $ cd /home/jasperserver $ unzip TIB_js-jrs-cp_7.5.0_bin.zip $ cd jasperreports-server-cp-7.5.0-bin $ cp buildomatic/sample_conf/postgresql_master.properties buildomatic/ default_master.properties $ vim buildomatic/default_master.properties 13 1. SPOSTARSI SULLA HOME DELL’UTENTE JASPERSERVER 2. UNZIP DELL’ARCHIVO DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER 7.5 3. SPOSTARSI ALL’INTERNO DELLA NUOVA DIRECTORY 4. COPIA E PERSONALIZZAZIONE DEL FILE DI CONFIGURAZIONE POSTGRESQL_MASTER.PROPERTIES COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  39. 39. Procediamo con la conﬁgurazione di Jasper Reports Server (editando il ﬁle default_master.properties) che consiste in: ‣ Conﬁgurazione del tipo di Application Server che in questo caso è JBoss EAP 7.2.0. Basta speciﬁcare il tipo e il path d’installazione che corrisponde con la directory $EAP_HOME ‣ Conﬁgurazione del tipo di database server che in questo caso è PostgreSQL 10.6. Basta speciﬁcare hostname, il nome del database, username e password ‣ Conﬁgurazione di Quartz per l’invio dei report via email 8.1 - CONFIGURAZIONE DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER 14COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  40. 40. Procediamo con la conﬁgurazione di Jasper Reports Server (editando il ﬁle default_master.properties) che consiste in: ‣ Conﬁgurazione del tipo di Application Server che in questo caso è JBoss EAP 7.2.0. Basta speciﬁcare il tipo e il path d’installazione che corrisponde con la directory $EAP_HOME ‣ Conﬁgurazione del tipo di database server che in questo caso è PostgreSQL 10.6. Basta speciﬁcare hostname, il nome del database, username e password ‣ Conﬁgurazione di Quartz per l’invio dei report via email 8.1 - CONFIGURAZIONE DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER 14COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  41. 41. Procediamo con l’inizializzazione e installazione di Jasper Reports Server utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente jasperserver (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) $ export JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/java-11-openjdk $ cd /home/jasperserver/jasperreports-server-cp-7.5.0-bin/buildomatic/ $ ./js-ant gen-config $ ./js-ant init-js-db-ce $ ./js-ant import-minimal-ce $ ./js-ant deploy-webapp-ce 8.2 - INIZIALIZZAZIONE E INSTALLAZIONE DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER 15COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  42. 42. Procediamo con l’inizializzazione e installazione di Jasper Reports Server utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente jasperserver (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) $ export JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/java-11-openjdk $ cd /home/jasperserver/jasperreports-server-cp-7.5.0-bin/buildomatic/ $ ./js-ant gen-config $ ./js-ant init-js-db-ce $ ./js-ant import-minimal-ce $ ./js-ant deploy-webapp-ce 8.2 - INIZIALIZZAZIONE E INSTALLAZIONE DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER 15 1. EXPORT DELLA ENVIRONMENT JAVA_HOME COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  43. 43. Procediamo con l’inizializzazione e installazione di Jasper Reports Server utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente jasperserver (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) $ export JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/java-11-openjdk $ cd /home/jasperserver/jasperreports-server-cp-7.5.0-bin/buildomatic/ $ ./js-ant gen-config $ ./js-ant init-js-db-ce $ ./js-ant import-minimal-ce $ ./js-ant deploy-webapp-ce 8.2 - INIZIALIZZAZIONE E INSTALLAZIONE DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER 15 1. EXPORT DELLA ENVIRONMENT JAVA_HOME 2. GENERARE LE CONFIGURAZIONI DI JASPER REPORTS COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  44. 