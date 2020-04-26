Vedremo come installare step-by-step TIBCO Jasper Reports Server 7.5 Community Edition su RedHat JBoss EAP 7.2, utilizzando CentOS 8.1 come sistema operativo e PostgreSQL come database server.



In questo tutorial vedremo come affrontare l'installazione di Jasper Reports Server senza l'ausilio dell'installer; questa è l'opzione solitamente adottata in ambiti enterprise.



I punti salienti di questo tutorial sono:

1. Quali sono i requisiti software

2. Quali sono i requisiti hardware

3. Download del software

4. Layout d’installazione

5. Installazione di OpenJDK 11

6. Installazione di PostgreSQL 10

7. Installazione di JBoss EAP 7.2.0

8. Configurazione & Installazione di Jasper Reports Server

9. Configurazione di JBoss EAP 7.2.0

10. Start di Jasper Reports Server