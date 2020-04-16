Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. REPORTED PASSIVE ENGLISH CLASSES ONLINE englishondemand@classonlive.com 1
  2. 2. We use Reported passive when we have an indirect statement o reported speech sentence and the reporting verb is a transitive verb: People say that there is a lot of inflation in Argentina. Indefinite Reporting Noun clause = it Subject verb  The subject is indefinite so we start with the introductory it which replaces the noun clause. It is said that there is a lot of inflation in Argentina. Passive voice 1 2 3 4 Introductory it + verb to be (in the same tense as the reporting verb) + the reporting verb past participle + 1 2 3 noun clause. 4  We can also start a sentence using the subject or structure from the noun clause: There is said to be a lot of inflation in Argentina. 1 2 3 Structure there be in the same tense as the reporting verb + the reporting verb past participle + infinitive. 1 2 3 Reported speech 2
  3. 3. They said that the economic situation was better in the country in 1960s. IT………… It was said that the economic situation was better in the country in 1960s. Subject….. The economic situation was said to be better in the country in 1960s.  We can also start a sentence with the object of the noun clause. People believe that the Government should offer economic assistance to poor people. (Subject) (Direct Object) (Indirect object) It ….. It is believed that the Government should offer economic assistance to poor people. Subject… The Government is believed to offer economic assistance to poor people. Direct Object… Economic assistance is believed to be offered to poor people by the Government. Indirect Object:… Poor people are believed to be offered economic assistance bt the Government. 3
  4. 4. NOTES:  If there is verbal correlation, we use full infinitive (Simple) /infinitive continuous. People think authorities will expand the quarantine for 2 months. Simple present + Simple Future It is thought that authorities will expand the quarantine for 2 months. The quarantine is thought to be expanded for 2 months. (Simple Infinitive) People thought that the burglars were breaking into the house when the police arrived. It was thought that the burglars were breaking into the house when the police arrived. The burglars were thought to be breaking into the house when the police arrived. (Infinitive Continuous) The house was thought to be being broken into by the burglars when the police arrived (Passive Infinitive Continuous) a far-fetched sentence (The house was thought to be broken into by the burglars when the police arrived). 4
  5. 5.  If there is no verbal correlation, we use perfect infinitive. People say that burglaries have happened since unemployment started. S. Present + Present Perfect It is said that burglaries have happened since unemployment started. Burglaries are said to have happened since unemployment started. (Perfect Infinitive) People think that the old man was running across the Street when the bus drove over him. It is thought that the old man was running across the Street when the bus drove over him. The old man was thought to have been running across the Street when he was driven over by the bus. (Perfect Infinitive Continuous) People claimed that the economic minister hadn’t stopped inflation from devaluating our monetary system. It was claimed that the economic minister hadn´t stopped inflation from devaluating our monetary system. 5
  6. 6. People claimed that the economic minister hadn’t stopped inflation from devaluating our monetary system. It was claimed that the economic minister hadn´t stopped inflation from devaluating our monetary system. The economic minister was claimed not to have stopped inflation from devaluating our monetary system. (Negative Active Perfect Infinitive) Inflation was claimed not to have been stopped by the economic minister from devaluating our monetary system. (Negative Passive Perfect Infinitive) 6