44. Procediamo con l’inizializzazione e installazione di Jasper Reports Server utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente jasperserver (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) $ export JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/java-11-openjdk $ cd /home/jasperserver/jasperreports-server-cp-7.5.0-bin/buildomatic/ $ ./js-ant gen-config $ ./js-ant init-js-db-ce $ ./js-ant import-minimal-ce $ ./js-ant deploy-webapp-ce 8.2 - INIZIALIZZAZIONE E INSTALLAZIONE DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER 15 1. EXPORT DELLA ENVIRONMENT JAVA_HOME 2. GENERARE LE CONFIGURAZIONI DI JASPER REPORTS 3. INIZIALIZZARE IL DATABASE DI JASPER REPORTS COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  45. 45. Procediamo con l’inizializzazione e installazione di Jasper Reports Server utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente jasperserver (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) $ export JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/java-11-openjdk $ cd /home/jasperserver/jasperreports-server-cp-7.5.0-bin/buildomatic/ $ ./js-ant gen-config $ ./js-ant init-js-db-ce $ ./js-ant import-minimal-ce $ ./js-ant deploy-webapp-ce 8.2 - INIZIALIZZAZIONE E INSTALLAZIONE DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER 15 1. EXPORT DELLA ENVIRONMENT JAVA_HOME 2. GENERARE LE CONFIGURAZIONI DI JASPER REPORTS 3. INIZIALIZZARE IL DATABASE DI JASPER REPORTS 4. CARICARE I DATI CORE (NECESSARIO) COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  46. 46. Procediamo con l’inizializzazione e installazione di Jasper Reports Server utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente jasperserver (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) $ export JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/java-11-openjdk $ cd /home/jasperserver/jasperreports-server-cp-7.5.0-bin/buildomatic/ $ ./js-ant gen-config $ ./js-ant init-js-db-ce $ ./js-ant import-minimal-ce $ ./js-ant deploy-webapp-ce 8.2 - INIZIALIZZAZIONE E INSTALLAZIONE DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER 15 1. EXPORT DELLA ENVIRONMENT JAVA_HOME 2. GENERARE LE CONFIGURAZIONI DI JASPER REPORTS 3. INIZIALIZZARE IL DATABASE DI JASPER REPORTS 4. CARICARE I DATI CORE (NECESSARIO) 5. INSTALLAZIONE DI JASPER REPORT SU JBOSS EAP 7.2.0 COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  47. 47. Procediamo con l’inizializzazione e installazione di Jasper Reports Server utilizzando i comandi a seguire. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root, quelli che iniziano con $ in questo caso devono essere eseguiti dall’utente jasperserver (se non diversamente speciﬁcato) $ export JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/java-11-openjdk $ cd /home/jasperserver/jasperreports-server-cp-7.5.0-bin/buildomatic/ $ ./js-ant gen-config $ ./js-ant init-js-db-ce $ ./js-ant import-minimal-ce $ ./js-ant deploy-webapp-ce 8.2 - INIZIALIZZAZIONE E INSTALLAZIONE DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER 15 1. EXPORT DELLA ENVIRONMENT JAVA_HOME 2. GENERARE LE CONFIGURAZIONI DI JASPER REPORTS 3. INIZIALIZZARE IL DATABASE DI JASPER REPORTS 4. CARICARE I DATI CORE (NECESSARIO) 5. INSTALLAZIONE DI JASPER REPORT SU JBOSS EAP 7.2.0 COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  48. 48. La tabella mostra alcune impostazioni tipiche delle opzioni JVM che inﬂuiscono su Jasper Reports Server. I valori “iniziali” sono quelli consigliati e che potrebbero anche cambiare sulla base delle proprie esigenze. Le modiﬁche riguardano le impostazioni della memoria, dell’algoritmo di Garbage Collection (GC) e la retro-compatibilità del formato data nel caso di Java 11. Per JBoss EAP la modiﬁca delle impostazioni della JVM avviene agendo sul ﬁle $EAP_HOME/bin/ standalone.conf. 9 - MODIFICA JVM OPTIONS DI JBOSS 16COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  49. 49. La tabella mostra alcune impostazioni tipiche delle opzioni JVM che inﬂuiscono su Jasper Reports Server. I valori “iniziali” sono quelli consigliati e che potrebbero anche cambiare sulla base delle proprie esigenze. Le modiﬁche riguardano le impostazioni della memoria, dell’algoritmo di Garbage Collection (GC) e la retro-compatibilità del formato data nel caso di Java 11. Per JBoss EAP la modiﬁca delle impostazioni della JVM avviene agendo sul ﬁle $EAP_HOME/bin/ standalone.conf. 9 - MODIFICA JVM OPTIONS DI JBOSS 16 1. CONFIGURAZIONE DELLE JVM OPTIONS SUL FILE STANDAOLONE.CONF COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  50. 50. Per default CentOS ha il ﬁrewall attivo e afﬁnché Jasper Reports Server sia accessibile dall’esterno, occorre procedere con l’apertura delle porte dei servizi HTTP e HTTPS che JBoss EAP espone. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root. # firewall-cmd --zone=public --permanent --add-port 8080/tcp # firewall-cmd --zone=public --permanent --add-port 8443/tcp # firewall-cmd -reload # firewall-cmd --list-all 10 - APERTURA PORTE SERVIZI HTTP/HTTPS 17COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  51. 51. Per default CentOS ha il ﬁrewall attivo e afﬁnché Jasper Reports Server sia accessibile dall’esterno, occorre procedere con l’apertura delle porte dei servizi HTTP e HTTPS che JBoss EAP espone. Per convezione dei sistemi unix-linux, i comandi che iniziano con il # devono essere eseguiti con l’utente root. # firewall-cmd --zone=public --permanent --add-port 8080/tcp # firewall-cmd --zone=public --permanent --add-port 8443/tcp # firewall-cmd -reload # firewall-cmd --list-all 10 - APERTURA PORTE SERVIZI HTTP/HTTPS 17 IL COMANDO FIREWALL-CMD CONSENTAELA MODIFICA DELLE IPTABLES E IN QUESTO CASO STIAMO AGGIUNGENDO LA PORTA 8080 (HTTP) E 8443 (HTTPS) COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  52. 52. A questo punto siamo pronti per avviare TIBCO Jasper Reports Server 7.5 Community Edition. Per lo start del server è più che sufﬁciente eseguire il comando $EAP_HOME/bin/stanalone.sh -b 0.0.0.0 con l’utente jasperserver. Esiste la possibilità di poter conﬁgurare l’avvio di Jasper Reports Server come servizio tramite systemd (Managing Service with Systemd) di Linux e il comando systemctl. Dopo aver conﬁgurato Jasper Reports Server come servizio, questo sarà avviato per default ad ogni avvio della macchina e può essere gestito attraverso il comando systemctl (eseguito com utente root). Quelli a seguire sono i comandi per: avviare, fermare e veriﬁcare lo stato del servizio. # systemctl start jbosseap7 # systemctl stop jbosseap7 # systemctl status jbosseap7 11 - START DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER 18COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  53. 53. A questo punto siamo pronti per avviare TIBCO Jasper Reports Server 7.5 Community Edition. Per lo start del server è più che sufﬁciente eseguire il comando $EAP_HOME/bin/stanalone.sh -b 0.0.0.0 con l’utente jasperserver. Esiste la possibilità di poter conﬁgurare l’avvio di Jasper Reports Server come servizio tramite systemd (Managing Service with Systemd) di Linux e il comando systemctl. Dopo aver conﬁgurato Jasper Reports Server come servizio, questo sarà avviato per default ad ogni avvio della macchina e può essere gestito attraverso il comando systemctl (eseguito com utente root). Quelli a seguire sono i comandi per: avviare, fermare e veriﬁcare lo stato del servizio. # systemctl start jbosseap7 # systemctl stop jbosseap7 # systemctl status jbosseap7 11 - START DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER 18 AVVIO DEL SERVIZIO JASPER REPORTS SERVER IN FASE DI START UP DELLA MACCHINA COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  54. 54. La conﬁgurazione come servizio è davvero un’operazione molto semplice che richiede i seguenti passi. ‣ Modiﬁca del ﬁle di conﬁgurazione jboss-eap.conf che si trova all’interno della directory $EAP_HOME/bin/init.d/ ‣ Copia del ﬁle jboss-eap.conf in /etc/default/ ‣ Creare il descrittore del servizio per il systemd. Si tratta di un ﬁle di testo chiamato jbosseap7.service che deve essere creato e copiato all’interno della directory /etc/systemd/system/ 11.1 - CONFIGURAZIONE DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER COME SERVIZIO 19COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  55. 55. Per il ﬁle di conﬁgurazione jboss-eap.conf devono essere modiﬁcati un set di parametri con i rispettivi valori, così come indicato nella tabella a seguire. 11.1 - CONFIGURAZIONE DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER COME SERVIZIO 20 Parametro Valore Descrizione JAVA_HOME /usr/lib/jvm/java-11-openjdk Path completo della JVM JBOSS_HOME /opt/jasperserver/jboss-eap-7.2 Path completo dell’installazione di JBoss EAP 7.2 JBOSS_USER jasperserver Utente proprietario del processo JBOSS_MODE standalone Modalità di start-up di JBoss EAP JBOSS_OPTS -b 0.0.0.0 Parametri addizionali di start-up. In questo caso deve mettere in bind i servizi su tutte le interfacce di rete COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  56. 56. [Unit] Description=JBoss EAP 7.2 (Jasper Reports Server 7.5 CE) Systemctl Script After=NetworkManager.service [Service] Type=forking ExecStart=/opt/jasperserver/jboss-eap-7.2/bin/init.d/jboss-eap-rhel.sh start ExecStop=/opt/jasperserver/jboss-eap-7.2/bin/init.d/jboss-eap-rhel.sh stop ExecReload=/opt/jasperserver/jboss-eap-7.2/bin/init.d/jboss-eap-rhel.sh restart PIDFile=/var/run/jboss-eap/jboss-eap.pid TimeoutStartSec=600 TimeoutStopSec=600 [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target 11.1 - CONFIGURAZIONE DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER COME SERVIZIO 21COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  57. 57. [Unit] Description=JBoss EAP 7.2 (Jasper Reports Server 7.5 CE) Systemctl Script After=NetworkManager.service [Service] Type=forking ExecStart=/opt/jasperserver/jboss-eap-7.2/bin/init.d/jboss-eap-rhel.sh start ExecStop=/opt/jasperserver/jboss-eap-7.2/bin/init.d/jboss-eap-rhel.sh stop ExecReload=/opt/jasperserver/jboss-eap-7.2/bin/init.d/jboss-eap-rhel.sh restart PIDFile=/var/run/jboss-eap/jboss-eap.pid TimeoutStartSec=600 TimeoutStopSec=600 [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target 11.1 - CONFIGURAZIONE DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER COME SERVIZIO 21 CONTENUTO DEL FILE (JBOSSEAP7.SERVICE) CHE DESCRIVE IL SERVIZIO PER SYSTEMD. QUESTO FILE DEVE ESSERE COPIATO IN /ETC/SYSTEMD/SYSTEM/ COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  58. 58. [Unit] Description=JBoss EAP 7.2 (Jasper Reports Server 7.5 CE) Systemctl Script After=NetworkManager.service [Service] Type=forking ExecStart=/opt/jasperserver/jboss-eap-7.2/bin/init.d/jboss-eap-rhel.sh start ExecStop=/opt/jasperserver/jboss-eap-7.2/bin/init.d/jboss-eap-rhel.sh stop ExecReload=/opt/jasperserver/jboss-eap-7.2/bin/init.d/jboss-eap-rhel.sh restart PIDFile=/var/run/jboss-eap/jboss-eap.pid TimeoutStartSec=600 TimeoutStopSec=600 [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target 11.1 - CONFIGURAZIONE DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER COME SERVIZIO 21 CONTENUTO DEL FILE (JBOSSEAP7.SERVICE) CHE DESCRIVE IL SERVIZIO PER SYSTEMD. QUESTO FILE DEVE ESSERE COPIATO IN /ETC/SYSTEMD/SYSTEM/ COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  59. 59. 12. ACCESSO ALL’INTERFACCIA WEB DI JASPER REPORTS SERVER Adesso che il servizio è started, sarà possibile aprire l’interfaccia web puntando il browser su https:// jasperserver.localdomain:8443 accedendo con la coppia di credenziali jasperadmin/jasperadmin A questo punto TIBCO Jasper Reports Server 7.5 CE è pronto per elaborare i vostri report! 22COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0
  61. 61. 12. RISORSE ‣ Jaspersoft Community ‣ Jasper Reports Server Release Home Page. Su questa pagina per ogni release sono disponili documentazione e software ‣ JasperReports Server Performance Reference (il documento fa riferimento alla versione 5.5 6.3) ‣ Hardware Requirements for JasperReports Server (il documento fa riferimento alla versione 5.0) ‣ JasperReports Library. Librerie Open Source Java per la produzione di report in vari formati (PDF, HTML, Excel, etc.) ‣ Jaspersoft Studio. Strumento Open Source per il disegno di report. ‣ JasperReports IO. Servizi RESTful di reportistica e visualizzazione dei dati basato sulla libreria JasperReports — Progettato per generare report e visualizzazioni dei dati nelle architetture software moderne. 23 Antonio Musarra - Software Architect Twitter: @antonio_musarra LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/amusarra/ GitHub: https://github.com/amusarra YouTube: Antonio Musarra’s Blog Channel Blog: https://www.dontesta.it COME INSTALLARE TIBCO JASPER REPORTS SERVER SU REDHAT JBOSS EAP 7.2.0

